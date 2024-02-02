El Fogon West Glen
Appetizer
- Shrimp Rose Delicious$6.00
Jumbo breaded shrimp served with delicious chipotle sauce
- Nachos$10.00
Ground beef or shredded chicken. Would you like to make them supreme for $3 more? (Lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo)
- Nachos Plain$7.00
Only cheese
- Black Bean Nachos$10.00
Topped with yummy jalapeño peppers and generous helping of cheese blends
- Cheese Fries$8.00
Topped with bacon
- 8th Street Appetizer$14.00
8 bite size deep fried to a golden brown chimichangas covered with house cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, cheese and tomatoes. Chicken or beef
- Guacamole on Stone$12.00
Diced and chunky avocados perfectly seasoned with lemon juice for taste. Served on a volcanic molcajete stone
- Fogon Dip$13.00
Delicious blend of perfectly seasoned grilled chicken, steak, shrimp and mushrooms in our savory house cheese sauce and diced pickled jalapeños
- Ceviche$13.00
The dish is typically made from fresh fish cured in citrus juices, such as lime, and perfectly spiced with our chef's recipe. Served with avocado and mango
- Guacamole Dip$6.00
- Street Corn$7.00
- Cheese Dip$6.00
- Large Cheese Dip$12.00
- Bean Dip$8.00
- Chori-Queso Fundido$13.00
Fajitas
- Piña Fajita$25.00
Fresh grilled pineapple stuffed with shrimp, fish, grilled veggies, imitation crab meat and scallops. Topped with melted cheese
- Cowboy Fajita$21.00
Steak, chorizo, carnitas and beef ribs
- Texas Fajita$19.00
Chicken, steak, shrimp and pineapple
- Fajita Fogon$23.00
Steak, shrimp, chicken, chorizo sausage, mushrooms and colored peppers. Topped with melted cheese
- Fajitas$18.00
Chicken, steak, mixed or shrimp
- Pork Fajita$17.00
Like "Good old days" perfect combination of pork tips, grilled pineapple and irresistible juicy veggies
Salads
- Lemon Pepper Chicken Salad$14.00
Classic bed of greens with onions, tomato, bell pepper, grilled pineapple and cheese with deliciously lime pepper seasoned grilled chicken
- Catrina Salad$16.00
Bed of romaine lettuce mixed with spinach, tomato, black beans, corn, cheese and avocado slices. Choice of charbroiled chicken breast, salmon, or shrimp
- Taco Salad$12.00
Crispy flour shell served with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
- Fajita Taco Salad$14.00
Crispy flour shell served with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, bell peppers, onions, and cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Soups
- Sopa Azteca$14.00
It's shredded chicken in a rich and spicy tomato broth with house corn salsa, balanced with avocado, cheese and sour cream with tortilla strips added for crunch
- Caldo Michi$28.00
(From the náhuatl, word michi, meaning fish) this savory soup is cooked on the seafood's own juices blending the flavors of fresh shrimp, tilapia fish, octopus, clams, crab legs, mixed with potato and carrots
Burritos
- Burrito California$16.50
The beast of a thing for hungry ones! Carne asada, grilled chicken or both mixed, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Topped with 3 salsas: white cheese, green and red
- Shrimp Burrito$16.00
Large tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, onions, mushrooms and white rice, topped with flavorsome blend of green salsa and cheese sauce. Served with coleslaw and corn salsa
- Super Burrito$13.00
Amazing flavor fusion! This grilled ground beef and chorizo mixed with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo
- Burritos Deluxe$11.50
One beef and one chicken, covered with house burrito sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream
- Cheese Steak Burritos$14.00
House favorite! Two steak and lettuce burritos topped with a bunch of cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Dinner Burrito Verde$14.00
Marinated carnitas (pork) burrito topped with a blend of green salsa and cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo
- Breakfast Burrito$13.00
This yummy breakfast of cooked crumbled chorizo sausage with onions, and scrambled eggs mixed throughout with cheese and black beans. Topped with our house red burrito sauce
Enchiladas
- La Martina Enchiladas$14.00
4 house special enchiladas filled with beef, chicken, cheese, or beans. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
- Shrimp Enchiladas$15.00
Two tasty enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp, colored peppers, mushrooms, and onions topped with cheese sauce. Served with white rice, corn salsa, sour cream and coleslaw
- Seafood Enchiladas$15.75
Two enchiladas with grilled shrimp, imitation crabmeat, colored peppers, onion, and spinach topped with house blend cheese sauce. Served with white rice, coleslaw, corn salsa, sour cream, and avocado slices
- Enchiladas Verdes$14.00
Three melted cheese enchiladas topped with house-marinated pork meat and distinctive green sauce. Served with a side of beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
- Enchiladas Blancas$13.00
Two chicken enchiladas topped with creamy delicious cheese sauce. Served with white rice, coleslaw, corn salsa and sour cream
Tacos
- Tacos Del Sol$16.00
Delightful mix of fish and fresh shrimp grilled with mango-pico de gallo savory salsa served on our fresh handmade corn tortillas. Topped with coleslaw, corn salsa, and avocado slices, with a side of white rice and chipotle sauce
- Tacos De Barbacoa Estilo Guadalajara$15.00
A traditional Mexican way of eating barbacoa is having it served on handmade corn tortilla "Doraditas" (toasted), served with a side of beans, fresh cilantro and onion. Can't get it wrong, this is the way to go!
- Tacos Tropicales$14.75
Pork and pineapple are the perfect food fusion cooked with grilled colored peppers and onions. Served with a side of beans, house-special coleslaw, corn salsa, and avocado slices
- Tacos De Pescado$15.50
Three tilapia fillet grilled tacos on our fresh handmade corn tortillas topped with coleslaw, corn salsa, and avocado slices. Served with a side of white rice and chipotle sauce
- Shrimp Tacos$15.50
Three grilled shrimp tacos on our fresh handmade corn tortillas topped with coleslaw, corn salsa and avocado slices. Served with a side of white rice and chipotle sauce
- Tacos Locos$13.00
Two tacos filled with grilled poblano and colored peppers, mushrooms, onions, and chicken topped with delicious cheese sauce and lettuce. Served on soft flour shells and a side of rice
- Street Quesadillas$12.00
Two savory grilled corn tortillas filled with cheese and steak. Served with beans, spicy salsa, and sour cream (on the side)
- Quesataco Birria$16.00
3 cheese and birria tacos made with our handmade corn tortillas "Doraditas" (toasted), served with a side of birria consome broth, fresh cilantro, and onion. Deliciously trending
- Street Tacos$3.75
Steak, chorizo, carnitas, grilled chicken, or lengua 4.75. Served on a handmade corn tortilla, with fresh chopped cilantro and onion
Quesadillas
- Fajita Quesadilla$14.00
The most popular quesadilla, filled with quality melted cheese, choice of steak, grilled chicken or both. Mixed with grilled onions and bell peppers, served with rice, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
- Mexican-Italian Quesadilla$13.50
Choice of grilled chicken and cheese or steak and cheese quesadilla topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Shrimp Quesadilla$15.50
Warm folded tortilla filled with grilled onion, bell pepper, and shrimp. Served with white rice, coleslaw, and corn salsa
- Seafood Quesadilla$16.50
Cheese melted quesadilla filled with ocean goods: shrimp, imitation crab meat, scallops, perfectly grilled peppers, and onion. Served with white rice, coleslaw, and corn salsa
- Chori-Quesadilla$15.00
10-Inch tortilla filled with grilled chicken and chorizo with melted cheese and cheese sauce on top. Served with a side of Mexican rice
Vegetarian
- Potato Burrito$12.00
Filled with potatoes, topped with house salsa and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Mushroom Quesadilla$14.00
Golden brown cheese melted quesadilla is filled with grilled mushrooms, onions and bell pepper. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato
- Veggie Zucchini Boats$13.00
Roasted zucchini stuffed with grilled colored peppers, mushrooms, onions, broccoli and black beans topped with melted cheese and avocado. Served with lettuce and sour cream
- En Frijoladas$13.00
Four enchiladas filled with cheese. Topped with house bean salsa, queso fresco, lettuce, sour cream and corn salsa
- Veggie Sizzling Fajitas$15.50+
Perfectly grilled onions, colored peppers, zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms and spinach. Served with rice, beans coleslaw, guacamole, pico de gallo and fresh handmade corn tortillas
- Spinach Enchiladas$14.00
Three cheese enchiladas filled with grilled mushrooms, spinach and onions topped with cheese sauce. Served with white rice, coleslaw and corn salsa
Healthy Choices
- Trainers Approved$16.00
Seasoned to perfection salmon, tilapia, or charbroiled chicken cooked with broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, colored bell peppers, and onions. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado slices
- Fit Fajitas$18.00
Perfectly grilled mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli, colored peppers with choice of steak or grilled chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and avocado slices
- The Hungry Coach$18.00
Tender juicy ribeye and grilled shrimp with colored bell peppers and onions. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and avocado slices
Kids Menu
Sides
- Beans$2.50
- Beef Quesadillas$4.50
- Burritos$4.50
- Cheese Quesadillas$3.25
- Chicken Quesadillas$4.50
- Chile Relleno$5.00
- Chiles Toreados$3.00
- Cilantro, Onion and Tomato$1.00
- Coleslaw$2.00
- Corn Salsa$2.00
- Enchiladas$3.50
- Pico de Gallo$2.00
- Fries$3.50
- Grilled Chicken Burrito$7.00
Topped with cheese sauce
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$6.50
- Hard Shell Tacos$3.50
- Jalapeños$1.50
- Mango Salsa$4.00
- Rice$3.50
- Rice & Beans$6.00
- Shredded Cheese$1.50
- Soft Shell Tacos$3.50
- Sour Cream$1.50
- Steak Burrito$7.00
Topped with cheese sauce
- Steak Quesadilla$6.50
- Super Taco$4.00
- Tamales$4.50
- Corn Tortillas$2.75
- Tostada$4.00
- Cebollitas$2.00
- 2 Nopal$3.00
- Side Shrimp 10$7.00
- Side Chicken Breast$9.50
- Side Chorizo$2.00
- Side Mole Sauce$2.00
- Side Avocado Slices$1.75
- Side Fish Fillet$9.00
- Side Queso Fresco$1.75
- 1 Chile Toreado$1.00
- Flour Tortillas$2.00
- Side of Lettuce$2.00
- Side of Mushrooms$2.00
- Side of Broccoli$2.00
- Side of Zucchini$2.00
- Side Fajita Salad$6.50
- Side White Rice$3.50
- Side Whole Beans$2.50
- Side Black Beans$2.50
- Side Carne Asada$12.00
Served Anytime
- Pa'la Generala$18.00
Tender seasoned ribeye steak served with red chilaquiles and two sunny side up eggs, with beans and queso fresco
- Enchiladas De Mole$14.00
Two chicken enchiladas covered with our exquisite mole poblano sauce, topped with two sunny side up eggs. Served with white rice and house corn salsa, sour cream and coleslaw
- Huevos Divorciados$12.00
Divorced eggs" featuring two over-easy eggs, separated by rice, beans, and queso fresco. One egg is covered in salsa roja, while the other is covered in salsa Verde, giving them distinct and complimentary flavors. Served with a side of fresh handmade corn
- Huevos Rancheros$14.00
Ranch over easy eggs smothered in cooked tomato salsa. When you cut into them, the egg yolks mix in with everything. Served with rice, beans, queso fresco, and with a side of fresh handmade tortillas
- Huevos Con Chorizo$14.00
It's made by mixing chorizo with scrambled eggs, and served with rice, beans, and queso fresco. Accompanied by a side of fresh handmade corn tortillas
Especialidad De La Casa
- Carne Al Fogon$21.50
Tender juicy broiled ribeye steak, served with grilled nopal (cactus), onions, whole pinto beans, rice, coleslaw, queso fresco, and a side of handmade tortillas
- Tamal en Hoja$11.00
A traditional mesoamerican dish made of masa or corn dough steamed in a corn husk the wrapping is discarded before eating. Topped one with green salsa and one with red salsa
- Mole Poblano$17.00
Tender chicken breast topped with house specialty mole sauce and sesame seeds, served with white rice, coleslaw, corn salsa, and a side of handmade corn tortillas. Consumption of mole is strongly associated with celebrations
- Molcajete$30.00
Combines classic flavors of carne asada ribeye, broiled chicken breast, grilled shrimp, chorizo sausage, nopal (cactus), cambray (green) onion, jalapeño toreado, queso fresco, and avocados served on top of house salsa in a molcajete stone with a side of ri
- Los Tr3s Chivos$22.00
Tender grilled ribeye steak, broiled chicken breast and grilled shrimp, served on a bed of fresh grilled veggies: peppers, onion and mushrooms, with a side of rice, beans and handmade corn tortillas
- Pollo a La Crema$20.00
This perfectly cooked sliced grilled chicken breast with mushrooms, broccoli, and pickled jalapeño topped with creamy sauce is served with rice, romaine lettuce, avocado slices, and corn salsa
- Camarones Chipotle$20.00
Grilled shrimp and mushrooms, topped with creamy chipotle sauce. Served with white rice, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and avocado slices
- Lengua en Salsa Verde$20.00
Covered with our house green sauce and served with rice, beans and a side of handmade corn tortillas
- Camarones Al Mango$20.00
Fresh sautéed shrimp topped with a delicious mango, honey spicy salsa. Served with white rice, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and avocado slices
- Sopes$6.00
Corn dough small thick tortilla with your favorite topping, a little bit of beans, lettuce, queso fresco, pico de gallo and sour cream
The Classics
- Chimichanga$13.00
Prepared by filling a flour tortilla with choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef, perfectly golden deep fried, topped with house-special cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomato
- Chile Poblano$14.00
Consists of a cheese-stuffed roasted poblano pepper covered in egg battering deep fried, topped with a choice of steak or grilled chicken and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Taquitos Dorados$11.00
Four rolled-up tortillas filled with a choice of crispy deep-fried shredded chicken or potato. Served with fresh lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco
- Torta$14.50
Mexican sandwich bread spread with mayo, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado slices, pickled jalapeños, queso fresco and is served with a side of fries. Choice of steak, grilled chicken, pork carnitas or chorizo
- Nachos Fajita$15.00
Grilled bell pepper, onion, with steak, or grilled chicken with cheese sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
- Hungry Iowan$18.00
This is a mexican-style meal, made up of a selection of various dishes, for a hungry one who wants to try a little of everything: potato taquito, Tamal, chile relleno, cheese quesadilla, and sope de chorizo sausage
Pork
- Chile Verde$17.00
Traditional fresh grilled pork tips are covered with our house green sauce. Served with rice, beans, and a side of handmade corn tortillas
- Carnitas$18.00
Tender chunks of crisp roast pork meat topped with grilled onions and pickled jalapeños. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, corn salsa, and a side of handmade corn tortillas
Steak
- Tampiqueño Steak$20.00
Tender ribeye steak with juicy broiled chicken breast and chorizo sausage topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and a side of handmade corn tortillas
- Charbroiled Ribeye Steak$19.00
Served with house salad and French fries
- Steak Jalisco$17.00
Tender grilled steak strips with caramelized onion, pineapple, and chorizo topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and a side of handmade corn tortillas
- Chile Colorado$17.00
Juicy steak strips with our special blend of red sauces. Served with rice, beans, and a side of handmade corn tortillas
- Steak Acapulco$24.00
T-bone steak topped with grilled jumbo shrimp, onion and mushroom served with rice, beans and a side of handmade corn tortillas
- Steak a La Mexicana$20.00
T-bone steak topped with fresh grilled jalapeño, onion and tomato. Served with rice, beans and a side of handmade corn tortillas
- Steak Ranchero$20.00
T-bone topped with a house blend of cheese fundido and salsa ranchera. Served with rice, beans, and a side of handmade corn tortillas
Chicken Dinner
- Pollo Loco$17.00
Tender broiled chicken breast topped with grilled onions and house cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and a side of handmade corn tortillas
- Chori-pollo$17.00
Seasoned grilled chicken topped with chorizo sausage, caramelized onions, and smothered with melted cheese. Served with white rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and a side of handmade corn tortillas
- Blanca's Favorite Chicken$19.00
Mole marinated chicken breast with perfectly grilled zucchini, onion, mushrooms, colored bell peppers and broccoli. Served with white rice, coleslaw, corn salsa, sour cream and a side of handmade corn tortillas
- Popeye's Chicken$17.00
Tender broiled chicken breast topped with grilled mushrooms and our creamy spinach cheese sauce. Served with rice, coleslaw, corn salsa, and a side of handmade corn tortillas
- Pollo Tropical$18.00
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with golden grilled pineapple slices, shrimp and cheese sauce. Served with white rice, coleslaw, corn salsa, and a side of handmade corn tortillas
- Pollo Con Arroz$14.00
Grilled chicken on a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce
Available to Go
Seafood
- Tequila Lime Shrimp Jalapeño$18.00
Perfect combination of fresh grilled shrimp with jalapeño and colored peppers to create unique flavor!
- Salmon with Mango Salsa$21.00
Deliciously grilled salmon topped with a delicious mango, honey spicy salsa. Salmon adds omega 3 fatty acids to your diet
- Camarones a La Diabla$18.00
Delicious fresh sautéed shrimp in a hot spicy sauce, served with fresh handmade corn tortillas and a big glass of water!
- Camarones Al Angel$18.00
This is the opposite of diabla spicy (see dish above), fresh sautéed shrimp and pineapple topped with cheese sauce
- Tilapia Poblano$21.00
Grilled tilapia fish fillet with sautéed zucchini, onion, mushrooms, colored peppers and shrimp on a bed of grilled poblano pepper and topped with cheese sauce
- Shrimp Cocktail$18.00
We prepare this refreshing shrimp cocktail with ketchup and tomato clamato juice, topped with additional hot sauce, avocado slices and pico de gallo. Served with saltine crackers on the side
- Shrimp Chimichanga$17.00
Filled with grilled onions, shrimp, bell peppers, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and cheese
- Huachinango Frito$25.00
Deliciously fresh red snapper fried fish served with white rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and avocado slices
- Mojarra Molcajete$27.00
Served in a traditional blazing hot stone molcajete bowl, a whole fried mojarra, fresh grilled tail on shrimp topped with house signature diabla sauce. Served with a side of white coconut rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado slices, and a side of our deli
- Mojarra Frita$19.00
Whole deep-fried mojarra fish, served with white coconut rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado slices and a side of handmade corn tortillas
Lunch Menu
- Lunch Pick Your Own$7.00
Pick any one, served with rice and beans
- Burrito Verde$8.50
Marinated carnitas (pork) burrito topped with blend of green salsa and cheese sauce, served with rice, lettuce & pico de gallo
- Cantinflas Lunch$8.00
Four small chimichangas, 2 chicken and 2 beef, topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce
- Chimichanga Lunch$8.00
You know this one, with choice of chicken or beef, served with rice and beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
- Lunch Mole Poblano$10.50
Grilled marinated chicken breast covered with a mild mole poblano sauce and topped with sesame seeds. Served with white rice, coleslaw, corn salsa, and tortillas
- Quesadilla Del Mar$9.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled shrimp, onions and mushrooms, served with white rice, coleslaw & corn salsa
- Arroz Con Pollo$8.50
Grilled marinated chicken strips over a bed of rice topped with our delicious cheese sauce
- Marco's Burrito$9.50
Grilled steak cooked with onions and bell peppers, wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with our creamy house recipe cheese sauce, served with rice
- Fajita Quesadilla$9.50
Our grilled cheese, onions and colored bell peppers inside the quesadilla, served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Choice of chicken, steak or mushroom
- Fast Rapido Lunch$7.50
Enchilada, taco and choice of rice or beans
- Lunch Fajitas$10.50
Classic mix of colored peppers, onions, grilled steak, chicken, or mixed. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and fresh handmade corn tortillas
Desserts
Design your Combo
Drinks
NA Beverage
Liquor
Margaritas
- House Margarita$4.00+
- Blue Margarita$7.00+
- Tropical Margarita$15.50
- Jalapeno Margarita$15.50
- Henny's Marg$15.50
- Cowboy Marg$15.50
- Fogon Shaker Marg$15.50
- Mangonada$15.50
- Spicy Watermelon$15.50
- Corona-Rita$15.00
- Topshelf Marg$16.00+
- Marg TOGO$8.00+
- Miami Vice$15.50
- Iowa Snowball$15.50
- Daiquiri$7.00+
- TubeShot Well$3.00
- TubeShot Cuervo$4.00
- TubeShot Silver$4.00
Beer
- Dos Equis Lager$8.00+
- Dos Equis Ambar$8.00+
- Modelo$8.00+
- Negra Modelo$8.00+
- Pacifico$8.00+
- Coors Light$8.00+
- Craft Beer$8.00+
- Blue Moon$8.00+
- Corona$6.00
- Dos Equis Lager$6.00
- Dos Equis Ambar$6.00
- Tecate$6.00
- Corona Light$6.00
- Corona Premier$6.00
- Victoria$6.00
- Pacifico$6.00
- Modelo Special$6.00
- Negra Modelo$6.00
- Estrella$6.00
- Sol$6.00
- Corona Familiar 12oz$6.00
- Corona Familiar 32oz$12.50
- Victoria Familiar 32oz$12.50
- Coors light$5.00
- Miller Lite$5.00
- Budweiser$5.00
- Bud light$5.00
- Bush light$5.00
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Angry Orchard Apple$5.00
- Heineken$5.00
- O'Douls$5.00
- Corona No Alcohol$6.00
Wine
Specialty Cocktails
Tequilas
- TubeShot Well$3.00
- TubeShot Cuervo$4.00
- TubeShot Silver$4.00
- Casa Amigos Blanco$8.00
- Casa Amigos Reposado$10.00
- Casa Amigos Anejo$12.00
- 1800 Silver$7.00
- 1800 Reposado$8.00
- 1800 Anejo$11.00
- Don Julio Blanco$8.00
- Don Julio Reposado$10.00
- Don Julio Anejo$12.00
- Don Julio 1942$26.00
- Espolon Silver$7.50
- Espolon Reposado$8.00
- Herradura Silver$7.50
- Herradura Reposado$9.00
- Herradura Anejo$12.00
- Hornitos Reposado$8.00
- Hornitos Anejo$10.00
- Jose Cuervo Especial$5.50
- Jose Cuervo Tradicional$7.50
- Cabo Wabo$7.00
- Cazadores$9.00
- 3 Generaciones Anejo$12.00
- Hornitos Silver$7.50
- Hornitos Reposado$8.50
- 1800 Cristalino$12.00
- Reserva Familia$17.00
- Well$4.00
- Milagro$7.50
- Centenario Blanco$8.00
- Centenario Reposado$9.00
- Centenario Anejo$12.00
- Clase Azul$26.00
- Corralejo Blanco$7.50
- Corralejo Reposado$8.50
- Corralejo Anejo$11.00
- House Tequila$3.50
- Jimador Reposado$7.50
- Patron Silver$8.00
- Patron Anejo$12.00
- Tequila Rose$5.00
- Mucha Lucha$7.50
- Hussong$12.00
- Cincoro Reposado$15.00
- Cincoro Anejo$22.00