El Mexicano Tacos and Cantina
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Guacamole$8.95
Served with chips. Add fresh pineapple & shrimp
- South of the Border Cheese Dip$5.50
Served with chips
- Sloppy Nachos$8.00
Refried beans, cheese, jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole & olives
- Stuffed Jalapeños$8.95
Stuffed with cheese and lightly breaded, served with sour cream
- Wings$8.00
Cooked crispy & tossed with your choice of sauce: tequila lime BBQ, buffalo, spicy tamarind, mango habañero, roasted habañero
- Empanadas De Pollo$8.95
2 pieces. Chicken & cheese in a flaky crust served with guacamole & chipotle aioli
- Mini Changas$8.95
Chicken or beef chimichangas topped with sour cream, classic pink dipping sauce
- Flautas De Pollo$6.95
2 pieces. Crispy chicken flautas, tomatillo avocado sauce, lettuce, sour cream & queso fresco
- Mexican Egg Rolls$8.95
Shredded pork filling, mango salsa, chipotle BBQ
- Fundido De Chorizo$8.95
Melted cheese casserole, Mexican chorizo, mixed diced peppers and onions served with corn tortillas
Soups
Chef Specials
- Ranchero Steak$21.95
Steak sautéed with peppers, onions, tomatoes and a touch of ranchera sauce. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & 3 corn tortillas
- Ropa Vieja$17.95
Cuban-style shredded beef over more rice and sweet plantains
- Camarones Diablo$18.95
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in a spicy chipotle sauce served with black beans & rice
Salads
- Chopped Salad$8.95
Mixed greens, cucumber, carrots, tomatoes, red onion, red peppers, roasted corn, avocado, queso fresco, white sangria vinaigrette
- Tropical Salad$8.95
Mixed greens, diced mango, roasted corn, tomatoes, black beans, avocado, queso blanco, mango vinaigrette
- House Salad$7.95
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, red onions, champagne vinaigrette
Grilled Quesadillas
Rice Bowls
Sizzling Fajitas
Combos
- El Mexicano$17.95
Pork belly street tacos, cheese enchilada, beef burrito, chicken chimichanga. Served with rice and beans
- El Jefe$16.95
Chicken chimichanga, cheese enchilada, chicken pastor street taco. Served with rice and beans
- El Toro$16.95
Beef chimichanga, beef enchilada, carne asada street taco. Served with rice and black beans
- El Healthy$16.95
Veggie burrito, cheese and spinach enchilada, bean & plantain street taco. Served with rice and beans
Main Cuisines
- Chimichangas$15.95
Rolled, crisp, flour tortillas bursting with cheese. Topped with sour cream, guacamole & ranchera sauce
- Enchiladas$16.95
Chicken, beef or cheese with your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Churrasco Steak$21.95
Marinated carne asada topped with chimichurri & sweet plantains
- Pollo Loco Chef's Special$17.95
Sautéed chicken and chorizo in our chipotle cheese sauce, onion & cilantro. Served with rice and beans
- Mexicana Chef's Special$17.95
Choice of fresh gulf shrimp or chicken sautéed with peppers, onions, tomatoes, white wine, garlic and ranchera sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Camarones Al Queso Chef's Special$18.95
Fresh gulf shrimp smothered in our delicious creamy cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Veggie Burrito$16.95
Spinach tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, sautéed veggies (corn, onion, pepper, squash) cheese, topped with tomatillo sauce & sour cream
- Tex-mex Burrito$17.95
Filled with peppers, onions, beans, tomato, and juicy steak, topped with our famous queso sauce. Served with rice
- Santa Fe Burrito$16.95
This huge burrito is stuffed with grilled chicken, black beans, rice, lettuce, diced tomato, and cheese topped with ranchera & sour cream
Street Tacos
- Chicken Al Pastor Tacos$3.50
Guajillo chile marinated chicken, fresh pineapple, onions & cilantro
- Carnitas Tacos$3.50
Shredded pork, mango salsa, shredded cabbage
- Carne Asada Tacos$3.75
Grilled steak, onion, chimichurri, queso fresco
- Baja Fish Tacos$3.75
Beer battered cod fish, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch
- Pork Belly Street Tacos$3.50
Glazed pork belly, citrus red onions, cilantro
- Fish Tacos$3.50
Seared tilapia, cabbage, cilantro cream, mango salsa
- Chorizo Tacos$3.50
Chorizo, onions, cilantro
- Bean & Plantain Tacos$3.50
Sweet plantains, black beans, guacamole, queso fresco, mango salsa
- Portabello Mushroom Tacos$3.50
Cabbage, chipotle aioli
- Shrimp Tacos$3.75
Blackened shrimp, cabbage, cajun aioli
Sides
Margaritas
- Classic Margarita$10.00
Our traditional el mexicano margarita frozen or on the rocks, you can add our own flavor: strawberry, raspberry, mango, peach, coconut, guava, banana, passion fruit
- Tropical Heat Margarita$12.00
House infused jalapeño tequila, coconut and mango puree, triple sec, fresh lime
- Spicy Blood Orange$12.00
House infused jalapeño tequila, blood orange puree, triple sec, lime juice
- El Mexicano Margarita$13.00
1800 reposado tequila, triple sec, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, served on the rocks
- Cobra Margarita$11.00
El mexicano frozen margarita, house made red sangria
- Beach Margarita$11.00
Pineapple juice, coconut, gold tequila, triple sec, lime juice
- Skinny Margarita$12.00
Espolon Blanco tequila, fresh lime and lemon juice, agave nectar and splash of club soda
Crafted Cocktails
- Pomegranate Martini$12.00
Pomegranate vodka, triple sec, fresh lime and pomegranate juice
- Mexican Martini$12.00
Casamigos reposado tequila, fresh lime juice and a splash of agave nectar
- Clemente$12.00
Malibu rum, orange juice, coconut, grenadine topped with goslings dark rum
- Chile Mango Mojito$12.00
Bacardi rum, mango puree, tajin, muddled lime and mint
- Summer Captain$10.00
Captain morgan rum, amaretto, pineapple juice, orange juice and coconut rimmed glass
- Vodkarita$10.00
Tito's vodka, lime juice, orange liqueur, agave nectar
- Spicy Mango Tamarind Lemonade$10.00
Smirnoff spicy tamarind vodka, el mexicano lemonade and mango puree
- Rum Heaven$10.00
Cruzan mango rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, lime juice and grenadine
Mocktails
- Passion Fruit Spritzer$6.75
Passion fruit puree, fresh lime juice, organic nectar agave and club soda
- Virgin Mojito$6.75
Muddled lime and fresh mint, organic nectar agave and club soda
- Virgin Chelada$5.75
Budweiser zero, fresh lime juice, salted rimmed glass
- Tropi-tropi$6.75
Mango puree, coconut cream, lemonade, coconut rimmed glass
- Blushing Red$6.75
Pomarine juice, orange juice, peach puree and mint
Dessert
Cocktail Menu
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$10.00
- Appletini$10.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Blueberry Lemonade$10.00
- Champagne Cocktail$10.00
- Cosmopolitan$10.00
- Daiquiri$10.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$10.00
- Gimlet$10.00
- Greyhound$10.00
- Hot Toddy$10.00
- Hurricane$10.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.00
- Madras$10.00
- Mai Tai$10.00
- Manhattan$10.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Martini$10.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Mint Julep$10.00
- Mojito$10.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- Mudslide$10.00
- Old Fashioned$10.00
- Rob Roy$10.00
- Sazerac$10.00
- Screwdriver$10.00
- Sea Breeze$10.00
- Sidecar$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- Whiskey Smash$10.00
- Whiskey Sour$10.00
- White Russian$10.00
Margaritas
- Classic Margarita$10.00
Our traditional el mexicano margarita frozen or on the rocks, you can add our own flavor: strawberry, raspberry, mango, peach, coconut, guava, banana, passion fruit
- Tropical Heat Margarita$12.00
House infused jalapeño tequila, coconut and mango puree, triple sec, fresh lime
- Spicy Blood Orange$12.00
House infused jalapeño tequila, blood orange puree, triple sec, lime juice
- El Mexicano Margarita$13.00
1800 reposado tequila, triple sec, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, served on the rocks
- Cobra Margarita$11.00
El mexicano frozen margarita, house made red sangria
- Beach Margarita$11.00
Pineapple juice, coconut, gold tequila, triple sec, lime juice
- Skinny Margarita$12.00
Espolon Blanco tequila, fresh lime and lemon juice, agave nectar and splash of club soda
Crafted Cocktails
- Pomegranate Martini$12.00
Pomegranate vodka, triple sec, fresh lime and pomegranate juice
- Mexican Martini$12.00
Casamigos reposado tequila, fresh lime juice and a splash of agave nectar
- Clemente$12.00
Malibu rum, orange juice, coconut, grenadine topped with goslings dark rum
- Chile Mango Mojito$12.00
Bacardi rum, mango puree, tajin, muddled lime and mint
- Summer Captain$10.00
Captain morgan rum, amaretto, pineapple juice, orange juice and coconut rimmed glass
- Vodkarita$10.00
Tito's vodka, lime juice, orange liqueur, agave nectar
- Spicy Mango Tamarind Lemonade$10.00
Smirnoff spicy tamarind vodka, el mexicano lemonade and mango puree
- Rum Heaven$10.00
Cruzan mango rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, lime juice and grenadine
Mocktails
- Passion Fruit Spritzer$6.75
Passion fruit puree, fresh lime juice, organic nectar agave and club soda
- Virgin Mojito$6.75
Muddled lime and fresh mint, organic nectar agave and club soda
- Virgin Chelada$5.75
Budweiser zero, fresh lime juice, salted rimmed glass
- Tropi-tropi$6.75
Mango puree, coconut cream, lemonade, coconut rimmed glass
- Blushing Red$6.75
Pomarine juice, orange juice, peach puree and mint