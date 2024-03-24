El Burro Loco 1972 East Osceola Parkway
Food Menu
Burritos
- Classic Burro Loco$15.00
“14” flour tortilla, Rice, Refried beans, House cheese sauce, Choice of Meat, Cheese mix, French fries, pico, Sour cream, Garlic sauce, green sauce, Lettuce. Side of chips, hot sauce, Burro loco sauce.
- Cali Burro Loco$15.00
“14” Flour tortilla, Cheese mix, French fries, Choice of Meat, Guacamole, Sour cream, Burro loco sauce. Side of chips
- Birria Burro Loco$17.00
“14” Flour tortilla, Mozzarella Cheese, Beef or Chicken, Guacamole, Burro loco sauce, 8oz Cup of Birria.
- Dros Way Burro Loco$16.00
“14” flour tortilla, Mozzarella Cheese shell , Rice, Refried beans, House cheese sauce, Choice of Meat, Cheese mix, French fries, Sour cream, Garlic sauce, green sauce, Lettuce. Side of chips, hot sauce, Burro loco sauce.
- B Loco Crunch Wrap$16.00
- CHEESE SHELL BURRO LOCO$19.00
Loco Fries
- Classic Loco fries$15.00
French fries, Cheese mix, Choice of meat, Pico, Sour cream, Garlic sauce, green sauce, Cotija cheese.
- Loco Fries Rancheras$15.00
French fries, Cheese mix, Choice of Meat, ogao, 2 fried Eggs, Burro Loco sauce, and Cilantro.
- Birria loco Fries$17.00
French fries, Mozzarella, Beef or Chicken, onion, cilantro, 8oz cup of Birria.
Tacos
- Authentic Street Tacos$15.00
3 tacos, Double corn tortilla, Choice of meat, Onion, cilantro, green sauce, side of hot sauce, lime, and radish.
- Cheesy Street Tacos$15.00
3 Tacos, Double corn tortilla, Cheese mix, Choice of meat, Onion, cilantro, Green Sauce, Garlic Sauce, Burro loco Sauce, Cotija Cheese, side of hot sauce, lime, radish
- Cheese Shell Tacos$15.50
3 tacos, Mozzarella Cheese Shell, Flour tortilla, Choice of Meat, House Cheese Sauce, Pico, Garlic Sauce, Cheese mix, Cotija cheese.
- Birria Street Tacos$17.00
3 tacos, Single corn tortilla, mozzarella cheese, beef or Chicken, Onion, cilantro, green sauce, 8oz cup of Birria, side of hot sauce, lime, radish.
Quesadillas
- Classic Quesadilla$15.00
“14” flour Tortilla, Mozzarella cheese, sautéed onion and tomato, side of Sour cream, Garlic sauce, Pico.
- Cheddar cheese Birria strips$17.00
“14” flour tortilla, Sharp cheddar cheese, Beef or chicken, onion, cilantro, cut in strips, 8oz cup of Birria for you to dip.
- Quesabirria$17.00
“14” flour tortilla, Beef or Chicken, onion, and Cilantro, cut into 3 large slices, 8oz cup of Birria to dip! Side of hot sauce, lime, Radish
- Kids Quesadilla$6.00
Nachos
Mexi Dog
Elote
Flautas
- Crunchy Flautas$15.50
5 rolled Flautas on a Corn tortilla, Beef, or Chicken, topped with sour cream, Lettuce, Pico, garlic sauce, green sauce, and Cotija. Served with a side of Hot sauce, lime, and Radish.
- Birria Dipper$17.00
Beef or Chicken, Mozzarella, Rolled in Large Flour Tortilla cut into two Dippers, 8oz cup of Birria, Side Hot sauce, Lime, Radish.
Empanadas
- Birria Empanada$3.00Out of stock
Birria steak with mozzarella empanada
- Shredded Beef Empanada$3.00
Shredded Beef with Mozzarella Cheese
- Tinga Empanada$3.00
Shredded Chicken with Mozzarella Cheese
- Pastor Empanadas$3.00
Pastor meat, mozzarella cheese, pineapple
- Empanada Criolla$3.00
Rice, Ground Beef, and Egg empanada
- Empanada Hawiian$3.00
Sides
Tortas
IG Menu
- Birria Ramen$12.00
Ramen , Birria broth , onion , cilantro , mozzarella cheese.
- Birriaquiles Locos$15.00
Our version of the Chilaquiles, wet Nachos, Mozarella, Birria Beef, two fried Eggs, Crema , pickled onions, cilantro, Cotija cheese
- Queso Frito Cali Burro$17.00
Fries, Fried Cheese, Choice of meat, Sweet pineapple sauce , Garlic Sauce, Burro loco sauce and Pico
- Queso Frito$6.00
Fried cheese, with pineapple sauce
- Queso Frito Loco Fries$16.00
French Fries, Cheese mix, choice of meat, queso frito bites, pico, sour cream, garlic sauce, pineapple sauce, cotija cheese.
- Cheese ass Flautas$17.50
5 rolled Flautas on a Corn tortilla, Beef, or Chicken, topped with sour cream, Lettuce, Pico, garlic sauce, green sauce, and Cotija. covered in a blanket of mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Hot sauce, lime, and Radish.
- Quesapizza$18.00
Flour tortilla, Beef or Chicken, onion, and Cilantro, cut into 8 large slices, cup of Birria to dip! Side of hot sauce, lime, Radish
- Tortilla soup$12.00