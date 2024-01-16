El Maguey Cocina Mexicana 11 River Road
Food
Appetizers
- Shrimp Cocktail Coctel De Camarón$18.00
Cooked prawns in cocktail sauce and avocado served in a glass
- Empanada$9.99
Fried corn shell with choice of cheese, chicken, chorizo, pulled pork
- Guacamole with Chips$9.99
Fresh made guacamole with fresh tortillas chips choice of mild, medium or hot
- Mexican Street Corn Elote Loco$3.99
Corn with mayonnaise, cotija cheese and chili powder
- Tamales$2.50
- Tacos Dorados$11.00
3 crispy fried tacos filled with potato, cheese and chicken. Topped off with lettuce, cream and cotija cheese
- Calamari$16.00
Fried calamari with side of tomato sauce
- Nachos$15.00
Served with beans, mix cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema, jalapeños
- Queso Fundido$14.00
Served with pico de gallo, two flour tortillas, chips, jalapeños
- Chicken Wings$9.99
Served with cheese and celery
- Salchipapa$12.00
Sausage with fries
- Matador Sampler$11.99
2 crispy fried tacos, 1 tamal and 1 empanada with side of guacamole and crema
Entrées
- Tacos$15.00
Each. Handmade tortilla (100% corn gluten free) with choice of meat, onion and cilantro. Choice of vegetarian, al pastor, cecina, chicken, chorizo, steak, carnitas
- Breaded Tiger Shrimp Tacos$18.00
3 handmade tortillas, served with guacamole, crema and pico de gallo
- Tilapia Fish Tacos$12.99
3 handmade tortillas, served with crema and pico de gallo
- Arabic Style Tacos Tacos Arabes$18.00
Shawarma-style pork meat carved from a spit, served in a flour tortilla with onion and Oaxaca cheese with a side of chipotle sauce
- Taco Platter$14.99
3 handmade tortilla with your choice of meat, topped with onions and cilantro with side of rice and beans
- Tacos Dorados Platter$15.00
3 crispy fried tacos filled with potato, cheese, and chicken. Served with rice and beans. Topped off with lettuce, crema and cotija cheese and avocado
- Burritos$14.00
Flour tortilla with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, crema, cheese and avocado
- Burrito Bowl$14.00
Flour tortilla with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, crema, cheese and avocado
- Carne Asada$14.99
Grilled and sliced beef, served with salad, rice and beans
- Fajitas chicken$17.00
Grilled chicken, steak or shrimp fajitas with side of rice, beans, guacamole, crema & tortillas
- Fajitas Mixtas$20.99
Served with 3 meats: chicken, shrimp and steak. Side of rice and beans and 3 flour tortillas, crema and guacamole
- Huevos a La Mexicana$9.99
2 scrambled eggs sautéed with onions, tomato and jalapeños served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Huevos Con Chorizo$9.99
2 scrambled eggs with chorizo. Served with rice beans and tortillas
- Huevos Rancheros$10.99
2 eggs cowboy style, served over 2 tortillas and black beans and choice of meat
- Chilaquiles$16.00
Fried tortilla chips smothered with salsa verde, cheese, avocado and crema
- Enchiladas$14.99
3 handmade corn tortillas with cheese, onion and meat topped with crema, served with rice and beans. Sauce type: green, red or mole (mole sauce contains nuts)
- Quesadillas$9.99
Flour tortillas with Oaxaca cheese and choice of meat side guacamole and crema
- Huaraches$11.99
2 thick oval tortillas with choice of meat, black beans, onions, crema and cheese
- Sopes$11.99
3 thick oval fried tortillas with choice of meat, onions and black beans, with cream & cheese
- Tostadas$4.00
Each. Crispy flat corn tortilla with meat, black beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, crema and cheese
- Tostadas De Tinga$11.99
2 crispy tortilla with shredded chipotle chicken topped with tomatoes, sliced onions, cotija cheese and lettuce
- Tostada Platter$14.00
2 crispy tortillas with black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cotija cheese, crema. Served with rice and beans
- Fried Wild Red Snapper$25.99
Whole fried red snapper breaded lightly, served with salad, rice and beans
- Chimichanga$13.00
Deep fried burrito filled with bell peppers, cheese and choice of meat. Served with rice and beans, crema, pico de gallo and guacamole
- Bistek a La Mexicana$14.99
Mexican-style steak, topped with tomato, onions and jalapeños, served with a side of rice, beans and tortillas
- fajitas steak$19.00
- fajitas shrim$20.00
Seafood
- Red Snapper$26.00
Whole fried red snapper breaded lightly, served with salad, rice and beans
- Salmon$26.00
Served with rice and vegetables
- Garlic Shrimp$25.00
Served with rice, salad and white cream sauce
- Shrimp a La Mexicana$19.99
Served with tortillas, rice and beans
- Shrimp with Tequila$19.99
Served with rice, salad and white cream sauce
- Filete Al Ajo$15.99
Served with rice, salad and garlic cream sauce
- Ceviche$18.99
Squid, shrimp and tilapia
- Camarones a La Diabla$19.99
Side Items
- Pico De Gallo$3.00
- Rice and Beans$6.00
- French Fries$6.00
- Chiles Toriados$2.50
- Mexican Sour Cream Crema$2.00
Dessert
- Tres Leches$5.50
Sponge cake infused with a blend of 3 milks
- Impossible Cake$5.50
2 cakes in one, moist chocolate cake on the bottom and creamy custard on top. Coated with cajeta (goat milk caramel sauce)
- Flan$5.50
Caramel custard
- Churros$9.00
Served with chocolate and whip cream
- Fried Ice Cream$10.00
Served with chocolate, caramel, sprinkle and whip cream
Kid Meals
Soups
- Caldo De Res (Spicy Beef Soup)$18.00
Spicy beef short rib soup
- Small Pozole$7.99
Chicken broth soup made with white hominy corn. Includes 2 tostadas
- Pozole$18.00
Chicken broth soup made with white hominy corn. Includes 2 tostadas
- Sopa De Mariscos$19.99
Seafood soup
- Sopa De Camarón$12.00
Shrimp soup
- Small Panza De Res$7.99
Beef belly
- Large Panza De Res$11.99
Beef belly
Salads
Alcohol
Beer
Liquor
Specialty Cocktail
- margarita$14.00
- fresh margarita$16.00
- magueyito$20.00
- frida$50.00
- mojito$15.00
- paloma$15.00
- cantarito$15.00
- la china poblana$20.00
- piña colada$15.00
- piña colada virgen$12.00
- moscow mule$15.00
- lychee margarita$16.00
- spicy cucumber$15.00
- malibu blue hawaiian$15.00
- smoked old fashioned$16.00
- mister island$20.00
- zarzarita$15.00
- espresso tini$15.00
- aperol sprits$16.00
- piña colada fruit$20.00
- green tea shot$6.00
- sangria$15.00
- margarita flight$25.00