El Jefes Cubano’s and Moore Covington Yard
Main Sandwiches
- The Classic Cubano$8.00+
- The BBQuban$14.00
- The Veggie Cuban$14.00
- Chickendilla$15.00
- Porkadilla$15.00
- Veggiedilla$14.00
- Pork Tacos$5.00+
These street tacos are Stuffed with shredded cheddar cheese, slow roasted cuban pork, potato sticks, homemade BBQ sauce and green onions.
- Chicken Tacos$5.00+
These street tacos are Stuffed with shredded cheddar cheese, slow roasted marinated chicken, potato sticks, homemade BBQ sauce and green onions.
- Veggie Tacos$5.00+
These tacos are stuffed with homemade pineapple cilantro salsa, sautéed onions, sautéed peppers, sweet jerk sauce, potato sticks and green onions
Sides
- Sweet plantains$6.00
4 sliced sweet plantains deep fried to a golden brown
- Cuban Corn$5.00
Sweet corn off the cob mixed with chef Jefes special seasoning and imported goat cheese.
- Old fashioned seasoned tots$5.00+
Enough to share! Hot and crispy straight out of the fryer tossed with chef Jefes signature seasoning.
- Loaded Seasoned Tots$12.00
Deep fried Potatoes, Roasted pork, cheddar cheese, J&J Sauce & Green Onions
(513) 659-8792
