El Arroyo Restaurant 126 South Washington Street
FOOD Menu
Drinks
Appetizers
- Bean Dip and Chips$4.00
- Chips$1.00
- Chips and Salsa$2.00
- Cup of Chicken Tortilla Soup$4.50
- Flour Chips and Salsa$4.00
- Guacamole & Chips$10.00
- House Salad$7.00
Lettuce, bell peppers, avocado, cucumber and tomato
- Jalapeño Torreados$2.50
Two grilled jalapeños with fresh lime juice and salt
- Queso Fundido$11.00
Oaxacan cheese fondue
- Shrimp a La Cantina$18.00
20 grilled shrimp
- Table Salsa$1.00
- Taquitos$10.00
6 mini fried rolled corn tortillas, stuffed with shredded chicken, placed on a bed of lettuce and tomatoes on the side
- Bowl of Chicken Tortilla soup$6.50
Daily Specials - Monday
- Regular Blackberry*$6.50
- Double Blackberry*$11.00
- Pitcher Blackberry*$28.00
- Regular Blueberry*$6.50
- Double Blueberry*$11.00
- Pitcher Blueberry*$28.00
- Regular Cadillac Don Julio*$12.00
- Double Cadillac Don Julio*$19.00
- Pitcher Cadillac Don Julio*$50.00
- Regular Cadillac Patron*$10.00
- Double Cadillac Patron*$17.00
- Pitcher Cadillac Patron*$44.00
- Regular Classic*$5.00
- Double Classic*$10.00
- Pitcher Classic*$24.00
- Regular Cucumber*$6.50
- Double Cucumber*$11.00
- Pitcher Cucumber*$28.00
- Regular Grapefruit*$6.50
- Double Grapefruit*$11.00
- Pitcher Grapefruit*$28.00
- Regular Jalapeño*$6.50
- Double Jalapeño*$11.00
- Pitcher Jalapeño*$28.00
- Regular Jalapeño Cucumber*$6.50
- Double Jalapeño Cucumber*$11.00
- Pitcher Jalapeño Cucumber*$28.00
- Regular Mango*$6.50
- Double Mango*$11.00
- Pitcher Mango*$28.00
- Regular Orange*$6.50
- Double Orange*$11.00
- Pitcher Orange*$28.00
- Regular Patron Pineapple*$9.00
- Double Patron Pineapple*$16.00
- Pitcher Patron Pineapple*$38.00
- Regular Peach*$6.50
- Double Peach*$11.00
- Pitcher Peach*$28.00
- Regular Pineapple*$6.50
- Double Pineapple*$11.00
- Pitcher Pineapple*$28.00
- Regular Premium*$8.00
- Double Premium*$14.00
- Pitcher Premium*$36.00
- Regular Raspberry*$6.50
- Double Raspberry*$11.00
- Pitcher Raspberry*$28.00
- Regular Skinny*$6.50
- Double Skinny*$11.00
- Pitcher Skinny*$28.00
- Regular Strawberry*$6.50
- Double Strawberry*$11.00
- Pitcher Strawberry*$28.00
Daily Specials - Tuesday
Antojitos Mexicanos
- 1 Shrimp & 1 Fish Tacos Del Agua$14.00
Onion, cilantro, salsa, lettuce, tomato, creamy chipotle sauce, and mayonnaise
- Carne Asada Fries$17.00
Carne asada, french fries, Jack cheese, onion, cilantro, sour cream, and special sauce
- Chile Poblano$13.00
Choose of meat, onion, cilantro, and Jack cheese. With choice of cream sauce, red, green, or chipotle sauce
- Chile Relleno$9.00
Choose from medium spicy red sauce or mild green sauce
- Nachos$16.00
Choice of meat, refried beans, cheese, corn chips, sour cream, salsa, onion, and cilantro
- Quesadilla$14.00
Choice of one meat, onion, cilantro, cheese, and salsa
- Three Chicken Enchiladas$14.00
Shredded chicken, sour cream, onion, cilantro, and Jack cheese. Choose from medium spicy red sauce or mild green sauce
- Three Chicken Flautas$13.00
Lettuce, special salsa, tomato, sour cream, and Mexican cheese
- Three Crispy Tacos$13.00
Choice of one meat, lettuce, sour cream, and Jack cheese
- Three Sopesitos$17.00
Choice of meat, lettuce, refried beans, sour cream, tomato, onion, cilantro, special sauce, and Mexican cheese
- Three Taco Truck Tacos$14.00
Onion, cilantro, salsa, and choice of one meat
- Three Tacos Especiales$15.00
Jack cheese, red sauce, lettuce, topped with Parmesan cheese, and choice of one meat. Served with a side of creamy chipotle salsa
- Three Tostaditas$15.00
Choice of one meat, lettuce, refried beans, sour cream, onion, cilantro, tomato, green salsa and Mexican cheese
Burritos
- Burrito Chile Relleno$15.00
- Chimichanga - Fried$15.00
Choice of meat, rice, refried beans, and cheese
- Chimichanga - Grilled$15.00
Choice of meat, rice, refried beans, and cheese
- House Burrito$15.00
Choice of meat, rice, refried beans, and cheese. Smothered in a creamy chipotle sauce
- Ranchero Fajita Burrito$16.00
Choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, onion, bell peppers, and special sauce
- Burrito$13.00
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, and salsa
Traditional Plates
- A La Casa Plate$18.00
Onion and garlic sautéed in a spicy sauce
- A La Crema Plate$18.00
Simmered in a cream sauce
- Al Ajo Plate$18.00
Sautéed with homemade garlic butter sauce
- Chipotle Plate$18.00
Sautéed in a creamy chipotle sauce
- Diabla Plate$18.00
Sautéed with spicy homemade diabla sauce
- Ranchero Plate$18.00
Onion, jalapeño, bell pepper, and special sauce
- Tampiqueña Plate$18.00
Grilled onions, jalapeño and tomato
Breakfast
- Breakfast Bowl$14.00
- Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Choice of homemade chorizo or bacon. Two scrambled eggs, potato, jack cheese and refried beans
- Chilaquiles$14.00
Choice of red medium spicy sauce or mild green sauce, tortilla chips, scrambled eggs, sour cream, Jack cheese, cilantro and grilled onion
- Huevos Rancheros$13.00
Two sunny-side-up eggs, special sauce, grilled bell peppers, grilled onions and Jack cheese
- Scrambled Eggs$13.00
Two scrambled eggs with choice of homemade chorizo or bacon
- Vegetarian Omelet$13.00
Bell peppers, mushroom, onion, tomato, cilantro, and Jack cheese
Desserts
- Arroyo Sweet Chimichango$8.00
Flour tortilla fried to a brown crisp and stuffed with homemade flan. Coated with sugar, cinnamon, chocolate drizzle and caramel syrup
- Dulce De Leche Cheesecake$8.00
- El Arroyo Sweet Nachos$9.00
Homemade crispy flour tortilla chips, sugar, cinnamon, one scoop of vanilla ice cream, drizzled with chocolate and caramel syrup
- Flan$8.00
A delicious homemade custard with caramel
- Two Churro Doughnut$8.00
- Two Scoops of Fried Ice Cream$8.00
House Specials
- Al Pastor$19.00
Marinated BBQ pork
- Carne Asada$19.00
Two grilled carne asada steaks, grilled onions and jalapeños. Served with a side of ranchera sauce
- Chile Verde$20.00
Pork meat cubes, simmered in mild green sauce
- Pescado Al Pastor$20.00
Marinated basa fish, sautéed onions and pineapple
- Pork Carnitas$19.00
Fried braised pork
- Two Tacos Estilo Asdero$19.00
Steak and homemade chorizo mix, grilled onions, pico de gallo, avocado, special sauce and grilled Jack cheese
Saturday & Sundays Only
Seafood
Fajitas
Healthy Choices
- Bowl$15.00
Beans, rice, onion, cilantro, cheese, avocado, and a special sauce. Choice of steak, grilled chicken, marinated chicken, pork chile verde, carnitas or al pastor
- Fajita Bowl$18.00
Choose from steak, chicken, pork chile verde or carnitas, grilled bell peppers, grilled onions, Jack cheese, avocado, cilantro, special sauce, rice and whole beans
- Salad$15.00
Lettuce, red and green bell peppers, avocado, cucumber and tomato
- Vegan Bowl$13.00
Whole beans, onion, cilantro, bell peppers, broccoli, avocado and special sauce
- Veggie Bowl$13.00
Whole beans, onion, bell peppers, cheese, avocado, special sauce and cilantro
- Veggie Fajitas$17.00
Grilled onion, broccoli, grilled bell peppers and tomato. Served with salad, whole beans and tortillas
Molcajetes
Kids Menu
Sides
- Grilled Onion/Jalapenos$2.00
- Side Arroz$3.50
- Side Avocado$1.75
- Side Cebolla
- Side Chipotle$1.00
- Side Chipotle Caliente Large$4.00
- Side Cilantro
- Side Crema$1.00
- Side Diabla$0.50
- Side Jack Cheese$1.50
- Side Jalapeno$1.00
- Side Lechuga/Lettuce$1.00
- Side Limon
- Side Mexican Cheese$2.00
- Side Molcajete$0.50
- Side Pico$2.00
- Side Queso Oaxaca$2.50
- Side refried Beans$3.50
- Side Rice and Beans$3.50
- Side Salsa Roja$1.00
- Side Salsa Verde$1.00
- Side Tomate$1.00
- Side Tortillas
- Side Whole Beans$3.50
- Side Whole Beans and Rice$3.50
- Side Mango habanero$0.50
DRINKS Menu
Beer - Bottled Beer
Beer - Draft Beer
Margaritas
- Blackberry$8.50
- Blueberry$8.50
- Cadillac Don Julio$14.00
- Cadillac Patron$12.00
- Classic$7.00
- Cucumber$8.50
- Grapefruit$8.50
- Jalapeño$8.50
- Mango$8.50
- Orange$8.50
- Patron Pineapple$11.00
- Peach$8.50
- Pineapple$8.50
- Premium$10.00
- Raspberry$8.50
- Skinny$8.50
- Strawberry$8.50
- Double Blackberry$13.00
- Double Blueberry$13.00
- Double Cadillac Don Julio$21.00
- Double Cadillac Patron$19.00
- Double Classic$12.00
- Double Cucumber$13.00
- Double Grapefruit$13.00
- Double Jalapeño$13.00
- Double Jalapeño Cucumber$13.00
- Double Mango$13.00
- Double Orange$13.00
- Double Patron Pineapple$18.00
- Double Peach$13.00
- Double Pineapple$13.00
- Double Premium$16.00
- Double Raspberry$13.00
- Double Skinny$13.00
- Double Strawberry$13.00
- Pitcher Blackberry$30.00
- Pitcher Blueberry$30.00
- Pitcher Cadillac Don Julio$52.00
- Pitcher Cadillac Patron$46.00
- Pitcher Classic$26.00
- Pitcher Cucumber$30.00
- Pitcher Grapefruit$30.00
- Pitcher Jalapeño$30.00
- Pitcher Jalapeño Cucumber$30.00
- Pitcher Mango$30.00
- Pitcher Orange$30.00
- Pitcher Patron Pineapple$40.00
- Pitcher Peach$30.00
- Pitcher Pineapple$30.00
- Pitcher Premium$38.00
- Pitcher Raspberry$30.00
- Pitcher Skinny$30.00
- Pitcher Strawberry$30.00
Specialty Drinks
- Cantarito$10.00
Tequila, fresh orange juice, lime and grapefruit with a splash of squirt. Served in a clay cup
- Casuelita$17.00
Double shot of house tequila, fresh orange, lime, and grapefruit juices with splash of squirt. Served in a traditional clay pot
- El Caballero$10.00
Artisanal, Espadin Joven Mezcal from Oaxaca Mexico, made with fresh orange, grapefruit, lime juices and agave nectar
- El Mezcalito$15.00
Casamigos Mezcal, agave nectar, fresh grapefruit, orange, lime and grapefruit soda
- Grapefruit Paloma$10.00
Tequila with fresh grapefruit
- La Dama$12.00
Tequila, mezcal, pineapple, lime, and agave, served over ice
- Mandarino$8.00
Mandarin vodka, cranberry juice and pineapple juice
- Mexican Martini$9.00
Tequila, grand marnier, fresh lime, orange juice and an olive
- Michelada$10.00
Our own michelada mix served with your choice of beer
- Mojito$11.00
Rum, with fresh lime and mint. Choose from lime, mango, blueberry, strawberry, or cucumber
- Piña Colada$9.00
Rum, coconut cream and pineapple juice
- Sangria$9.00
Homemade sangria
- Tequila Sunrise$8.00
Orange juice and tequila with a splash of grenadine
- The Blue Bird$8.00
House tequila, fresh orange juice, blue curaçao, with a splash of grapefruit soda. Served over rocks
Vodka
- Single Shot Tito's$8.00
- Double Shots Tito's$14.00
- Single Shot Ketel One$9.00
- Double Shots Ketel One$16.00
- Single Shot Skyy$8.00
- Double Shots Skyy$14.00
- Single Shot Ciroc$8.00
- Double Shots Ciroc$14.00
- Single Shot Grey Goose$10.00
- Double Shots Grey Goose$18.00
- Single Shot Harvest$9.00
- Double Shots Harvest$16.00
- Single Shot Gordon$6.00
- Double Shots Gordon$10.00
Whiskey
- Double Shots Crown Royal$14.00
- Double Shots Jack Daniel's$14.00
- Double Shots Jameson$14.00
- Double Shots Jim Beam$14.00
- Double Shots Johnnie Walker Red$14.00
- Double Shots Maker's Mark$14.00
- Double Shots Wild Turkey$14.00
- Single Shot Crown Royal$8.00
- Single Shot Jack Daniel's$8.00
- Single Shot Jameson$8.00
- Single Shot Jim Beam$8.00
- Single Shot Johnnie Walker Red$8.00
- Single Shot Maker's Mark$8.00
- Single Shot Wild Turkey$8.00