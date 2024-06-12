El Beso Taqueria - Zaragoza 2301 N Zaragoza Road
Menu
Tacos
Quesadillas
Costras de Queso
Sides
Drinks
Extras
Specials
- Quesabirria Pizza
birria-style cooked beef on two 12" flour tortillas with melted cheese and served with a side of broth "consome" for dipping.$21.99
- Quesabirria Tacos order of 3
birria-style cooked beef folded into a tortilla with melted cheese and served with a side of broth "consome" for dipping.$12.00
- Tacos de birria order of 3
birria-style cooked beef folded into a tortilla and served with a side of broth "consome" for dipping.$10.00
- Quesabirria taco$4.00
- Taco de birria$3.34
Secret Menu
Pizza Campechana
Two 12" flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and our flavorful asada & pastor
Agua Fresca
Keto Taco
CHESSE TACO SHELL FILLED WITH ANY OF OUR PROTEINS
Vampiro
Open-faced grilled CORN tortilla Topped with MELTED cheese AND ANY OF OUR PROTEINS
Super Costra
ONE 4-5" flour tortilla filled with A melted ROLLED CHEESE CRUST FILLED WITH anY OF our PROTEINS - TAKES AVERGE 5 TO 8 MINUTES
Quesadillota
One 12" flour tortilla folded in half filled with melted cheese and your choice of one of our proteins (ASADA,POLLO,CARNITAS,PASTOR,MUSHROOM)
Merchandise
El Beso Taqueria - Zaragoza 2301 N Zaragoza Road Location and Ordering Hours
(915) 231-6709
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 11AM