El gringo 313 East Robinson Avenue
Appetizers
- Guacamole$4.99
- Guacamole Casero$8.55
- Nachos$8.99
Bed of tortilla chips topped with beans, ground beef, lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheese dip, and sour cream
- 10 Pieces Wings$13.25
- Small Queso$4.55
- Large Queso$8.99
- Los 3 Gringos$14.99
Queso, guacamole, beef dip
- Elote$3.50
Corn on the cob with mayo, sprinkled with fresh Mexican cheese and tajin
- Esquite$3.50
Cup of corn with mayo, sprinkled with fresh Mexican cheese and tajin
- Beef Dip$7.50
- Bean Dip$7.50
- Gringo Pizza$8.45
Served on a flour tortilla, cheese, pepperoni or veggie
- Specialty Pizza$14.99
Served on a flour tortilla. Up to 4 toppings, additional toppings $1.50
- Gringo Hot Dog$7.99
Bacon-wrapped hot dog with grilled onions and peppers, tomato, ketchup, mustard. Served with fries
- Additional Topping pizza$1.50
Specials
- Parrilla Los Gringos$23.95
Grilled chicken, shrimp and steak served with guacamole salad, tomatoes, onions, rice and beans
- 2 Pieces Fresh Tamales$9.99
Served with sour cream and beans
- Special Fajitas Mix$15.99
Chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, squash, and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad
Gringo Bowls
Soup & Salad
- Small Soup of the Day$5.99
Served with tortillas or chips
- Large Soup of the Day$10.85
Served with tortillas or chips
- Ensalada De Camarones$10.55
Grilled shrimp salad served with lettuce, tomato, onions, grilled vegetables, cheese
- Gringo Salad Chicken$9.99
Grilled chicken or steak salad served with lettuce, tomato, onions, grilled vegetables, cheese, and fresh fruit
- Gringo Salad Steak$10.99
- Ensalada De Los Gringos$9.55
Crispy flour tortilla with grilled chicken, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
Chicken
- Flautas De Pollo$9.99
Deep-fried rolled corn tortilla filled with Cheddar cheese, chicken or beef served over a bed of lettuce, topped with our special sauce shredded cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and salsa
- Pollo a La Parrilla$13.85
Grilled chicken with guacamole salad tomatoes, lettuce, beans and rice
- Pollo a La Crema$14.59
Marinated chicken tenders topped with specialty cream sauce, served with vegetables, rice, beans, and tortillas
- Enchiladas De Pollo$10.99
3 grilled chicken or beef enchiladas topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Fajita Pollo$13.99
Sizzling hot, grilled chicken, with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with Mexican rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Choice of corn or flour tortillas
Seafood
- Shrimp Fajita$17.99
Sizzling hot, grilled shrimp, with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with Mexican rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Ceviche De Camaron$11.99
Made with tomatoes, onions, peppers, cilantro, avocado, and shrimp
- Shrimp Cocktail$13.99
Cocktail made with tomatoes, onions, peppers, cilantro, avocado, and shrimp, served in special sauce
- 3 Pieces Fish Tacos$12.95
Served with tomatoes, red onions and cabbage
- Fish & Chips$8.99
2 pieces of fried fish with a side of fries
- Add Octopus$2.00
Beef
- 3 Pieces Street Tacos$11.99
Your choice of steak, birria or chicken tacos, served with onions, cilantro, lime, and choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Nachos Grande$12.49
Bed of tortilla chips topped with beans, steak or chicken, lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheese dip and sour cream
- Beef Fajita$14.99
Sizzling hot, grilled steak, with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with Mexican rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Burrito Grande$10.99
Ground beef burrito served with rice, beans and our special salsa
- Add Steak$1.50
- Birria Pizza$14.99
Grilled large tortillas stuffed with shredded cheese and beef birria, served with cilantro, onion and consome broth
Pork
- Carnitas$11.49
Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and tortillas
- Torta De Carnitas$10.55
Mexican sandwich served with tomatoes, avocado, onions, jalapeños, cheese, and lettuce
- Tacos De Carnitas$9.59
Served with cilantro, onions and salsa
- Alicia's Special$18.25
Ribs with our homemade special green sauce, served with Mexican rice, beans and tortillas
- Samanthas Ribs$14.99
Ribs with choice of available sauce, served with choice of two sides
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.99
With side of fries
Burgers
- Double Smash Burger$12.55
Chargrilled smashed patties topped with onions, lettuce, tomato, cheese on a potato bun with side of fries
- Hamburger$5.55
Char grilled burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onions
- Gringo Monster Burger$14.55
Chargrilled monster burger topped with, grilled onions, grilled pineapple, bacon, tomato, lettuce, avocado, and grilled menonita cheese on a potato bun with a side of fries
- Add Cheese$0.50
- Add Fries$2.50
A La Carte
Kids Menu
Sides
- Lime$0.99
- Onions$0.99
- Rice$3.00
- Cilantro$0.99
- Tomatoes$0.99
- Avocado$2.00
- Lettuce$1.99
- Chile Toreados$3.50
- Spicy Salsa$2.00
- Guacamole Salad$2.00
- Refried Beans$3.00
- Jalapeños$2.50
- Sour Cream$2.60
- Grated Cheese$2.25
- Tamal$3.49
- Tortilla Flour$2.00
- Tortilla Corn$2.00
- Fries$2.50
- Small Chips$3.50
- Large Chips$5.50
- 4 Oz Salsa$2.50
- 8 Oz Salsa$5.00
- 16 Oz Salsa$10.00
- side of cheese dip$3.00
Dessert
Drinks
- Fresh Aguas Frescas$4.50
Different daily
- Sweet Tea$2.95
- Coca-Cola$2.95
- Mundet Apple$3.15
- Unsweet Tea$2.95
- Pibb$2.95
- Minute Maid Lemonade$2.95
- Fanta Orange$2.95
- Sprite$2.95
- Diet Coke$2.95
- Bottle Water$1.00
- Jarritos Grapefruit$3.15
- Jarritos Mango$3.15
- Jarritos Strawberry$3.15
- Jarritos Pineapple$3.15
- Jarritos Tamarind$3.15
- Jarritos Mandarin$3.15
- Coffee$1.25
Lunch Combinations
- 1 Two Beef Tacos with Rice and Refried Beans$8.99
- 2 Enchilada, Tamale, Spanish Rice and Refried Beans$8.99
- 3 Chile Relleno, Beef Enchilada, Spanish Rice and Refried Beans$8.99
- 4 Beef Enchiladas, Taco, Spanish Rice and Refried Beans$8.99
- 5 Two Beef Enchiladas, Spanish Rice and Refried Beans$8.99
- 6 Taco, Beef Burrito, Spanish Rice and Refried Beans$8.99
- 7 Burrito, enchilada, Spanish rice, chili relleno$8.99
- 8 Taco, Two Enchiladas and Spanish Rice$8.99
- 9 Enchilada, Beef Burrito and Chile Relleno$7.99
- 10.) Taco, Two Enchiladas and Spanish rice$7.99
- 11 Beef Burrito, taco and Enchilada$7.99
- 12 Beef burrito, Chile Relleno and Taco$7.99
- 13 Enchilada, Taco and Chile Relleno$7.99
- 14 Beef burritos, Enchilada, and tamale$7.99
- Cheese Dip$1.55
- Soft Taco$0.50