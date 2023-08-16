El Cazo 3240 Fondren Rd
Bebidas Beverages
BEVIDAS Drinks
Tequila
Don Julio Premium
$14.00
Herradura Top Shelf
$12.00
Patron Premium
$15.00
Jimador Top Shelf
$12.00
Hornitos Top Shelf
$12.00
Centenario
$10.00
Casa Amigos Premium
$16.00
Casador
$7.00
Jose Cuervo
$7.00
1800 Blanco o Reposado
$10.00
Corralejo o Reposado
$10.00
Clase Azul Ultra Premium
$25.00
Don Julio 1942 Ultra Premium
$25.00
Agavales Gold
$7.00
Whiskey / Scotch
Rum
Jagermeister
Cocktails
Comida
Grand Opening Sampler
Tacos
Tortas
Desayunos
Guisados
Aporreado
$14.00
Dried Beef, stirred with egg and cooked in sauce
Pollo Guisado
$13.00
Chicken cooked in tomato, tomatillo & Serrano sauce
Longaniza Guisado
$14.00
Longaniza sausage, in tomato, tomatillo & Serrano sauce
Costilla de Puerco En Verde
$15.00
Pork rib chunks in tomato, tomatillo & Serrano sauce
Asado de Puerco Rojo
$15.00
Bistec Con Papas
$13.00
Thinly cut beef filets with potatoes
Platillos - Grill
‘Merican Mexican
Aperitivos
Sides- Extras
Enchiladas
Sopes
Sopes Carne Asada
$12.00
Thick corn tortilla-like stuffed with Beef, Beans and Vegetables
Sopes Carne de Res Desebrada
$12.00
Thick corn tortilla-like stuffed with Shredded Beef, Beans and Vegetables
Sopes de Tinga de Pollo
$12.00
Thick corn tortilla-like stuffed with Chipotle Shredded Chicken, Beans & Vegetables
Sopes Nopales
$11.00
Thick corn tortilla-like stuffed with Nopales, Beans & Vegetables
Sopes Longaniza
$13.00
Thick corn tortilla-like stuffed with Longazina, Cheese, Beans & Vegetables
Quesadillas
NINOS Kids
Flautas
Parking
Parking Estacionamiento
El Cazo 3240 Fondren Rd Location and Ordering Hours
(713) 208-2462
Closed