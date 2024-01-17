El Destino 10261 Technology Boulevard East
Dinner Menu
Para La Mesa
- Salsa Y Chips
House roasted tomato salsa, salsa verde with crispy yellow corn chips$5.49
- Mexican Grilled Street Corn
Fresh grilled corn cobs, lime crema, valentina, queso fresco, tajin, cilantro$5.99
- Ceviche
Tilapia, avocado, pickled onions, pico de gallo, serranos, citrus, tequila, cilantro with crispy yellow corn chips$11.99
- Queso Amarillo
Blend of 3 cheeses, arbol chilies, chipotle, jalapenos with crispy yellow corn chips or chicharrónes$7.99
- Guacamole
Chunky style with crispy yellow corn chips or chicharrónes$7.99
- Alitas Bone In 6
Served with valentina ranch dressing, jicama, celery and carrot sticks.$9.99
- Alitas Bone In 12
Served with valentina ranch dressing, jicama, celery and carrot sticks.$15.99
- Alitas Bone In 18
Served with valentina ranch dressing, jicama, celery and carrot sticks.$20.99
- Alitas Boneless 6
Served with valentina ranch dressing, jicama, celery and carrot sticks.$8.99
- Alitas Boneless 12
Served with valentina ranch dressing, jicama, celery and carrot sticks.$15.49
- Alitas Boneless 18
Served with valentina ranch dressing, jicama, celery and carrot sticks.$19.99
- Alitas Cauliflower 6
Served with valentina ranch dressing, jicama, celery and carrot sticks.$6.99
- Alitas Cauliflower 12
Served with valentina ranch dressing, jicama, celery and carrot sticks.$12.99
- Alitas Cauliflower 18
Served with valentina ranch dressing, jicama, celery and carrot sticks.$18.99
- Nachos El Destino
Fresh grilled corn cobs, lime crema, valentina, queso fresco, tajin, cilantro$9.99
- Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
Poached shrimp, pico de gallo, cilantro, avocado, serranos, spicy cocktail with crispy yellow corn chips$11.99
Sopas & Ensaladas
- Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl
Roasted chicken broth, tomatoes, squash, zucchini, carrots, grilled chicken, Mexican rice, avocado, white onion, cilantro, serranos, queso fresco, tortilla strips$7.99
- Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup
Roasted chicken broth, tomatoes, squash, zucchini, carrots, grilled chicken, Mexican rice, avocado, white onion, cilantro, serranos, queso fresco, tortilla strips$5.99
- La Casa
Mixed greens, marinated heirloom cherry tomatoes, julienne carrots, roasted corn, red onion, julienne jicama, pickled fresnos, scallions, Mexican manchego cheese, tajin pepitas, cilantro-lime vinaigrette$11.99
- Sexy Mexi
Mixed greens, jalapeno-avocado ranch dressing, avocado, charred red and yellow bell peppers, pickled onions, chile spiced bacon, grated pepper jack cheese, smoked cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, scallions, cilantro$11.99
Entre El Pan
- Pork Carnitas Ahogada Torta
Pork carnitas, refried beans, cilantro leaves, pickled onions, pickled fresno peppers, avocado-cilantro crema, queso fresco, toasted torta bread, spicy ahogada broth$11.99
- Tocino Y Queso Burger
Double Angus smash patties, chile spiced bacon, chimichurri mayo, queso amarillo, cilantro leaves, pickled onions, potato bun$11.99
- Birria Burger
Angus smash patty, Mexican manchego cheese, birria meat, crispy tostada, guacamole, pico de gallo, epazote, Valentina mayo, potato bun, birria consomme$12.49
- Chicken A La Parrilla
Marinated, grilled, sliced chicken breast, salsa verde, pepper jack cheese, charred red and yellow bell peppers, roasted jalapenos, Valentina mayo, epazote, pico de gallo, potato bun$11.99
Mexican Street Tacos
- Adobo Carne Asada
All tacos served 3 to an order, open faced on house made 4” corn tortillas (flour available upon request), cilantro, white onions, lime wedges, salsa verde, served with Mexican rice and charro beans$11.99
- Grilled Fajita Chicken
All tacos served 3 to an order, open faced on house made 4” corn tortillas (flour available upon request), cilantro, white onions, lime wedges, salsa verde, served with Mexican rice and charro beans$10.99
- Birria Style
All tacos served 3 to an order, open faced on house made 4” corn tortillas (flour available upon request), cilantro, white onions, lime wedges, salsa verde, served with Mexican rice and charro beans$11.99
- Grilled Shrimp
All tacos served 3 to an order, open faced on house made 4” corn tortillas (flour available upon request), cilantro, white onions, lime wedges, salsa verde, served with Mexican rice and charro beans$11.99
- Pork Carnitas
All tacos served 3 to an order, open faced on house made 4” corn tortillas (flour available upon request), cilantro, white onions, lime wedges, salsa verde, served with Mexican rice and charro beans$10.99
- Slow Cooked Barbacoa Brisket
All tacos served 3 to an order, open faced on house made 4” corn tortillas (flour available upon request), cilantro, white onions, lime wedges, salsa verde, served with Mexican rice and charro beans$10.99
Entrees
- Carne Asada
Marinated and grilled to order, brushed with house adobo and topped with pickled onions, pickled habanero peppers, queso fresco, cilantro. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans$14.99
- Whole Fried Snapper
Red snapper stuffed with roasted garlic cloves, fresnos, cilantro, lime, lemon. Drizzled with achiote-chili oil and salt/pepper. Seared in a hot pan and finished in the oven. Brushed with cilantro lime butter. Served with trio of salsas (roja, verde, habanero).$19.99
- Fried rice$12.99