El Habanero Mexican Grill 7530 McMinnville hwy Morrison TN 37357
Menu
Antojitos
sampler
Crispy taquitos, chicken flautas, cheese quesadilla, nachos and buffalo wings, served with guacamole, pico de Gallo and sour cream
Crispy taquitos, chicken flautas, cheese quesadilla, nachos and buffalo wings, served with guacamole, pico de Gallo and sour cream
Guacamole Casero
Avocado mix with tomatoes, onion, cilantro, jalapeño pepper, lime juice season with salt
Avocado mix with tomatoes, onion, cilantro, jalapeño pepper, lime juice season with salt
Guacamole Casero Especial
shrimp, avocado, tomato, onion and cilantro
shrimp, avocado, tomato, onion and cilantro
Choriqueso
Mexican cooked chorizo, topped with cheese sauce and beans.
Mexican cooked chorizo, topped with cheese sauce and beans.
Buffalo Wings
10 jumbo chicken wings tossed in our spicy sauce served with ranch dressing
10 jumbo chicken wings tossed in our spicy sauce served with ranch dressing
Sopes
Authentic Mexican snack, thick corn fried tortilla, topped with steak or chicken, refried beans, lettuce, chopped tomato, sliced avocado and shredded cheese, served with rice
Authentic Mexican snack, thick corn fried tortilla, topped with steak or chicken, refried beans, lettuce, chopped tomato, sliced avocado and shredded cheese, served with rice
Cheese Fries
Crispy fries topped with American cheese and smoky bacon
Crispy fries topped with American cheese and smoky bacon
Paisano
Grilled nopal leaf, scallions and jalapeños toreados
Grilled nopal leaf, scallions and jalapeños toreados
Bean Dip
Cheese Dip
Guacamole Dip
Nachos
Nachos Real
Chicken or steak, topped with rice and cheese sauce
Chicken or steak, topped with rice and cheese sauce
Nachos al Carbon
Steak or chicken, topped with melted cheese and beans, with flour chips
Steak or chicken, topped with melted cheese and beans, with flour chips
Nachos al Pastor
Adobo pork with grilled onions, topped with melted cheese
Adobo pork with grilled onions, topped with melted cheese
Nachos Fajitas
Steak or chicken, topped with melted cheese, sautéed onions, peppers and tomatoes
Steak or chicken, topped with melted cheese, sautéed onions, peppers and tomatoes
Nachos ground beef
Nachos shredded chicken
Beans Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Fajitas
Fajitas
Steak or chicken, marinated in Mexican herbs, sautéed onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, served rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de Gallo, sour cream and sweet corn cake
Steak or chicken, marinated in Mexican herbs, sautéed onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, served rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de Gallo, sour cream and sweet corn cake
Fajita Jalisco
Steak, Chicken and Shrimp, sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de Gallo and sweet corn cake
Steak, Chicken and Shrimp, sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de Gallo and sweet corn cake
Fajita Beef-Ribs
Marinated beef-ribs, sautéed onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de Gallo, sour cream and sweet corn cake
Marinated beef-ribs, sautéed onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de Gallo, sour cream and sweet corn cake
Fajita Hawaiian
Steak or Chicken, ham, pineapple, onions, bell peppers, covered with melted chihuahua cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce. sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, sweet corn cake
Steak or Chicken, ham, pineapple, onions, bell peppers, covered with melted chihuahua cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce. sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, sweet corn cake
Molcajete Supremo
The perfect mix of all flavors, shrimp, grilled chicken, sirloin steak, chorizo, scallions, banana peppers, pieces of melted cheese, topped with our delicious sauce, served with rice and beans
The perfect mix of all flavors, shrimp, grilled chicken, sirloin steak, chorizo, scallions, banana peppers, pieces of melted cheese, topped with our delicious sauce, served with rice and beans
Alambres
Steak or Chicken, bacon, onions, topped with cheese, served with rice and beans
Steak or Chicken, bacon, onions, topped with cheese, served with rice and beans
Parrillada Mexicana
Grilled chicken, sirloin steak, shrimp and chorizo, under a bed of grilled onions, topped with nopal leaf and chiles toreados, served with rice and beans
Grilled chicken, sirloin steak, shrimp and chorizo, under a bed of grilled onions, topped with nopal leaf and chiles toreados, served with rice and beans
Mar y Tierra
The flavor of land and sea, sirloin steak fish fillet, jumbo shrimp, chorizo served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de Gallo, sweet corn cake, rice and beans
The flavor of land and sea, sirloin steak fish fillet, jumbo shrimp, chorizo served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de Gallo, sweet corn cake, rice and beans
La Papa Fajita
Baked potato filled with chicken or steak, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, topped with chihuahua cheese and sour cream on the side
Baked potato filled with chicken or steak, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, topped with chihuahua cheese and sour cream on the side
Portobello Mushrooms Fajitas
Steak or chicken, sautéed peppers, onions and tomatoes, topped with chihuahua cheese, served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de Gallo and sweet corn cake
Steak or chicken, sautéed peppers, onions and tomatoes, topped with chihuahua cheese, served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de Gallo and sweet corn cake
Vegetarian Fajitas
Sautéed onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli and cauliflower, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de Gallo and sweet corn cake
Sautéed onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli and cauliflower, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de Gallo and sweet corn cake
Double Fajitas
chicken, steak or mix, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole and sweet corn cake
chicken, steak or mix, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole and sweet corn cake
Double Portobello Fajitas
Steak, Chicken or Mix, sautéed mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomatoes, topped with chihuahua cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo, guacamole and sweet corn cake
Steak, Chicken or Mix, sautéed mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomatoes, topped with chihuahua cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo, guacamole and sweet corn cake
Double Fajita Jalisco
Chicken, Steak and Shrimp, bell pepper, tomato, onions, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole and sweet corn cake
Chicken, Steak and Shrimp, bell pepper, tomato, onions, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole and sweet corn cake
Quesadillas
Grilled Quesadalla
A large flour tortilla with 2 types of cheese Monterey Jack and cheddar, grill until crisp and gold brown, served with rice and beans, chicken or steak
A large flour tortilla with 2 types of cheese Monterey Jack and cheddar, grill until crisp and gold brown, served with rice and beans, chicken or steak
Lite Quesadilla
Reduce fat cheese and mild, all in a soft flour tortilla, served with fresh fruit, pineapple, cantaloupe and strawberry, grilled chicken or steak
Reduce fat cheese and mild, all in a soft flour tortilla, served with fresh fruit, pineapple, cantaloupe and strawberry, grilled chicken or steak
Quesadilla Fajita
Juicy grilled chicken or steak, seasoned with aromatic fajita spices, sautéed peppers, onions and tomatoes, all bound together by a layer of melted cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese and dice tomatoes
Juicy grilled chicken or steak, seasoned with aromatic fajita spices, sautéed peppers, onions and tomatoes, all bound together by a layer of melted cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese and dice tomatoes
Tacos
Tacos al Carbon
3 tacos, sirloin, topped with melted cheese, grilled onions and cilantro, served with rice and beans on side
3 tacos, sirloin, topped with melted cheese, grilled onions and cilantro, served with rice and beans on side
Tacos al Pastor
3 tacos, marinated pork with a delicious smoky adobo sauce with onion and cilantro, served with rice and beans
3 tacos, marinated pork with a delicious smoky adobo sauce with onion and cilantro, served with rice and beans
Tacos de Alambre
3 tacos, sirloin mixed with bacon, red onions, bell pepper, topped with grill cheese, served with rice and black beans
3 tacos, sirloin mixed with bacon, red onions, bell pepper, topped with grill cheese, served with rice and black beans
Fish Tacos
2 fish tacos, topped with cheese, lettuce, pico de Gallo and creamy chipotle sauce, served with rice and beans
2 fish tacos, topped with cheese, lettuce, pico de Gallo and creamy chipotle sauce, served with rice and beans
Shrimp Tacos
2 Shrimp tacos, topped with cheese, lettuce, pico de Gallo and creamy chipotle sauce, served with rice and beans
2 Shrimp tacos, topped with cheese, lettuce, pico de Gallo and creamy chipotle sauce, served with rice and beans
Quesabirria Tacos
3 birria style tacos with melted cheese, served with rice and black beans
3 birria style tacos with melted cheese, served with rice and black beans
Tacos Mexican style
3 tacos, choice of chicken, steak or carnitas, topped with onions and cilantro, served with rice and beans
3 tacos, choice of chicken, steak or carnitas, topped with onions and cilantro, served with rice and beans
Salads
Salmon Caesar Salad
Black beans, fresh romaine lettuce, avocado, chopped tomato, croutons, parmesan cheese, served with chipotle sauce on the side
Black beans, fresh romaine lettuce, avocado, chopped tomato, croutons, parmesan cheese, served with chipotle sauce on the side
Shrimp Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, avocado, chopped tomato, croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.
Fresh romaine lettuce, avocado, chopped tomato, croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Juicy grilled chicken, crispy croutons mixed with romaine lettuce, avocado, chopped tomatoes and shaved parmesan cheese
Juicy grilled chicken, crispy croutons mixed with romaine lettuce, avocado, chopped tomatoes and shaved parmesan cheese
Habanero Salad
Fresh greens, avocado, bacon, cheese, chopped tomatoes, ham and hard boiled eggs
Fresh greens, avocado, bacon, cheese, chopped tomatoes, ham and hard boiled eggs
Taco Salad
Shredded chicken or beef, fresh crispy lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole, sour cream and cheese
Shredded chicken or beef, fresh crispy lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole, sour cream and cheese
Fajita Taco Salad
Steak or chicken, sautéed peppers, onions and tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese
Steak or chicken, sautéed peppers, onions and tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Traditional soup made with shredded chicken, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese and fried tortilla strips
Traditional soup made with shredded chicken, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese and fried tortilla strips
Burritos
Burrito Habanero
Large burrito filled with steak or chicken, rice, topped with cheese, green sauce, served with habanero sauce on the side
Large burrito filled with steak or chicken, rice, topped with cheese, green sauce, served with habanero sauce on the side
Burrito California
Big burrito, steak or chicken, stuffed with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de Gallo topped with melted cheese
Big burrito, steak or chicken, stuffed with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de Gallo topped with melted cheese
Burrito Hawaiano
Big burrito filled with rice, steak or chicken, topped with cheese sauce, Mexican chorizo and grilled pineapple
Big burrito filled with rice, steak or chicken, topped with cheese sauce, Mexican chorizo and grilled pineapple
Burrito Supremo
1 large burrito with shredded chicken or beef, topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, served with rice and beans
1 large burrito with shredded chicken or beef, topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, served with rice and beans
Burrito Delux
2 burritos stuffed with shredded chicken or beef, topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de Gallo and sour cream
2 burritos stuffed with shredded chicken or beef, topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de Gallo and sour cream
Fried Burrito
Filled with rice, chicken or steak, topped with cheese sauce and bacon
Filled with rice, chicken or steak, topped with cheese sauce and bacon
Burrito Fajita
Steak or Chicken, sautéed onions, peppers and tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with burrito sauce, served with rice, beans and sweet corn cake
Steak or Chicken, sautéed onions, peppers and tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with burrito sauce, served with rice, beans and sweet corn cake
Chimichanga
Deep fried to golden perfection, stuffed with shredded chicken or beef, topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo, guacamole, sweet corn cake, rice and beans
Deep fried to golden perfection, stuffed with shredded chicken or beef, topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo, guacamole, sweet corn cake, rice and beans
Enchiladas
Shrimp Enchiladas
2 shrimp enchiladas, topped with green sauce or cheese, served with rice, beans and sweet corn cake
2 shrimp enchiladas, topped with green sauce or cheese, served with rice, beans and sweet corn cake
Enchiladas Supremas
4 stuffed corn tortillas, 1 beef, 1 shredded chicken, 1 bean and 1 cheese, topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, shredded chicken, diced tomatoes and sour cream
4 stuffed corn tortillas, 1 beef, 1 shredded chicken, 1 bean and 1 cheese, topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, shredded chicken, diced tomatoes and sour cream
Enchiladas Suizas
4 cheese enchiladas, topped with grilled chicken or steak and cheese sauce, with lettuce, sour cream and dice tomatoes on the side
4 cheese enchiladas, topped with grilled chicken or steak and cheese sauce, with lettuce, sour cream and dice tomatoes on the side
Enchiladas Poblanas
2 beef or shredded chicken enchiladas, topped with sauce, served with rice and beans
2 beef or shredded chicken enchiladas, topped with sauce, served with rice and beans
Taquitos Dorados
Fried rolled taquitos, filled with shredded beef, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese
Fried rolled taquitos, filled with shredded beef, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese
Flautas
Fried flour rolled tortilla, filled with shredded chicken, topped with cheese sauce, served with rice, beans, sweet corn cake, lettuce, guacamole, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese
Fried flour rolled tortilla, filled with shredded chicken, topped with cheese sauce, served with rice, beans, sweet corn cake, lettuce, guacamole, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese
Pollos y mas
Pollo con Queso
Rice with grilled chicken topped with cheese sauce
Rice with grilled chicken topped with cheese sauce
Pollo Loco
Seasoned Chicken breast, topped with cheese sauce, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese
Seasoned Chicken breast, topped with cheese sauce, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese
Mix Vegetables
Steamed vegetables, served with grilled chicken or steak, rice and cheese sauce
Steamed vegetables, served with grilled chicken or steak, rice and cheese sauce
Pollo Milanesa
Breaded chicken breast, topped with chopped tomatoes and melted cheese, served with rice, beans, sliced avocados and sweet corn cake
Breaded chicken breast, topped with chopped tomatoes and melted cheese, served with rice, beans, sliced avocados and sweet corn cake
Choripollo
Chicken and chorizo, topped with melted cheese, served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese
Chicken and chorizo, topped with melted cheese, served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese
Pollo Hawaiano
Grilled chicken breast, topped with chorizo, grilled pineapple and chihuahua cheese, served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese
Grilled chicken breast, topped with chorizo, grilled pineapple and chihuahua cheese, served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese
Pollo Charro
Grilled chicken breast, topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese
Grilled chicken breast, topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese
Carne Asada Fries
French fires, topped with grilled steak, cheese, pico de Gallo, sour cream and guacamole
French fires, topped with grilled steak, cheese, pico de Gallo, sour cream and guacamole
Chuletas
2 marinated Pork chops, sautéed onions, served with rice, beans and 1 jalapeño
2 marinated Pork chops, sautéed onions, served with rice, beans and 1 jalapeño
Chile con Carne
Grilled steak in authentic hispanic sauce, served with rice and beans
Grilled steak in authentic hispanic sauce, served with rice and beans
Mexican Hamburguer
Grilled hamburger with lettuce, bacon, onions, cheese, sliced avocado and jalapeño, served with fries and chipotle sauce
Grilled hamburger with lettuce, bacon, onions, cheese, sliced avocado and jalapeño, served with fries and chipotle sauce
Seafood
Salmon Habanero
Grilled Atlantic salmon, served with rice, steamed vegetables and habanero sauce on the side
Grilled Atlantic salmon, served with rice, steamed vegetables and habanero sauce on the side
Camarones Empanizados
Breaded shrimp served rice, lettuce, sour cream, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese
Breaded shrimp served rice, lettuce, sour cream, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese
Camarones Hawaianos
Jumbo shrimp, grilled ham and pineapple, covered with melted cheese served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese
Jumbo shrimp, grilled ham and pineapple, covered with melted cheese served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Succulent shrimp sautéed in garlic, topped with cheese sauce, bell pepper, served with 1 cheese enchilada, rice, beans and sweet corn cake
Succulent shrimp sautéed in garlic, topped with cheese sauce, bell pepper, served with 1 cheese enchilada, rice, beans and sweet corn cake
Camarones a la Diabla
Jumbo shrimp covered with spicy sauce, served with 1 cheese enchilada, rice beans and sweet corn cake
Jumbo shrimp covered with spicy sauce, served with 1 cheese enchilada, rice beans and sweet corn cake
Red Snapper
Breaded Red Snapper with shrimp, topped with Veracruz tomato sauce and cheese, served with rice, beans and sweet corn cake
Breaded Red Snapper with shrimp, topped with Veracruz tomato sauce and cheese, served with rice, beans and sweet corn cake
Shrimp Cocktail
Tender shrimp, fresh tomato, red onions, avocado and cilantro in a lightly spicy tomato sauce
Tender shrimp, fresh tomato, red onions, avocado and cilantro in a lightly spicy tomato sauce
Aguachiles
Spicy full of flavor, raw shrimp tossed in jalapeño sauce, with lime juice, slices of cucumber, onions and avocado
Spicy full of flavor, raw shrimp tossed in jalapeño sauce, with lime juice, slices of cucumber, onions and avocado
Tilapia and Shrimp
Grilled tilapia with shrimp, served rice and steamed vegetables
Grilled tilapia with shrimp, served rice and steamed vegetables
Ceviche
Shrimp or fish marinated in lime juice, with tomato, onions, cilantro, jalapeño and avocado, served with saltine crackers
Shrimp or fish marinated in lime juice, with tomato, onions, cilantro, jalapeño and avocado, served with saltine crackers
Steaks
Habanero Steak (10 oz)
Seasoned T-bone, served with grilled onions, rice, beans, jalapeño and habanero salsa on the side
Seasoned T-bone, served with grilled onions, rice, beans, jalapeño and habanero salsa on the side
Arrachera (10 oz)
Mexican Skirt Steak, served with lettuce, avocado, grilled onions, jalapeño, rice and beans
Mexican Skirt Steak, served with lettuce, avocado, grilled onions, jalapeño, rice and beans
Grilled Rib Eye (10 oz)
Served with grilled onions, mushrooms, house salad and your choice of 1 of the following: loaded baked potato, sweet potato, steamed vegetables or French fries
Served with grilled onions, mushrooms, house salad and your choice of 1 of the following: loaded baked potato, sweet potato, steamed vegetables or French fries
Carne Con Camarones (8 oz)
Grilled sirloin with shrimp sautéed in chipotle sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, rice and beans
Grilled sirloin with shrimp sautéed in chipotle sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, rice and beans
Carne Asada (8 oz)
Sirloin steak, topped with grilled onions, jalapeños, served with rice and beans
Sirloin steak, topped with grilled onions, jalapeños, served with rice and beans
T-Bone Steak Mexicano (10 oz)
Grilled Steak, served with sautéed onions and jalapeños, 1 cheese enchilada, sweet corn cake, rice and beans
Grilled Steak, served with sautéed onions and jalapeños, 1 cheese enchilada, sweet corn cake, rice and beans
T-Bone Steak Tampiqueno (10 oz)
Grilled Steak, served with 1 cheese enchilada, sweet corn cake, rice and beans
Grilled Steak, served with 1 cheese enchilada, sweet corn cake, rice and beans
Carnitas
Tender and juicy pork meat, served with 1 cheese enchilada, pico de Gallo, sweet corn cake, rice and beans
Tender and juicy pork meat, served with 1 cheese enchilada, pico de Gallo, sweet corn cake, rice and beans
Kids
A la carte
A la carte Cheese quesadilla
A la carte Grilled Quesadalla
Steak or chicken
Steak or chicken
Bean burrito
Burrito
Steak or chicken
Steak or chicken
Crispy
Beef or Shredded
Beef or Shredded
Soft Taco
Steak or chicken
Steak or chicken
A la carte Mexican style taco
Steak, Chick, Carnitas
Steak, Chick, Carnitas
A la carte Shrimp or fish Taco
Cheese enchilada
Enchilada
Steak or chicken
Steak or chicken
A la carta Chile Relleno
A la carta Tamal
Fajita salad
Rice or beans
Cheese rice
Loaded baked potato
Baked potato
Sweet Potato
Grilled Chicken
Grilled steak
Grilled Shrimp
Chalupa
Rice & beans
A la carte Chimichanga
Shredded chicken or beef
Shredded chicken or beef
crispy taco
avocado
Side orders
Pico de gallo
Sour cream
Fresh fruit
Lettuce
Diced tomatoes
Fresh Onions
Cilantro
Tortillas
Steamed Veggies
Fajita Veggies
Slice Jalapeños
Grilled Onions
Grilled bell pepper
Grilled tomato
Grilled jalapeño
Ranch
Sweet corn cake
Shredded cheese
Rice
cheese rice
French fries
chipotle sauce
habanero sauce
beans
Drinks
Dessets
lunch
Speedy Gonzales
1 enchilada, 1 taco, rice and beans
1 enchilada, 1 taco, rice and beans
Lunch # 1
Homemade huarache, beans, lettuce, avocado, tomatoe sour cream cheese and your choice of meat, grilled chicken or steak
Homemade huarache, beans, lettuce, avocado, tomatoe sour cream cheese and your choice of meat, grilled chicken or steak
Lunch # 2
Homemade sopes with beans, lettuce, cheese, diced tomato, avocados and your choice of meat, grilled chicken or steak
Homemade sopes with beans, lettuce, cheese, diced tomato, avocados and your choice of meat, grilled chicken or steak
Lunch # 3
Filled quesadilla with shredded chicken or beef, with guacamole salad, rice or beans
Filled quesadilla with shredded chicken or beef, with guacamole salad, rice or beans
Lunch # 4
Chimichanga, shredded chicken or beef ( soft or fried) served with pico de Gallo, sour cream, rice or beans
Chimichanga, shredded chicken or beef ( soft or fried) served with pico de Gallo, sour cream, rice or beans
Huevos Con Chorizo
Mexican sausage with scrambled eggs, served with rice and beans
Mexican sausage with scrambled eggs, served with rice and beans
Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs topped with ranchero sauce, served with rice and beans
2 eggs topped with ranchero sauce, served with rice and beans
Lunch Burrito California
Steak or chicken, filled with pico de Gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans
Steak or chicken, filled with pico de Gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans
Lunch Green Cheese Tamales
2 cheese tamale, topped with cheese sauce, served with rice, beans and sweet corn cake
2 cheese tamale, topped with cheese sauce, served with rice, beans and sweet corn cake
Lunch Pollo con Queso
Rice with grilled chicken topped with cheese sauce
Rice with grilled chicken topped with cheese sauce
Lunch Nachos Fajitas
Steak or chicken, topped with melted cheese, sautéed onions, peppers and tomatoes
Steak or chicken, topped with melted cheese, sautéed onions, peppers and tomatoes
Lunch Taco Salad
Shredded chicken or beef, fresh crispy lettuce, tomatoe, guacamole, sour cream and cheese
Shredded chicken or beef, fresh crispy lettuce, tomatoe, guacamole, sour cream and cheese
Fajitas Lunch
Steak, chicken or carnitas, marinated in Mexican herbs, sautéed bell peppers, onions and tomatoes
Steak, chicken or carnitas, marinated in Mexican herbs, sautéed bell peppers, onions and tomatoes
Lunch Portobello Mushrooms Fajitas
Steak or chicken, topped with melted cheese, sautéed onions, peppers, tomatoes and portobello mushrooms
Steak or chicken, topped with melted cheese, sautéed onions, peppers, tomatoes and portobello mushrooms
Lunch Vegetarian Fajitas
Sautéed onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli and cauliflower
Sautéed onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli and cauliflower
Lunch Alambres
Steak or Chicken, bacon, onions, topped with cheese, served with rice and beans
Steak or Chicken, bacon, onions, topped with cheese, served with rice and beans