EL JEFE MEXICAN GRILL - TIGARD
POLLO RANCHERO
- 2PC POLLO RANCHERO$10.61Out of stock
Two piece chicken combo - Includes two sides - Choice of Tortillas or Chips
- 3 PC POLLO RANCHERO$12.73Out of stock
Three piece chicken combo - Includes two sides and Tortillas or Chips
- HALF CHICKEN SOLO$8.49Out of stock
Includes two sides - Salsa - Choice of Chips or Tortillas.
- HALF CHICKEN MEAL$16.30Out of stock
Includes two sides - Salsa - Choice of Chips or Tortillas.
- WHOLE CHICKEN SOLO$16.97Out of stock
Includes two sides - Salsa - Choice of Chips or Tortillas.
- WHOLE CHICKEN MEAL$25.46Out of stock
Includes two sides - Salsa - Choice of Chips or Tortillas.
- XL WHOLE CHICKEN MEAL$32.89Out of stock
Includes two sides - Salsa - Choice of Chips or Tortillas.
TAQUERIA
- BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO$5.15
Flour tortilla, beans and cheese
- BURRITOS$11.33
Choose a Protein - Comes with Beans, Rice, Cilantro and Onion
- CHEESE QUESADILLA$5.67
- CHEESY TACOS$3.09
Choice of Meat - Comes with cilantro and onion
- EL JEFE BOWL$12.36
- MULITAS$5.15
Choose a protein includes cilantro / onion
- QUESADILLA$10.30
Chose a Protein - Quesadillas come with cheese, cilantro and onion
- STREET TACO$2.83
Choose a protein, comes with cilantro / onion.
- TACO PLATES (2)$8.24
Choose two tacos. Tacos come with cilantro / onion.
- TACO PLATES (3)$10.30
Choose three tacos. Tacos come with cilantro / onion.
- TORTAS$10.30
SPECIALTIES
- SUPREME EL JEFE BURRITO$13.39
Choice of Meat - Beans, Rice, Sour Cream, Cheese, Lettuce and Pico de Gallo.
- PAPAS ENCHILADAS$10.30
Fries mixed with buffalo sauce
- CARNE ASADA FRIES$10.30
Fries - Monterey Cheese - Pico De Gallo - Steak - Sour Cream - Guacamole
- EL JEFE NACHOS$10.30
Nachos - Cheese - Beans - Pico De Gallo - Sour Cream - Guacamole
- CARNITAS COMBO$24.72
2LB Carnitas - 12oz Beans - 12oz Rice - Tortillas - Salsa
BREAKFAST BURRITOS
BIRRIA
- 1 QUESABIRRIA$3.61
Filled with Monterey Jack Cheese & Birria turned into a crispy delicious fusion of flavors and Texture - Corn Tortilla.
- 3 QUESABIRRIA & CONSOME$13.39
Filled with Monterey Jack Cheese & Birria turned into a crispy delicious fusion of flavors and Texture - Corn Tortilla.
- 4 QUESABIRRIA & CONSOME$15.97
Filled with Monterey Jack Cheese & Birria turned into a crispy delicious fusion of flavors and Texture - Corn Tortilla.
- 4 TACOS BIRRIA & CONSOME$13.36
- BIRRIA TO GO$16.48
32 oz meat and consome included - Tortillas - Cilantro, Onion,Limes and 8oz Salsa.
- CONSOME$2.58
12oz Beef broth solo
- CONSOME C/CARNE$4.12
PLATES
SALAD
SIDES
SALSAS
DRINKS
DESSERTS
CATERING
BULK MEATS
BULK SIDES
TACO VARIETY PACK
SALSAS & MORE
- SALSA EL JEFE 8 oz$3.09
- SALSA NOPALES 8 oz$3.09
- THICK GUACAMOLE 8oz$5.15
- SALSA AVOCADO 8oz$3.09
- PICO DE GALLO 8oz$3.09
- SALSA TAQUERA 8oz$3.09
- SALSA VERDE 8oz$3.09
- SALSA MOLCAJETE 8oz$3.09
- CURTIDO 8oz$4.64
- SALSA HABANERO 8oz$3.09
- CILANTRO 8OZ$2.50
- ONIONS 8OZ$2.50
- LIMES 8OZ$2.50
- RADISH 8OZ$2.50
- GRILLED ONION AND JALAPENOS 8OZ$2.50
- RED ONIONS 8OZ$2.50