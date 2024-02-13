El Aguascalientes - Brighton
NA Beverages
Beverages
- Large Soda$3.50
- Small Soda$2.50
- Aguas Frescas$3.75
No refill
- Small Agua Fresca$2.99
- Juice$3.00
No refill
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
No refill
- Milk$3.00
No refill
- Coffee$3.00
Café
- Hot Tea$3.00
No refill
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
No refill
- Bottle Sodas$3.25
- Agua Mineral Preparada$4.50
- Aguascalientes Clamato$6.00
- Virgin Pina Colada$6.00
- Virgin Mangoneada$6.00
- Virgin Strawberry Daquiri$6.00
Appetizers
Quesadilla
- Quesadilla Plain$11.00
- Quesadilla Grilled Chicken$12.50
- Quesadilla Grilled Steak$14.25
- Quesadilla Shredded Chicken$12.50
- Quesadilla Ground Beef$12.50
- Quesadilla Camarón$15.25
- Gringas$16.75
Delicious quesadilla stuffed with marinated pork and pineapple served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico
- Sincronizada$15.75
Delicious quesadilla stuffed with ham served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico
Nachos
- Aguascalientes Nachos$17.50
Deep-fried corn tortilla chips, topped with your choice of grilled chicken or grilled steak sautéed with bell pepper and onions, beans, melted cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
- Ground Beef Nachos$15.00
- Nachos$10.99
Deep-fried corn tortilla chips, topped with beans, melted cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Plain
- Rellenos Nachos$17.50
Deep-fried corn tortilla chips, topped with diced crispy rellenos, beans, melted cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
- Shredded Beef Nachos$15.00
Botanas Especiales
- El Aguascalientes Special Appetizer$15.50
Nachos topped with guacamole and sour cream, flautas and quesadilla
- Guacamole Salad$14.50
Fresh homemade guacamole
- Cheese Dip$9.00
- Taquitos$12.99
Deep-fried corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken. Smothered with green chili
- Queso Flameado$11.00
Melted Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of chorizo, chicken, steak, or shrimp
Chili Cheese Fries
Gourmet Fiesta
Molcajetes
- Molcajete Loco$30.50
Two pork chops, smothered pork carnitas, radish, chorizo, polish sausage, hot sauce, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese
- Molcajete Aguas$33.99
Steak, chicken, shrimp, cactus leaves, radish, chorizo, polish sausage, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, hot sauce, and cheese
- Molcajete Especial$29.25
Grilled chicken, steak, cactus leaves, chorizo, polish sausage, radish, hot sauce, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese
- Molcajete Fiesta$45.00
New grilled chicken, steak, wrapped shrimp, shrimp, cactus leaves, chorizo, polish sausage, hot sauce, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese
Chicken
- Pollo Al Chipotle$18.75
Chicken breast cooked with our authentic chipotle sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes
- Pollo Ranchero$18.75
Chicken breast cooked with our authentic ranchero sauce. Topped with cheese served with lettuce, and tomatoes
- Chicken Mole$18.75
Pieces of chicken with our special mole sauce
- Pollo Asado$17.25
Grilled chicken breast
- Chori-Pollo$24.99
Strips of chicken breast, cooked with bell pepper, onions, spinach, and chorizo. Smothered with green chili and cheese. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream
- Pollo a La Diabla$18.75
Chunks of chicken smothered with our diabla sauce
- Pollo Con Nopalitos$19.99
Delicious chicken breast cooked with green tomatillo sauce with cactus leaves
- Pollo Al Mango$18.75
Delicious chicken cooked with our special recipe with fresh mango. Served with guacamole, cucumbers, and pico de gallo
Pork
- Chuleta De Puerco$18.25
Two pork chops, lettuce, tomatoes, and grilled jalapeño pepper
- Carnitas Plate$18.25
Tender chunks of pork smothered with green chili served with guacamole, fried onions, and pico de gallo
- Carne Adobada Plate$18.25
Marinated pork, smothered with green chili
- Carnitas San Pancho Style$19.75
Tender chunks of pork. Served with tortillas, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, pico de gallo, and a side of green tomatillo sauce
- Red Chile Asado Special$18.25
Tender pork cooked in red chill sauce
Beef
- Aguascalientes Steak Ranchero$28.99
Steak cooked to perfection, with (3) "Camarones rellenos" (wrapped shrimp with bacon), served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and tortillas these items may be served raw or undercooked based on your specification, or contain raw or undercooked ingredient
- Steak* & Shrimp a La Diabla$26.50
Steak cooked to perfection, with shrimp a la diabla, served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and tortillas. These items may be served raw or undercooked based on your specification, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked m
- El Aguascalientes Special$26.99
Grilled skirt steak and (4) wrapped shrimp. Served with roasted and peeled pepper, pico de gallo and guacamole. These items may be served raw or undercooked based on your specification, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooke
- Bistec Mexicano Plate$21.99
Grilled skirt steak smothered with green chili, served with guacamole, fried onions these items may be served raw or undercooked based on your specification, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, s
- Mexican Steak$21.99
Chopped skirt steak cooked with peppers, onions and green chili. These items may be served raw or undercooked based on your specification, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs m
- Carne Asada$21.50
Grilled skirt steak, served with fried onions. These items may be served raw or undercooked based on your specification, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your r
- Steak Ranchero$21.99
Diced skirt steak cooked with ranchero sauce. Comes with cheese. These items may be served raw or undercooked based on your specification, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs m
- Steak* & Shrimp Rancheros$26.50
Steak cooked to perfection with shrimp ranchero style (cooked with our special ranchero sauce), served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, pico de gallo and cucumbers. These items may be served raw or undercooked based on your specification, or contain raw
- Steak & Fries$21.50
Grilled steaks, served with fries. These items may be served raw or undercooked based on your specification, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodb
- Steak* & Adobado Shrimp$26.50
Steak cooked to perfection, with adobado shrimp, served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and tortillas. These items may be served raw or undercooked based on your specification, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats
- Steak and More$28.50
Smothered grilled skirt steak, with (2) adobados shrimp and crispy cheese chile relleno, served with lettuce, tomatoes. These items may be served raw or undercooked based on your specification, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or un
- Dos Amigos$24.99
Smothered 8 oz. skirt steak, and chile relleno (soft or crispy). These items may be served raw or undercooked based on your specification, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs m
- Tampiqueña$23.99
Skirt steak, served with cheese enchilada These items may be served raw or undercooked based on your specification, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk o
- Tres Amigos$28.50
Grilled skirt steak, grilled chicken breast and stuffed (3) shrimp cooked with ranchero sauce. These items may be served raw or undercooked based on your specification, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry,
- Aguascalientes Mexican Steak$21.99
Grilled skirt steak, garnished with grilled nopalitos (chopped cactus leaves). These items may be served raw or undercooked based on your specification, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellf
- Steak*, Lobster Tail & Shrimp$51.00
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and rice. Only. These items may be served raw or undercooked based on your specification, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may incre
- Steak Hidrocálido$24.99
Served with (2) enchiladas hidrocálidas. These items may be served raw or undercooked based on your specification, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of
- Alambre$20.99
Tocino (bacon), ham and melted cheese mixed with pico de gallo and bell pepper. Choice of chicken, pastor or beef. These items may be served raw or undercooked based on your specification, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or underco
- Barbacoa Plate$16.99
Steamed cheek beef topped with our traditional mexican sauce. Served with corn tortillas, onion, lime, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole. These items may be served raw or undercooked based on your specification, or contain raw or undercooke
Fajitas
- Aguascalientes Fajitas$22.75
Outside skirt fajitas. It is flavorful. Skirt steak, chicken & shrimp are perfect for grilling as you marinate it first, then grill it good and hot. Skirt steak is perfect for fajitas. These items may be served raw or undercooked based on your specificatio
- Shrimp Fajitas$23.00
(10) grilled shrimp with mexican spices, fresh garlic. Served over a skillet with assortment peppers, onion
- Carnitas Fajitas$19.75
Fried pork with mexican spices, fresh garlic, served in a skillet with assortment peppers, red onions, tomato and green chill
- Chicken Breast Fajitas$19.75
Marinated chicken breast with fresh garlic, mexican spices, and broiled served over of assortment peppers and onions. Add bacon for 2.00
- Beef Fajitas$19.75
Marinated skirt steak grilled with an assortment of peppers and onions served in a skillet. These items may be served raw or undercooked based on your specification, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, se
- Adobada Fajitas$19.75
Marinated Pork
- Fajitas a La Diabla$19.75
Chicken
- Fajitas Denver$23.50
Topped with fish and marinated (5) shrimp. Served with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole
- Combo Fajitas$22.75
Chicken and steak
- Adobada Tropical$27.25
Delicious combination of marinated pork with adobados shrimp, and fresh pineapple. Covered with our special sauce, sweet pepper and green onions
- Tres Lancheros$31.25
Delicious combination of grilled steak, chicken cooked with fresh chopped pineapple with wrapped shrimp, and fresh pineapple. Covered with sauce, sweet pepper and green onions
Borrego
- Birria De Borrego Aguascalientes Style$21.50
Bima is a traditional mexican dish. The dish is a steamed lamp meat topped with our mexican sauce served with on tortillas, onion, lime, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de galo, sour cream and cucumbers
- Quesa- Birria$21.50
14 delicious com tollas stuffed with metted cheese and your choice of bria, shredded beef, or barbacoa, served with a bowl of consome, chopped onions and cilantro
From South of the Border
Viva Mexico!
- Green Chili Plate$13.75
Green chill with pork
- Green Bowl$11.50
Green chill with pork (no rice, no beans)
- Chile Relleno Plate$15.00
2 soft or crispy rellenos, served with guacamole, it doesn't come with tortillas on the side
- Chopped Steak Chile Relleno Plate$15.00
1 soft or crispy served with guacamole
- Stuffed Sopapillas$13.00
Smothered chicken or beef stuffed sopapilla, topped with guacamole & sour cream
- Tamale Plate$14.00
2 tamales smothered with green chili served with pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream
- Crunchy Tacos Combo$13.75
(3) chicken or beef, hard shell tacos, with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. No tortillas
- Flautas$15.00
(4) deep-fried com tortillas filled with chicken or shredded beef, topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes served with a side of green chili. No tortillas
- Mexican Hamburger$13.25
Flour tortilla stuffed with hamburger patty and beans, smothered with green chili. No rice, no tortillas on the side
Tostadas
- Tostada Plate$14.50
3 tostadas with spread refried beans, topped with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, or shredded beef
- Tostada Hidrocalida$11.00
1 tostada with spread refried beans, topped with pork carnitas, lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese smothered with green chili. Served with lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream
Tacos
- Tacos De Carne Asada$16.00
Steak tacos garnished with onions, cilantro, pico de gallo and salsa. Order of 3 tacos soft (with onion and cilantro) or crispy (with cheese). Topped with onions and cilatro. Served with guacamole, rice and beans. Or fiesta tacos (4) without rice or beans
- Tacos Al Carbón$16.00
Chopped steak cooked with pico de gallo & salsa Order of 3 tacos soft (with onion and cilantro) or crispy (with cheese). Topped with onions and cilatro. Served with guacamole, rice and beans. Or fiesta tacos (4) without rice or beans
- Tacos De Carnitas$15.75
Tender pork served with onions, cilantro, salsa and pico de gallo Order of 3 tacos soft (with onion and cilantro) or crispy (with cheese). Topped with onions and cilatro. Served with guacamole, rice and beans. Or fiesta tacos (4) without rice or beans
- Tacos De Barbacoa$15.75
Steamed cheek beef tacos Order of 3 tacos soft (with onion and cilantro) or crispy (with cheese). Topped with onions and cilatro. Served with guacamole, rice and beans. Or fiesta tacos (4) without rice or beans
- Chicken Tacos Al Carbón$16.00
Soft chicken tacos cooked with pico de gallo, with salsa Order of 3 tacos soft (with onion and cilantro) or crispy (with cheese). Topped with onions and cilatro. Served with guacamole, rice and beans. Or fiesta tacos (4) without rice or beans
- Tacos De Pescado$16.00
Fish cooked with pico de gallo Order of 3 tacos soft (with onion and cilantro) or crispy (with cheese). Topped with onions and cilatro. Served with guacamole, rice and beans. Or fiesta tacos (4) without rice or beans
- Tacos De Camarón$17.00
Shrimp cooked with pico de gallo, (no rice) Order of 3 tacos soft (with onion and cilantro) or crispy (with cheese). Topped with onions and cilatro. Served with guacamole, rice and beans. Or fiesta tacos (4) without rice or beans
- Tacos Al Pastor$15.75
Marinated pork with small pieces of pineapple. Order of 3 tacos soft (with onion and cilantro) or crispy (with cheese). Topped with onions and cilatro. Served with guacamole, rice and beans. Or fiesta tacos (4) without rice or beans
- Tacos De Chorizo New$14.25
Mexican style sausage with pico de gallo Order of 3 tacos soft (with onion and cilantro) or crispy (with cheese). Topped with onions and cilatro. Served with guacamole, rice and beans. Or fiesta tacos (4) without rice or beans
- Tacos De Buche$17.00
Pork belly Order of 3 tacos soft (with onion and cilantro) or crispy (with cheese). Topped with onions and cilatro. Served with guacamole, rice and beans. Or fiesta tacos (4) without rice or beans
- Tacos De Lengua$17.00
Tongue with pico de gallo Order of 3 tacos soft (with onion and cilantro) or crispy (with cheese). Topped with onions and cilatro. Served with guacamole, rice and beans. Or fiesta tacos (4) without rice or beans
- Tacos De Tripas$17.00
Tripe. (No fiesta) Order of 3 tacos soft (with onion and cilantro) or crispy (with cheese). Topped with onions and cilatro. Served with guacamole, rice and beans. Or fiesta tacos (4) without rice or beans
- Big Hard Shell Taco Aguascalientes Style$16.50
Fried large flour tortilla topped with lettuce, with your choice of grilled strips of steak, chicken, carnitas, adobada or ground beef, topped with sour cream, cheese, guacamole and pico de gallo. Order of 3 tacos soft (with onion and cilantro) or crispy (
- Taco Salad$15.50
Large flour tortilla bowl filled with fresh lettuce & beans, topped with your choice of ground beef or chicken, guacamole, and sour cream. No rice, no beans, and no tortillas
- Tacos de Alambre$16.00
Quesa-Tacos
Caldos - Soups
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas$14.25
- Enchiladas Montadas$15.00
- Enchiladas Danny$15.50
- Enchiladas Suizas$14.25
- Enchiladas a la Diabla$14.00
- Mole Enchiladas$14.25
- Chorizo Enchiladas$14.25
- Carnitas Enchiladas$14.25
- Enchiladas Nortenas$16.25
- Ranchero Enchiladas$15.25
- Enchiladas Cabronas$14.25
- Enchiladas Verdes$14.25
- Espinacas Enchiladas$15.50
Fiesta Enchiladas
Burros & Chimichangas
Burritos
- Bean Burrito$6.25
Plain only cheese & green chili inside deluxe smothered with green chili & cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Burrito plate any burrito served with rice and beans just for 2.50 additional loco 14" flour tortilla filled with lettuce, pico de gal
- Beef & Beans Burrito$6.75
Plain only cheese & green chili inside deluxe smothered with green chili & cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Burrito plate any burrito served with rice and beans just for 2.50 additional loco 14" flour tortilla filled with lettuce, pico de gal
- Carnitas & Beans Burrito$6.75
Plain only cheese & green chili inside Deluxe smothered with green chili & cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Burrito plate any burrito served with rice and beans just for 2.50 additional Loco 14" flour tortilla filled with lettuce, pico de gal
- Grilled Steak Asada & Beans Burrito$6.75
Plain only cheese & green chili inside Deluxe smothered with green chili & cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Burrito plate any burrito served with rice and beans just for 2.50 additional Loco 14" flour tortilla filled with lettuce, pico de gal
- Machaca Burrito$9.99
Plain only cheese & green chili inside Deluxe smothered with green chili & cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Burrito plate any burrito served with rice and beans just for 2.50 additional Loco 14" flour tortilla filled with lettuce, pico de gal
- Chicken & Rice Burrito$6.75
Plain only cheese & green chili inside Deluxe smothered with green chili & cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Burrito plate any burrito served with rice and beans just for 2.50 additional Loco 14" flour tortilla filled with lettuce, pico de gal
- Steamed Beef Barbacoa & Beans Burrito$6.75
Plain only cheese & green chili inside Deluxe smothered with green chili & cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Burrito plate any burrito served with rice and beans just for 2.50 additional Loco 14" flour tortilla filled with lettuce, pico de gal
- Shredded Chicken Chicken & Beans Burrito$6.75
Plain only cheese & green chili inside Deluxe smothered with green chili & cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Burrito plate any burrito served with rice and beans just for 2.50 additional Loco 14" flour tortilla filled with lettuce, pico de gal
- Chicken Fajitas & Beans Burrito$6.75
Plain only cheese & green chili inside Deluxe smothered with green chili & cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Burrito plate any burrito served with rice and beans just for 2.50 additional Loco 14" flour tortilla filled with lettuce, pico de gal
- Beef Fajitas & Beans Burrito$6.75
Plain only cheese & green chili inside Deluxe smothered with green chili & cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Burrito plate any burrito served with rice and beans just for 2.50 additional Loco 14" flour tortilla filled with lettuce, pico de gal
- Chile Relleno Burrito$6.75
Plain only cheese & green chili inside deluxe smothered with green chili & cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Burrito plate any burrito served with rice and beans just for 2.50 additional loco 14" flour tortilla filled with lettuce, pico de gal
- Shredded Beef & Beans Burrito$6.75
Plain only cheese & green chili inside Deluxe smothered with green chili & cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Burrito plate any burrito served with rice and beans just for 2.50 additional Loco 14" flour tortilla filled with lettuce, pico de gal
- Chicharron & Beans Burrito$6.75
Plain only cheese & green chili inside Deluxe smothered with green chili & cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Burrito plate any burrito served with rice and beans just for 2.50 additional Loco 14" flour tortilla filled with lettuce, pico de gal
- Boulder Burrito$9.99
Scrambled eggs, hash browns, bell pepper, rice & beans inside deluxe smothered with green chili & cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Burrito plate any burrito served with rice and beans just for 2.50 additional loco 14" flour tortilla filled wi
- Verde Burrito$9.99
Pork cooked with green chili, with rice & beans inside deluxe smothered with green chili & cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Burrito plate any burrito served with rice and beans just for 2.50 additional loco 14" flour tortilla filled with lett
- Colorado Burrito$9.99
(Pork Cooked with Red Chili, with Rice & Beans Inside) Deluxe smothered with green chili & cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Burrito plate any burrito served with rice and beans just for 2.50 additional loco 14" flour tortilla filled with lett
- Indio Burrito$9.99
(Shredded Beef Wichipotle Sauce, with Rice & Beans Inside) Deluxe smothered with green chili & cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Burrito plate any burrito served with rice and beans just for 2.50 additional loco 14" flour tortilla filled with
- Zacatecas Burrito$9.99
(Cactus Leaves, Rice and Beans, with Rice & Beans Inside) Deluxe smothered with green chili & cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Burrito plate any burrito served with rice and beans just for 2.50 additional loco 14" flour tortilla filled with l
- Jalisco Burrito$9.99
(Barbacoa, Rice and Beans, with Rice & Beans Inside) Deluxe smothered with green chili & cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Burrito plate any burrito served with rice and beans just for 2.50 additional loco 14" flour tortilla filled with lettuc
- Chipotle Burrito$9.99
Chicken or Steak W/chipotle Sauce with Rice & Beans Inside Deluxe smothered with green chili & cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Burrito plate any burrito served with rice and beans just for 2.50 additional loco 14" flour tortilla filled with
- Adobado Burrito$9.99
Marinated Pork, with Rice & Beans Inside Deluxe smothered with green chili & cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Burrito plate any burrito served with rice and beans just for 2.50 additional loco 14" flour tortilla filled with lettuce, pico de g
- Cabrón Burrito$9.99
Steak Al Carbón, with Rice & Beans Inside Deluxe smothered with green chili & cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Burrito plate any burrito served with rice and beans just for 2.50 additional loco 14" flour tortilla filled with lettuce, pico de
- Enchilada Burrito$9.99
Cheese Enchilada, Rice and Beans, with Rice & Beans Inside Deluxe smothered with green chili & cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Burrito plate any burrito served with rice and beans just for 2.50 additional loco 14" flour tortilla filled with
- Aguascalientes Burrito$9.99
Carnitas, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo with Rice & Beans Inside Deluxe smothered with green chili & cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Burrito plate any burrito served with rice and beans just for 2.50 additional loco 14" flour tortilla filled with
- Burrito a La Mexicana$9.99
Deluxe smothered with green chili & cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Burrito plate any burrito served with rice and beans just for 2.50 additional Loco 14" flour tortilla filled with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese. Smothered w
- Loaded Burrito$9.99
Asada, Adobada, Carnitas and Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Rice & Beans) Deluxe smothered with green chili & cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Burrito plate any burrito served with rice and beans just for 2.50 additional Loco 14" flour
- Chorizo Burrito$9.99
Scrambled eggs with chorizo, rice and beans deluxe smothered with green chili & cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Burrito plate any burrito served with rice and beans just for 2.50 additional loco 14" flour tortilla filled with lettuce, pico d
- California Burrito$9.99
Scrambled eggs with steak and fries deluxe smothered with green chili & cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Burrito plate any burrito served with rice and beans just for 2.50 additional loco 14" flour tortilla filled with lettuce, pico de gallo,
- Add Burrito Plate$2.50
Chimichangas
- Chimichangas$11.25
Chicken, beef, carnitas or shredded beef chimichanga, smothered with green chile, served with sour cream, and guacamole, rice and beans
- Asada Chimichangas$12.25
Carne asada chimichanga, smothered with green chile, served with sour cream, and guacamole, rice and beans
- Add Burrito Plate$2.50
Mariscos
Camarones - Shrimp
- Camarones Fiesta$24.00
(6) wrapped shrimp with bacon, stuffed with cheese served over a bed of sautéed bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, Chorizo and spinach. Served with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole
- Camarones a La Diabla$21.00
(8) shrimp cooked with hot diabla sauce served with rice
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$21.00
(8) shrimp cooked in garlic sauce, served with rice, and salad
- Camarones Adobados$21.00
(8) shrimp cooked with hot homemade sauce, served with rice
- Camarones Rancheros$21.00
(B) shrimp cooked with ranchero sauce, topped with cheese
- Camarones Enchorizados$21.00
(8) shrimp cooked with Chorizo (mexican sausage) served with rice
- Camarones Borrachos$21.25
(8) shrimp cooked with garlic, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce and shot of tequila, served with rice and beans
- Camarones El Aguascalientes$24.00
(6) shrimp wrap with bacon and stuffed with cheese smothered with ranchero sauce
- Camarones Momia a La Diabla$24.00
(6) shrimp wrap with bacon and stuffed with cheese cooked with diabla sauce
- Camarones Rellenos$21.00
(7) shrimp wrap with bacon and stuffed with cheese
- Camarones Empanizados$21.00
(8) breaded shrimp served with rice, salad and fries
- Camarones Al Chipotle$21.00
(8) shrimp cooked with sour cream and chipotle sauce, served with rice, fries and salad
- Camarones Al Mango$21.00
Delicious shrimp cooked with our special recipe with fresh mango. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, cucumbers and pico de galo
Ostiones Frescos Fish
- 6pcs Fresh Oysters$15.50
- 12pcs Fresh Oysters$23.00
- 6pcs Ostiones Rellenos$21.50
- 12pcs Ostiones Rellenos$30.00
- Mojarra$22.99
Deep-fried whole tilapia served with fries, rice and pico de gallo
- Fish Fillet & Shrimp$23.50
Choose the way (al chipotle, a la mexicana), and shrimp, served with rice and your choice fries or beans
Seafood Soups
Seafood Cocteles
- Coctel De Camaron$18.50
Served cold. Fresh shrimp mixed with pico de gallo and avocado in a spicy tomato sauce
- Coctel Vuelve a La Vida$19.00
Served cold. Fresh oysters, octopus, shrimp & scallops mixed with pico de gallo and avocado in a spicy tomato sauce
- Coctel Campechana$23.50
Served cold. Fresh oysters, octopus and shrimp mixed with pico de gallo and avocado in a spicy tomato sauce
Ceviche
Breakfast & Lunch
Four Eggs Omelets
Breakfast Burritos
Home, Aboard Skillets, & More
- El Aguascalientes Skillet$13.25
Onions, peppers, tomatoes, bacon, sausage & ham topped with cheese
- California Skillet$13.75
Onions, tomatoes, avocado, grilled chicken & cheese
- Spanish Skillet$12.75
Chorizo, onions, peppers, smothered with our homemade green chili & cheddar cheese
- Country Skillet$12.75
Sausage, onions, green pepper & cheese
- Denver Skillet$12.75
Ham, peppers, onions and cheese
- Mazatlán Skillet$13.25
With bacon, avocado, chili and cheese
Spice It Up
- Chorizo Con Huevos$12.75
Two scrambled eggs with chorizo, smothered with green chili
- Country Scramble$10.25
Scrambled eggs & sausage, served with rice and beans
- Denver Scramble$10.25
Scrambled eggs & ham, served with rice and beans
- Huevos a La Mexicana$9.50
Scrambled eggs cooked with pico de gallo and bacon, served with rice and beans
- Huevos Con Machaca$12.00
Two scrambled eggs with "Machaca", tortillas, refried beans, rice, green chill and cheese
- Huevos Con Nopales$12.75
Two scrambled eggs with chopped cactus leaves, smothered with green chili. Served with rice and beans
- Huevos Rancheros$10.25
Two eggs any style, tortillas, home fries, refried beans, rice, green chili and cheese
- Huevos Rancheros con Steak$14.25
Two eggs any style, tortillas, home fries, refried beans, rice, green chili and cheese
- Two Chiles Rellenos & Eggs$12.75
Smothered in green chili with home fries
- Two Tamales$12.25
Smothered with green chili, two eggs any style and home
The New
- Chilaquiles$12.25
Traditional Mexican dish plate from the Nahuatl world. Red or green salsa is poured over crisp corn tortilla triangles. The mixture is simmered until the tortilla starts softening mixed with scrambled eggs topped with melted cheese. It is served with refri
- Volcán$13.50
Flour tortilla shell filled with hash browns, vegetables, bacon, ham, sausage, green chili and two eggs any style on top
- Chili & Cheese Tater Tot's$12.75
Topped with two eggs, chopped bacon, smothered with green chili
The Classic
Steak, Chops, & Eggs
Combinations
- Pequeña - One Item Combinations$9.99
Make your own smothered combination, served with rice and beans. Choose your size
- Mediana - Two Items Combinations$12.50
Make your own smothered combination, served with rice and beans. Choose your size
- Grande - Three Items Combinations$14.50
Make your own smothered combination, served with rice and beans. Choose your size
Burgers & Tortas
Tortas
Hamburgers
Kids Menu & Desserts
Kid's Menu
- Kids Flauta$6.25
Served with rice & beans
- Kids Taco$6.25
Served with rice & beans
- Kids Tostada$6.25
Served with rice & beans
- Kids 1 Egg$6.25
Served with rice & beans
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.25
Served with rice & beans
- Kids Cheese Enchilada*$6.25
Served with rice & beans
- Kids Bean Burrito$6.25
Served with rice & beans
- Kids Pancake & Egg$6.25
Bacon or sausage, no fries
- Kids Corn Dog$6.25
Served with fries
- Kids Macaroni$6.25
Served with fries
- Kids Chicken Nuggets$6.25
Served with fries
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.25
Served with fries
- Kids Cheese Burger$6.25
Served with fries
- Kids Hamburger$6.25
- Kids Breaded Shrimp$6.25
- Kids French Toast & Egg$6.25
Desserts
Specials & Sides
Side Orders
- Side Guacamole$5.75
- Side Cheese$4.25
- Side French Fries$5.25
- Side Sour Cream$2.75
- Side Tortillas$1.75
- Side Mexican Papas$5.25
- Chips and Salsa$4.50
- Side Consume$5.99
- Side Bolillo$1.75
- Side Rice$3.75
- Side Beans$3.75
- Side Rice and Beans$4.50
- Side Hash Browns$3.50
- Side Pico De Gallo$3.75
- Side Jalapeños Toreados$2.00
- Side Green Onion$2.75
- Side Roasted Onion$2.75
- Side Lime$1.50
- Side Chicharrones$5.75
- Side (3) Shrimp$5.99
- Side Bacon$3.25
- Side Sausage$3.25
- Side Ham$3.25
- Side Green Chili$4.25
A La Carte
- A la Carte Flauta$4.50
- A la Carte Tamal Smothered$4.75
- A la Carte Cheese Enchilada$4.75
- A la Carte Chicken Enchilada$5.25
- A la Carte Beef Enchilada$5.25
- A la Carte Beef Tostada$5.00
- A la Carte Chicken Tostada$5.00
- A la Carte Bean Tostada$4.50
- A la Carte Guacamole Tostada$6.00
- A la Carte Chile Relleno$5.00
- A la Carte Taco$3.75
- A la Carte PorkChop$7.50
- Add (3) Shrimp$5.99