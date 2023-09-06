El Bosque Mexican Grill Conroe
DINNER
Appetizers
Chile Con Queso 1/2
Chile Con Queso full
Our yummy, Mexican queso dip!
Chile Con Queso 32oz
Guacamole Salad 1/2
Guacamole Salad full
Smooth and creamy guacamole.
Chunky Guacamole
Chunky avocado with fresh cilantro, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos & lime.
Nachos Al Carbon 1/2
Nacho Al Carbon full
12 Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, your choice of Beef, Chicken, or Mix Fajita, Lettuce Tomatoes, Guacamole and Jalapeno.
Nachos Deluxe 1/2
Nachos Deluxe full
12 Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Refried Beans, Ground Beef, Chile con Queso, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole and Jalapenos.
Shrimp Nachos 1/2
Shrimp Nachos full
12 Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Refried Beans, Shrimp, Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Guacamole and Jalapenos.
Papa Nachos 1/2
Papa Nachos full
12 Potato Slices Fried, topped with Gravy, Melted Cheese, your choice of Beef, Chicken or Mix Fajita, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole, Sour Cream and Jalapeno.
Quesadilla 1/2
Quesadilla Grande
A large Quesadilla filled with Melted White Cheese, Tenderized Beef or Chicken Fajita. Served with Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour cream and Pico de Gallo.
Botana Mix
4 Chicken Taquitos, 4 Sliced Beef Quesadillas, 2 Stuffed Jalapenos served with Sliced Avocado, Tomatoes and Chile con Queso.
Queso Asado
Grilled Mexican Ranchero Cheese, Fajita, Avocado Slices, Salad & Jalapeno Toriado (Grilled).
Queso Flameado
Melted White Cheese with your choice of protein. Served with flour tortillas.
Stuffed Jalapenos
4 Whole Jalapeno Peppers stuffed with Ground Beef and Cheese then, lightly breaded & fried.
Amigo Dip
Soups & Salads
Menudo
Caldo De Mariscos
Tortilla Soup cup
Tortilla Soup
Shredded Chicken, cooked vegetables, tortilla chips, sliced avocado, white cheese and Mexican rice served in a delicious, hot bowl of steamy goodness!
Pollo Caesar Salad
Seasoned Chicken Breast charbroiled, sliced and served on a bed of Fresh Salad Greens with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes and Croutons.
Garden Salad
A Fresh Green Salad topped with wedges of Avocado, Tomato, rings of Red Onion, Croutons and Dressing.
Taco Salad
A large Fried, Crunchy Flour Tortilla filled with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grated Cheese, Ground Beef, Guacamole and Chile con Queso.
From the Grill
Fajita Fiesta for 1
Beef, Chicken or Mix Fajita over a bed of Grilled Onions. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Flour Tortillas.
Fajita Fiesta for 2
Fajita Fiesta for 3
Fajita Fiesta for 4
Poblanas x 1
Beef or Chicken Fajita with Bacon, Grilled Onions, Poblano Pepper, Tomatoes, Mushrooms and topped with White Cheese. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Flour Tortillas.
Poblanas x 2
Fajitas a la Diabla x 1
Beef and Chicken Fajita with Fresh Shrimp, Onions, Mushrooms, Poblano Pepper and Bacon Chipotle Sauce. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Flour Tortillas.
Fajitas a la Diabla x 2
Master Chef's
Beef & Chicken Fajita with 3 Jumbo Grilled Shrimp. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Flour Tortillas.
Master Chef's x 2
Parrillada El Bosque
Parrillada Bosque x2
Parrillada Special
Parrillada especial x2
El Plato de Danny
Two Shrimp Diablos, BBQ Baby Back Ribs, Smoke Sausage, & combo of Chicken & Beef Fajita. Served with Rice, Charro Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Flour Tortillas.
El Captian
Costillas Asadas
Tender and Juicy Charbroiled Beef Ribs over Grilled Onions. Served with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo.
Carne Asada Mariscos
Carne Asada
Marinated Beef Steak over Grilled Onions topped with White Cheese. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Flour Tortillas.
El Presidente
A delicious combo of Grilled Veggies with Chicken Fajita & Sausage. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Flour Tortillas.
Carne Guisada
Tampiquena
6 oz. Ribeye Steak & a Enchilada Verde. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, Sliced Avocado, Pico de Gallo, & Flour Tortillas.
Guanajuato
El Cazador
Two Quails and Beef & Chicken Fajita. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Flour Tortillas.
Carnitas
Pork Carnitas served with Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Flour Tortillas.
Alambres
Marinated Beef and Chicken Fjaita with Fresh Gulf Shrimp with Bell Pepper, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomate Wedges all grilled to perfection! Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Flour Tortillas.
El Benjamin
Chicken from the Grill
Pechuga Vegetal
Pechuga Rellena
Pollo Mar
Chicken Diablos
Six Chicken Fajita Strips, Cheese & Jalapeno wrapped in Bacon. Served with Sliced Avocado, Rice topped with Queso, Charro Beans, & Flour Tortillas.
Pollo Borracho
8 oz. Sauteed Chicken Breast with Garlic Butter & Wine Sauce. Topped with Onions, Poblano Peppers & White Melted Cheese. Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Rice, Charro Beans & Flour Tortillas
Pollo a la Parilla
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions & Poblano Pepper. Served with Mexican Rice, Beans, Sliced Avocado & Flour Tortillas.
Chalupas/Tostadas
Tostadas con Fajita
Tostadas Deluxe
Tostadas Supreme
Chalupas con Fajita
2 Crispy Tortillas with Beans, Cheese, Your choice of Chicken or Beef Fajita, Guacamole, Lettuce and Tomato.
Chalupas Deluxe
2 Crispy Tortillas with Beans, Cheese, Taco Meat, Guacamole Salad, Lettuce and Tomato.
Chalupas Supreme
2 Crispy Tortillas with Beans, Cheese, Guacamole Salad, Lettuce and Tomato.
Steaks
Steak a la Mexicana
Chunks of Beef or Chicken Fajita cooked with Tomatoes, Onions & Jalapeno. Served with Guacamole Salad, Mexican Rice, Beans & Flour Tortillas.
Rib Eye & Shrimp
Rib Eye Steak
Charboiled Rib Eye Steak served on a bed of Grilled Onions with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Mexican rice, Charro Beans and Flour Tortillas.
Enchiladas
Cheese Enchiladas
Three Tortillas filled with Cheese and topped with Gravy Chile and Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Beef Enchiladas
Three Tortillas filled with Ground Beef and topped with Gravy Chile and Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Chicken Enchiladas
Three Tortillas filled with Shredded Chicken topped with your choice of Sauce: Green, Sour Cream or Spanish sauce. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Enchiladas al Carbon
Two Flour Tortillas filled with Fajita topped with Gravy Chile and Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Chile Con Queso Enchiladas
Enchiladas de Mole
Three Tortillas filled with Shredded Chicken topped with Mole Sauce and Cheese. Served with Avocado. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Enchiladas Mexicanas
Three Tortillas filled with Mexican Cheese. Topped with Fried Potatoes and Carrots. Served with Steak Fajita, Sliced Avocado, Rice & Refried Beans.
Spinach Enchiladas
Two Flour Tortillas filled with Grilled Spinach, topped with Sour Cream Sauce and White Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Anaheim Pepper Enchiladas
Shrimp Enchiladas
Two Flour Tortillas filled with Grilled Shrimp. Topped with your choice of sauce & white cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Tacos
Tacos al Carbon
3 Rolled Flour Tortillas filled with your choice of Chicken or Beef Fajita. Served with Mexican Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo & Guacamole.
Taco Dinner
Tacos Tradicionales
3 Soft Corn Tortillas filled with Fajita, cooked with Grilled Onions and Cilantro. Served with Rice, Charro Beans & Jalapeno Toreado.
Tacos Mexicanos
3 Soft Corn Tortillas filled with Beef Fajita, Queso Fresco, & Avocado. Served with Rice & Charro Beans.
Tacos de Carnitas
3 Soft Corn Tortillas filled with Pork Loin Carnitas, coooked with Grilled Onions, Jalapeno & Cilantro. Served with Rice , Charro Beans and Salsa Verde.
Tacos de Mar
3 Soft Corn Tortillas filled with Grilled Fish or Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Cole, & Chipotle Sauce. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Tacos De Pescado
Deluxe Tacos
3 Crunchy Shell Tacos filled with Ground Beef and topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Shredded Cheese.
Quesabirria
Specialties
Mazatlan
Large Crispy Flour Tortilla, topped with Beans, Beef & Chicken Fajita, Chile con Queso. Served with Rice, Charro Beans, Guacamole & Sour Cream.
Flautas
Your choice of 3 Beef or Chicken rolled and fried Corn Tortillas. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Lettuce & Tomato.
Stuffed Avocado
Avocado stuffed with Beef or Chicken Fajitas & White Cheese. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, One Taco al Carbon & Pico de Gallo.
Chimichanga
One Deep Fried Flour Tortilla filled with Fajita Meat of your choice, topped with Chile Gravy & Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Chiles Rellenos
2 Mild, Green Poblano Peppers stuffed with Taco Meat, dipped in Battered Egg, topped with Spanish Sauce & Cheese. Served with Flour Tortillas, Rice, & Refried Beans.
Chile Relleno 1/2
Especial De Hoy
FRIDAY SPECIAL
Yucatan
Tinga Sopes
Seafood
Camarones Diablos
6 Shrimp wrapped in Bacon, Cheese and Jalapeno. Served with Sliced Avocado, Mexican Rice and Flour Tortillas.
Camarones a la Plancha
6 Jumbo Grilled Shrimp cooked in Garlic Butter. Served with Mexican Rice, Charro Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole and Charbroiled Onions.
Shrimp Cocktail
Housemade Cocktail Sauce with fresh Shrimp, Avocado and Pico de Gallo. Served with Saltine Crackers.
Small Shrimp Cocktail
Filete a la Plancha
Grilled Tilapia served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Vegetables, sliced Avocado and Mexican Rice.
Fried Fish
Breaded Fish served with French Fries, Mexican Rice, a side Salad, and a side of Tartar Sauce
Fried Shrimp
Sponge Bob
Grilled Tilapia & six Grilled Shrimp served on a bed of mixed Veggies. Served with sliced Avocado & Rice.
Camarones Rancheros
Mahi-Mahi
Grilled Fish topped with Spinach, Mushrooms and Shrimp in a White Wine Cream Sauce. Served with Mexican Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sliced Avocado and Flour Tortillas.
Combinations
Combo 1
A beef taco, a queso puff & two cheese enchiladas. Served with rice & refried beans
Combo 2
A beef taco, guacamole salad & two beef enchiladas. Served with rice & refried beans
Combo 3
A beef fajita taco topped with white queso & a chicken fajita quesadilla. Served with rice, charro beans, pico de gallo & sour cream
Combo 4
A beef taco, a queso puff, guacamole salad & a cheese enchilada. Served with rice & beans
Combo 5
Two flour tostadas, One topped with refried beans, chicken fajita & white queso. Second one topped with refried beans, beef fajita, lettuce, tomato & shredded cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream
Summer Plate
A crispy beef taco, a chalupa supreme, a guacamole salad & a queso puff
Deluxe Dinners
El Bosque Dinner
A beef crispy taco with guacamole salad & a queso puff. A ground beef chile relleno topped with Spanish sauce & cheese and a beef enchilada
El Bosque Special
A Beef Flauta, Beef Taco al Carbon, Cheese Enchilada, & a Ground Beef Chile Relleno. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Cheese, Guacamole, & Tomato.
Acapulco Dinner
One Plain Tostada, One Cheese Puff, One Cheese Enchilada, One Handmade Tamal topped with Gravy and Melted Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Tampico Dinner
One Beef Taco, One Plain Chalupa, One Beef Enchilada, One Cheese Enchilada topped with Gravy & Melted Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Monterrey Dinner
Two Beef Tacos, One Cheese Puff, One Cheese Enchilada, One Handmade Tamal topped with Gravy & Melted Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Saltillo Dinner
Xochimilco
Tamale Dinner
3 Pork Tamales topped with Gravy & Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Taco Quesadillas
Burritos
Fajita Burrito
A Large Flour Tortilla filled with Fajita. Topped with Gravy Chile and Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Burrito Special
A Large Flour Tortilla filled with Ground Beef, topped with Gravy Chile and Melted Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Burrito Suizo
A Large Flour Tortilla filled with Shredded Chicken covered with Tomatillo Sauce and Melted White Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Burrito Verde
A Large Spinach Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Chicken Fajita, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Tortilla Strips and our special Chipotle Sauce. Served with Rice, Charro Beans, Guacamole and Sour Cream.
Burrito de Carnitas
A Large Flour Tortilla filled with Carnitas and topped with Green Sauce. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Kid's Plates
Kid's Pizza
Kid's Enchilada
Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Kid's Crispy Taco
Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Kid's Taco al Carbon
Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Kid's Quesadilla
Beef or Chicken. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Kid's Cheeseburger
Served with French Fries.
Kid's Fried Shrimp
Served with French Fries.
Kid's Fajita Plate
Chicken & Beef. Served with French Fries.
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Served with French Fries.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Served with French Fries.