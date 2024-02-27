El Portal Mexican Restaurant Waverly
FOOD
Appetizers
- Bean Dip$4.25
- Cheese Dip$4.25+
- Choriqueso$7.49
- Guacamole Dip$4.75+
- Hamburger El Portal$11.49
- Jalepeño Poppers (8)$6.49
- Tortilla Soup$6.99
- El Portal Fries$12.49
- Queso con Carne$7.49
- El Portal Bean Dip$7.49
- Cheese Dip (To Go)$4.25+
- Guacamole Dip (To Go)$4.75+
- Salsa (To Go)$1.00+
- Chips To-Go$1.50
- Salsa Picosa$0+
- Gallon Cheese Dip$80.00
Salads
A La Carte
Nachos
Burritos
- Burrito de Camarón$12.99
- Fajita Burrito$11.49
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, or combination fajitas, sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on the side.
- Burrito Bandera$12.49
Flour Tortilla, stuffed with Grilled Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, Rice, Beans, and Sour Cream. Topped with Green, Red, and Cheese sauce.
- Burrito Mexicano$10.25
Choice of Shredded Pork, Shredded Chicken, or Beef Chunks in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese sauce, burrito sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado.
- Burrito de Carne Asada$11.99
- Burrito del Portal$10.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with burrito sauce, cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Rice and Beans on the side.
- Burrito Rio Grande$11.99
- Burrito Bowl$11.99
- Burrito California$11.99
- Burrito Del Sol$11.99
Enchiladas
- Enchilada Jalisco$11.49
Two Spinach and One Chicken Enchilada topped with three different sauces. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Enchiladas Acapulco$12.99
Three enchiladas stuffed with shrimp, crab, and cheese, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- Enchiladas del Portal$11.49
One cheese, one beef, and one chicken enchilada, served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and fresh diced tomatoes.
- Enchiladas Mexicanas$11.49
Four Enchiladas, 1 Beef, 1 Chicken, 1 Cheese, and 1 Bean, topped with enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.
- Enchiladas Rancheras$11.49
Three cheese enchiladas topped with pork, enchilada sauce, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and guacamole.
- Enchiladas Suizas$12.49
Two chicken, one pork, and one cheese enchilada topped with cilantro, onion, tomatillo salsa, and cheese dip. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream on the side.
- Enchiladas Verdes$11.49
Quesadillas
Combinations
- Combo #1$10.25
- Combo #2$10.25
- Combo #3$10.25
- Combo #4$10.25
- Combo #5$10.25
- Combo #6$10.25
- Combo #7$10.25
- Combo #8$10.25
- Combo #9$10.25
- Combo #10$10.25
- Combo #11$10.25
- Combo #12$10.25
- Combo #13$10.25
- Combo #14$10.25
- Combo #15$10.25
- Combo #16$10.25
- Combo #17$11.99
- Veg. Combo A$9.25
- Veg. Combo B$9.25
- Veg. Combo C$9.25
- Veg. Combo D$9.25
- Veg. Combo E$9.25
- Veg. Combo F$9.25
- Veg. Combo G$9.25
Kid's Menu
Side Orders
- Orden De Tortillas$1.25
- Jalapeños$1.00
- French Fries$4.25
- Rice$2.99
- Beans$2.99
- Black Beans$2.99
- Rice & Beans$5.49
- Toreados$2.99
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Tomatillo Salsa$1.00
- Green Salsa$1.00
- Enchilada Salsa$1.00
- Chipotle Salsa$1.50
- Pico de Gallo$1.50
- Shredded Cheese$1.50
- Tomatoes$1.00
- Lettuce$1.50
- Onion$1.00
- Avocado$3.49
- Veggies$4.49
- Broccoli$4.25