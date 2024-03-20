El Mezcal Bar and Grill
FOOD
BURRITOS
COMBINATIONS
COMIENZOS/APPETIZERS
- GUACAMOLE$5.95
- MEXICAN PIZZA$11.95
Choice of or . Crispy flour tortilla topped with beans, , , green , avocado, and .
- MINI BURRITOS$11.95
Six small burritos deep fried with , , cotija , and .
- QUESADILLA$12.95
Flour tortilla with melted . Your choice of meat, garnicshed with , , , and red onion
- QUESADILLA WITH RICE AND BEANS$15.95
Flour tortilla with melted , rice, and beans. Your choice of meat, garnicshed with , , , and red onion
- SPECIAL NACHOS$11.95
Tortilla chips, beans, and your choice of meat. Covered in melted with , , , and jalepenos.
- TWO MEXICAN FLAUTAS$10.95
Corn or flour tortilla rolled and filled with your choice of meat ( or ) which are then fried to perfection and garnishedwith , , sliced avocado, queso cotija, , and .
- Hamburger$12.95
- CheeseBurger$13.95
ENCHILADAS
- ENCHILADAS BANDERA$19.95
Three Delicious Enchiladas, one green, one creamy sauce and one red filled with your choice of meat: , , or and topped with melted , garnished with , and .
- ENCHILADAS A LA CREMA$19.95
Three unique and delicious enchiladas smothered with a rich decadent cream sauce and . The enchiladas are garnished with , , and
- ENCHILADAS MOLE$19.95
A Delicious Twist for mexican food! The Tortillas are rollsed with a unique homemade sweet and spicy chocolate sauce which is then filled with your choise of meat: , , or and garnished with souce cream and sesame seeds.
- ENCHILADAS VERDE$19.95
A typical maria bonita dish composed of three delicious enchiladas filled with your choice of meat : , , schredded beef or . Topped with a green tomatillo sauce, melted and , garnished with , cilantro and .
- ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS$19.95
Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of , , or . Smothered in a traditional mexican red sauce and garnished with , , , tomato and .
FAJITAS
- CHICKEN FAJITAS$21.95
Daily fresh marinated in our house sauce, then prepared in our unique old-style method that has been refined and perfected by family generations and served with , , , rice, beans and flour tortilla or homemade corn tortillas.
- STEAK FAJITAS$22.95
Daily fresh marinated in our house sauce, then prepared in our unique old-style method that has been refined and perfected by family generations and served with , , , rice, beans and flour tortilla or homemade corn tortillas.
- CARNITAS FAJITAS$21.95
Daily fresh marinated in our house sauce, then prepared in our unique old-style method that has been refined and perfected by family generations and served with , , , rice, beans and flour tortilla or homemade corn tortillas.
- SHRIMP FAJITAS$23.95
Daily fresh marinated in our house sauce, then prepared in our unique old-style method that has been refined and perfected by family generations and served with , , , rice, beans and flour tortilla or homemade corn tortillas.
- MIX/MATCH FAJITAS$24.95
Daily fresh marinated in our house sauce, then prepared in our unique old-style method that has been refined and perfected by family generations and served with , , , rice, beans and flour tortilla or homemade corn tortillas.
- FAJITAS FOR TWO$29.95
Daily fresh marinated in our house sauce, then prepared in our unique old-style method that has been refined and perfected by family generations and served with , , , rice, beans and flour tortilla or homemade corn tortillas.
- VEGETARIAN FAJITAS$18.95
Daily fresh marinated in our house sauce, then prepared in our unique old-style method that has been refined and perfected by family generations and served with , , , rice, beans and flour tortilla or homemade corn tortillas.
- Combo Fajitas$24.95
GARNACHAS MEXICANAS
- GORDITA$5.50
A mexican cuisine made with corn dough and chicharron filled with , , cotija and
- HUARACHE$8.95
A corn dough, choice of meat, refried beans, cabbage, , cilantro, , cotija
- SOPE$5.50
A Traditional mexican dish also known as picadita, corn dough, choice of meat, refried beans, , , and cotija
- TACOS$4.50
Fresh made corn tortillas, choice of meat with and cilantro, garnished with Limes and Radish
HOUSE SPECIALS
- ARROZ CON POLLO$20.95
Boneless Breast strips sauteed in our special spanish sauce, with and mushrooms, served on a bed of rice and melted , garnished with , and .
- BARBACOA DE RES$19.95
juicy chunks of beef meat cooked for four hours over a slow heat until its soft and bursting in a complexity of rich spicy flavors, garnished with cilantro, and llime.
- BIRRIA DE CHIVO$20.95
A Traditional Mexican dish made from goat meat, seasoned, and bathed in our house spices and cooked over a slow heat until the meat is sof and tender garnished with cilantro, onion, and lime.
- CARNE ASADA$22.95
Thinly sliced skirt which is seasoned and carefully charbrioled to perfection, garnished with green , fried jalapenos, , and .
- CARNITAS DE PUERCO$21.95
- CECINA STEAK$21.95
Thin Slices, salted and marinated to perfection grilled with and garnished with , and
- CHILE VERDE$20.95
Chunky pieces of tender pork marinated with a mild tomatillo sauce, green peppers, , and carrots, garnished with , , and .
- EL TRIO PLATE$26.95
Our Specialty of our house, carne asada, marinated grill chicken and 5 wrapped with honey bacon, melted , and fajita mix, garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and red onion .
- FISH TACOS$20.95
Three delicious Tacos, filled with grilled fish bathed in a creamy sauce, garnished with cabbage, , sliced of avocado and
- MARIA BONITA SPECIAL$23.95
One of our most famous dishes, carne asada (seasoned skirt ), 5 wrapped with honey bacon, melted , and fajita mix, garnished with , , and .
- POLLO A LA CREMA$20.95
Boneless Breast Strips sauteed in a delicious homemade creamy sauce, with bell peppers, and mushrooms, garnished with , and
- POLLO A LA DIABLA$20.95
Boneless Breast strips sauteed in a spicy sauce, with mushrooms and , garnished with , , and .
- POLLO ASADO$21.95
Charcoal grilled boneless breat marinated with special sauce, garnished with , , and .
- POLLO EN MOLE$21.95
Boneless Breast strips sauteed in a home-made sweet chocolate spicy mexican sauce, garnished with sesame seeds, , , and .
- POLLO MEXICANO$21.95
Boneless strips, mixed with fried , carrots, celery, and green peppers, covered with our traditional spanish sauce, garnished with , , and .
- STEAK MEXICANO$21.95
Marinated tenderlion slices mixed with fried , carrots, celery, and green peppers covered with our traditional spanish sauce, garnished with , and .
- TACOS AL CARBON$21.95
A Traditional Mexican dish composed of three tacos, corn tortillas are dipped in our special sauce, stuffed with your choice angus or grilled mixed with and garnished with , and queso cotija
KIDS MENU
- KIDS ENCHILADAS$7.95
(10 years or younger)
- KIDS NACHOS$7.95
(10 years or younger)
- KIDS BURRITO$7.95
(10 years or younger)
- KIDS TACO$7.95
(10 years or younger)
- KIDS QUESADILLA$7.95
(10 years or younger)
- KIDS CHICKEN NUGGETS$7.95
(10 years or younger)
- KIDS HAMBURGER$7.95
(10 years or younger)
- KIDS CHEESEBURGER$8.95
(10 years or younger)
MEXICAN SOUPS
- MENUDO$18.95
Traditional mexican dish made with honeycomb in broth with california chili pepper base. Served with hominy, lime, and oregano are used to season the broth.
- CALDO DE RES$18.95
Tremendously rish and satisfying soup, made with chunks of beef and vegetables boiled to perfection with our house spices until meat is tender and cooked through
- TORTILLA SOUP$12.95
Probably one of the most famous soup in mexico made of fried tortilla slices and submerged in broth with avocado and topped with melted
SALADS/VEGETARIAN
SEAFOOD
- 7 MARES$24.95
Our famous Traditional soup known as 7 mares consisting of , grab, fish, octopus, clams, mussels and scallops served with Tortillas.
- ARROZ CON CAMARON$23.95
sauteed in a spanish sauce with and mushrooms, served on a bed of rice and melted , garnished with , , and .
- BURRITO DE CAMARON$23.95
10' flour tortilla with , , batter in oil and smothered in a red burrito sace, garnished with , , , and avocado slices
- CALDO DE CAMARON$23.95
Prawn soup cooked in a tomato-based seafood broth with vegetables, served with tortillas
- CALDO DE PESCADO$21.95
Swaii fillet soup cooked in a tomato-based seafood broth with vegetables, served with Tortillas
- CAMARONES A LA CREMA$23.95
Sauteed in a delicious homemade creamy sauce with bell peppers, , mushrooms
- CAMARONES A LA DIABLA$23.95
sauteed in a spicy sauce with mushrooms and garnished with , , avocado slices and
- CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO$23.95
sauteed in a butter and garlic sauce mix with mushrooms and , garnished with , avocado slices and
- CAMARONES MEXICANOS$23.95
sauteed with fried , carrots, celery and green peppers, covered in our traditional spanish sauce, garnished with , , avocado slices and
- CAMARONES MONTERREY$24.95
Tasty wrapped in a crispy bacon with melted and fajita mix, garnished with , , and red onion
- CAMPECHANA$20.95
and octopus mix in a sweet and spicy cocktail broth with , , cilantro, jalapenos, avocado and pepper flakes served with crackers
- CHEVICHE BOWL$18.95
Lightly steamed of fish cooked in fresh lime juice, seasoned with , , cilantro, jalapenos and pepper flakes served with tostadas
- COCTEL DE CAMARON$18.95
mix in a sweet and spicy cocktail broth with , , cilantro, jalapenos and pepper flakes, served with crackers
- ENCHILADA DE CAMARON$23.95
Three enchiladas stuffed with sauteed with , topped with melted and garnished with avocado slices, red onion, and served with rice, beans and tortillas
- FILETE DE PESCADO$21.95
Grilled swaii (basa) fish fillet, seasoned and grilled to perfection, garnished with fajita mix, avocado slices, , and , served with rice and beans and tortillas
- PESCADO FRITO$21.95
A whole tilapia fish seasoned and fried to perfection garnished with m , avocado slices, and , served with rice beans and tortillas
- TOSTADA DE CAMARON$22.95
- TOSTADA DE CEVICHE$9.50
Ala carta
- Tamal$4.50
- Chile reyeno$5.50
- Ala carta Enchilada$4.50
- Tostada$4.50
- Fish taco$5.50
- Taco camaron$5.50
- Fries$4.95
- Beans side$4.95
- Rice side$4.95
- Tacos all carbon$5.50
- Chile's toriados$1.50
- Cebolla frita$1.50
- Quezo fresco$1.50
- Cebolla morada$1.50
- Side aguacate$3.50
- Side sour cream$1.50
- Side 3 tortillas$1.50
- Large To Go Bag$0.50
Chips / Salsa
LUNCH
LUNCH DRINK SPECIALS
LUNCH FOOD SPECIALS
- LUNCH - TWO ENCHILADAS$9.95
Served with rice and beans
- LUNCH - ONE SOPE$9.95
Served with rice and beans
- LUNCH - TWO CRISPY TACOS$9.95
Served with rice and beans
- LUNCH - TWO SOFT TACOS$9.95
Served with rice and beans
- LUNCH - FLAUTAS$9.95
Served with rice and beans
- LUNCH - TACO SALAD$9.95
Served with rice and beans
- LUNCH - AVOCADO TOSTADA$9.95
Served with rice and beans
- LUNCH - WET BURRITO$9.95
Served with rice and beans
- LUNCH - TWO SMALL QUESADILLAS (MEAT OR CHICKEN)$9.95
Served with rice and beans
- LUNCH - NACHOS$9.95
Served with rice and beans
DRINKS
BOTTLE DRINKS
SOFT DRINKS
KIDS DRINKS
TEQUILA
Tequilta
- Patron Silver$11.00
- Patron Reposado$12.00
- Patron Anejo$14.00
- Don Julio Blanco$12.00
- Don Julio Anejo$15.00
- Don Julio Reposado$13.00
- Corralejo Anejo$14.00
- Corralejo Reposado$12.00
- Herradura Blanco$11.00
- Herradura Reposado$12.00
- Herradura Anejo$14.00
- Jimador Blanco$10.00
- Jimador Anejo$13.00
- Jimador Reposado$11.00
- Hornitos$10.00
- 1800 Blanco$11.00
- 1800 Reposado$12.00
- 1800 Anejo$14.00
- Casa Amigos Reposado$12.00
- Casa Amigos Blanco$11.00
- Casa Amigos Anejo$14.00
- Grand Gala$8.00
- Casadores Blanco$11.00
- Casadores Reposado$12.00
- Casadores Anejo$14.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$25.00