Appetizers
Soups and Salads
- Taco Salad$10.50
Crispy flour tortilla shell with barbacoa, chicken, or beef, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole or crème
- Cup Chicken Tortilla$5.95
Our own blend of chicken with crispy tortillas, topped with tomato, onions, and avocado
- Bowl Chicken Tortilla$8.95
Our own blend of chicken with crispy tortillas, topped with tomato, onions, and avocado
- Fajita Chicken Salad$13.95
Grilled chicken breast and fajita style served on a bed of lettuce
- Fajita Steak Salad$13.95
Thin slices of steak and fajita style served on a bed of lettuce
- Campechana$18.95
Seafood soup
Build Your Own Combination
Las Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Verdes$13.25
2 chicken enchiladas roll smothered in green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Spinach Enchiladas$13.25
2 roll enchiladas with spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions smothered in green sauce
- Enchiladas Crema$13.25
2 enchiladas with your choice of meat smothered with our special sour cream sauce
- Enchiladas Rancheros$13.25
2 enchiladas with your choice of meat, smothered in red or green sauce with an egg on top
- Enchiladas Mole$13.25
2 enchiladas with your choice of meat smothered in dark red mole sauce with sesame seeds. Served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas De Camaron$15.95
2 enchiladas with garlic salty shrimp smothered in red sauce
- Enchiladas Chipotle$13.25
2 enchiladas smothered in chipotle spicy orange sauce. Served with rice and beans
Pollo
- Pollo Borracho$17.95
Chicken strips cooked in our homemade merlot-tequila sauce sautéed with mushrooms and onions, topped with cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Pollo Mole$17.95
Pieces of chicken mixed in our homemade mole sauce topped with sesame seeds and served with rice and beans
- Pollo Chipotle$17.95
Pieces of chicken in our homemade spicy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, and your choice of tortillas
- Pollo a La Crema$17.95
Chicken with mushrooms and onions in our special sour cream sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Pollo Y Más$19.95
Charcoal broiled chicken breast with your choice of chili relleno or enchilada. Served with rice, beans, and a fried jalapeño
- Pollo Mexicana$17.95
Los Burritos
- Burrito Deluxe$13.95
Red sauce burrito with your choice of meat topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Colorado Burrito$13.95
Chunks of beef marinated in red chili sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Chili Verde Burrito$13.95
Chunks of fried pork marinated in green sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Burrito Chipotle$15.95
Chicken breast smothered in spicy chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Fajita Burrito$15.95
Your choice of chicken or beef fajita-style meat with bell peppers and onions topped with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Carne Asada Burrito$17.95
Charcoal broiled steak meat wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
House Specialties
- El Campestre Special$24.95
Thin charcoal broiled steak, chicken breast, and shrimp, served with rice, beans, tortillas, and guacamole
- Carne Asada$17.95
Charcoal broiled steak served with guacamole, rice and beans
- Steak Chipotle$17.95
Thin, marinated, charcoal broiled steak, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, and beans
- Tacos Al Carbon$17.95
3 corn tortilla tacos, filled with charcoal broiled steak, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, and beans
- Pollo Mexicano$17.95
Pieces of chicken cooked with jalapeños, onion, and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
- Steak Mexicano$17.95
Pieces of steak cooked with jalapeños, onion, and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
- Tacos Guadalajara$19.95
3 soft corn tacos with barbacoa and consomme, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice and beans
- Mojarra Rellena$22.95
Braukish water fish silver, stuffed with vegetables, baby octopus, oysters, mussels, baby shrimp and scallops. Served with rice and house salad
- El Campestre Steak$25.95
Broiled New York steak cooked Mexican style with grilled green onions, jalapeños, salted shrimp and house tequila. Served with rice and house salad
Las Fajitas
- Carne Asada Fajitas$17.95
Skirt steak cut fajita style with peppers and onions. Served with rice and beans
- Beef Fajitas$17.95
Steak strips with peppers and onion sizzling. Served with rice and beans
- Chicken Fajitas$17.95
Slices of chicken breast cooked with onions and peppers. Served with rice and beans
- Fajitas Del Mar$22.95
Shrimp cooked with peppers and onions, topped with a tilapia fillet. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream
- Flaming Fajitas$18.95
Your choice of steak, chicken, or shrimp served on a preheated skillet set over fire
- Camarones Fajitas$18.95
Jumbo shrimp fajitas marinated with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole
Burgers
- Hawaiian$13.00
Pineapple, ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Cheeseburger$11.25
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
- Double Cheeseburger$14.95
2 patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
- Avocado & Mushroom Swiss$13.00
Salted mushroom, white Swiss cheese and avocado slices with lettuce, tomato, onion
Camarones
- Camarones Apretalados$18.95
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with ham and cheese then wrapped in bacon. Served with rice, beans, and avocado slices
- Camarones Hawaianos$18.95
Jumbo shrimp mixed with bell peppers, onions, and pineapple, smothered in melted cheese
- Camarones Diablo$18.95
Jumbo shrimp cooked with your choice of mild, medium, or hot salsa. Served with rice, beans, and avocado slices
- Ceviche Tostadas$18.95
3 pieces. Fresh jumbo shrimp cooked with lime juice, tomatoes, onion, and cilantro
- Camarones Crema$18.95
Jumbo shrimp cooked in our special homemade sour cream sauce
- Camarones Gobernador$18.95
3 shrimp tacos in flour tortilla, chopped bell peppers, onions and pico. Served with rice & beans
- Camarones Chipotle$18.95
Jumbo shrimp cooked in our homemade spicy chipotle sauce
- Camarones Al Ajo$18.95
Jumbo shrimp cooked with butter, garlic, and onions. Served with rice and vegetables
Kids Menu
- Chicken Strips and Fries$7.25
- Taco with Rice & Beans kids$7.25
- Enchiladas with Rice & Beans kids$7.25
- Burrito with Rice & Beans kids$7.25
- Quesadilla with Rice & Beans kids$7.25
- Cheeseburger and Fries$7.25
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich and Fries$7.25
A La Carte
- Taco a la carta$3.75
- Asada Taco$4.75
Chopped skirt steak
- Shrimp Taco a la carta$5.50
- Fish Taco a la carta$5.50
- Enchilada a la carta$3.75
- Chili Relleno a la carta$5.50
- Pork Tamale a la carta$4.25
- Tostada a la carta$5.50
- Bean and Cheese Burrito a la carta$6.95
- Chimichanga a carta$9.95
Served with guacamole and sour cream
- Side of Sour Cream$1.25
- Side of Guacamole$2.25
- side de papas$5.50