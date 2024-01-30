El Callejón 540A Willett Avenue
FAST FOOD
Fast Food.
- Arepas rellenas.
Filled with Cheese and meat option$15.00
- Arepas con acompanante.
Plain arepa with side of Chorizo, Morcilla or Chicharron$12.00
- Tacos.
Three tacos per order.$12.00
- Desgranada
Sweet corn, lettuce, potato chips, mozzarella cheese and pink sauce$12.00
- Super desgranada.
Sweet corn, chorizo, meat, chicken, lettuce, potato chips, mozzarella and pink sauce.$18.00
- Elote loco.
Corn on the cob, mayo, pink sauce, cheese and crumbled chips.Out of stock
- Chicken wings.
Served with frensh fries and blue cheese.$12.00
- BBQ pork ribs.
Served with frensh fries.$15.00
- Picada. (For two)
Assortment, beef, chicken, chorizo, morcilla, pork, papa criolla, empanada, and plantain chips.$30.00
- Fried calamari.
Fried calamari with diablo sauce.$13.00
- Burgers.
Served with cheese, tomato, onion, lettuce, potato chips, and 5 sauces (garlic mayo, ketchup, cilantro mayo, pink sauce and pimple sauce.)$15.00
- Super burger.
Fried egg, ham, bacon, cheese, tomato, onions, lettuce, potato chips with 5 sauces (garlic mayo, ketchup, cilantro mayo, pink sauce and pimple sauce.)$18.00
- Trío de Empanadas$9.00
- Guacamole$10.00
- Salchicha-criolla$10.00
- Salchipapa$10.00
- Yuca frita$8.00
- Papas frita$6.00
- Papa criolla$8.00
Colombian hot dogs
- Regular.
Served with 5 sauces. ( Garlic mayo, ketchup, honey mustard, pink and pineapple sauce.) Sausage, melted cheese and potato chips$12.00
- Super perro.
Sausage, chorizo, bacon, melted cheese, potato chips and quail egg.$16.00
- Choriperro.
Pork chorizo, melted cheese and potato chips.$14.00
- Pepito.
Served with vegetables, melted cheese and chips.$16.00
SOFT BEVERAGES
Soft beverages.
- Postobon de pina.Out of stock
- Postobon de uva.Out of stock
- Postobon de manzana.$3.00
- Hit naranja - pina.Out of stock
- Hit mango.Out of stock
- Colombiana.$3.00
- Pony malta.$3.00
- Inca cola.$2.00
- Jarrito de mandarina.$2.00
- Jarrito de tamarindo.$2.00
- Soda.$2.00
- Bottle water.$1.50
- Pellegrino ( 1 L)$6.00
- Figi (1 L)$6.00
- Perrier$5.00
- Lemonade$4.50
- Tonic water$3.00
- Orange juice.$2.50
- Apple juice.$2.00