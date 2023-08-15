El Mariachi Loco Cantina 12315 Natural Bridge Rd
Full Menu
APPETIZERS
2 Tamales
2 Chicken Tamales Garnished with choice of sauce, sour cream and queso Fresco.
Papas Locas
Fries, white queso, shredded cheese, pico de gallo , sour cream and Chorizo.
Chicken TInga Tostadas
Two crispy corn tortilla, layered with pureed pinto bean, lettuce, shredded chicken, Queso Fresco & sour cream
Chicken Wings
8 Crispy fried wings tossed in hot sauce comes with fries
Chicken Flautas
Flash fried flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken & shredded cheese. Topped with sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo & Queso Fresco
Bean Dip
White Queso and Refried Beans
Choriqueso
White Queso with our homemade mexican sausage and sweet corn.
Homemade Guacamole
Our Fresh Guacamole Garnished with pico de gallo.
Large Cheese Dip
Small Cheese Dip
NACHOS
Mariachis Nachos
Freshly made corn tortillas chips topped with jalapenos, pinto beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, sauteed peppers & onions, Fajita chicken, Fajita Steak, Shrimp & our homemade Mexican cheese sauce.
Amigos Baked Nachos
Crispy corn tortillas topped with diced fajita steak or diced fajita chicken & pureed pinto beans baked under our Mexican four cheese blend. Garnished with shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & our homemade guacamole.
Nachos Jalisco
Freshly made corn tortillas chips topped with jalapenos, pinto beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream & our homemade Mexican cheese sauce and your choice of meat.
FAJITA
Chicken & Shrimp Fajita
All fajitas are served with sauteed peppers & onions on a hot skillet. Accompanied with shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or soft corn tortillas and rice & beans.
Shrimp & Steak Fajita
All fajitas are served with sauteed peppers & onions on a hot skillet. Accompanied with shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or soft corn tortillas and rice & beans.
Steak,Chicken & Shrimp Fajita
All fajitas are served with sauteed peppers & onions on a hot skillet. Accompanied with shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or soft corn tortillas and rice & beans.
Steak & Chicken Fajita
All fajitas are served with sauteed peppers & onions on a hot skillet. Accompanied with shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or soft corn tortillas and rice & beans.
Veggie Fajita
All fajitas are served with sauteed peppers & onions on a hot skillet. Accompanied with shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or soft corn tortillas and rice & beans.
Shrimp Fajita
All fajitas are served with sauteed peppers & onions on a hot skillet. Accompanied with shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or soft corn tortillas and rice & beans.
Chicken Fajita
All fajitas are served with sauteed peppers & onions on a hot skillet. Accompanied with shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or soft corn tortillas and rice & beans.
Steak Fajita
All fajitas are served with sauteed peppers & onions on a hot skillet. Accompanied with shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or soft corn tortillas and rice & beans.
CHIMICHANGAS
veggie Chimichanga
All chimichangas are served with beans, rice and white queso. Garnished with Pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole and lettuce.
Shrimp Chimichanga
All chimichangas are served with beans, rice and white queso. Garnished with Pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole and lettuce.
Steak Chimichanga
All chimichangas are served with beans, rice and white queso. Garnished with Pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole and lettuce.
Pork Chimichanga
All chimichangas are served with beans, rice and white queso. Garnished with Pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole and lettuce.
Beef Chimichanga
All chimichangas are served with beans, rice and white queso. Garnished with Pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole and lettuce.
Chicken Chimichanga
All chimichangas are served with beans, rice and white queso. Garnished with Pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole and lettuce.
ENCHILADAS
Cheese Enchiladas
Made with 3 corn tortilla and served with your choice of verde sauce or cheese sauce, Garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce & Queso Fresco.
Beef Enchiladas
Made with 3 corn tortilla and served with your choice of verde sauce or cheese sauce, Garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce & Queso Fresco.
Chicken Enchiladas
Made with 3 corn tortilla and served with your choice of verde sauce or cheese sauce, Garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce & Queso Fresco.
QUESADILLAS
Grill Chicken Quesadilla
All quesadillas are served with 12 in tortilla fill with cheese, tomato, sweet red peppers, onions Garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Al Pastor Quesadilla
All quesadillas are served with 12 in tortilla fill with cheese, tomato, sweet red peppers, onions Garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Cheese Quesadilla
All quesadillas are served with 12 in tortilla fill with cheese, tomato, sweet red peppers, onions Garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Shrimp Quesadilla
All quesadillas are served with 12 in tortilla fill with cheese, tomato, sweet red peppers, onions Garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Veggie Quesadilla
All quesadillas are served with 12 in tortilla fill with cheese, tomato, sweet red peppers, onions Garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole. * Comes with Portobello Mushroom*
Pork Quesadilla
All quesadillas are served with 12 in tortilla fill with cheese, tomato, sweet red peppers, onions Garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Steak Quesadilla
All quesadillas are served with 12 in tortilla fill with cheese, tomato, sweet red peppers, onions Garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Chicken Tinga Quesadilla
All quesadillas are served with 12 in tortilla fill with cheese, tomato, sweet red peppers, onions Garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
BURRITOS
Mariachi Burrito
Shrimp Burrito
All burrito are served with a flour tortilla, Peppers, Onions, rice and beans Garnished with white queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Grilled Chichen Burrito
All burritos are served with a flour tortilla, Peppers, Onions, rice and beans Garnished with white queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Chicken Tinga Burrito
All burritos are served with a flour tortilla, Peppers, Onions, rice and beans Garnished with white queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Pork Burrito
Pork Burrito is Served with rice, beans & Guacamole Garnished with white queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Steak Burrito
All burritos are served with a flour tortilla, Peppers, Onions, rice and beans Garnished with white queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
TACOS
Chicken Tinga Tacos
Ground Beef Tacos
Chorizo Tacos
3 tacos in corn/flour tortilla filled with our homemade Chorizo Topped with cilantro and onions served with rice and beans
Grilled Chicken Tacos
3 tacos in corn/flour tortilla filled with Fajita chicken Topped with cilantro and onions served with rice and beans
Fish Tacos
3 tacos with blackened fish filet in corn/flour tortilla Garnished with homemade coleslaw and chipotle aioli served with rice and beans.
Shrimp Tacos
3 tacos in corn/flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp Garnished with homemade coleslaw and chipotle aioli served with rice and beans.
Mariachi Taco Plate
With our signature steak, ham, green and red peppers, onions, corn/flour tortilla topped with Oaxaca cheese served with rice and beans Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Carnitas Pork Tacos
3 Street corn/flour tortilla filled with pork topped with cilantro and onions served with rice and beans.
Asada Tacos
3 Street corn/flour tortilla filled with homemade steak topped with cilantro and onions served with rice and beans.
Al Pastor Tacos
3 Street tacos in Corn/flour tortilla filled with seasoned pork and grilled pineapple topped with cilantro and onions Served with rice and beans.
AMERICAN TACOS
Pork Carnitas Tacos
All tacos are served with lettuce, meat of choice, shredded cheese and dice tomato with your choice of soft corn or flour tortilla or Crispy corn. Served with rice and beans
Shrimp Tacos
All tacos are served with lettuce, meat of choice, shredded cheese and dice tomato with your choice of soft corn or flour tortilla or Crispy corn. Served with rice and beans.
Steak Tacos
All tacos are served with lettuce, meat of choice, shredded cheese and dice tomato with your choice of soft corn or flour tortilla or Crispy corn. Served with rice and beans.
Shredded Chicken Tacos
All tacos are served with lettuce, meat of choice, shredded cheese and dice tomato with your choice of soft corn or flour tortilla or Crispy corn. Served with rice and beans.
Beef Tacos
All tacos are served with lettuce, meat of choice, shredded cheese and dice tomato with your choice of soft corn or flour tortilla or Crispy corn. Served with rice and beans.
SALAD & SOUP
ESPECIALS
Steak,Chicken & Shrimp Especial
All Especial comes with rice, white Queso, veggie fajitas and choice of meat.
Steak & Chicken Especial
All Especial comes with rice, white Queso, veggie fajitas and choice of meat.
Shrimp Especial
All Especial comes with rice, white Queso, veggie fajitas and choice of meat.
Steak Especial
All Especial comes with rice, white Queso, veggie fajitas and choice of meat.
Chicken Especial
All Especial comes with rice, white Queso, veggie fajitas and choice of meat.