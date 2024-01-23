El Jimador
Lunch Menu
Lunch
- Lunch Fajitas$10.99
We use our special recipe to cook tender strips of marinated chicken breast or steak. Served with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with a flour tortilla, refried beans, and
- Lunch Enchilada$7.99
A soft corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling plus enchilada sauce, cheese, rice, and beans
- Enchilada Fajita$8.99
A soft corn tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken or beef, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Burritos El Jimador$8.25
A large flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef or tender chunks of chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Lunch Pollo El Jimador$7.99
Grilled chicken pieces topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and three flour tortillas
- L Quesa Fajita$8.99
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, chicken, or steak fajita cooked with onions, peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
- Lunch Quesadillas$8.99
Spicy chicken, beef, or cheese quesadilla. Served with rice and guacamole salad
- Taquito Mexicano$8.75
Two corn tortillas wrapped around your favorite filling and deep-fried to a golden brown. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and beans
- L Chimi Fajita$8.99
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and chicken or steak fajita, then deep-fried to a gold brown and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and beans
- Chimichanga$8.99
We stuff a flour tortilla with your choice of chunks of beef or spicy chicken, then deep-fry it to a golden brown. It's then topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans
- Taco$7.99
A crispy corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling plus lettuce, cheese, rice, and beans
- Speedy Gonzales$7.99
One taco and one enchilada with your choice of rice or beans
- Huevos Con Chorizo$8.25
Three scrambled eggs with tomato, onions, peppers, Mexican rice, beans, and tortillas
- Huevos Mexicanos$8.25
Three scrambled eggs with tomato, onions, peppers, Mexican rice, beans, and tortillas
- Huevos Rancheros$7.99
Three eggs topped with Mexican sauce. Served with rice, beans, and two flour tortillas
- Pollo Al Chipotle$8.99
Chicken breast cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell pepper. Topped with chipotle sauce and cheese. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, and tomatoes
- Taco Salad$8.25
A crisp flour tortilla with melted cheese sauce, topped with seasoned ground beef or tender chunks of chicken, tomato, cheese, and sour cream
- Tostaguac$7.99
A flat crisp corn tortilla covered with beef, lettuce, cheese, sliced tomato, guacamole, rice, and beans
- Tostada$7.99
A flat crisp corn tortilla covered with beef, lettuce, cheese, sliced tomato, sour cream, Mexican rice, and beans
- Chalupa$7.99
A flat crisp corn tortilla covered with refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sliced tomato, rice, and beans
- Tamale$7.99
Tender beef wrapped in an authentic corn shell and topped with our seasoned ground beef, whole beans, mild sauce, rice, and beans
- Lunch No. 1$7.99
Chile relleno, taco, beans, and guacamole salad
- Lunch No. 2$7.59
One burrito, Mexican rice, and beans
- Lunch No. 3$7.59
Bean burrito, cheese enchiladas, and Mexican rice
- Lunch No. 4$8.79
One enchilada cooked with spinach, onions, bell pepper and tomato. Served with rice, beans, and one cheese quesadilla
- Lunch No. 5$8.99
One burrito fajita, grilled chicken or beef, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Lunch No. 6$8.99
Two grilled chicken or beef soft tacos. Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo
- Lunch Steven$8.99
All Day Menu
Botanas
- Queso Sm$5.49
- Queso Lg$9.99
- Guacamole Sm$5.49
- Guacamole Lg$8.50
- Choriqueso$5.50
- Bean Dip$5.50
- Spicy Guacamole$7.99
Avocado, pico de gallo, grilled jalapeños, and grilled onions
- Guacamole Mexicano$6.99
Avocado, onion, tomatoes, and cilantro
- Nachos Beans & Beef$6.75
- Nachos Beans$6.25
- Nachos Beef$6.50
- Nachos Cheese$6.00
- Nachos Chicken$6.75
- Chili Toreados$4.99
Six grilled jalapeños with grilled onions
- Botanas Jimador$8.99
Two taquitos mexicanos, two cheese quesadillas, and guacamole dip
- 12 Hot Wings$11.50
- 20 Hot Wings$19.00
Chicken
- Steven's Special$10.99
Grilled chicken over a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce. Served with tortillas
- Pollo Loco$11.49
Two chicken breasts prepared with herbs and spices and topped with grilled onions and cheese sauce. Served with shredded lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, beans, rice, and flour tortillas
- Pollo Acapulco$12.99
Two chicken breasts topped with five pieces of shrimp cooked with vegetables. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Pollo Jalisco with Spinach$11.49
Grilled chicken cooked with onions, spinach, mushrooms, and topped with cheese. Served with rice, guacamole, salad, and tortillas
- Pollo Al Chipotle$10.50
Chicken breasts cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell pepper. Topped with chipotle sauce and cheese served with rice, beans, tortillas, and guacamole salad
- Pollo El Jimador with Mushrooms$11.49
Two chicken breasts prepared with herbs and spices and topped with mushrooms and cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, and flour tortillas
- Chiva's Special$9.99
Three chicken enchiladas topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice
- Pollo Guadalajara$14.99
Two chicken breasts cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers and topped with cheese on a sizzling plate. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and flour tortillas
- Pollo Ranchero$11.49
Two chicken breasts prepared with herbs and spices and topped with cheese and sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad, and tortillas
- Steven Alberto$14.99
Combinations
- 1. One Taco, Two Enchiladas, & Rice$9.49
- 2. One Taco, One Enchilada, & One Chalupa$8.75
- 3. One Taco, One Enchilada, & One Chile Relleno$9.49
- 4. Two Tacos, One Enchilada, & Chile Con Carne$9.49
- 5. One Beef & One Cheese Enchilada, Rice, & Beans$9.49
- 6. One Taco, One Enchilada, Rice, & Beans$9.49
- 7. One Enchilada, One Chile Relleno, Rice, & Beans$9.49
- 8. Enchilada, One Tamale, Rice, & Beans$9.49
- 9. One Enchilada, One Chalupa, & Mexican Rice$9.49
- 10. Two Beef Tacos, Mexican Rice, & Refried Beans$9.49
- 11. One Burrito, One Taco, & One Enchilada$9.49
- 12. One Chalupa, One Chile Relleno, & Refried Beans$9.49
- 13. One Enchilada, One Burrito, & One Chile Relleno$9.49
- 14. One Taco, One Chile Relleno, & One Chalupa$9.49
- 15. One Burrito, One Enchilada, & One Tamale$9.49
- 16. One Chalupa, One Chile Relleno, & One Burrito$9.49
- 17. One Burrito, One Enchilada, Rice, & Beans$9.49
- 18. One Chalupa, One Chile Relleno, & One Enchilada$9.49
- 19. One Chalupa, One Burrito, & One Enchilada$9.49
- 20. One Chile Relleno, One Taco, Rice, & Beans$9.49
- 21. One Taco, One Burrito, One Chalupa$9.49
- 22. One Taco, One Burrito, Rice, and Beans$9.49
- 23. One Burrito, One Chile Relleno, & One Taco$9.49
- 24. One Chile Relleno, One Burrito, & Rice$9.49
- 25. One Chalupa, One Taco, & One Tostada$9.49
- 26. One Tostaguac, One Taco, Rice, & Beans$9.49
- 27. Two Chile Rellenos, Rice, & Beans$9.49
- 28. One Tostada, One Enchilada, Rice, & Beans$9.49
- 29.One Chile Relleno, One Tamale, & Rice$9.49
- 30. Two Tamales, Rice, & Beans$9.49
- 31. Two Spinach Enchiladas, Rice, & Beans$9.49
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Supremas$9.99
Four rolled corn tortillas, one beef, one chicken, one cheese, and one bean. Topped with enchilada red sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Enchiladas Mexicanas$10.49
Three enchiladas, one topped with green sauce, one topped with white sauce and one topped with red sauce. Served with rice and guacamole
- Enchiladas Rancheras$9.99
Three enchiladas topped with beef, cooked with tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, and enchilada sauce. Served with guacamole salad
- Enchiladas Verdes$10.49
Three chicken enchiladas with green sauce. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad
Burritos
- Burrito Mexicano$8.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with shredded beef, cooked with tomatoes and onions, topped with nacho sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole
- Burrito Gigante$11.25
California-style burrito. A large homemade flour tortilla with chunks of steak or grilled chicken, stuffed with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Topped with cheese sauce
- Burrito Veracruz$11.25
Two flour tortillas with chicken topped with cheese, lettuce, special sauce, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Burrito El Jimador$10.25
A large flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef or spicy chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
Mixed
- O/ Tacos Carne Asada$10.50
Four flour or corn tortillas stuffed with steak. Served with rice, beans,onion and cilantro
- Chile Colorado$12.99
Beef chunks with red chili sauce. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas
- Chimichanga$9.50
Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of chunks of beef or spicy chicken deep-fried to a golden brown. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Served with rice
- Chimichanga Fajita$12.00
Four tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken or steak. Cooked with bell pepper, onions, and tomatoes, deep-fried to a golden brown. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Guadalajara$9.99
One chicken burrito and one chicken enchilada topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans
- Molcajete$19.99
Carne asada, shrimp, chicken, sausage, onions, jalapeños, and nopales served in a molcajete. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Queso Fundido$10.25
Chorizo (Mexican sausage) is cooked with onions, tomatoes, peppers, and mushrooms. Topped with cheese and served on a sizzling plate
- Special Dinner$12.99
Chalupa, taco, Chile relleno, tamale enchilada, rice, and beans
- Taquitos Mexicanos$10.99
Four rolled corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, and beans
- Chilaquiles Fajita$12.25
Corn tortilla chips with grilled chicken or fajita meat, cooked with our special sauce served with rice and guacamole salad
- Huevos Mexicanos$8.75
Three scrambled eggs with tomatoes, onions, peppers, Mexican rice, and beans
- Huevos Con Chorizo$8.75
Two Scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage, Mexican rice, beans, and tortillas
- Chilaquiles Mexicanos$9.25
Corn tortilla chips with spicy chicken, cooked with our special sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad
- Huevos Rancheros$9.25
Three ranch-style eggs topped with ranch sauce. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas
Pork
- Chile Verde$11.99
Pork tips with green chili sauce. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas
- Carnitas$12.49
Pork tips served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, jalapeños, and tortillas
- Carnitas a La Mexicana$13.25
Pork tips with ranchero sauce, cooked with fresh jalapeños, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas
- Chuletas De Puerco$14.99
Two pork chops topped with green sauce and served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and three tortillas
Fajitas
- Especial El Jimador 1$17.99
Beef ribs, chorizo, shrimp, chicken, and steak
- Especial El Jimador 2$30.99
Beef ribs, chorizo, shrimp, chicken, and steak
- Fajitas 1$14.49
Chicken, beef, or mixed
- Fajitas 2$26.99
Chicken, beef, or mixed
- Fajitas Jalisco 1$16.49
Marinated tender strips of beef, chicken and shrimp
- Fajitas Jalisco 2$30.99
Marinated tender strips of beef, chicken and shrimp
- Fajitas Broccoli 1$15.49
Chicken or beef
- Fajitas Broccoli 2$28.99
Chicken or beef
- Fajitas Shrimp 1$16.99
Chicken beef or mixed
- Fajitas Shrimp 2$30.99
Chicken beef or mixed
- Fajitas Tropical 1$16.99
Chicken, beef, shrimp and pineapple
- Fajitas Tropical 2$30.99
Chicken, beef, shrimp and pineapple
Kids
- Kids Pollo El Jimador$5.99
Grilled chicken pieces with rice
- Kids One Taco$5.99
Mexican rice and fried beans
- Kids One Quesadilla$5.49
With rice
- Kids Cheese Sticks$5.99
Six cheese sticks and french fries
- Kids French Fries$2.50
- Kids Nachos$5.99
Cheese nachos with assorted toppings of beef and chicken
- Kids Chicken Sandwich$5.50
- Kids Mexi Burger$6.49
Served with cheese, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and lettuce
- Kids One Enchilada$5.99
Rice and beans
- Kids Plain Burger$6.49
Beef patties on a bun with cheese. Served with french fries
- Kids Chicken Fingers$5.49
With fries
Mix & Match
Nachos
- Nachos Supreme$9.99
Cheese nachos with assorted toppings of beef chopped chicken and beans. Covered with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Nachos Fajita$11.99
Cheese nachos topped with marinated tender strips of chicken, beef, or mixed. Cooked with onions, pepper, and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Nachos Jalisco$12.99
Cheese nachos topped with marinated tender strips of chicken, beef, and shrimp. Cooked with onions, peppers, and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Shrimp Nachos$12.99
Cheese nachos topped with marinated shrimp cooked with onions, peppers, and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Texana$12.99
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese chicken, steak, and fajita shrimp. Cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and lettuce
- Quesadilla Fajita$11.99
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, chicken, or steak fajita cooked with onions, peppers, and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Quesadilla Rellena$9.00
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and chopped beef. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream
- Quesadilla Tropical$11.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with steak, chicken, shrimp and pineapple cooked with vegetables. Served with rice or beans and salad
- Quesadilla Ranchero$9.99
Chorizo Mexican sausage and cheese. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Quesadilla Fajita A y F$12.99
Seafood
- Camarónes Jalisco$13.99
Twelve pieces of large shrimp cooked with onions and bacon. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and tortillas
- Camarónes Ranchero$13.99
Twelve pieces of large shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes, fresh jalapeño, and special ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, and guacamole salad
- Camarónes a La Diabla$13.99
Hot and spicy shrimp served with rice, beans, tortillas, and guacamole salad
- Camarónes Al Mojo De Ajo$13.99
Shrimp laced with garlic and onions, grilled and served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and tortilla
- Cancún Special$13.99
Marinated grilled tilapia topped with five shrimp with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, avocado slice, tomatoes, and onion
- Full Plate Cocktail El Jimador$14.99
Large shrimp cooked in our special recipe. Served with tomato sauce, fresh onions, cilantro and avocado
- Half Plate Cocktail El Jimador$7.99
Large shrimp cooked in our special recipe. Served with tomato sauce, fresh onions, cilantro and avocado
- Fajitas Shrimp$16.99
Chicken, beef, or mixed
- Fish Fajitas$14.99
Marinated grilled tilapia topped with five pieces of shrimp cooked with our special recipe and served with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and salad lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortilla, refried beans, and Mexican rice
- Fish Tacos$11.49
Two grilled tilapia tacos served with pico de gallo, avocado slices, refried beans, and Mexican rice
- Quesadilla Rellena Camarónes$11.99
Flour tortilla grilled with onions, tomatoes, and pepper stuffed with cheese and shrimp. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Quesadilla Vallarta$12.99
A large flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp, crab meat, and scallops cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Shrimp Chimichanga$11.50
- O/Shrimp Tacos$11.49
Two grilled shrimp tacos served with cooked onions, pico de gallo, avocado slice, refried beans, and Mexican rice
- Tostada Ceviche$5.99
Served with guacamole and pico de gallo
- Shrimp Ceviche$14.99
Served with guacamole and pico de gallo
- Botana Camarón$12.50
- Camarón Chipotle$12.50
- Coctel Mixto$19.99
- Ceviche Mixto$19.99
Side Orders
Soups & Salads
- Caldo De Pollo$9.50
Chicken soup with rice, pico de gallo, chunks of avocado and chicken breast chunks
- Fish Soup Caldo De Pescado$15.99
Slow cooked with our special spices and carrots, broccoli , cauliflower, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, fresh avocado slices, and tortillas
- Taco Salad$7.75
Crispy flour tortilla with chicken or beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
- Taco Salad Fajita$11.99
Crispy flour tortilla with melted cheese sauce topped with your choice of chicken or steak sautéed with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, then covered with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes
- Shrimp Soup Caldo Camarón$15.99
Slow cooked with our special spices and carrots, broccoli , cauliflower, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, fresh avocado slices, and tortillas
- Chicken Salad$9.99
Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado topped by grilled chicken
- Guacamole Salad$6.00
- 7 Mares$24.99
- Caldo Mix$16.99
- Menudo$14.99
Steaks
- Steak Mexicano$16.99
T-bone beef steak topped with cooked onions, tomatoes, and bell pepper. Served with Mexican rice, beans, and tortillas
- Steak Veracruz$18.99
T-bone beef steak and shrimp topped with cooked onions, tomatoes, and bell pepper. Served with Mexican rice, beans, and tortillas
- Steak Tampiqueña$16.99
T-bone beef steak served with rice, beans, salad, and tortillas
- Carne Asada$14.99
Rib-eye topped with grilled onions served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and flour tortillas
- Carne Mexicana$14.99
Rib-eye steak chuck with ranchero sauce. Cooked with fresh jalapeño, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and three flour tortillas
- Steak Ranchero$16.99
T-bone beef steak topped with hot sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans, and tortillas
Vegetarian Dinners
- 2. Two Bean Burritos$8.25
With nacho cheese sauce
- 6. Two Cheese Quesadillas$9.25
Served with Mexican rice and beans
- 4. Taco Salad$7.99
With beans
- 5. Vegetarian Quesadilla$9.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms broccoli, and cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- 7. Spinach Quesadillas$10.25
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with spinach cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell pepper. Served with sour cream, lettuce and tomatoes
- 1. One Chalupa, One Cheese Enchilada$8.99
With refried beans
- 3. Vegetable Fajita$12.99
Sautéed broccoli, mushrooms, onions, bell pepper, and tomatoes garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and flour tortillas. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice
- 8. Vegetarian Fajita Dinner$12.99
Sautéed cauliflower, carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, bell pepper, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
À la Carte
- 1 Taco Fajita$3.00
- 2 Carne Asada Taco$5.00
- Quesa Fajita$5.25
- 2 Quesa Fajita$9.00
- 1 Quesadilla Linea$3.75
- 2 Pieces Beef Quesadilla$6.50
- 1Enchilada$2.75
Rice and beans
- 3 Enchiladas$7.25
Rice and beans
- 1 Piece Tamale$3.00
Tender beef wrapped in an authentic corn shell and topped with our seasoned ground beef, whole beans, mild sauce, rice, and beans
- 3 Pieces Tamale$9.25
Tender beef wrapped in an authentic corn shell and topped with our seasoned ground beef, whole beans, mild sauce, rice, and beans
- 1 Burrito$4.00
- 2 Burrito$7.00
- 1Burrito Frijol$3.50
With nacho cheese sauce
- 2 Bean Burrito$6.00
With nacho cheese sauce
- 1 Taco Crispy$2.00
Mexican rice and fried beans
- 3 Taco Crispy$5.00
Mexican rice and fried beans
- 1 Piece Cheese Quesadilla$2.99
With rice
- 2 Pieces Cheese Quesadilla$4.99
With rice
- 1 Piece Chimichanga$4.50
We stuff a flour tortilla with your choice of chunks of beef or spicy chicken then deep-fry it to a golden brown. It's then topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans
- 2 Pieces Chimichanga$8.00
We stuff a flour tortilla with your choice of chunks of beef or spicy chicken then deep-fry it to a golden brown. It's then topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans
- 1 Piece Enchilada Fajita$3.50
Grilled chicken or beef topped with cheese sauce
- 3 Pieces Enchilada Fajita$9.99
Grilled chicken or beef topped with cheese sauce
- 1 Piece Fish Taco$3.75
Two grilled tilapia tacos served with pico de gallo, avocado slices, refried beans, and Mexican rice
- 3 Pieces Fish Taco$9.50
Two grilled tilapia tacos served with pico de gallo, avocado slices, refried beans, and Mexican rice
- 1 Piece Shrimp Enchilada$3.75
- 3 Pieces Shrimp Enchilada$9.50
- 1 Piece Shrimp Taco$3.75
- 3 Pieces Shrimp Taco$9.50
- 1 Piece Soft Taco$2.49
Mexican rice and fried beans
- 3 Pieces Soft Taco$6.99
Mexican rice and fried beans
- 1 Piece Tostada$3.75
A flat crisp corn tortilla covered with beef, lettuce, cheese sliced, tomato, sour cream, Mexican rice, and beans
- 2 Pieces Tostada$7.49
A flat crisp corn tortilla covered with beef, lettuce, cheese sliced, tomato, sour cream, Mexican rice, and beans
- 1 Piece Grilled Chimichanga$5.50
- 2 Pieces Grilled Chimichanga$9.00
- 1 Piece Tostaguac$4.25
A flat crisp corn tortilla covered with beef, lettuce, cheese, sliced tomato, guacamole rice, and beans
- 2 Pieces Tostaguac$8.49
A flat crisp corn tortilla covered with beef, lettuce, cheese, sliced tomato, guacamole rice, and beans
- 1 Piece Burrito Fajitas$5.25
Grilled chicken or beef topped with cheese sauce
- 2 Pieces Burrito Fajitas$9.50
Grilled chicken or beef topped with cheese sauce
- 1 Piece Chile Relleno$3.75
- 3 Pieces Chile Relleno$9.00
- 1 Piece Chalupa$3.75
A flat crisp corn tortilla covered with refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sliced tomato, rice, and beans
- 2 Pieces Chalupa$7.49
A flat crisp corn tortilla covered with refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sliced tomato, rice, and beans
Bar Menu
Margaritas
Cocktails
- Bahama Mama$7.49
- Black Russian$7.49
- Bloody Mary$6.99
- Butterynipple$4.99
- Cuba Libre$7.49
- Cucarahha$6.49
- Cucumber$5.49
- Fireball$5.99
- Fuzzy Navel$7.49
- Jager Bomb$7.49
- Jagger$6.99
- Lemondrop$4.99
- Liquid Marihuana$7.99
- Long Island Ice Tea$7.49
- Mai Tai$7.49
- Mexican Candy$5.49
- Mojito$7.49
- Paloma$6.99
- Pickel Shot$5.49
- Ruby$5.49
- Screwdriver$7.49
- Sex on the Beach$7.49
- Tequila Sunrise$6.99
- Teremana$6.99
- Vampiro$7.49
- Vegas Bomb$7.99
- Cucumber watermelon shots$10.99
- Malibu$6.99