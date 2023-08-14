1 Enchilada Casera Combo

$8.95

Authentic 1 Enchilada wrapped in a Corn Tortilla, with Red Sauce, with your choice of meat: Chicken, Ground Beef, Picadillo (Shredded Beef), Cheese, or Potato. Served with lettuce, carrots, sour cream and Queso Fresco. With a side of rice and beans.