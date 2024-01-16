El Jefe Cantina 201 E. Division Street
BEVERAGES
All Drinks
- Coca-Cola$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Coke Zero$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Dr. Pepper$2.50
- Hi-C Fruit Punch$2.50
- Gold Peak Unsweet Iced Tea$2.50
- Gold Peak Sweet Iced Tea$2.50
- REFRESHER- Horchata$3.50
- REFRESHER- Jamaica$3.50
- REFRESHER- Agave Lemonade$3.50
- REFRESHER- Strawberry Agave Lemonade$3.50
- BOTTLE- Jarr(Pineapple)$2.99
- BOTTLE- Jarr(Mandarin)$2.99
- BOTTLE- Jarr(Strawberry)$2.99
- BOTTLE- Jarr(Fruit Punch)$2.99
- BOTTLE- Jarr(Tamarind)$2.99
- BOTTLE- Jarr(Lime)$2.99
- BOTTLE- Jarr(Guava)$2.99
- BOTTLE-Jarr(Watermelon$2.99
- BOTTLE- Coca Cola$3.50
- BOTTLE- Topo Chico$3.50
LUNCH MENU
Appetizers
- Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips, topped with re-fried beans, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream. Side of pickled jalapeños. Plain or Pick your protein!$9.50
- Papas Locas
Freshly cut fries. Topped with your favorite protein! Covered with cheese sauce, guacamole, and sour cream. Choice of red or green salsa.$9.50
- Pork Belly Bites
Braised and fried pork belly, cut into small cubes. Served with side of sweet and spicy homemade sauce. Includes side of pickled peppers and onions.$10.99
- Mini Quesadilla Bites
(3) Fried quesadillas stuffed with melted cheese and corn salsa. Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole.$7.99
- Taquito Bites
Deep fried corn tortillas, filled with shredded chicken. Covered with salsa verde, queso fresco and sour cream.$8.99
- Guacamole Dip$5.50
- Cheese Sauce Dip$5.50
- Chorizo Queso Dip$6.99
- Bean Dip$6.50
Lunch Menu
- (3) Taco Combo
Either: Corn Or Flour Tortilla, Or Crunchy Shell. Your Choice of: Onion & Cilantro. OR Lettuce, Tomato, & Shredded Cheese. All served with side of limes, choice of green or red salsa. Served with side of rice and beans.$11.99
- Carnitas
Braised and simmered seasoned pork cooked until tender. Topped with pickled banana peppers and onions. Served with side of rice & beans. Side of corn or flour tortillas$13.99
- Chori-Pollo
Grilled chicken topped with chorizo and cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans. With side of corn or flour tortillas$12.50
- Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken with cheese sauce. Topped with sauteed onions & mushrooms. Served with rice & beans. Side of pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Side of flour or corn tortillas$12.99
- Chicken Enchiladas Verdes
(4) Flour tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken. Topped with melted cheese, and salsa verde. Served with side of rice.$12.99
- Burrito's
12'' Flour tortilla. Filled with your favorite protein! Stuffed with rice and beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Your choice of red or green salsa. Regular or Fried Option (Chimichanga Style)$11.00
- Burrito Bravo
12" tortilla. Stuffed with shredded cheese, mix of steak, chorizo, grilled onions, jalapeños, and beans & rice. Served with a choice of salsa$13.50
- Acapulco Especial
Grilled shrimp, steak, chicken, bell peppers, & sauteed onion and tomatoes. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with side of rice & beans. Side of corn or flour tortillas$13.99
- Carne Asada
***Cooked-to-order. (8oz) Charbroiled Ribeye steak. Served with rice & beans, avocado, and topped with pickled peppers and onions. Served with corn or flour tortillas$14.99
- Lunch Bowl
Choose your favorite protein! Served with your choice of the following: lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream. Served with rice & beans. Your choice of green or red salsa.$10.00
- Sizzling Fajitas
Your choice of protein! Served with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes. Served with rice & beans. Side of pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole. Side of corn or flour tortillas$10.00
- Quesadillas
10" Tortilla stuffed with chihuahua cheese. Your choice of protein or plain! Topped with cheese sauce. Served with a side of rice & beans. Served with side of pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream$9.99
Lunch Menu - Vegetarian
- Black Bean Burger
Black bean burger, topped with chipotle mayo, pepper-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, roasted red peppers, grilled onions & guacamole. Served with fries$12.99
- Cheese Quesadilla
10'' Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese. Side of lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with a side of rice & beans$9.99
- Veggie Quesadilla
10'' Flour tortilla. Stuffed with melted cheese, corn salsa & veggie fajitas (sauteed onions & bell peppers). Served with side of rice & beans$11.00
- Vegetarian Sizzling Fajitas
Sizzling skillet with grilled mushrooms, zucchini, squash, onion, tomato, bell peppers. Topped with cheese sauce. Side of pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream. Served with side of rice & beans. Side of flour or corn tortillas$10.99
- Bean Enchiladas Verdes
(4) tortillas stuffed with refried beans, topped with salsa verde, sour cream, and chihuahua cheese$10.50
Lunch Menu - Sides
- Side of Traditional Rice$3.00
- Side of Beans$3.00
- Rice & Beans$4.99
- Side of Pico De Gallo$1.50
- Side of Flour Tortillas (3)$1.50
- Side of Corn Tortillas (3)$1.50
- Side of Limes$0.75
- Side of Salsa (4oz)$1.50
- Side of Cheese Sauce (4oz)$4.00
- Side of Fries$3.00
- Side of Fajita Veggie Mix$2.99
- Side of Char-Broiled Jalapenos & Onions$2.99
- Side of Chips & Salsa$3.25
- Side of Sour Cream$1.50
- Side of Corn Salsa$1.50
- Side of Avocado$2.25
- Side Of Guacamole$2.50
- Side of Pickled Jalapenos$1.50
- Side of Lettuce$1.50
- Side of Shredded Cheese$1.50
- Side of Shrimp$2.99
Lunch Menu - Desserts
DINNER MENU
Dinner Menu - Appetizers
- Pork Belly Bites
Braised and fried pork belly, cut into small cubes. Served with side of sweet and spicy homemade sauce. Topped with pickled peppers and onions$10.99
- Taquito Bites
Deep-fried corn tortillas, filled with shredded chicken, covered with salsa verde, queso fresco, and sour cream$8.99
- Mini Quesadilla Bites
3 Quesadillas stuffed with cheese and corn salsa. Served with side of sour cream and guacamole.$7.99
- Papas Locas
Freshly cut fries. Topped with your favorite protein! Covered with cheese sauce, guacamole, sour cream. Choice of red or green salsa$9.50
- Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips, topped with re-fried beans, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, side of pickled jalapeños. Pick your own protein!$9.50
- Guacamole Dip$5.50
- Cheese Sauce Dip$5.50
- Chorizo Queso Dip$6.99
- Bean Dip$6.50
Dinner Menu - Entrees
- Steak Ranchero
Cooked to order *** 12 oz Charbroiled ribeye on flavorful ranchero sauce. Roasted potatoes, fried shallots, green beans, side of ancho butter.$23.99
- Carne Asada
Cooked to order*** 12oz Charbroiled ribeye steak. Topped with pickled peppers and onions. Served with rice and beans, and avocado. Served with corn or flour tortillas$20.99
- Sizzling Fajitas
A hot sizzling skillet with your choice of protein! Grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers. Side of pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole. Served with rice & beans. Side of corn or flour tortillas$12.99
- Chori-Pollo
Grilled chicken topped with chorizo and cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans$17.99
- Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken with cheese sauce. Topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms. Served with rice & beans. Side of lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream$17.99
- Chicken Enchiladas Verdes
(4) flour tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken. Topped with melted cheese, and salsa verde. Served with rice.$12.99
- Acapulco Especial
Grilled shrimp, chicken, steak. Bell peppers, sauteed onions and tomatoes. Topped with cheese sauce. Side of pico de gallo, guacamole. Side of corn or flour tortillas$17.99
- Camarones a La Mexicana
Grilled shrimp served with sauteed tomatoes, onion, and bell peppers. Served with re-fried beans and rice. Side of pico de gallo, and guacamole$14.99
- Baja Fish Tacos
(3) pacific beer battered tilapia fish tacos, on a flour tortilla, topped with finely shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo.$14.99
- Shrimp Tacos
(3) Pacific beer battered shrimp, on a flour tortilla, topped with finely shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo.$14.99
- Burrito's
Filled with your favorite protein! 12'' Flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Your choice of green or red salsa on the side.$10.00
- Burrito Bravo
12'' Flour tortilla, stuffed with shredded cheese, mix of steak, chorizo, grilled onions, jalapeños, rice and beans. Served with choice of green or red salsa on the side.$13.50
- Carnitas
Braised and simmered seasoned pork cooked until tender. Topped with pickled banana peppers and onions. (Can be served on the side) Served with side of rice and beans. Side of corn or flour tortillas.$13.99
- Individual Tacos
Your choice of: Onion & cilantro (Mexican Style) or lettuce, tomato, & cheese (American Style). Either: Corn, Flour or Crunchy Tortilla. All served with side of limes, and green or red salsa.$3.00
- Quesadillas
10'' Tortillas stuffed with chihuahua cheese. Your choice of protein OR plain! Topped with cheese sauce. Served with side of rice and beans. Side of pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.$9.99
Dinner Menu - Vegetarian
- Black Bean Burger
Black bean burger, topped with pepper-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, roasted red peppers, grilled onions and guacamole, with chipotle mayo. Served with homemade fries.$11.99
- Cheese Quesadilla
10'' Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese. Served with rice and beans.$10.99
- Veggie Quesadilla
10'' Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, veggie fajitas (sauteed onions and bell peppers) and corn salsa. Served with side of rice and beans.$13.50
- Vegetarian Sizzling Fajitas
Sizzling skillet with grilled mushrooms, zucchini, squash, onion, bell peppers. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans. Side of flour or corn tortillas$11.99
- Bean Enchiladas Verdes
(4) Tortillas stuffed with re-fried beans, topped with salsa verde, sour cream, queso fresco. Served with side of rice.$11.50
Dinner Menu - Sides
- Side of Traditional Rice$3.00
- Side of Beans$3.00
- Side of Rice & Beans$4.99
- Side of Pico De Gallo$1.50
- Side of Flour Tortillas(3)$1.50
- Side of Corn Tortillas (3)$1.50
- Side of Limes$0.75
- 4 Oz Side of Green Salsa$1.50
- 4 Oz Side of Red Salsa$1.50
- 4 Oz Side of Cheese Sauce$4.00
- Side of Fries$3.00
- Side of Fajita Veggie Mix (Onion & Bell Peppers)$2.99
- Side of Char-Broiled Jalapeños & Onions$1.99
- Side of Chips & Salsa$3.25
- Side of Sour Cream$1.50
- Side of Corn Salsa$1.50