El Gabacho Tacos 2002 P Street Northwest
Snacks
Crispy chicharrones served with our signature Hot AF Sauce. The perfect snack to kickstart your meal.
Epazote stewed mexican white corn, cotija, chile de arbol, butter, guajillo mayo, cilantro, lime
Mexican avocados, cumin, salsa serrano, and salsa chipotle
Crispy corn tortilla, potatoes, roasted poblano, salsa aguacate, crema.
Griddled corn or flour tortillas, chihuahua cheese, habanero-carrot salsa and crema
Tortas y Sandos
Flash fried chicken breast, avocado cream, rajas, quesillo, epazote crema, black beans, pico, escabeche
Grilled chile rubbed chicken, avocado cream, rajas, quesillo, epazote crema, black beans, pico, escabeche
Roasted anaheim pepper, chihuahua cheese, all-beef frank, pinto beans.
sesame bun, adobo rojo smash patty, grilled pineapple, spicy mayo, add : bacon +3, fried egg +3
Tamales
Burritos
Yukon gold potatoes, romaine, guacamole
Roasted poblanos, sweet corn, caramelized onions, cotija
Pinto beans, chihuahua cheese add
Chocolate-dry chile rubbed lamb shoulder, nopalitos, salsa arbol.
Guajillo broth braised short rib, salsa arbol, consome.
Achiote pork, salsa yucateca, pickled red onions.
Creamy scrambled farm eggs, all beef chorizo rojo. Substitute the chorizo for weenies if that's your style!
Mexican haas avocados, toasted cumin, maldon salt flakes
Taco Platter
Soup + Salad
Avocado, seasonal veggies, tortilla strips add chicken + 4
Epazote dressing, cotija, radishes, thick cut bacon, baby tomatoes and tiny pepinos add: grilled chicken or steak and call it a meal!
Guajillo broth, stewed chicken, white hominy, Mexican oregano, chicharrones
Chamacos
Family Meal
Sides
Crema, salsa negra
Herbed jasmine rice, black beans
Herbed jasmine rice.
Black turtle beans, epazote and avocado leaf.
Obviously corn, flour available upon request.
Butter and salsa negra.
It's guacamole!
Salsa serano and salsa chipotle.
Oven roasted Yukon gold potatoes.