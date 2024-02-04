El Heredero 3486 S Hopkins Ave
Appetizers
- Queso dip$7.50
- Guacamole dip$8.50
- Nachos$14.00
Grilled chicken or steak, ground beef or shredded chicken, Pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, melted cheese, lettuce, refried beans
- Ceviche$12.00
Shrimp, Lime juice, pico de gallo , avocado
- Shrimp dip$9.25
Creamy cheese sauce, grilled shrimp and pico de gallo
- Flautas$10.00
Ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce Cotija cheese,
- chorizo dip$9.25
creamy with cheese and chorizo
- Nacho fries$14.00
Choice of grilled chicken or steak, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, melted cheese
Burritos
- Chimichanga burrito$14.00
Deep fried burrito filled with meat of your choice rice and beans garnished with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Fajita burrito steak$15.25
Burrito filled steak, onions, peppers rice and beans topped with creamy cheese and red sauce garnished with guacamole and sour cream and pico de gallo
- California burrito$14.00
Steak burrito filled with rice, beans, guacamole sour cream and pico de gallo
- Fajita burrito chicken$15.00
Grilled chicken burrito filled with onions, peppers rice and beans topped with creamy cheese and red sauce garnished with guacamole and sour cream and pico de gallo
- fajita burrito shrimp$17.00
Shrimp burrito filled with onions, peppers rice and beans topped with creamy cheese and red sauce garnished with guacamole and sour cream and pico de gallo
Quesadillas
- Fajita quesadilla$14.50
Filled with meat mozzarella cheese peppers and onions served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo
- Shrimp fajita quesadilla$16.00
Quesadilla filled with melted cheese, shrimp, onions and peppers served with rice and beans garnished with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Birria quesadilla$15.00
SLOW COOKED SHREDDED BEEF, MELTED CHEESE, ONIONS, CILANTRO SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS AND CONSOMÉ
- Quesadilla$14.00
Quesadilla filled with your choice of meat served with rice beans guacamole sour cream lettuce pico de gallo
Combos
Salads and soups
- Taco salad$11.00
Fried taco shell bowl filled with your choice of meat lettuce tomato cheese onion topped with sour cream and guacamole
- Fajita salad$14.00
Fried taco shell bowl filled with your choice of meat onions peppers lettuce cheese pico de gallo shredded cheese guacamole and sour cream
- Posole$14.00
- Menudo$15.00
- Sopa de res$15.00
Fajitas
- Steak fajitas$16.00
- Chicken fajitas$16.00
- Shrimp fajitas$17.00
- Mix fajitas$18.00
- Trio fajitas$19.00
- Alambres$17.00
CHOPPED STEAK, AL PASTOR, GRILLED CHICKEN, ONIONS, PEPPERS, TOMATOES, MELTED MOZZARELLA CHEESE SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS GUACAMOLE AND PICO DE GALLO
- Molcajete$26.00
GRILLED CHICKEN, STEAK, SHRIMP, CARNITAS, CHORIZO QUESO FRESCO AND AVOCADO, PICO DE GALLO SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS
Tacos
- Street taco$3.50
TACOS HOMEMADE CORN TORTILLA GARNISHED WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO YOUR CHOICE OF GRILLED CHICKEN, STEAK, CHORIZO, AL PASTOR
- Street Quesataco$4.00
- Shrimp Taco$4.50
- Street quesataco meal$14.50
3 Mexican tacos with melted mozzarella cheese your choice of meat topped with onions and cilantro served with rice and beans
- Birria taco meal$15.00
3 TACOS W/ MARINATED SLOW COOKED SHREDDED BEEF, MELTED CHEESE, ONIONS, CILANTRO, RICE AND BEANS
- Shrimp taco meal$16.00
3 SHRIMP TACOS SERVED ON A FLOUR TORTILLA WITH PICO DE GALLO, LETTUCE, CHEESE
- Street taco meal$14.00
HOMEMADE CORN TORTILLA GARNISHED WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO YOUR CHOICE OF GRILLED CHICKEN, STEAK, CHORIZO, CARNITAS AND AL PASTOR
Recomendaciones
- Arroz con pollo$15.00
GRILLED CHICKEN STRIPS SERVED OVER RICE TOPPED WITH CREAMY CHEESE SAUCE GARNISHED WITH GUACAMOLE AND PICO DE GALLO
- Torta$15.00
MEXICAN SANDWICH SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT W/ MAYO, BEANS, AVOCADO, TOMATOES, LETTUCE AND FRENCH FRIES
- Steak Mexicano$16.00
STEAK, GRILLED ONIONS, PEPPERS AND TOMATOES SERVED W/ RICE, BEANS, GUACAMOLE AND PICO DE GALLO
- Pollo mexicano$15.00
MARINATED CHICKEN STRIPS 14.00 MARINATED CHICKEN STRIPS GRILLED ONIONS, PEPPERS AND TOMATOES SERVED W/ RICE, BEANS, GUACAMOLE AND PICO GRILLED ONIONS, JALAPEÑOS AND TOMATOES SERVED W/ RICE, BEANS, GUACAMOLE AND PICO GALLO
- Carne asada$18.00
SKIRT STEAK SERVED WITH GRILLED ONIONS, JALAPENO, RICE, BEANS, GUACAMOLE AND PICO DE GALLO
- Carnitas meal$15.00
PORK TIPS SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO AND TORTILLAS
- Tradicional birria plate$16.00
- Mole$15.00
Sides
Lunch
- Arroz con pollo lunch$12.00
CHICKEN STRIPS SERVED OVER RICE TOPPED WITH CREAMY CHEESE SAUCE GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO AND SOUR CREAM
- 2 Tacos lunch$9.50
GROUND BEEF OR SHREDDED CHICKEN SERVED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, SHREDDED CHEESE RICE And beans
- 2 Mexican tacos lunch$11.00
CHOICE OF STEAK, CHORIZO, AL PASTOR OR GRILLED CHICKEN ONIONS AND CILANTRO SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS
- 1 Taco 1 enchilada$10.00
GROUND BEEF OR CHICKEN SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS
- Chimichanga lunch$9.00
GROUND BEEF OR SHREDDED CHICKEN SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS
- Burrito lunch$10.00
GROUND BEEF OR CHICKEN RICE, BEANS, SOUr CREAM SHREDDED CHEESE AND tomatoes ADD CHEESE DIP FOR $1.50
- Huevos con chorizo$11.00
SCRAMBLED EGGS, MEXICAN SAUSAGE SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS, GUACAMOLE AND TORTILLAS
- Lunch quesadilla$10.00
GROUND BEEF OR CHICKEN SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO AND SOUR CREAM +$2 GRILLED CHICKEN OR STEAK
- Lunch trio$12.00
ENCHILADA, BURRITO AND TACO. GROUND BEEF OR SHREDDED CHICKEN SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS
- Taco salad$9.00
GROUND BEEF OR CHICKEN, LETTUCE, TOMATOES SHREDDED CHEESE GUACAMOLE And sour cream
- Fajita salad$12.00
GRILLED CHICKEN OR STEAK GRILLED ONIONS AND PEPPERS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, SHREDDED CHEESE, GUACAMOLE AND SOUR CREAM +$2 SHRIMP