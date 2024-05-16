El Jefe's Little Kitchen 935 Kuffel Canyon Road
Gourmet Burgers
- El Jefe's Caribbean Burger$15.49
Havarti Cheese, Grilled Pineapple, Red Onions, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Homemade Pickles, Siracha Mayonnaise FRIES INCLUDED
- Stanley Special Burger$17.49
Double Patty, Havarti, Cheddar, Avocado, grilled red onions, lettuce, tomato, homemade pickles, bacon, mayonnaise FRIES INCLUDED
- Goat Cheese Fig Jammin' Burger$16.49
single patty, goat cheese, grilled red onions, shredded lettuce, tomato, fig jam FRIES INCLUDED
- Sky Forest Green Burger$15.49
VEGGIE OPTION: Broccoli Patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled red onion, homemade pickles, Pesto Aioli FRIES INCLUDED
- Mushroom Port Burger$15.49
VEGGIE OPTION: Grilled Portobello Mushroom, Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, pesto Aioli FRIES INCLUDED
