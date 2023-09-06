El Bacano 13009 1/2 Victory Blvd
Popular Items
Machi's Chicken
Fried Chicken, marinated in our house marinade of garlic, onion, oregano, cilantro and many other spices. Fried to a crispy perfection. Served with white rice, beans, and a salad.
Fried plantains
Fried plantains
Santana's Chicken
Sautéed Chicken, marinated in our house marinade of garlic, onion, oregano, cilantro and many other spices. Served with white rice, beans, and a salad.
Food
Casa Favorites
Santana's Chicken
Sautéed Chicken, marinated in our house marinade of garlic, onion, oregano, cilantro and many other spices. Served with white rice, beans, and a salad.
Machi's Chicken
Fried Chicken, marinated in our house marinade of garlic, onion, oregano, cilantro and many other spices. Fried to a crispy perfection. Served with white rice, beans, and a salad.
Chuletas Frita
Pan fried pork chops, marinated in our house marinade of garlic, onion, oregano, cilantro and many other spices. Served with white rice, beans, and a salad.
Cerdo Guisado
Sautéed pork, marinated in our house marinade of garlic, onion, oregano, cilantro and many other spices. Served with white rice, beans, and a salad.
Bistec Encebollado
Pan fried thinly sliced beef, marinated in our house marinade of garlic, onion, oregano, cilantro and many other spices. Topped with rings of red onions. Served with white rice, beans, and a salad.
La Bandera
Sautéed Beef, marinated in our house marinade of garlic, onion, oregano, cilantro and many other spices. Served with white rice, beans, and a salad.
Sandwiches
Chimi Burger
El Bacano's special seasoned ground beef with onion, garlic, oregano, and other spices. Topped with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, mayonnaise and ketchup. Served with French Fries
Dominican Tostada
Ham or Salami with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, mayonnaise and ketchup. Served with French Fries.
Chimi Dog
Hot dog topped with shredded cabbage, onions, mayonnaise and ketchup. Served with French Fries.
Other Specialties
Beans & Peas
Guandules Guisado
Pigeon Peas cooked until tender and seasoned with oregano, garlic, onion, and other spices.
Arroz Blanco
Fluffy rice, cooked to perfection.
Locrio
Rice and meat protein cooked together, seasoned with onion, garlic, oregano, and other spices.
Habichuelas Negra Guisadas
Black beans cooked until tender, seasoned with oregano, garlic, onion, and other spices.
Habichuelas Guisadas
Red beans cooked until tender, seasoned with oregano, garlic, onion, and other spices.