El Jimador Knightdale 7425 Knightdale Blvd
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Cowboy Dip$14.99
Grilled Chicken Steak Shrimp Chorizo Cheese Dip
- Street Asada Fries$15.99
Grilled Steak, Fries, Cheese, Lettuce Pico Guac Sour Cream
- El Trio Appetizer$11.95
Cheese Dip Bean Dip Guacamole Dip
- Elotes Placeros$8.25
Corn On Cob Mayo Cheese Tajin
- Queso Dip (Regular)$5.75
Cheese Dip
- Queso Dip (Large)$10.49
Large Cheese Dip
- Chori Queso (Regular)$8.49
Chorizo Onions and Peppers Cheese Dip
- Chori Queso (Large)$13.99
Large Chorizo Onions and Peppers Cheese Dip
- Fresh Guacamole$11.99
Table Side Fresh Guacamole
- Firecracker Shrimp$13.99
10 Firecracker Shrimp Chipotle BangBang Sauce
- Spinach Dip$8.99
Spinach Dip
- Ceviche De Camaron$19.99
Shrimp onion tomato jalapeno cilantro avocado lime
- (6) Chicken Wings$10.49
Sauces (Buffaloe Mango Habanero Barbecue Garlic Pamersan
- (12) Chicken Wings$16.50
Sauces (Buffaloe Mango Habanero Barbecue Garlic Pamersan
- Guacamole Dip$5.99
Small Guac Dip
- Bean Dip$6.99
Bean Cheese Dip
Nachos
- #25 Nachos Supreme$12.99
Shredded Chicken groud beef beans and lettuce pico sour cream
- #26 Fajita Nachos$13.99
Fajita nachos onions peppers tomatoes mushrooms
- #27 Nachos Monterrey$14.99
Nachos Onions Chorizo Pineapple
- Shredded Chicken Nachos$9.99
Shredded Chicken Nachos
- Ground Beef Nachos$9.99
Ground Beef Nachos
- Bean and Cheese Nachos$6.49
Bean And Cheeese Nachos
- Cheese Nachos$5.95
Cheese Nachos
Salads
- Azteca Salad$14.49
Chicken Shrimp Mushrooms Cheese Avocado
- Pollo Jardin Salad$13.49
Chicken Black Beans pico cheese avocado
- El Torero Salad$13.49
Chicken onions peppers tomato mushrooms chhese sour cream
- Fajita Taco Salad$12.99
Fajitas Taco salad beans cheese pico guac sour cream
- Taco Salad$10.99
Taco Salad beans cheese lettuce pico sour cream
Soups
Favoritos
- #45 Ribeye El Jimador$24.99
12oz Ribeye Suggest they order with shrimp. rice beans salad
- #46 Ribeye Con Queso$24.99
12oz Ribeye Chorizo onions mushrooms rice beans
- #47 Texas Quesadilla$18.99
Quesadilla Chicken Steak Shrimp onions peppers cheese sauce on quesa rice regular salad
- #48 Fajita Quesadilla$14.99
Quesadilla onions peppers tomato mushrooms rice regular salad
- Quesadilla Deluxe$13.99
2 Shredded Chicken Quesadillas Rice and Salad
- #49 El Cazuelon$42.99
12oz Ribeye Chicken Breast Onions Peppers 6 Shrimp Chorizo Cheese Sauce
- #50 Carne Asada$19.99
Ribeye Cut Grilled onions Jalapeno RB Guac Salad
- #51 Carnitas$17.99
Carnitas onions rice and beans guac salad
- #59 La Bonita$14.99
Chicken onions pineapple cheese rice regular salad
- Milanesa Empanizada$19.99
Breaded Chicken or Steak Rice Black Beans Guacamole Salas
- #62 Chilaquiles Mexicanos$12.99
Chilaquiles (Chicken or Steak) (green(very hot) or Red (mild) Salsa R&B
- #63 Poblano Special$14.99
2 poblano peppers stuffed cheese topped shredded beef and salsa r&b
- #64 Chimichanga Blanca$13.99
2 Chimichangas Cheese sauce Beans and Regular Salad
- #65 Quesadilla Blanca$12.99
Quesadilla topped cheese sauce rice and regular salad
- #66 Flautas$13.99
4 Taquitos Rice and regular salad
Fajitas
- #38 Chicken Fajitas$17.99
Chicken Fajitas RBS
- #39 Steak Fajitas$18.99
Steak Fajitas RBS
- #40 Chicken & Steak Fajitas$18.99
Chicken and steak fajitas RBS
- #41 Texas Fajitas$20.99
Chicken Steak and Shrimp Fajitas RBS
- #42 Shrimp Fajitas$24.99
Shrimp Fajitas RBS
- #43 Parrillada$28.99
Steak Shrimp Chicken Chorizo Carnitas Fajita RBS
- #44 Baja Fajita$19.99
Chicken Steak Pineapple Cheese Fajita RBS
- #82 Fajitas Rodeo$19.99
Chicken Steak Chorizo Bacon Fajita RBS
- #Fajitas X2 Chicken$31.99
- #Fajitas X2 Steak$34.99
- #Fajitas X2 Texas$37.99
- #Parrillada X2$54.99
Marisco
- #72 Arroz Con Mariscos$21.99
Shrimp scallops onions cheese rice black beans avocado salad
- #73 Camarones Don Juan$18.99
Shrimp Chorizo Bacon Crema salsa Rice black beans pico
- Plaza Rey Mariscada$64.99
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp, Firecracker Shrimp, Coctel Shrimp, Mojarra, Rice, Mixed Veggies, Salad
- #74 Mojarra Frita$19.99
Fried tilapia Fries, Rice, Salad avocado lime pico de gallo
- #75 Coctel De Camaron$18.99
Coctel Pico Aguacate
- #76 Camarones A La Diabla$18.99
Shrimp spicy special sauce rice and salad
- #77 Camarones al Chipotle$18.99
Shrimp Chipotle Cheese sauce rice and salad
- #78 Camarones al Mojo De Ajo$18.99
Shrimp onions garlic Rice and salad
- #79 Fillete a la Plancha$18.99
Grilled tilapia Veggies rice black beans
- #80 Fillete El Jimador$18.99
Tilapia 6 Shrimp onions garlic rice and salad
- #83 Salmon Maya$22.99
Salmon Rice Black Beans Avocado Salad
Pollo
- #52 Pollo Loco$16.99
Chicken breast mixed veggies cheese sauce rice black beans and salad
- #53 Pollo Ranchero$14.99
Chicken breast ranchero and cheese sauce R&B
- #54 Pollo Borracho$15.99
Chicken breast green onions mushroom cheese rice and salad
- #55 Jimador Special$15.99
Chicken breast spinach mushroom cheese rice and salad
- #56 Chori Pollo$15.99
Chicken breast chorizo onions cheese R&B
- #57 Francisco Special$15.99
Chicken shrimp onions rice cheese dip
- #58 Pollo a la Crema$15.99
Chicken crema sauce R&B
- #61 Pollo Charro$18.99
Chicken Breast Bacon Chorizo Onions Cheese RBS
- #60 ACP Alambre$18.99
Chicken steak pineapple bacon onions peppers rice cheese
- #60 Arroz con Pollo$13.99
Chicken Cheese Rice
- #60 Texano$15.99
Chicken Steak Shrimp Rice Cheese
- #60 Chicken and Chorizo$15.99
Chicken Chorizo Rice Cheese
- #60 Arroz con Steak$15.99
Steak Rice cheese
- #60 Arroz con Camaron$17.99
Shrimp Rice Cheese
Street Tacos
- #67 Street Tacos Chicken$13.99
Chicken Tacos
- #67 Street Tacos Steak$14.99
Steak Tacos
- #67 Steet Tacos Carnitas$13.99
Carnitas tacos
- #67 Street Tacos Ground Beef$13.99
Ground Beef tacos
- #67 Street Tacos Ribeye Tacos$19.99
Ribeye Tacos
- Quesabirria Tacos$21.99
4 Quesabirria tacos cosume
- #68 Tacos Bravos Chicken$15.99
chicken and chorizo
- #68 Tacos Bravos Steak$16.99
Steak and chorizo
- #69 Cali Baja Tacos Chicken$14.99
Fried Chicken red cabbage chipotle mayo fries
- #69 Cali Baja Tacos Shrimp$14.99
Fried Shrimp red cabbage chipotle mayo fries
- #69 Cali Baja Tacos Fish$15.99
Fried tilapia red cabbage chipotle mayo fries
- #67 Street Tacos Mixed$15.99
mixed tacos
- #70 Fajita Tacos Chicken$16.99
Fajita Tacos
- #70 Fajita tacos Steak$16.99
Fajita Tacos
- #70 Fajita tacos Shrimp$16.99
Fajita Tacos
- #71 Fresco Tacos Chicken$14.99
Chicken Lettuce Guacamole and pico
- #71 Fresco Tacos Steak$14.99
Steak Lettuce Guacamole and pico
- #71 Fresco Tacos Shrimp$16.99
Shrimp lettuce guacamole and pico
Enchiladas
Burritos
- #32 Burritos Matador$14.99
2 burritos steak onions cheese R&B
- #33 Burrito Jimador$17.99
burrito chicken steak shrimp chorizo bacon rice beans pico cheese guac chipotle mayo
- #34 Fajita Burrito$14.99
Fajita burrito onions peppers tomato mushrooms beans in burrito rice and guac salad
- #35 Carnitas Burrito$14.99
2 burritos carnitas cheese sauce R&B
- #36 Burritos Deluxe$12.99
2 burritos beans chicken or beef red sauce cheese lettuce sour cream pico
- #37 El Favorito$14.99
Burrito rice beans meat lettuce cheese pico sour cream
Combination Dinners
- #1 Speedy$11.69
1 beef enchilada red sauce 1 hard beef taco rice & beans
- #2 2 Beef Ench AYF$11.69
2 beef enchiladas red sauce cheese Rice & beans
- #3 (1) Quesa P AYF$10.99
1 Shredded Quesadilla Rice & Beans
- #4 (1)Bto (1)Taco AYF$12.99
1 Burrito beef red salsa 1 Hard Taco AYF
- #5 (2) Tacos Beef, 1 Inch Bf AYF$12.99
2 Hard Taco Beef AYF
- #6 (1) ChileRE, Tacobf, 1 ench AYF$14.99
1 chile relleno, 1 taco, 1 ench c, AYF
- #7 (1) enPenC Tamal, (1)chile re, (1)Taco AYF$15.99
1 en pollo 1 en beef 1 chile re 1 Taco AYF
Vegetal
- Veg #1 (2bto f) A Y Salad$12.49
2 Burrito Frijol cheese Rice and Salad
- Veg #2 (1btof) 1 enchQ AYF$12.49
One Bean Burrito, one enchilada cheese, R&B
- Veg#3 (1spinQ) 2ench Mushroom Rice$12.49
One Spinach quesadilla and 2 Mushroom Enchiladas Rice
- Veg#4 (1chile Re) 2 ench Q and Rice$12.49
1 Chile Relleno 2 Ench Q and Rice
- Veg#5 2 Mushroom ench R&B$12.49
2 Mushrooms R&B
- Veg#6 (1) Mushrooms & Spinach Ques R&Salad$12.49
1 Mushrooms & Spinach Ques Rice & Salad
- Veg#7 Vegetal Fajitas$15.99
Onions Peppers Tomato Mushrooms Carrots Broccoli Cauliflower RBS
- Veg#8 Aros con vegetales$13.99
Grilled Veggies Rice Cheese
Kids Menu
- Kids #1 (Taco AYF)$6.99
One Crunchy Beef Taco Lettuce Cheese R&B
- Kids #2 Beef BTO Rice$6.99
One Beef Burrito Red Salsa Cheese and Rice
- Kids #3 (QQ Fries)$6.99
One Cheese Quesadilla Fries Seasons
- Kids #4 (Ench C AYF)$6.99
One Beef Enchilada Red Salsa R&B
- Kids #5 Chicken Tenders Season Fries$6.99
Chicken Tender Season fries
- Kids #6 Cheese Burger Season Fries$6.99
Cheese Burger Season Fries
- Kid #7 (QQ AYF)$6.99
One cheese Quesadilla AYF
- Kids #8 Nachos$6.99
Shredded Chicken or Ground beef Nachos
- Kids #9 Aros con Pollo$8.49
Chicken Rice Cheese
- Kids #10 Pizza Season Fries$7.99
Pepperoni OR Cheese Pizza Season Fries
Side Orders
- Rice & Beans$6.49
- Sour cream$2.59
- Shredded Cheese$2.39
- Jalapeno$2.25
- Pico De Gallo$3.49
- Chicken Tamale$4.25
- Crunchy Taco$3.25
Lettuce Cheese
- Soft Taco$3.50
Lettuce Cheese
- Enchilada$3.99
Red Salsa and Shredded Cheese
- Burrito$4.99
Red Salsa and Shredded Cheese
- Shredded Chicken Quesadilla$6.25
- Shredded Beef Quesadilla$6.25
- Ground Beef Quesadilla$6.25
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$6.99
- Steak Quesadilla$7.49
- Shrimp Quesadilla$8.75
- Cheese Quesadilla$4.50
- Chile Relleno$5.99
- Shrimp Taco$6.25
onions pepper shrimp lettuce cheese sour cream
- Shrimp Burrito$8.99
Shrimp and cheese
- Tostada$3.99
beans chicken or beef lettuce pico cheese sour cream
- Chiles Toreados$4.25
3 fried Jalapenos grilled onions
- Rice$3.99
- Beans$3.99
- Black Beans$3.99
- French Fries$3.99
- Crema salad$3.99
lettuce pico sour cream
- Regular Salad$4.99
lettuce pico sour cream guacamole
- Taco Pollo Asada$4.89
- Taco Carne Asada$4.89
- Burrito Steak$7.99
- Burrito Pollo Asado$7.25
- Single Chimichanga Shredded Chicken$7.25
- Single Chimichanga Beef$7.25
- % Grilled Onions$2.99
- %Green Peppers$3.25
- %Mushrooms$3.99
- %Mix Veggies$3.99
- Fruit$2.99
- Spinach, Cheese and bean Burrito$4.49
- Chips and Cheese Dip$9.49
- 6 Shrimp$6.99
- 12 Shrimp$13.99
- Chicken Breast$7.99
- Grilled Chicken Strips$8.99
- Steak Strips$9.99
- Chorizo$4.50
- Bacon$3.99
- Ribeye 12oz ONLY STEAK$20.00
- %Lettuce$2.75
- Taco Carnitas$4.89
Extra
- *TO GO*$0.35
- Extra Cheese Dip$2.49
- Extra Sour Cream$2.59
- Order Grilled Onions$3.00
- Order Bell Pepper$3.25
- Order Tomato$3.25
- Order Mushrooms$3.99
- 2 Jalapenos$2.25
- Order Fajita Vegetales$4.99
- Order Aguacate$4.50
- Order Pineapple$3.99
- Order Mixed Vegetal$4.99
- $Xtra Tortilla Flour$1.99
- $Xtra Corn Torilla$2.25
- Extra Chips $3.79$3.79
- Extra Large Chips$9.59
- Extra Small Salsa$1.89
- Extra Medium Salsa$3.50
- Extra Large Salsa$5.99
Soft Drinks
- Coke$3.25
- Diet Coke$3.25
- Dr. Pepper$3.25
- Coke Zero$3.25
- Mellow Yellow$3.25
- Sprite$3.25
- Pink Lemonade$3.25
- Tea$3.25
- Coffee$3.25
- Club Soda$3.25
- Mexican Glass Coke$4.99
- Kds Drink$1.99
- Jarritos$4.25
- Milk$3.25
- Redbull$3.99
- Water
- Fiji Water Bottle$2.89
- Horchata$4.50
- Jamaica$4.50
- Shirley Temple$4.50
- Strawberry Lemonade (no alcohol)$3.99
- Fruit Punch$3.25
- Orange Juice$3.49
- Ginger Ale$3.25
Desserts
Beer Menu
Draft Beers
- Bud Light 16oz$4.50
- Bud Light 34oz$7.99
- Bud Light Pitcher$11.99
- Michelob Ultra 16oz$4.50
- Michelob Ultra 34oz$7.99
- Michelob Ultra Pitcher$11.99
- Miller Lite 16oz$4.50
- Miller Lite 34oz$7.99
- Miller Lite Pitcher$11.99
- Blue Moon 16oz$4.50
- Blue Moon 34oz$6.99
- Blue Moon Pitcher$12.99
- Modelo Especial 16oz$4.99
- Modelo Especial 34$8.99
- Modelo Especial Pitcher$12.99
- Modelo Negra 16oz$4.99
- Modelo Negra 34oz$8.99
- Modelo Negra Pitcher$12.99
- XX Lager 16oz$4.99
- XX Lager 34oz$8.99
- XX Lager Pitcher$12.99
- XX Amber 16oz$4.99
- XX Amber 34oz$8.99
- XX Amber Pitcher$12.99
- Pacifico 16oz$4.99
- Pacifico 34oz$8.99
- Pacifico Pitcher$12.99
- Estrella Jalisco 16oz$4.99
- Estrella Jalisco 34oz$8.99
- Estrella Jalisco Pitcher$12.99
- Pernicious (IPA) 16oz$4.99
- Pernicious (IPA) 34oz$8.99
- Pernicious (IPA) Pitcher$12.99
- Oktoberfest 16oz$8.99
- Oktoberfest 34oz$12.99
Domestic Bottles
Imported Bottles
Cocktails & Mixed Drinks
Mixed Drinks
- Strawberry Hennessy Lemonade$10.99
- Liquid Marijuana Captain Morgan$9.99
- TiTos Long Island Iced Tea$9.99
- Bacardi Blue Motorcycle$9.99
- Malibu Sex on the Beach$9.99
- Jose Cuervo Tequila Sun Rise$8.99
- Bahama Mama Malibu$9.99
- Smirnoff Lemon Drop$9.99
- Raspberry Crush$9.99
- Baileys White Russian$7.99
- Absolut Bloody Mary$9.99
- Bacardi Mojitos Original$8.99
- Bacardi Mojitos Pineapple$8.99
- Bacardi Mojitos Cucumber$8.99
- Bacardi Mojitos Black Berry$8.99
- Bacardi MojitosStrawberry$8.99
- Bacardi Mojitos Pomegranate$8.99
- Cántaro El Jimador$18.99
- Patron Paloma$18.99
Hand Crafted Daiquiris
Margaritas
- Lime Marg (Reg)$5.99
- Lime Marg (Lrg)$11.99
- Lime Marg (Jumbo)$19.99
- Lime Marg (Pitcher)$24.99
- Lime Marg (Tower)$44.99
- Fruit Marg (Reg)$8.99
- Fruit Marg (Lrg)$12.49
- Fruit Marg (Jumbo)$23.99
- Fruit Marg (Pitcher)$29.99
- Fruit Marg (Tower)$55.00
- Presidente Marg (Reg)$9.99
- Presidente Marg (Lrg)$17.99
- Presidente Marg (Jumbo)$29.99
- Presidente Marg (pitcher)$45.00
- Presidente Marg (Tower)$79.99
- El Jimador Marg (Reg)$9.99
- El Jimador Marg (Lrg)$16.99
- El Jimador Marg (Jumbo)$29.99
- El Jimador Marg (Pitcher)$45.00
- El Jimador Marg (Tower)$79.99
- Texas Marg (Reg)$8.95
- Texas Marg (Lrg)$14.99
- Texas Marg (Jumbo)$24.99
- Texas Marg (Pitcher)$45.00
- Texas Marg (Tower)$54.99
- Mi Jalisco (Reg)$9.99
- Mi Jalisco (Lrg)$15.99
- Mi Jalisco (Jumbo)$29.99
- Mi Jalisco (Pitcher)$45.00
- Mi Jalisco (Tower)$79.99
- Straw/Mango Marg (Reg)$9.99
- Straw/Mango Marg (Lrg)$17.99
- Straw/Mango Marg (Jumbo)$29.99
- Straw/Mango Marg (Pitcher)$45.00
- Straw/Mango Marg (Tower)$79.99
- Peachy/Mango Marg (Reg)$9.99
- Peachy/Mango Marg (Lrg)$17.99
- Peachy/Mango Marg (Jumbo)$29.99
- Peachy/Mango Marg (Pitcher)$45.00
- Peachy/Mango Marg (Tower)$79.99
- PAMA Marg (Reg)$8.95
- PAMA Marg (Lrg)$13.99
- PAMA Marg (Jumbo)$29.99
- PAMA Marg (Pitcher)$39.99
- PAMA Marg (Tower)$65.00
- Mezcal PinaRita (Reg)$9.99
- Mezcal PinaRita (Lrg)$16.99
- Mezcal PinaRita (Jumbo)$29.99
- Mezcal PinaRita (Pitcher)$45.00
- Mezcal PinaRita (Tower)$79.99
- Pineapple Caramel (Reg)$9.99
- Pineapple Caramel (Lrg)$16.99
- Pineapple Caramel (Jumbo)$29.99
- Pineapple Caramel (Pitcher)$45.00
- Pineapple Caramel (Tower)$85.00
- Blackbarrel Marg (Reg)$9.99
- Blackbarrel Marg (Lrg)$17.99
- Blackbarrel Marg (Jumbo)$29.99
- Blackbarrel Marg (Pitcher)$45.00
- Blackbarrel Marg (Tower)$79.99
- Granny Smith Apple (Reg)$9.99
- Granny Smith Apple (Lrg)$16.99
- Granny Smith Apple (Jumbo)$29.99
- Granny Smith Apple (Pitcher)$45.00
- Granny Smith Apple (Tower)$79.99
- Watermelon Marg (Reg)$9.99
- Watermelon Marg (Lrg)$16.99
- Watermelon Marg (Jumbo)$29.99
- Watermelon Marg (Pitcher)$45.00
- Watermelon Marg (Tower)$79.99
- Cucumber Jalapeno Marg (Reg)$11.99
- Cucumber Jalapeno Marg (Lrg)$17.99
- Cucumber Jalapeno Marg (Jumbo)$29.99
- Cucumber Jalapeno Marg (Pitcher)$45.00
- Cucumber Jalapeno Marg (Tower)$79.99
- La Sabrosa$21.99
Bebidas Paisa
- Spicy Mango Marg (Reg)$11.99
- Spicy Mango Marg (Lrg)$17.99
- Spicy Mango Marg (Jumbo)$29.99
- Spicy Mango Marg (Pitcher)$45.00
- Spicy Mango Marg (Tower)$79.99
- Spicy Strawberry Marg (Reg)$11.99
- Spicy Strawberry Marg (Lrg)$17.99
- Spicy Strawberry Marg (Jumbo)$29.99
- Spicy Strawberry Marg (Pitcher)$45.00
- Spicy Strawberry Marg (Tower)$79.99
- Spicy Watermelon Marg (Reg)$11.99
- Spicy Watermelon Marg (Lrg)$17.99
- Spicy Watermelon Marg (Jumbo)$29.99
- Spicy Watermelon Marg (Pitcher)$45.00
- Spicy Watermelon Marg (Tower)$79.99
- Michelada$10.99
- Superior Modelo Chelada$25.99
- Cameron Chelada$17.99
Liquor Menu
Tequila (Silver)
Tequila (Reposado)
- Patron Reposado$11.00
- El Jimador Reposado$10.00
- Don Julio Reposado$11.00
- Jose Cuervo Gold$8.50
- 1800 Reposado$9.00
- Teremana Reposado$11.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$25.00
- Cazadores Reposado$11.00
- Milagro Reposado$11.00
- Gran Centenario Reposado$11.00
- Corralejo Reposado$11.00
- Lunazul Reposado$9.50
- Cabo Wabo Reposado$11.00
- Herradura Reposado$11.00
- Hornitos Reposado$9.50
- 100 Años Reposado$10.00
Tequila Special Editions
Vodka
Whiskey
Scotch/ Bourbon
