El Garage Tacos 1040 Clinton Street
Comida
- Quesabirria Tacos$15.00
Beef birria on a crispy red flavorful corn tortilla with melted mozzarella cheese w/ cilantro and onion. Hella Spicy and Kinda Spicy salsas on the side.
- Birria Tacos$12.00
Beef Birria on a crispy red flavorful corn tortilla (NO QUESO) w/ cilantro and onion. Hella Spicy and Kinda Spicy salsas on the side.
- Birria Grilled Cheez$15.00
Two perfectly toasted sourdough bread slices stuffed with our delicious beef birria, 3 cheeses (mozzarella, provolone, medium cheddar), and topped off w/cilantro &onion.
- Tostada De Tinga$7.00
1 crispy tostada with a layer of flavorful black beans, chicken tinga (shredded chicken in a chipotle tomato sauce) topped with quest fresco& sour cream.
- Avocado Tostada$6.00
1 Crispy tostada with a layer of flavorful black beans topped with avocado and drizzled with a mildly spicy salsa macha.
- Chicken Tinga Tacos$10.00
- Al Pastor Vegan Tacos$12.00
- Chicken Al Pastor Tacos$10.00
- Chips & Salsa$7.00
- Quesadilla Blanca$2.00
- Consome$4.00
Beef Broth with Beef Birria. Perfect for dipping your tacos in or just add your toppings, salsa and limes and eat/ drink it all by itself, it's DELICIOUS! Also includes the option of adding extra Beef Birria for those who like more meat in the consome.
- Kid's Grilled Cheese$9.00
- Salsa For Chips$3.00
- Persimmon Salad$15.00
- Side of Crema$0.50