El Nutty Bean 2407 Roman Forest Blvd
Coffee's
Hot Chocolate
$2.50
Iced Americano
$4.00
Iced Latte
$5.00
Ice, Espresso and Milk
Abuela's Mocha HOT
$5.25+
Espresso, Abuelita's Chocolate, Classic Sweetener, Milk, Whip Cream and Chocolate Sprinkles
Horchata Latte HOT
$5.25+
Espresso, Horchata Rice Milk, Vanilla Sweetener, Whip Cream and Cinnamon Sprinkles
Latte
$4.50+
Espresso, hot milk and light foam
Cappuccino
$3.95
Espresso, light milk, Milk foam
Americano
$3.50+
Espresso and Hot Water
Coffee
$2.50+
Abuela's Mocha ICED
$5.95
Horchata Latte ICED
$5.95
Water Bottles
$1.50
El Nutty Bean 2407 Roman Forest Blvd Location and Ordering Hours
(714) 483-4486
Closed