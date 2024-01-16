El Comal
- Enchiladas Verdes$15.50
Tender shredded chicken, melty cheese smothered in mild green sauce. Topped with onions, queso fresco and crema. Served with rice and beans.
- Fajitas$16.00
Sauteed onions and bell peppers with marinated steak, shrimp or chicken topped with melty cheese. Served with side of rice and beans and choice of flour or corn tortilla.
- Carne Asada Burrito$15.50
Tender steak, guacamole, rice, pico de gallo and cheese rolled into a warm flour tortilla.
- Chilaquiles$15.50
House fried tortilla chips tossed in spicy red salsa. Topped with queso fresco, sliced avocado and crema. Served with side of refried beans and choice of meat.
- Diabla Shrimp Fettuccine$16.00
Grilled shrimp, sauteed onions, simmered in a spicy red diabla sauce with fettuccine noodles.
- Torta$14.50
Grilled french bread, refried beans, beef barbacoa, melty cheese, pickled onions, lettuce, cilantro and avocado salsa. Served with a side of house fries.
- Carne Asada Fries$15.50
House fries, skirt steak, pico de gallo and melted cheese. Topped with crema, mild salsas and guacamole.
- Taco Platter (4)$15.00
One each of the specialty tacos. Served with rice and beans.
- Baja Shrimp Taco (Mini)$3.50
Grilled shrimp, cabbage slaw, crema, cilantro and avocado salsa.
- Beef Barbacoa Taco (Mini)$3.25
Brasied shredded beef, pickled onion, cilantro and red salsa.
- Carne Asada Taco (Mini)$3.50
Skirt steak, guacamole, onion, jalapenos and avocado salsa.
- Chicken Al Pastor Taco (Mini)$3.25
Marinated chicken in adobo topped with pineapple pico de gallo and avocado salsa
- Barbacoa Grilled Cheese$14.00
Buttered sourdough italian bread with 3 cheese blend, beef barbacoa and pickled onions. Served with house fries.
- Double Cheeseburger$14.50
Double quarter pound patty, american cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and chipotle aioli on a tuscan bun. Served with house fries.
- Vegan Enchiladas Verdes$15.50
Tender shredded jackfruit smothered in mild green sauce. Topped with onions, cashew crema, and vegan cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Appetizers
- Chips and Guac$7.50
- Chips and Queso$7.00
- Nachos$14.00
House fried tortilla chips, grilled chicken, pico de gallo, jalapenos, queso, guacamole and crema with micro cilantro.
- Chicken Al Pastor Quesadilla$13.50
Chicken al pastor, cheese and pico de gallo on a large flour tortilla. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
Kids Menu
Sides
Breakfast
- Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Scrambled eggs, house potatoes, melted cheese, bacon and avocado with side of salsa. Served with side of fruit.
- BYO Omelette$13.50
Three eggs, melted cheese with choice of up to four mix ins. Served with house potatoes and salsa on side.
- Breakfast Skillet$13.75
House potatoes, sauteed bell peppers, mushrooms, and onions. Topped with melted cheese and two eggs.
- Steak and Eggs$15.25
Crispy house potatoes, sliced tender steak, two eggs. Served with side of toast or flour tortillas.
- Breakfast Sandwich$12.50
Toasted sourdough bread, scrambled eggs, caramelized onions, melty cheese and sliced ham. Served with a side of fruit.
- Chilaquiles$14.00
House fried tortilla chips tossed in mild red salsa. Topped with queso fresco, sliced avocado and crema. Served with side of refried beans and two eggs.
- Huevos Ahogados$13.75
Three poached eggs, nopales and cheese simmered in a spicy salsa. Served with refried beans and house potatoes. Comes with side of corn tortillas.
- Breakfast Taco Trio$13.25
Refried beans, fried egg and queso fresco. Topped with jalapeno, cilantro and avocado salsa on corn tortilla. Served with house potatoes.
- Brunch Burger$14.50
Quarter pound patty, american cheese, fried egg, garlic aiolo, shredded lettuce, onion and tomato. Served with house fries.
- Churro Waffle Platter$14.00
Cinnamon dusted waffle with fresh fruit and caramel syrup. Comes with choice of bacon or sausage and two eggs.
- Kids Platter$7.25
Two scrambled eggs, choice of two sausage links or bacon strips and a chocolate chip mini waffle.