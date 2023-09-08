Main Menu

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$3.99

One courtesy chips and salsa provided on the house!

Guacamole El Paraiso

$15.99

Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime and topped with chicharron, corn poblano, bacon, fresh cheese, and jalapeño toreado

Guacamole Fresco

$14.99

Experience guacamole made right by your table using your choice of onion, tomatoes, jalapeño, cilantro, salt, pepper, lime, and avocado

Wings

$12.99

Choice of mango habanero sauce or buffalo sauce

Tostadas Queretanas

$11.99

Handmade crispy corn tortilla topped with carne asada, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, avocado, and pico de gallo and side of salsa de arbol

Queso Fundido

$8.99

Chorizo swimming in our white queso fundido

Cheese Dip

$7.99

Cheese and Beans Dip

$8.99

Cheese and Beef Dip

$8.99

Cheese and Mushrooms Dip

$8.99

Cheese and Chorizo Dip

$9.99

Cheese and Shrimp Dip

$11.99

Platanos Fritos

$9.99

Deep-fried plantains, served on a bed of refried beans, sour cream, and queso fresco on top

Mussels

$18.99

1 1/2 pound of mussels cooked in our secret sauce

Salads and Soups

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$11.99

Traditional shredded chicken with rice, avocados, vegetables, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, and tortilla strips

7 Mares (Diego’s Favorite)

$26.99

A delicious mixed seafood soup. Only served Saturday and Sunday. Diego’s Favourite

Taco Salad

$14.99

Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken in a flour tortilla shell topped with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, cheese, and guacamole

Fajita Salad

$16.99

Grilled steak or chicken with grilled vegetables on top of a bed of spring mix with mushrooms, tomatoes, avocados, and feta cheese

Paraiso Salad

$16.99

Blackened citrus chicken on bed of spring mix with bacon, avocado, boiled egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, and black beans

Tropical Chicken Bowl (JC's Favorite)

$17.99

Blackened chicken, with cilantro rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and finished with our special garlic sauce on top and small crispy cheese quesadilla

Side salad

$5.99

Extra Side Fajita Salad

$8.99

Nachos

Nachos Tropical

$17.99

Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp with grilled veggies served on a bed of crispy war nachos, covered with cheese sauce on top

Nachos Supremes

$15.99

Chicken or beef with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and sour cream

Regular Nachos

$12.99

Chicken or beef with beans and cheese on top

Burgers and Sandwiches

Paraiso Burger

$14.99

1/2 pound beef burger with bacon, jalapeño, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese

American Burger

$13.99

1/2 pound beef burger with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cheese

Sandwich De Pollo

$14.99

8 oz adobo chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and onions

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Del Mar

$16.99

Grilled shrimp cooked with peppers, grilled onions, and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and cilantro rice

Fajita Quesadilla

$15.99

Steak or chicken with fajita veggies and cheese. Served with rice and beans

Quesadilla Ay Amalia!

$15.99

Grilled chicken or steak, Monterey Jack cheese, served with rice, beans, and a salad

Taquisaria

Tex Mex Tacos

$14.99

3 beef or chicken tacos served hard or soft, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. Side of rice and beans

Mexican Tacos

$16.99

3 tacos on corn tortillas with cilantro, onion, and limes. Choose from steak, chorizo, chicken, or carnitas. Served with rice and beans

Tacos Al Pastor

$16.99

3 pork tacos on corn tortillas marinated and cooked slowly with Mexican spices and a touch of fresh pineapple. Served with rice and beans. (No substitutions)

Tacos Paraiso

$17.99

3 corn tortillas hand dipped in our special sauce. Choose steak or grilled chicken. Served with fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese. Side of rice and beans

Tacos Del Mar

$18.99

3 grilled tilapia or battered shrimp topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and chipotle sauce. Served with rice

Birria Tacos

$17.99

3 tacos with shredded beef, cilantro, and onion on top. Dipped into our flavourful birria sauce (consomé )

Combo Pick 2

$14.99

Combo Pick 3

$19.99

Taco Tuesday 2x1

$5.00

House Specials

Chimichanga

$15.99

Flour tortilla with beef or chicken, deep-fried and topped with cheese sauce. Lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole on the side. Served with rice and beans

Pinchos

$20.99

Marinated chicken and steak in our special sauce brochette, with onions, peppers, and bacon. Served with cilantro rice and charro beans

Chiles Rellenos

$16.99

One poblano pepper filled with your choice of cheese, ground beef, or shredded chicken topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans

Carnitas

$17.99

Slow cooked braised pieces of pork with Mexican spices and grilled onions. Served with rice and your choice of black, pinto, or charro beans. Lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and our handmade tortillas on the side

Tamales

$16.99

Two tamales topped with red and green sauce. Finished with queso fresco. Served with rice and your choice of black, pinto or charro beans

Flautas

$14.99

Four fried rolled corn tortillas, stuffed with shredded chicken or shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and queso fresco. Served with beans

Tacos Al Paraiso

$14.99

Four fried rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken. Topped with cabbage, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and our special sauce

Molcajete

$32.99

Lava bowl with our traditional blend of grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, Mexican chorizo, peppers, onions, nopali (cactus) with fried jalapeños, queso fresco, and our spicy red and green salsas. Served with rice and your choice of beans and a salad

Taquitos

$14.99

From the Sea (Mariscos)

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.99

Delicious boiled shrimp served in a Mexican cocktail sauce with pico de gallo and avocado

Tropical Salmon

$25.99

Grilled salmon with pineapple sauce on top. Served with cilantro rice, zucchini, squash, and carrots

Seafood Tower (Torre De Marisco)

$29.99

Shrimp cooked in lime juice with octopus, scallops, onions, tomatoes, and avocado. Built in a tower and topped with our special spicy red and green sauces with onion rings and chipotle sauce

Mojarra

$21.99

Whole fried tilapia fish served with spring mix, tomatoes, avocados, and onions and cilantro rice

Mariscada Seafood Rice

$28.99

Combination of tilapia, shrimp, calamari, scallops, mussels, and clams cooked with our secret sauce served on a bed of rice

Ceviche Mixto

$18.99

Fresh shrimp and tilapia marinated in lime juice. Mixed with pico de gallo and avocado on top

Aguachile

$21.99

Shrimp cooked and marinated in lime juice and a special red or green sauce. Served with red onions, cucumber, and avocado

Camarones A La Diabla

$17.99

Jumbo shrimp sautéed with Chile de arbol and onions. Served with cilantro rice

Camarones Al Chipotle

$18.99

Perfectly sautéed shrimp in chipotle sauce. Served with cilantro rice

Enchiladas

Chicken and Spinach Enchiladas

$17.99

Two enchiladas filled with grilled chicken, spinach, tomatoes, and onions. Covered with our delicious spinach sauce, onions, and cilantro. Served with rice and black beans

Enchiladas Supremas

$15.99

Four enchiladas: one beef, one bean, one chicken, and one cheese. All topped with red sauce with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Enchiladas De Mole

$15.99

Two chicken enchiladas topped with homemade mole sauce, served with sour cream and queso fresco on top. Side of rice and beans

Enchiladas Verdes

$14.99

Two enchiladas filled with marinated chicken. Salsa Verde, sour cream, and cheese on top. Served with rice and a salad

Enchiladas De Carnitas

$14.99

Two pork enchiladas filled with grilled onions and peppers, topped with salsa roja, and cheese. Served with rice and a salad

Enchiladas De Camaron

$18.99

Two citrus grilled shrimp enchiladas filled with grilled onions and peppers. Cheese sauce on top. Served with rice and salad

Burritos

El Texano

$15.99

Steak, grilled chicken, or carnitas filled with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and cheese all inside the burrito

El Chingon

$14.99

12" flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole all inside the burrito. Topped with red, green, and cheese sauce

Pollo/Chicken

Pollo Machela

$21.99

Chicken breast filled with grilled onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and ham. Finished with sauce on top. Served with rice, charro beans, and handmade tortillas

Chori Pollo

$18.99

Grilled chicken breast and chorizo covered in cheese dip. Served with rice and beans

Chicken Tequila

$18.99

Delicious chicken breast cooked with a 1/2 shot of tequila. Topped with grilled onions. Served with cilantro rice and a salad

Pollo Con Mole

$20.99

Chicken breast topped with our delicious mole sauce garnished with sesame seeds. Served with rice and your choice of beans and handmade tortilla

Arroz Con Pollo

$16.99

Chicken strips served on a bed of rice with cheese and pico de gallo on top

Carne/Steak

Carne Asada

$22.99

Steak topped with onions and napoli (cactus). Served with rice, beans, salad, fried jalapeños, and tortillas

Paraiso T-Bone

$25.99

Grilled t-bone on a bed of onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and peppers. Served with rice and beans

Tres Carnales

$28.99

Grilled steak, chicken breast, and shrimp a la diabla served with rice, charro beans, and handmade tortillas

Ribeye

$24.99

10 oz ribeye steak with onion on top. Served with rice, beans, salad, and tortillas

Churrasco

$26.99

Cut skirt steak topped with chimichurri. Served with black bean, rice and plantains

Vegetarian

Veggie Fajitas

$17.99

Squash, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, peppers, and onion. Served with rice, black beans, salad, and tortillas. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole

Veggie Quesadilla

$15.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, refried beans, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice and a salad

Veggie Tacos

$14.99

3 corn tortillas filled with onion, bell peppers, mushrooms, corn, and spinach. Topped with queso fresco. Served with black beans and rice

For the Little Ones

Kids Combo

$7.00

1. Pick one: Taco, enchilada, burrito or quesadilla. 2. Pick your protein: shredded chicken or ground beef. 3. Pick your side: rice, beans, french fries

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Hamburger

$8.00

Desserts

Shango Frito

$9.99

Cheesecake burrito filled with bananas. Served with whipped cream

Chocolate Cake

$12.50

Chocolate fudge and vanilla ice cream

Pastel De Pina

$11.50

Churros

$8.99

Fried Ice Cream

$8.99

Flan

$7.99

Tres Leches

$11.99

Homemade. Ask your server for today's flavours

A La Carte and Sides

Small Guacamole A La Carte

$4.99

Large Guacamole A La Carte

$8.99

Cheese Sauce A La Carte

$4.99

Red Sauce A La Carte

$1.75

Green Sauce A La Carte

$1.75

Shredded Cheese A La Carte

$2.99

Queso Fresco A La Carte

$2.99

Cilantro A La Carte

$2.00

Green Onions A La Carte

$2.99

Chopped Onions A La Carte

$2.50

Chopped Tomatoes A La Carte

$2.00

Chopped Jalapeños A La Carte

$2.00

Pickled Jalapeños A La Carte

$2.00

Toreados (Fried Jalapeño) (3) A La Carte

$4.00

Lettuce A La Carte

$2.00

1/2 Avocado A La Carte

$3.00

Whole Avocado A La Carte

$6.00

Pico De Gallo A La Carte

$1.99

Rice A La Carte

$4.99

Refried Beans A La Carte

$4.99

Charro Beans A La Carte

$5.99

Sour Cream A La Carte

$2.00

Steak A La Carte

$8.50

Grilled Chicken A La Carte

$7.50

Shrimp (6) A La Carte

$8.99

Veggies A La Carte

$5.99

Flour Tortilla (3) A La Carte

$2.00

Corn Tortilla (3) A La Carte

$3.99

Taco Beef A La Carte

$3.99

Taco Chicken A La Carte

$3.99

Burrito Beef A La Carte

$6.99

Burrito Chicken A La Carte

$6.99

Quesadilla A La Carte

$8.99

Enchiladas A La Carte

$3.99

Chile Relleno A La Carte

$7.99

Tostada A La Carte

$4.99

Fajitas

Fajitas Grilled Chicken

$21.99

Fajitas Grilled steak

$22.99

FajitasShrimp

$23.00

Fajita Trio

$25.99

EL Paraiso

$33.99

Fajita mixta

NA Beverages

Drinks

Aquas Frescas

$5.99

Jarritos

$4.99

Soft Drinks

$3.99

Bottled Water

$2.00

Juice

$4.50