El Parron - Cocina Chilena 17010 West Dixie Highway
COMIDA
ENTRADAS
Empanada Carne
$3.99
Empanada Queso
$3.59
Empanada Camaron Queso
$4.49
Sopa de la Casa
$11.99
Camarones al Ajillo
$9.99
Ceviche Mixto
$16.99
Sopa de Marisco
$14.99
Sopa de Pollo
$12.99
SANDWICH
Barros Luco
$14.99
Chacarero
$16.50
Churrasco Palta Mayo
$14.99
El Parron
$16.99
Lale Vegetariano
$15.99
Pescado
$15.99
Hot Dog Italiano
$8.99
Lomito Palta Mayo
$14.99
HAMBURGESAS
Cheese Burguer
$11.99
El Parron
$13.99
PLATOS DE LA CASA
Bife A Lo Pobre
$19.99
Pescado Frito
$19.99
Pescado A Lo Pobre
$19.99
Pastel De Choclo
$15.99
Costillar
$16.99
Lunch Especial
$14.99
Pollo a la Plancha
$19.99
Salteado de Carne
$19.99
EXTRAS
Papas Fritas
$5.99
Ensalada
$5.99
Pure De Papas
$5.99
Arroz
$5.99
POSTRES
Leche Asada
$5.99
Pie De Limon
$5.99
Mote Con Huesillos
$7.99
Brazo De Reina
$5.99
BEBIDAS
Te
$3.99
Cafe
$3.50
Capuchino
$4.49
Cafe con Leche
$3.89
Limonada
$4.49
Ice Te
$3.89
Jugos Naturales
$5.99
Jugo de Naranja
$5.99
Cafe Espresso
$2.00
Soda
$2.99
Agua Con Gas
$2.99
San Peregrino
$3.50
Agua sin Gas
$1.99
Bilz
$4.89
Pap
$4.89
Limon Soda
$4.89
Kem Pina
$4.89
Jugo Watts Individual
$4.99
Jugo Watts Litro
$17.99
Cachantun
$3.99
Products Chilenos
Pasteles de LA Ligua
$13.99
Jugo Zuko
$2.49
Ramitas
$2.89
Tableton
$2.49
Chokita
$2.00
Mermelada Watts
$8.99
Galletas Triton
$5.35
Super Ocho
$2.00
Trencito
$6.99
El Parron - Cocina Chilena 17010 West Dixie Highway Location and Ordering Hours
(305) 345-1589
17010 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, FL 33160
Closed
All hours
