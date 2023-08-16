El Agave Mexican Restaurant 628 Main Street
Food
Appetizers
1 -Cheese Dip Small
1-Cheese Dip Grande
2- Bean Dip
3- Guacamole Dip
4-Small Bean Nachos
Chips, beans, cheese, and jalapeños
4-Large Bean Nachos
Chips, beans, cheese, and jalapeños
5-Small Agave Nachos
Corn chip tortilla topped with refried beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños beef
5-Large Agave Nachos
Corn chip tortilla topped with refried beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños
6-Small Fajita Nachos
Corn chip tortilla topped with grilled chicken or steak, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeño
6-Large Fajita Nachos
Corn chip tortilla topped with grilled chicken or steak, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeño
7-Chicken Fingers
6 pieces, fried or grilled, served with cheese dip
8-Queso Flameado
Your choice of steak, chicken, or pork covered with melted Chihuahua cheese and served with 3 flour tortillas and pico de gallo
9- Choriqueso
Choriqueso meat covered with Chihuahua cheese and served with 3 flour tortillas and pico de gallo
Agave Papas Locas
Seasoned fried potatoes topped with bacon, melted cheese, and our special agave sauce
Botana Agave Mix
Consisting of cheese nachos, cheese quesadilla. Tamale (chicken), flautas (shredded beef and chicken) served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Sorry, no substitutions, please
Cheese Dip Con Chorizo
Small Cheese Dip Con Carne
Large Cheese Dip Con Carne
Guacamole Table
small agave nachos beef
cheese dip con chorizo grande
Beverages
Side Orders
Sour Cream Scoop
Jalapeños
Tomatoes
Grilled Onions
OR- TORTILLAS
Rice
Beans
Guacamole Scoop
Pico De Gallo Side
Chips to Go
Salsa 4 Oz Cup to Go
Salsa Pint
Cheese Dip Add On
4 Oz Cheese Dip
8 Oz Cheese Dip
Pint Cheese Dip
Salsa 8 Oz
Chips & Salsa
Aguacate
Chile Toreado
Ensalada
Salsa Picosa
1/2 queso dip
orden de papas
queso rallado
lettucce
bell pepper grill
Desserts
Flan Agave
Delicious homemade vanilla custard
Fried Ice Cream
Deep-fried vanilla ice cream, covered with cornflakes and cinnamon, topped with whipped cream and cherry
Sopapilla
Crispy deep-fried flour tortilla covered with gently cinnamon and sugar, served with homemade syrup
Agave Churros
Served with one scoop of vanilla ice cream, chocolate, and cherry
Agave Mexican Dishes
10-Tres Tacos
3 tacos your choice of chicken or ground beef and soft or crispy, with lettuce and shredded cheese
11- Enchilada Dinner
Two enchiladas choice of chicken, beef, or cheese, topped with melted cheese and enchilada sauce, served with rice and beans
12-Agave Quesadilla
Jumbo quesadilla stuffed with chicken or beef, served with lettuce, tossed salad, sour cream, and guacamole
13-Quesadilla Dinner
One quesadilla of chicken, cheese, or shredded beef served with rice, beans & salad
14-Flautas Agave
3 rolled crispy corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
Pollo Loco
Seasoned grill chicken served with Mexican rice and cheese dip on top of rice
15-Enchiladas Suizas
Green 4 chicken enchiladas topped with salsa, melted cheese, lettuce & sour cream
16-Chimichanga Dinner
Deep-fried burrito stuffed with chicken or beef served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and cheese dip
17-Burrito Supreme
Chicken or beef burrito served with lettuce, tossed salad, sour cream & guacamole
18-Chile Relleno
One poblano pepper stuffed with beef or cheese served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole
19-Burrito Verde
Jumbo burrito stuffed with chicken or beef, topped with green salsa, melted cheese, and cheese dip
20- Enchilada Agave
Supreme combination of one cheese, chicken, beef, and bean enchiladas topped with red salsa, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Carne Loca
Served with rice and cheese dip on top
Chicken & Shrimp Pollo Y Camaron
Steak & Shrimp Carne Y Camaron
pollo y carne loco
pollo grill solo
carne grill solo
Fajitas
21- Fajitas
Sizzling strip of steak, chicken, or pork grilled with bell pepper and onions. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and 3 flour tortillas single or mixed
22-For 2 Agave Fajita Dinner
Supreme combination of steak, chicken, pork, and shrimp grilled with bell pepper and onions, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and 6 flour tortillas
23- Flaming Cheese
Classic fajitas with a twist, we add melted cheese to it and serve sizzling with rice beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes. And tortillas, choice of steak, chicken, pork, or shrimp
Trio Fajitas
Great combination of steak, chicken, and shrimp fajitas, served with rice, bean lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas
Agave Specialties
24-Carne Tampiqueña
Marinated grilled skirt steak, one cheese enchilada topped with melted cheese and mole sauce, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, and 3 flour tortillas
25-Agave Rib- Eye 8 Oz
Rib eye grilled to perfection, topped with melted cheese, onions, and poblano pepper, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and 3 flour tortillas
26-Varillas De Camaron
2 shrimp kabobs marinated and grilled served with rice, lettuce, and tossed salad
27-Grilled Chicken Breast
Marinated chicken breast with our special adobo salsa. Grilled and served with rice, beans, lettuce, and pico de gallo, guacamole, and 3 flour tortillas
28-Pechuga Al Tequila
Chicken breast cooked in a special tequila, vegetable sauce reduction, served with rice, lettuce, tossed salad, and 3 flour tortillas
29-Agave Grilled Combo
Choose 2 of the following asada steak, grilled chicken, or shrimp kabob, served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and 3 flour tortillas
30-Agave Chicken Fingers
5 pieces fried or grilled, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and cheese sauce
31-Tacos Al Carbon
Two charbroiled steak tacos wrapped in a flour tortilla served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole
32-Carne Asada
Charbroiled skirt steak, served with grilled onions, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, and 3 flour tortillas
33-Mole Enchiladas
3 chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, and tomato, served with rice and beans
34-Agave Tacos
Each. Your choice of steak, grilled chicken, or adobo pork, in a soft corn tortilla with onions, cilantro, and hot salsa. Get as many as you want!
35-Alambre
Steak strips grilled with onions, poblano pepper, bacon, cilantro, and melted cheese, served on 3 flour tortillas
25- solo rib-eye
Agave Combinations
36-Burrito Chicken, Rice, and Beans
37- Enchilada, Taco Rice & Beans
38-Two Tamales Rice & Beans
39--One Tamale, Enchilada, Taco Rice, and Beans
40-Chile Relleno, Enchilada & Taco
41-Cheese Quesadilla, Chicken, Chimichanga
Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and cheese dip
42-Burrito, Enchilada & Taco
Del Mar
43-Enchiladas Veracruzanas
Three shrimp enchiladas topped with vegetable sauce, and melted cheese and served with rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo
44-Quesadillas De Camaron
Shrimp quesadilla with guacamole and sour cream served with rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo
45-Flautas De Camaron
Three deep-fried taquitos stuffed with shrimp, served with rice, lettuce, tomato., sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
46-Tostadas De Camaron
Two flat corn tortillas topped with sour cream, lettuce, grilled shrimp, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and guacamole
47-Shrimp Fajita
Grilled shrimp, bell peppers, and onions served sizzling with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and 3 flour tortillas
48-Fish Tacos
Fried tilapia on 2 soft flour tortillas, topped with lettuce and pico de gallo, served with rice and refried beans
49-Camarones a La Diabla
Shrimp cooked in a spicy red salsa "Diabla sauce" served with rice and French fries
Burrito Tricolor
Shrimp Camaron Loco
varilla de camaron
shrimp camaron loco fajita
Kids Menu
Agave Salads
53- Taco Salad
Refried flour tortilla shell topped with refried beans, chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and sour cream
54- Grilled Fajita Salad
Flour tortilla shell topped with grilled steak, chicken or shrimp fajita style, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
55- Guacamole Salad
Guacamole on a bed of lettuce and tomato
56- Tossed Salad
Lettuce, onions, bell pepper, carrots, celery, and green tomato with our special Agave dressing
57- Agave Salad
Grilled shrimp or chicken breast on a bed of lettuce, bell pepper, and tomato with cheese sauce
54-trio fajita salad
Vegetarian Dishes
58-Bean Burrito
Served with one cheese quesadilla, rice, and beans
59-Two Cheese Enchilada
Served with rice and beans
60-Queso Enchiladas
4 cheese enchiladas topped with green salsa, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
61-Queso Chile Poblano
One poblano pepper stuffed with cheese served with rice, beans, lettuce, and pico de gallo
62-Queso Quesadilla
Two cheese quesadillas served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
63-Guaca Tacos
2 guacamole tacos (crispy or soft), with lettuce and shredded cheese served with rice and beans
64-Chalupas
2 flat corn tortillas topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and guacamole
A La Carta
65-Tacos
66-Enchiladas
67-Burrito
68-Quesadilla
69- Chile Relleno*
70-Tostada
71-Chalupa
72-Flauta
Served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
73-Chimichanga
74-Tamale
68-quesadilla steak
68-quesadilla chicken grill
68-quesadila steak vejetales
68-quesadilla pollo fajita
68-quesadilla vejetales
65-taco shrimp
65-taco carne desebrada
Lunch Menu
SP 1Chimichanga*
Deep-fried burrito stuffed with chicken or beef served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese dip
SP 2Quesadilla*
One quesadilla with your choice of chicken, beef, or cheese served with rice and beans
SP 3 Agave's Special
One cheese quesadilla and chicken chimichanga served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese dip
SP4Enchilada & Taco
Served with rice and beans
SP 5 Lunch Burrito
Chicken or beef served with rice and beans
SP 6Taco Salad*
Your choice of chicken or beef served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and shredded cheese
SP 7 Enchiladas Verdes
Two chicken enchiladas topped with melted cheese, green salsa, and sour cream, served with rice and beans
SP 8 Crispy Tacos Arroz y Frijol
Two tacos your choice of chicken or beef, crispy or soft shell, served with rice and beans
SP 9 Burrito Supreme*
One burrito of chicken or beef served with lettuce, tossed salad, and sour cream
SP 10 Chicken Fingers*
4 pieces, fried or grilled served with rice, beans, and cheese dip
SP 11 Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla shell topped with lettuce, tomato, grilled bell pepper, onions, steak, or chicken fajita topped with sour cream and shredded cheese
SP 12 Three Flautas
Rolled crispy tacos stuffed with chicken or beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and your choice of rice and beans
SP 13 Lunch Fajita
Grilled strips of steak or chicken, grilled onions, and bell pepper, served sizzling with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and 3 flour tortillas
SP 14 Fajitas De Camaron
Grilled shrimp with onions and bell pepper, served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and 3 flour tortillas
SP 15 Taco Fajita Grande
Soft flour tortilla taco filled with steak or chicken grilled fajita style (onions and pepper) served with rice and beans
special taco salad
special burrito verde
special three enchiladas
special three quesadillas
special two burritos
Beverage
Tequilas From Agave
Signature Drinks
Spanish Sangria
Wine
Imported Beer
Agave Mix Drinks
White Russian
Vodka, Kahlua & cream
Tom Collins
Gin, lime, sugar & soda water
Cosmopolitan
Vodka, cranberry juice, splash of soda
S** on the Beach
Vodka, peach snaps, OJ & cranberry
Cuba Libre
Rum & coke
Screwdriver
Vodka & OJ
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila, OJ, cranberry
Daiquiri
Rum & flavor mix
Piña Colada
Rum & coconut mix
Long Island Ice Tea
Amaretto Sour
Amaretto, sweet & sour