El Charro Mexican Grill Floyd
LUNCH
Lunch Items
- Speedy Gonzalez$7.99
1 Beef enchilada with your choice of rice or beans and a hard shell taco.
- Lunch Burrito Deluxe$7.99
Soft flour burrito fill with your choice of chicken or beef topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese, tomato and a side of rice or beans.
- Lunch Enchilada Supreme$7.99
One chicken and one beef enchiladas topped with lettuces, sour cream, tomato and cheese with a choice of rice or beans.
- Lunch Fajita$11.50
Grilled onion,tomato, and peppers with a choise of steak,chicken or mix with a side of beans and a salad.(lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico,and tomato)
- Lunch Arroz con Camaron$10.99
Grilled shrimp covered with melted cheese with a side of rice
- Lunch Fajita Nachos$11.50
Choice of grilled chicken, steak, or mixed fajitas on top of a bed of nachos covered with queso
- Mini Tex Mex Burrito$11.50
Mini version of the Tex Mex Burrito. A burrito filled with fajitas with a choice of chicken, steak, or mix covered with queso and accompanied with rice and beans.
- Lunch Azteca$11.99
Grilled chicken or steak and veggies covered with queso on top of a bed of rice.
- Lunch Arroz Texano$12.50
Lunch Chicken
- Lunch Arroz con Pollo$10.00
Grilled Chicken covered with queso and a side of rice.
- Lunch Chori Pollo$10.99
Grilled chicken, chorizo with queso alongside rice and beans.
- L - Pollo Al Mexicana$10.99
Grilled chicken breast with tomato and onion and a side of rice and pico.
- L - Pollo Loco$10.99
Grilled chicken breast with onions and mushrooms with a side of rice & pico
- L - Pollo Ranchero$10.99
Grilled chicken breast covered with red ranchero salsa and a side of rice & pico
- L - Pollo Roqueta$10.99
Grilled chicken breast with onions, tomato and mushrooms topped with queso and come with a side of rice and beans & Pico
- L Pollo Hawaiian$10.99
Grilled chicken breast with onions, ham, pineapple and side of rice and a Sour cream salad.
- L - Pollo Yucatan$10.99
Grilled chicken breast with zucchini and squash, a side of rice and a guacamole and Sour cream salad.
- L Pollo Feliz$10.99
Grilled chicken breast with pineapple, queso and side of beans and rice
Lunch Steak
- L - Alambre$11.99
Grilled steak with onion & pepers topped with a green tomatillo salsa alongside rice and beans.
- L - Chori Steak$11.99
Grilled steak, chorizo with queso alongside rice and beans.
- L - Mexican Cheese Steak$8.99
1 soft flour tortilla filled with thin sliced steak, onions and steak covered with queso alongside lettuce and cheese and your choice of rice or beans.
- L - Picadillo$11.99
Grilled steak with a warm ranchero sauce and rice and beans.
- L - Santa Fe$11.99
Grilled steak onions and mushrooms with a side of rice and beans
- L-Burrito Mexicano$7.99
- L Arroz con Carne$10.00
Lunch Special
- Lunch Special # 1$8.99
1 chile relleno, beans, hard shell taco and a guacamole salad.
- Lunch Special # 2$7.99
Beef burrito with rice and beans
- Lunch Special # 3$7.99
Beef burrito, rice and a taco
- Lunch Special # 4$7.99
Chile relleno, rice and beans
- Lunch Special # 5$7.99
Beef enchilada ,rice and beans
- Lunch Special # 6$7.99
Hard shell taco ,rice and beans
- Lunch Special # 7$7.99
Fried Chicken chimichangas with a side of rice and guacamole & sour cream salad and rice.
- Lunch Special # 8$7.99
Chicken quesadilla with a side of rice.
- Taco Tuesday special$0.99
DINNER
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas$14.99
- Chicken Fajitas x2$25.99
- Hawaiian Fajita$14.99
Chicken, Ham, Pineapple.
- Hawaiian Fajitas X2$25.99
- Mixed Fajitas$15.99
Chicken and Steak
- Mixed Fajitas x2$25.99
Chicken and Steak
- Parrillada for 2$29.00
Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, Chorizo and Pork.
- Parrillada$18.99
- Shrimp Fajitas$19.00
- Shrimp Fajitas x2$29.00
- Steak Fajitas$14.99
- Steak Fajitas x2$25.99
- Texas Fajitas$16.99
Chicken, Steak, and Shrimp
- Texas Fajitas x2$27.99
Chicken, Steak, and Shrimp
- Fajitas X2 Valentine's Day Special$22.50
Specialties
- Azteca$13.99
Grilled chicken or steak and veggies covered with queso on top of a bed of rice.
- Cazuelón$14.50
Grilled chicken breast and a thin ribeye steak with rice and beans and pico.
- Chilaquiles$10.00
Tortilla chips covered with shredded chicken and topped with salsa and lots of chees, come with a side of rice and Sour cream salad.
- Chile Auténtico$10.50
2 cheese stuffed chile rellenos served with rice and beans.
- Chimichanga$11.25
Tortilla filled with chicken or beef tips and comes with a side of beans and guacamole & sour cream salad.
- Floyd Hamburger$8.99
Buger with lettuces, mayo,mustard, and tomatoes with a side of fries.
- Grande Special$12.99
Chalupa, chile relleno, beef enchilada, beef burrito, and a taco ( one of each) with a side of rice and beans.
- Guadalajara$11.50
1 tamal 2 chicken taquitos, and nachos topped with chicken, beef, rice , and beans,lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
- Huevos con Chorizo$10.00
Eggs with chorizo rice and beans
- La Favorita$10.25
1 chicken burritos, 1 chicken enchilada topped with lettuces, sour cream, and tomato.
- Special Dinner$12.99
Chalupa, chile relleno, beef enchilada, chicken tamal, and a taco ( one of each) with a side of rice and beans.
- Taquitos Mexicanos$10.50
2 beer tip & 2 shredded chicken fried corn taquitos with a guacamole salad
- Asada Fries$12.00
- Arroz Texano$15.99
- Molcajete$19.99
Children's Plates
- Children's Plate # A$7.50
Beef burrito and Taco
- Children's Plate # B$7.50
Beef Taco, Rice , Beans
- Children's Plate # C$7.50
Beef Enchilada,Hard Beef Taco, Fries
- Children's Plate # D$7.50
Beef Enchilada , Beans, Fries
- Children's Plate # E$7.50
Cheese Quesadilla, Rice and Fries
- Children's Plate # F$7.50
Chicken Nuggets and Fries
- Children's Plate # G$7.50
Cheese Buger and Fries
- Children's Plate # H$7.50
Mini taco salad with your choice of beef or chicken served in a taco bowl with beans ,lettuce, tomato, sour cream.
- Children's Plate # I$9.25
Chicken
- Arroz con Pollo$11.99
Grilled Chicken covered with queso and a side of rice.
- Chori Pollo$13.99
Grilled chicken, chorizo with queso alongside rice and beans.
- Pollo Mexicana$13.99
Grilled chicken breast with tomato and onion and a side of beans& rice and pico.
- Pollo Feliz$13.99
Grilled chicken breast with pineapple, queso and side of beans and rice
- Pollo Hawaiian$13.99
Grilled chicken bests with pina
- Pollo Loco$13.99
Grilled chicken breasts with onions and mushrooms with a side of rice & pico
- Pollo Parrilla$13.99
Grilled chicken breasts with Sour cream salad and a side of rice.
- Pollo Ranchero$13.99
Grilled chicken breast covered with red ranchero salsa and a side of rice & beans pico
- Pollo Roqueta$13.99
Grilled chicken breasts with onions, tomato and mushrooms topped with queso and come with a side of rice and beans & Pico
- Pollo Yucatán$13.99
Grilled chicken breasts with zucchini and squash, a side of rice and a guacamole and Sour cream salad.
- Caldo de Pollo$11.00
Tortilla chips covered with shredded chicken and topped with salsa and lots of chees, come with a side of rice and Sour cream salad.
- Vi Pi Special$12.99
Steak
- Bistec a la Mexicana$15.50
A T- bone with tomato, onion and a side of rice and beans.
- Bistec a la Tampiqueña$15.50
A T- bone with a side of rice, beans and salad
- Bistec Americano$15.50
T- bone with a tossed salad and fries
- Bistec Ranchero$15.50
A T- bone covered with red ranchero salsa alongside of rice and beans.
- Mexican Cheese Steak Dinner$12.50
2 soft flour tortilla filled with thin sliced steak, onions and steak covered with queso alongside lettuce and cheese and your choice of rice or beans.
- Carne Asada$15.99
Thin ribeye steak with rice and beans and a salad
- Rib Eye Steak$17.99
12 oz ribeye steak with 2 side of your choice rice,beans,fries, tossed salad
- Chile Colorado$14.99
Grilled steak strips cooked with our hot sauce served with rice and beans.
- Chori Steak$14.99
Grilled Steak, chorizo with queso alongside rice and beans.
- Country Rib Eye$17.99
Chopped ribeye steak with onions and mushrooms alongside rice and beans.
- Picadillo$14.99
Grilled steak with a warm ranchero sauce and rice and beans.
- Santa Fé$14.99
Grilled steak onions and mushrooms with a side of rice and beans.
- Alambre$14.99
Grilled steak with onion & pepers topped with a green tomatillo salsa alongside rice and beans.
- Carne Encebollada$14.99
- Arroz con Carne$12.99
Pork
Seafood
- Arroz con Camarón$12.99
Grilled shrimp covered with queso and a side of rice.
- Caldo de Camarón$15.99
Mexican style shrimp cocktail a a flavorful version that comes in a bold tomato-and-citrus sauce and diced onions, cilantro, tomato and avocado.
- Camarones a la Diabla$15.99
Grilled shrimp cooked with our hot sauce served with rice and beans.
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo$15.99
Grilled shrimp cooked with a buttery garlic and served with rice and beans
- Camarón a la Veracruzana$15.99
Grilled shrimp cooked comes with onion,tomatoes,and peppers covered with queso alongside rice and beans.
- Camarón Yucatantán$15.99
Grilled Shrimp with zucchini and squash, a side of rice and a guacamole and Sour cream salad.
- Cancún$15.99
Grilled tilapia fillets served with rice and an avocado salad
- Cóctel de Camarón$15.99
Mexican Style Shrimp Cocktail comes with bold tomato-and-citrus sauce, diced onions, tomato, cilantro.
Taco
- Tacos a la Diabla$12.99
3 Spicy grilled steak corn tortilla tacos
- Tacos al Pastor$12.99
3 steak corn tortilla tacos
- Tacos de Carne Asada$12.99
3 grill carne asada corn tortilla tacos
- Camaron Tacos$15.99
3 shrimp flour tortilla tacos with lettuces
- Fish Tacos$15.99
3 fish flour tortilla tacos with lettuces
- Tacos Especial$12.90
- Tacos De Carnitas$12.99
Enchiladas
Quesadilla
- Quesadilla Deluxe$9.25
A shredded chicken with a served of beans and a guacamole and sour cream salad
- Quesadilla Rellena$8.99
A beef tip quesadilla with a served of beans and a guacamole and sour cream salad
- Quesadilla Fajita$12.99
Your choice of chicken, steak, or mix faita quesadilla with a side of rice a sour cream & pico salad
- Quesadilla Hawaiana$13.50
Grilled chicken quesadilla with han,onion, and pineapple alongside a side of rice and sour cream salad.
- Quesadilla Mexicana$14.25
Grilled shrimp quesadilla fajita with a side of rice and pico& sour cream salad.
Burritos
- Burrito California$14.50
Super size burrito filled with your choice of chicken, steak, or mix and rice and beans topped with lettuces, sour cream and tomato.
- Burrito Carne Asada$9.25
Grilled steak burrito with rice and pico.
- Burrito Special$8.25
1 beef burrito with lettuces, sour cream, and tomato
- Burritos Deluxe$10.50
2 burritos with beef and bean and 1 chicken and bean covered with our red burrito salsa ,lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.
- Jumbo Burrito$11.00
Jumbo burrito stuffed with your choice of beef or chicken ,rice beans and topped with lettuces, tomato and sour cream
- Smoked Chicken$9.25
Grilled chicken burrito with rice and pico
- Tex-Mex Burrito$14.50
Super size burrito filled with you choice of chicken, steak, or mix topped with queso and come with rice and beans.
- Spl La Casa$9.25
2 four tortilla burritos with beef tips topped with loads of queso
- Burritos Mexicanos$13.99
Combinations
- Combination # 1$10.99
2 enchiladas,rice, taco
- Combination # 2$10.99
Taco, enchilada, chalupa
- Combination # 3$10.99
Enchilada,taco,chile relleno
- Combination # 4$10.99
2 tacos ,an enchilada, chile con queso
- Combination # 5$10.99
2 enchiladas, rice and beans
- Combination # 6$10.99
1 enchilada, beans, rice and taco
- Combination # 7$10.99
Enchilada, chile relleno, rice, beans
- Combination # 8$10.99
Enchilada, tamal, rice, beans
- Combination # 9$10.99
Enchilada, chalupa, rice
- Combination # 10$10.99
2 tacos , rice, and beans
- Combination # 11$10.99
Burrito, enchilada, taco
- Combination # 12$10.99
Chalupa, Chile relleno, beans
- Combination # 13$10.99
Enchilada, burrito, chlie relleno
- Combination # 14$10.99
Taco, chile relleno, chalupa
- Combination # 15$10.99
Burrito, enchilada, tamal
- Combination # 16$10.99
Chalupa ,chile ,burrito
- Combination # 17$10.99
Burrito, enchilada, beans, rice
- Combination # 18$10.99
Burrito, Chile relleno, chalupa
- Combination # 19$10.99
Burrito, enchilada, chalupa
- Combination # 20$10.99
Chile relleno, enchilada, beans, rice
- Combination # 21$10.99
Burrito,taco, chalup
- Combination # 22$10.99
Taco,burrito, chile relleno
- Combination # 23$10.99
Burrito, taco, rice, beans
- Combination # 24$10.99
Chile relleno, burrito, rice
- Combination # 25$10.99
Tostada, taco, chalupa
Salads
- Taco Salad$8.99
A taco bowl filled with choice of shredded chicken or beef covered with queso, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato
- Faja Salad$6.99
A side fajita salad with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico and tomato
- Fajita Taco Salad$11.99
A taco bowl filled with choice of grilled chicken, steak, or mix fajita, topped with queso ,lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled Chicken Salad with lettuce, onion, tomato green peppers and cheese
- House Salad$6.99
House salad with lettuce, onion, tomato, green pepper and cheese
- Shrimp Salad$11.99
Grilled shrimp Salad with lettuce, onion, tomato green peppers and cheese
- Shrimp Taco Salad$11.99
A taco bowl filled with grilled shrimp, covered with queso, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato
- Taco Loco$10.99
Nachos
- Nachos Supremos$11.00
- Fajita Nachos$13.50
A bed of corn nachos covered with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or mix fajitas and queso.
- Cheese Nachos$7.99
- Nachos with Beef$8.99
- Nachos with Chicken$9.99
- Nachos with Beef Tips$8.99
- Grilled Steak Nachos$13.99
- Grilled Chicken Nachos$12.99
- Nachos Fiesta$14.99
A bed of corn nachos covered with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or mix queso , onions,lettuce, sour cream, and tomato
- Nachos with Beans$8.99
- Nacho with Pork$10.99
Vegetarian
- Vegetarian # 1$10.99
Bean burrito, cheese enchilada, bean tostada
- Vegetarian # 2$10.99
Cheese enchilada, beans,chalupa
- Vegetarian # 3$10.99
Cheese quesadilla, burrito, chalupa
- Vegetarian # 4$10.99
Cheese enchilada, rice, chalupa
- Vegetarian # 5$10.99
Chele relleno, cheese enchilada, rice, beans
- Vegetarian # 6$10.99
Grilled mushroom fajta quesadilla alongside a side of rice and sour cream salad
- Vegetarian # 7$12.99
Grilled veggie fajita comes with ( mushroom ,onion, tomato, and green peppers) and a side salad with rice ,beans , lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico.
- Vegetarian # 8$10.99
- Arroz con Veggies$9.99
- Crispy Potatoes tacos$7.99