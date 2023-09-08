El Jimador Mexican Restaurant 2181 Lawrence Circle
Food Menu
Appetizers
Cowboy Dip
Grilled Chicken Steak Shrimp Chorizo Cheese Dip
Street Asada Fries
Grilled Steak, Fries, Cheese, Lettuce Pico Guac Sour Cream
El Trio Appetizer
Cheese Dip Bean Dip Guacamole Dip
Elotes Placeros
Corn On Cob Mayo Cheese Tajin
Queso Dip (Regular)
Cheese Dip
Queso Dip (Large)
Large Cheese Dip
Chori Queso (Regular)
Chorizo Onions and Peppers Cheese Dip
Chori Queso (Large)
Large Chorizo Onions and Peppers Cheese Dip
Fresh Guacamole
Table Side Fresh Guacamole
Firecracker Shrimp
10 Firecracker Shrimp Chipotle BangBang Sauce
Spinach Dip
Ceviche De Camaron
Shrimp onion tomato jalapeno cilantro avocado lime
(6) Chicken Wings
Sauces (Buffaloe Mango Habanero Barbecue Garlic Pamersan
(12) Chicken Wings
Sauces (Buffaloe Mango Habanero Barbecue Garlic Pamersan
Guacamole Dip
Small Guac Dip
Bean Dip
Bean Cheese Dip
Nachos
#25 Nachos Supreme
Shredded Chicken groud beef beans and lettuce pico sour cream
#26 Fajita Nachos
Fajita nachos onions peppers tomatoes mushrooms
#27 Nachos Monterrey
Nachos Onions Chorizo Pineapple
Shredded Chicken Nachos
Shredded Chicken Nachos
Ground Beef Nachos
Ground Beef Nachos
Bean and Cheese Nachos
Bean And Cheeese Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Salads
Azteca Salad
Chicken Shrimp Mushrooms Cheese Avocado
Pollo Jardin Salad
Chicken Black Beans pico cheese avocado
El Torero Salad
Chicken onions peppers tomato mushrooms chhese sour cream
Fajita Taco Salad
Fajitas Taco salad beans cheese pico guac sour cream
Taco Salad
Taco Salad beans cheese lettuce pico sour cream
Soups
Favoritos
#45 Ribeye El Jimador
12oz Ribeye Suggest they order with shrimp. rice beans salad
#46 Ribeye Con Queso
12oz Ribeye Chorizo onions mushrooms rice beans
#47 Texas Quesadilla
Quesadilla Chicken Steak Shrimp onions peppers cheese sauce on quesa rice regular salad
#48 Fajita Quesadilla
Quesadilla onions peppers tomato mushrooms rice regular salad
Quesadilla Deluxe
2 Shredded Chicken Quesadillas Rice and Salad
#49 El Cazuelon
12oz Ribeye Chicken Breast Onions Peppers 6 Shrimp Chorizo Cheese Sauce
#50 Carne Asada
Ribeye Cut Grilled onions Jalapeno RB Guac Salad
#51 Carnitas
Carnitas onions rice and beans guac salad
#59 La Bonita
Chicken onions pineapple cheese rice regular salad
Milanesa Empanizada
Breaded Chicken or Steak Rice Black Beans Guacamole Salas
#62 Chilaquiles Mexicanos
Chilaquiles (Chicken or Steak) (green(very hot) or Red (mild) Salsa R&B
#63 Poblano Special
2 poblano peppers stuffed cheese topped shredded beef and salsa r&b
#64 Chimichanga Blanca
2 Chimichangas Cheese sauce Beans and Regular Salad
#65 Quesadilla Blanca
Quesadilla topped cheese sauce rice and regular salad
#66 Flautas
4 Taquitos Rice and regular salad
Fajitas
#38 Chicken Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas RBS
#39 Steak Fajitas
Steak Fajitas RBS
#40 Chicken & Steak Fajitas
Chicken and steak fajitas RBS
#41 Texas Fajitas
Chicken Steak and Shrimp Fajitas RBS
#42 Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas RBS
#43 Parrillada
Steak Shrimp Chicken Chorizo Carnitas Fajita RBS
#44 Baja Fajita
Chicken Steak Pineapple Cheese Fajita RBS
#82 Fajitas Rodeo
Chicken Steak Chorizo Bacon Fajita RBS
Marisco
#72 Arroz Con Mariscos
Shrimp scallops onions cheese rice black beans avocado salad
#73 Camarones Don Juan
Shrimp Chorizo Bacon Crema salsa Rice black beans pico
Plaza Rey Mariscada
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp, Firecracker Shrimp, Coctel Shrimp, Mojarra, Rice, Mixed Veggies, Salad
#74 Mojarra Frita
Fried tilapia Fries, Rice, Salad avocado lime pico de gallo
#75 Coctel De Camaron
Coctel Pico Aguacate
#76 Camarones A La Diabla
Shrimp spicy special sauce rice and salad
#77 Camarones al Chipotle
Shrimp Chipotle Cheese sauce rice and salad
#78 Camarones al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp onions garlic Rice and salad
#79 Fillete a la Plancha
Grilled tilapia Veggies rice black beans
#80 Fillete El Jimador
Tilapia 6 Shrimp onions garlic rice and salad
#83 Salmon Maya
Salmon Rice Black Beans Avocado Salad
Pollo
#52 Pollo Loco
Chicken breast mixed veggies cheese sauce rice black beans and salad
#53 Pollo Ranchero
Chicken breast ranchero and cheese sauce R&B
#54 Pollo Borracho
Chicken breast green onions mushroom cheese rice and salad
#55 Jimador Special
Chicken breast spinach mushroom cheese rice and salad
#56 Chori Pollo
Chicken breast chorizo onions cheese R&B
#57 Francisco Special
Chicken shrimp onions rice cheese dip
#58 Pollo a la Crema
Chicken crema sauce R&B
#61 Pollo Charro
Chicken Breast Bacon Chorizo Onions Cheese RBS
#60 ACP Alambre
Chicken steak pineapple bacon onions peppers rice cheese
#60 Arroz con Pollo
Chicken Cheese Rice
#60 Texano
Chicken Steak Shrimp Rice Cheese
#60 Chicken and Chorizo
Chicken Chorizo Rice Cheese
#60 Arroz con Steak
Steak Rice cheese
#60 Arroz con Camaron
Shrimp Rice Cheese
Street Tacos
#67 Street Tacos Chicken
Chicken Tacos
#67 Street Tacos Steak
Steak Tacos
#67 Steet Tacos Carnitas
Carnitas tacos
#67 Street Tacos Ground Beef
Ground Beef tacos
#67 Street Tacos Ribeye Tacos
Ribeye Tacos
Quesabirria Tacos
4 Quesabirria tacos cosume
#68 Tacos Bravos Chicken
chicken and chorizo
#68 Tacos Bravos Steak
Steak and chorizo
#69 Cali Baja Tacos Chicken
Fried Chicken red cabbage chipotle mayo fries
#69 Cali Baja Tacos Shrimp
Fried Shrimp red cabbage chipotle mayo fries
#69 Cali Baja Tacos Fish
Fried tilapia red cabbage chipotle mayo fries
#67 Street Tacos Mixed
mixed tacos
#70 Fajita Tacos Chicken
Fajita Tacos
#70 Fajita tacos Steak
Fajita Tacos
#70 Fajita tacos Shrimp
Fajita Tacos
#71 Fresco Tacos Chicken
Chicken Lettuce Guacamole and pico
#71 Fresco Tacos Steak
Steak Lettuce Guacamole and pico
#71 Fresco Tacos Shrimp
Shrimp lettuce guacamole and pico
Enchiladas
Burritos
#32 Burritos Matador
2 burritos steak onions cheese R&B
#33 Burrito Jimador
burrito chicken steak shrimp chorizo bacon rice beans pico cheese guac chipotle mayo
#34 Fajita Burrito
Fajita burrito onions peppers tomato mushrooms beans in burrito rice and guac salad
#35 Carnitas Burrito
2 burritos carnitas cheese sauce R&B
#36 Burritos Deluxe
2 burritos beans chicken or beef red sauce cheese lettuce sour cream pico
#37 El Favorito
Burrito rice beans meat lettuce cheese pico sour cream
Combination Dinners
#1 Speedy
1 beef enchilada red sauce 1 hard beef taco rice & beans
#2 2 Beef Ench AYF
2 beef enchiladas red sauce cheese Rice & beans
#3 (1) Quesa P AYF
1 Shredded Quesadilla Rice & Beans
#4 (1)Bto (1)Taco AYF
1 Burrito beef red salsa 1 Hard Taco AYF
#5 (1)Tamal (1) Bfenchilada AYF
2 Hard Taco Beef AYF
#6 (1) ChileRE, Tacobf, 1 ench AYF
1 chile relleno, 1 taco, 1 ench c, AYF
#7 (1) enPenC Tamal, (1)chile re, (1)Taco AYF
1 en pollo 1 en beef 1 chile re 1 Taco AYF
Vegetal
Veg #1 (2bto f) A Y Salad
2 Burrito Frijol cheese Rice and Salad
Veg #2 (1btof) 1 enchQ AYF
One Bean Burrito, one enchilada cheese, R&B
Veg#3 (1spinQ) 2ench Mushroom Rice
One Spinach quesadilla and 2 Mushroom Enchiladas Rice
Veg#4 (1chile Re) 2 ench Q and Rice
1 Chile Relleno 2 Ench Q and Rice
Veg#5 2 Mushroom ench R&B
2 Mushrooms R&B
Veg#6 (1) Mushrooms & Spinach Ques R&Salad
1 Mushrooms & Spinach Ques Rice & Salad
Veg#7 Vegetal Fajitas
Onions Peppers Tomato Mushrooms Carrots Broccoli Cauliflower RBS
Veg#8 Aros con vegetales
Grilled Veggies Rice Cheese
Kids Menu
Kids #1 (Taco AYF)
One Crunchy Beef Taco Lettuce Cheese R&B
Kids #2 Beef BTO Rice
One Beef Burrito Red Salsa Cheese and Rice
Kids #3 (QQ Fries)
One Cheese Quesadilla Fries Seasons
Kids #4 (Ench C AYF)
One Beef Enchilada Red Salsa R&B
Kids #5 Chicken Tenders Season Fries
Chicken Tender Season fries
Kids #6 Cheese Burger Season Fries
Cheese Burger Season Fries
Kid #7 (QQ AYF)
One cheese Quesadilla AYF
Kids #8 Nachos
Shredded Chicken or Ground beef Nachos
Kids #9 Aros con Pollo
Chicken Rice Cheese
Kids #10 Pizza Season Fries
Pepperoni OR Cheese Pizza Season Fries
Side Orders
Rice & Beans
Sour cream
Shredded Cheese
Jalapeno
Pico De Gallo
Chicken Tamale
Crunchy Taco
Lettuce Cheese
Soft Taco
Lettuce Cheese
Enchilada
Red Salsa and Shredded Cheese
Burrito
Red Salsa and Shredded Cheese
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
Shredded Beef Quesadilla
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Chile Relleno
Shrimp Taco
onions pepper shrimp lettuce cheese sour cream
Shrimp Burrito
Shrimp and cheese
Tostada
beans chicken or beef lettuce pico cheese sour cream
Chiles Toreados
3 fried Jalapenos grilled onions
Rice
Beans
Black Beans
French Fries
Crema salad
lettuce pico sour cream
Regular Salad
lettuce pico sour cream guacamole