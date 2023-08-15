Full Menu

APPETIZERS

2 Tamales

$8.99

2 Chicken Tamales Garnished with choice of sauce, sour cream and queso Fresco.

Papas Locas

$8.99

Fries, white queso, shredded cheese, pico de gallo , sour cream and Chorizo.

Chicken TInga Tostadas

$9.99

Two crispy corn tortilla, layered with pureed pinto bean, lettuce, shredded chicken, Queso Fresco & sour cream

Chicken Wings

$11.99

8 Crispy fried wings tossed in hot sauce comes with fries

Chicken Flautas

$9.99

Flash fried flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken & shredded cheese. Topped with sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo & Queso Fresco

Bean Dip

$7.00

White Queso and Refried Beans

Choriqueso

$8.25

White Queso with our homemade mexican sausage and sweet corn.

Homemade Guacamole

$6.99

Our Fresh Guacamole Garnished with pico de gallo.

Large Cheese Dip

$5.99

Small Cheese Dip

$3.75

NACHOS

Mariachis Nachos

$17.99

Freshly made corn tortillas chips topped with jalapenos, pinto beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, sauteed peppers & onions, Fajita chicken, Fajita Steak, Shrimp & our homemade Mexican cheese sauce.

Amigos Baked Nachos

$12.99

Crispy corn tortillas topped with diced fajita steak or diced fajita chicken & pureed pinto beans baked under our Mexican four cheese blend. Garnished with shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & our homemade guacamole.

Nachos Jalisco

$11.99

Freshly made corn tortillas chips topped with jalapenos, pinto beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream & our homemade Mexican cheese sauce and your choice of meat.

FAJITA

Chicken & Shrimp Fajita

$15.99

All fajitas are served with sauteed peppers & onions on a hot skillet. Accompanied with shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or soft corn tortillas and rice & beans.

Shrimp & Steak Fajita

$16.99

Steak,Chicken & Shrimp Fajita

$17.99

Steak & Chicken Fajita

$15.99

Veggie Fajita

$14.99

Shrimp Fajita

$15.99

Chicken Fajita

$14.99

Steak Fajita

$15.99

CHIMICHANGAS

veggie Chimichanga

$12.99

Shrimp Chimichanga

$14.99

Steak Chimichanga

$13.99

Pork Chimichanga

$11.99

Beef Chimichanga

$11.99

Chicken Chimichanga

$11.99

ENCHILADAS

Cheese Enchiladas

$10.50

Made with 3 corn tortilla and served with your choice of verde sauce or cheese sauce, Garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce & Queso Fresco.

Beef Enchiladas

$11.99

Chicken Enchiladas

$11.99

QUESADILLAS

Grill Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

All quesadillas are served with 12 in tortilla fill with cheese, tomato, sweet red peppers, onions Garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$13.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.99

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.99

Pork Quesadilla

$12.99

Steak Quesadilla

$13.99

Chicken Tinga Quesadilla

$12.99

BURRITOS

Mariachi Burrito

$12.99

Shrimp Burrito

$14.99

Grilled Chichen Burrito

$13.99

Chicken Tinga Burrito

$12.99

Pork Burrito

$11.99

Steak Burrito

$13.99

TACOS

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$12.95

Ground Beef Tacos

$12.95

Chorizo Tacos

$13.99

3 tacos in corn/flour tortilla filled with our homemade Chorizo Topped with cilantro and onions served with rice and beans

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$13.99

3 tacos in corn/flour tortilla filled with Fajita chicken Topped with cilantro and onions served with rice and beans

Fish Tacos

$13.99

3 tacos with blackened fish filet in corn/flour tortilla Garnished with homemade coleslaw and chipotle aioli served with rice and beans.

Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

3 tacos in corn/flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp Garnished with homemade coleslaw and chipotle aioli served with rice and beans.

Mariachi Taco Plate

$14.99

With our signature steak, ham, green and red peppers, onions, corn/flour tortilla topped with Oaxaca cheese served with rice and beans Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

Carnitas Pork Tacos

$12.99

3 Street corn/flour tortilla filled with pork topped with cilantro and onions served with rice and beans.

Asada Tacos

$13.99

3 Street corn/flour tortilla filled with homemade steak topped with cilantro and onions served with rice and beans.

Al Pastor Tacos

$12.95

3 Street tacos in Corn/flour tortilla filled with seasoned pork and grilled pineapple topped with cilantro and onions Served with rice and beans.

AMERICAN TACOS

Pork Carnitas Tacos

$13.99

Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

Steak Tacos

$14.99

Shredded Chicken Tacos

$13.99

Beef Tacos

$13.99

SALAD & SOUP

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Cesar Salad

$9.99

Taco Salad

$8.99

A crispy flour tortilla filled with chopped romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, mix cheese, sour cream with ranch or chipotle ranch

ESPECIALS

Steak,Chicken & Shrimp Especial

$16.99

Steak & Chicken Especial

$15.99

Shrimp Especial

$14.99

Steak Especial

$14.99

Chicken Especial

$13.99

ENTREES

Chicken Milanesa

$14.99

Carnitas Plate

$14.99

Carne Asada

$14.99

Pierna Enchilada

$14.99

Chile Rellenos

$14.99

Tamales Poblanos

$14.99

TORTAS

Cubana Torta

$15.99

Pierna Enchilada Torta

$14.99

Carnitas Torta

$13.99

Al Pastor Torta

$14.99

Milanesa Torta

$13.99

Asada Torta

$14.99

CEMITAS

Cemita Cubana

$16.99

Cemita Asada

$14.99

Cemita Pierna Enchilada

$14.99

Cemita Al Pastor

$14.99

Cemita Carnitas

$14.99

Cemita Milanesa

$14.99

DESSERTS

Churros

$6.00

Sopapillas

$5.00

Canasta De La Tia

$6.00

SIDES

Salsa Botanera Verde

$2.99

Salsa Botanera Roja

$2.99

Side of Limes

$1.25

Side of Cheese Mix

$2.05

Side of Rajas Caseras

$1.99

Side of Ranch

$1.99

Side of Shirmp

$7.99

Side of Fajita Chicken

$5.99

Side of Steak

$6.99

Side Chipotle

$1.99

Side of Jalapeños

$1.99

Side of Chipotle

$1.99

Side Galletas Saladitas

$1.99

Side Chile Toreados

$2.99

SIde de Huevos

$1.99

Fries

$3.99

Fresh Jalapeños

$1.99

Lettuce

$1.99

Corn Tortillas

$1.99

Flour Tortillas

$1.99

Chips Large bag

$4.50

Chips Small Bag

$2.99

Chips and salsa Large

$6.50

Chips and Salsa Small

$4.50

Salsa Roja (Red)

$1.99

salsa verde(green)

$1.99

Pico De Gallo

$1.99

Sour Cream

$1.99

4 oz Guacamole

$3.99

2 Oz Guacamole

$2.25

Side Cheese dip

$1.99

Rice

$2.99

Beans

$2.99

Kid Menu

Kid Fruit Punch

$1.99

Kid Horchata

$2.50

Kid Jamaica

$2.50

Kid Milk

$2.50

Kid Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Kid Coke

$1.99

Kid Diet Coke

$1.99

Kid Sprite

$1.99

Kid Fanta Orange

$1.99

Kid Lemonade

$1.99

kid Dr Pepper

$1.99

NA Beverage Menu

Soda

Ice Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Bottle Soda

Jarrito Strawberry

$3.50

Jarrito Lime

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Jarrito Mandarin

$3.50

Jarrito Pineapple

$3.50

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$3.50

Jarrito Tamarid

$3.50

Sidral Apple Soda

$3.50

Sangria Non-Alcoholic

$3.50

Boing Mango

$3.50

Boing Guaba

$3.50

1/2 Litro Coca

$4.50