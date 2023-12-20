El Guajillo 806 East Nasa Parkway
Appetizer
- Salsa & Chips$6.99
Crispy Corn Chips with Roasted Red Salsa or Green Tomatillo Salsa
- Queso & Chips$7.99
Crispy Corn Chips with mild Texas style Queso
- Guacamole & Chips$8.99
Crispy Corn Chips with fresh Guacamole, Avocado, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Lime juice, Salt
- Quesadilla$11.00
Flour tortilla, Chihuahua Cheese, choice of meat
- Plain French Fries$5.00Out of stock
Bar Favorites
- Guajillo Fries$12.99
french fries, choice of meat, chihuahua cheese, onion, cilantro, creamy serrano. spicy veggies, queso fresco
- Rice Bowl$12.99
Choice of bowl base Spanish basmati rice or lettuce with choice of meat, and toppings lettuce - spicy veggies - creamy serrano - queso fresco
- Nachos$12.99
Totopos, yellow queso, creamy serrano, pico de gallo, queso fresco, choice of meat
- Burrito$12.99
Flour tortilla, choice of meat, spanish basmati rice, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, creamy serrano, pico de gallo
Tacos
Sandwiches
- Torta$12.99
Telera Bread, Choice of meat, lettuce, creamy serrano, chihuahua cheese, spicy veggies, queso fresco, side of french fries
- Guajillo OG (Pambazo)$12.99Out of stock
Telera Bread, guajillo sauce, Choice of meat, potato, lettuce, creamy serrano, chihuahua cheese, spicy veggies, queso fresco, side of french fries