Botanas

El Patron Quesadillas

$13.00

Quesadillas served with pico de gallo and a side of sour cream

Nachos

$14.00

Quesadillas

$5.00

Served with a side of sour cream

Queso Fundido with Chorizo

$16.00

Mixed with red salsa

Carnival Nachos

$16.00

Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, beans, sour cream, jalapeno and corn. Add Meat +$4

Street Corn

$6.00

Parrillada El Patron

Serves 1-2 Parrillada El Patron

$44.00

Our best way to share. Grilled skirt steak, costillas de res, chicken breast, al pastor, and grilled chorizo. Topped with chiles toreados, cebollitas asadas & panela cheese. Served with rice and beans

Serves 3-4 Parrillada El Patron

$80.00

Our best way to share. Grilled skirt steak, costillas de res, chicken breast, al pastor, and grilled chorizo. Topped with chiles toreados, cebollitas asadas & panela cheese. Served with rice and beans

El Patron Taco Tray

El Patron Taco Tray

$65.00

20 tacos & pitcher of flavored water

Combinación El Patron

Combinación El Patron

$16.00

One taco, one quesadilla, one mini burrito & one mini torta. No substitutions. One meat only. Plain quesadilla (cheese only)

Platos Fuertes

Grilled Steak Carne Asada

$17.00

Grilled skirt steak served with rice and beans, grilled onions & jalapeños, and fresh salad

Tampiqueña

$19.00

Grilled skirt steak or chicken breast topped with a cheese red enchilada served with rice and beans, grilled onions & jalapeños, and fresh salad on the side

Bistec a La Mexicana

$16.00

Fajitas

$16.00

Chile Relleno

$16.00

Taco Dinner

$16.00

Burrito Dinner

$16.00

Torta Dinner

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Pollo Asado

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast served with rice and beans, grilled onions & jalapeños, and your choice of panela cheese or fresh salad

Milanesa De Res

$16.00

Enchiladas

$16.00

Side Orders

Arroz/Rice

$3.00

Frijoles/Beans

$3.00

Cebollitas/Grilled Onions

$3.00

Chiles Toreados/Grilled Jalapeños

$3.00

Guacamole Side

$6.00

Pico De Gallo Side

$5.00

8 oz

Carrots & Jalapeños

$5.00

Salsa Side

$5.00

8 oz

Side Cheese

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Tacos

Tacos

$3.50

Served authentic style: onion & cilantro or American style: lettuce & tomato

Taco De Pescado

$4.00

Grilled tilapia taco topped with pico de gallo

Taco De Chile Relleno

$4.00

Cheese stuffed pepper taco

Taco El Patron

$4.00

Topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream & avocado

Taco De Lengua

$4.00

Burritos & Tortas

Burritos

$10.00

Topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream

Tortas

$10.00

Topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream

Burrito Bowl

$12.00

Your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream & beans

Burrito Suizo

$12.00

Burrito topped with melted cheese

Torta De Milanesa

$12.00

Breaded steak torta

Sopes & Gorditas

Sopes

$4.00

Topped with beans, lettuce & tomato

Gorditas

$5.00

Topped with beans, lettuce & tomato

Tostadas

Tostadas

$5.00

Topped with beans, lettuce & tomato

Bebidas

Horchata

$3.75

Tamarindo

$3.75

Jamaica

$3.75

Limonada Fresca

$3.75

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$3.50

Bebidas - Importada De Mexico

Coca-Cola

$3.50

Sangria

$3.00

Sidral

$3.00

Mineragua

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

BYOB

Cubetita De Hielo

$4.00

Michelada Mix

$3.00

Kids Menu

1 Quesadilla, Rice, Beans & Juice Box

$6.99

1 Taco, Rice, Beans & Juice Box

$6.99

Catering Menu

Catering - Mini Tacos

45 Tacos

$350.00

Serves up to 12/15. Small tray of Mexican rice. Small tray of beans

75 Tacos

$450.00

Serves up to 25/30. Large tray of Mexican rice. Large tray of beans

Catering - Quesadillas

Quesadilla Apps (12/15)

$49.99

Quesadilla Appetizers (25/30)

$125.99

Catering - Burritos

15 Burritos

$250.00

Serves up to 12/15. Small tray of Mexican rice. Small tray of beans

25 Burritos

$350.00

Serves up to 25/30. Small tray of Mexican rice, and a large tray of beans

Catering - Chips & Salsa

Serves Up to 12/15 Green Salsa

$15.00

Two 8 oz. salsa containers. Small tray of chips

Serves Up to 12/15 Red Salsa

$15.00

Two 8 oz. salsa containers. Small tray of chips

Serves Up to 25/30 Green Salsa

$19.99

Two 8 oz. salsa containers. Large tray of chips

Serves Up to 25/30 Red Salsa

$19.99

Two 8 oz. salsa containers. Large tray of chips

Catering - Guacamole

Guacamole (2 8oz)

$35.99

Two 8 oz. guac containers. Small tray of chips

Catering - Parrillada El Patron

Parrillada Patron

$450.00

Serves 10 - 15. Our best way to share. Grilled skirt steak, costillas de res, chicken breast, al pastor, and grilled chorizo. Topped with chiles toreados, cebollitas asadas & queso fresco. Served with tortillas, rice, and beans

Catering - Fajitas

Serves Up to 12/15 Beef Fajitas

$250.00

Small tray of Mexican rice. Small tray of beans. Corn tortillas

Serves Up to 12/15 Chicken Fajitas

$250.00

Small tray of Mexican rice. Small tray of beans. Corn tortillas

Serves Up to 25/30 Beef Fajitas

$500.00

Large tray of Mexican rice. Large tray of beans. Corn tortillas

Serves Up to 25/30 Chicken Fajitas

$500.00

Large tray of Mexican rice. Large tray of beans. Corn tortillas

Catering Side Orders

Small Rice

$65.00

Large Rice

$85.00

Small Beans

$65.00

Large Beans

$85.00

Sour Cream

$5.00

8 oz

Guacamole & Chips

$35.00

16 oz

Salsa

$5.00

8 oz

Pico De Gallo

$5.00

8 oz

Cheese

$5.00

8 oz

Desayunos

Huevos Con Chorizo

$13.00

Scrambled eggs with mex sausage, rice & beans

Huevos a La Mexicana

$13.00

Scrambled eggs mixed with tomato, onion & jalapeño. Rice & beans

Huevos Rancheros

$10.00

Sunny side up eggs with salsa. Rice & beans

Desayuno Del Patrón

$13.00

Rice, beans, salad, eggs & choice of meat

Burrito Pancho Villa

$10.00

Prepared with fresh potatoes, cheese, eggs, chorizo & pancho villa sauce

Red Chilaquiles

$13.00

Tortilla chips topped with your choice of sauce and cheese

Green Chilaquiles

$13.00

Tortilla chips topped with your choice of sauce and cheese

Drinks

Cervezas

Pa' La Peda

$12.00

Pa' La Cruda

$12.00

Beer Bucket

$25.00

Cans & Bottles

Tecate

$5.00

Victoria

$6.00

Modelo

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Familiar

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Otro Pedo

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$5.00

El Borracho Jarrito

$12.00

Agave Flights

El Patron

$35.00

Jefe de Jefes

$75.00

Tequila

Blanco

$9.00

Reposado

$12.00

Añejo

$15.00

Cocteles

La Niña Fresa

$12.00

La Chula Paloma

$12.00

El Jefe's Cantarito

$12.00

El Belicon Buchanitas

$12.00