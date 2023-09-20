El patron express - EM 6832 W Archer
Full Menu
Botanas
El Patron Quesadillas
Quesadillas served with pico de gallo and a side of sour cream
Nachos
Quesadillas
Served with a side of sour cream
Queso Fundido with Chorizo
Mixed with red salsa
Carnival Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, beans, sour cream, jalapeno and corn. Add Meat +$4
Street Corn
Parrillada El Patron
Serves 1-2 Parrillada El Patron
Our best way to share. Grilled skirt steak, costillas de res, chicken breast, al pastor, and grilled chorizo. Topped with chiles toreados, cebollitas asadas & panela cheese. Served with rice and beans
Serves 3-4 Parrillada El Patron
Our best way to share. Grilled skirt steak, costillas de res, chicken breast, al pastor, and grilled chorizo. Topped with chiles toreados, cebollitas asadas & panela cheese. Served with rice and beans
El Patron Taco Tray
Combinación El Patron
Platos Fuertes
Grilled Steak Carne Asada
Grilled skirt steak served with rice and beans, grilled onions & jalapeños, and fresh salad
Tampiqueña
Grilled skirt steak or chicken breast topped with a cheese red enchilada served with rice and beans, grilled onions & jalapeños, and fresh salad on the side
Bistec a La Mexicana
Fajitas
Chile Relleno
Taco Dinner
Burrito Dinner
Torta Dinner
Grilled Chicken Pollo Asado
Grilled chicken breast served with rice and beans, grilled onions & jalapeños, and your choice of panela cheese or fresh salad
Milanesa De Res
Enchiladas
Side Orders
Tacos
Burritos & Tortas
Burritos
Topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream
Tortas
Topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream
Burrito Bowl
Your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream & beans
Burrito Suizo
Burrito topped with melted cheese
Torta De Milanesa
Breaded steak torta
Sopes & Gorditas
Bebidas
Bebidas - Importada De Mexico
Catering Menu
Catering - Mini Tacos
Catering - Quesadillas
Catering - Burritos
Catering - Chips & Salsa
Serves Up to 12/15 Green Salsa
Two 8 oz. salsa containers. Small tray of chips
Serves Up to 12/15 Red Salsa
Two 8 oz. salsa containers. Small tray of chips
Serves Up to 25/30 Green Salsa
Two 8 oz. salsa containers. Large tray of chips
Serves Up to 25/30 Red Salsa
Two 8 oz. salsa containers. Large tray of chips
Catering - Guacamole
Catering - Parrillada El Patron
Catering - Fajitas
Serves Up to 12/15 Beef Fajitas
Small tray of Mexican rice. Small tray of beans. Corn tortillas
Serves Up to 12/15 Chicken Fajitas
Small tray of Mexican rice. Small tray of beans. Corn tortillas
Serves Up to 25/30 Beef Fajitas
Large tray of Mexican rice. Large tray of beans. Corn tortillas
Serves Up to 25/30 Chicken Fajitas
Large tray of Mexican rice. Large tray of beans. Corn tortillas
Catering Side Orders
Desayunos
Huevos Con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs with mex sausage, rice & beans
Huevos a La Mexicana
Scrambled eggs mixed with tomato, onion & jalapeño. Rice & beans
Huevos Rancheros
Sunny side up eggs with salsa. Rice & beans
Desayuno Del Patrón
Rice, beans, salad, eggs & choice of meat
Burrito Pancho Villa
Prepared with fresh potatoes, cheese, eggs, chorizo & pancho villa sauce
Red Chilaquiles
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of sauce and cheese
Green Chilaquiles
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of sauce and cheese