Food

Casa Favorites

Santana's Chicken

$16.00

Sautéed Chicken, marinated in our house marinade of garlic, onion, oregano, cilantro and many other spices. Served with white rice, beans, and a salad.

Machi's Chicken

$16.00

Fried Chicken, marinated in our house marinade of garlic, onion, oregano, cilantro and many other spices. Fried to a crispy perfection. Served with white rice, beans, and a salad.

Chuletas Frita

$20.00

Pan fried pork chops, marinated in our house marinade of garlic, onion, oregano, cilantro and many other spices. Served with white rice, beans, and a salad.

Cerdo Guisado

$16.00

Sautéed pork, marinated in our house marinade of garlic, onion, oregano, cilantro and many other spices. Served with white rice, beans, and a salad.

Bistec Encebollado

$18.00

Pan fried thinly sliced beef, marinated in our house marinade of garlic, onion, oregano, cilantro and many other spices. Topped with rings of red onions. Served with white rice, beans, and a salad.

La Bandera

$18.00

Sautéed Beef, marinated in our house marinade of garlic, onion, oregano, cilantro and many other spices. Served with white rice, beans, and a salad.

Sandwiches

Chimi Burger

$15.00

El Bacano's special seasoned ground beef with onion, garlic, oregano, and other spices. Topped with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, mayonnaise and ketchup. Served with French Fries

Dominican Tostada

$13.00

Ham or Salami with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, mayonnaise and ketchup. Served with French Fries.

Chimi Dog

$12.00

Hot dog topped with shredded cabbage, onions, mayonnaise and ketchup. Served with French Fries.

Other Specialties

Mangu

$14.00

Mashed boiled green plantains or sweet plantains. Comes with Salami and two fried eggs.

Camarones Guisado

$18.00

Shrimp sautéed with garlic, onion, bell peppers, cilantro, and tomato sauce.

Beans & Peas

Guandules Guisado

$5.00

Pigeon Peas cooked until tender and seasoned with oregano, garlic, onion, and other spices.

Arroz Blanco

$4.00

Fluffy rice, cooked to perfection.

Locrio

$8.00

Rice and meat protein cooked together, seasoned with onion, garlic, oregano, and other spices.

Habichuelas Negra Guisadas

$4.00

Black beans cooked until tender, seasoned with oregano, garlic, onion, and other spices.

Habichuelas Guisadas

$4.00

Red beans cooked until tender, seasoned with oregano, garlic, onion, and other spices.

Sides of Moros

Moro De Habichuelas Negra

$5.00

Rice and pigeon peas cooked together, seasoned with oregano, garlic, onion, tomato paste, and spices.

Extras

Fried plantains

$6.00

Fried plantains

Ensalada Rusa

$5.00

Potato salad with beats, peas, and carrots

Green Salad

$4.00

Green Salad

French Fries

$4.00

French Fries

Fried Salami

$5.00

Fried Salami

Sides of Meats

Santana's Chicken

$10.00

Bistec Encebollado

$12.00

La Bandera

$12.00

Machi Chicken

$10.00

Chuleta Frita

$14.00

Cerdo Guisado

$10.00

Drinks

Juice

16oz Morir Sonando

$6.00
24oz Morir Sonando

$8.00

16oz Passion Fruit Juice

$5.00

24oz Passion Fruit Juice

$7.00
16oz Guava Juice

$5.00
24oz Guava Juice

$7.00

16oz Tamarindo

$5.00

24oz Tamarindo

$7.00

Soda

Sprite

$2.00

12 oz

Coca Cola

$2.00

12 oz

Diet Coca Cola

$2.00

12 oz

Sunkist Orange

$2.00

12 oz

Sunkist Grape

$2.00

12 oz

Water

Water Bottle

$2.00

16.9 oz