El Potrillo Second Location 2400 70th Street
Dinner
Appetizers
SM Chips & Salsa
LG Chips & Salsa
SM Cheese Dip
(White Queso)
LG Cheese Dip
(White Queso)
SM Guacamole
(made upon request at your table)
LG Guacamole
(made upon request at your table)
Potrillo Dip
White Queso w/Ground Beef and pico de gallo
Steak Queso Fundido
Chicken Queso Fundido
Chorizo Queso Fundido
Buffalo Wings (10)
Mild, Hot, or BBQ
Chicken Potrillo Snack Platter
nachos with cheese quesadillas and chicken flautas topped with cheese sauce, lettuce ,guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Steak Potrillo Snack Platter
nachos with cheese quesadillas and chicken flautas topped with cheese sauce, lettuce ,guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Mix Potrillo Snack Platter
nachos with cheese quesadillas and chicken flautas topped with cheese sauce, lettuce ,guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Matt's Appetizer
4 jumbo shrimp stuff with cream cheese and jalapeno wrap with bacon,two mixed flautas (flour)and two grill chicken quesadillas serve with lettuce,sour cream,guacamole and pico de gallo
LG House Dressing
SM House Dressing
Top Shelf Guacamole
Sm Salsa
Lg Salsa
Potrillo Sampler
Sm Cheese dip with gb
Bean Dip
Soups
Salads
Chicken Taco Salad
crispy tortilla bowl fill with beans,lettuce,sour cream,tomatoes and cheese
Beef Taco Salad
crispy tortilla bowl fill with beans,lettuce,sour cream,tomatoes and cheese
Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
crispy tortilla bowl fill with beans,lettuce,sour cream,tomatoes and cheese
Steak Fajita Taco Salad
crispy tortilla bowl fill with beans,lettuce,sour cream,tomatoes and cheese
Chicken&Steak Fajita Taco Salad
crispy tortilla bowl fill with beans,lettuce,sour cream,tomatoes and cheese
Texanos Fajita Taco Salad
crispy tortilla bowl fill with beans,lettuce,sour cream,tomatoes and cheese
Shrimp Taco Salad
crispy tortilla bowl fill with beans,lettuce,sour cream,tomatoes and cheese
Tossed Salad
Nachos
Quesadillas
Enchiladas
Cheese Enchiladas
Beef Enchiladas
Chicken Enchiladas
Combo Enchiladas
one cheese, one ground beef and one shredded chicken
Martinez Enchiladas
3 cheese enchiladas topped with pork carnitas, our special chipotle sauce
Hidalgueses Enchiladas
3 enchiladas one steak one grill steak and one shrimp
Don Chuy Enchiladas
3 enchiladas fill w/ grill chicken topped with green sauce,lettuce,tomatoes,sour cream,onions, and slice avocados
Suizes Enchiladas
3 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce,cheese and sour cream
Shrimp Enchiladas
Supremas Enchiladas
4 enchiladas one cheese, one ground beef, one chicken and one bean serve with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Burritos
Chicken Burrito Supremo
serve with rice and beans,lettuce,tomatoes and sour cream
Beef Burrito Supremo
serve with rice and beans,lettuce,tomatoes and sour cream
Chicken Burrito Mexicano
Steak Burrito Mexicano
Chicken&Steak Burrito Mexicano
Texanos Burrito Mexicano
Shrimp Burrito Mexicano
Chimichangas
House Especials
Potrillo Rib-Eye Enchiladas
2 cheese enchiladas with green sauce topped with avocado and sour cream, a cup of charro beans and 12 oz. ribeye steak (CAB)
Shredded Chicken Flautas
serve with rice ,beans lettuce,sour cream,guacamole and pico de gallo
Beef Flautas
serve with rice ,beans lettuce,sour cream,guacamole and pico de gallo
Shrimp Flautas
serve with rice ,beans lettuce,sour cream,guacamole and pico de gallo
Steak Flautas
serve with rice ,beans lettuce,sour cream,guacamole and pico de gallo
Grilled Chicken Flautas
serve with rice ,beans lettuce,sour cream,guacamole and pico de gallo
Steak Tacos Al Carbon
3 roll up tacos in a flour tortilla with bell peppers and onions, serve with rice, beans, cup of cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de galloserve with rice, beans,cup of cheese sauce,lettuce,sour cream,guacamole and pico de gallo
Grilled Chicken Tacos Al Carbon
3 roll up tacos in a flour tortilla with bell peppers and onions, serve with rice, beans, cup of cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Mix Tacos Al Carbon
3 roll up tacos in a flour tortilla with bell peppers and onions, serve with rice, beans, cup of cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Carnitas (red sauce)
slow cook pork chunks simmered on your choice of sauce, serve with rice,beans and tortillas
Carnitas (green sauce)
slow cook pork chunks simmered on your choice of sauce, serve with rice,beans and tortillas
Chiles Rellenos Dinner
two poblano peppers stuff with cheese,bather and deep fry topped with your choice of sauce, serve with rice and beans
Chicken Chiles Rellenos Dinner
two poblano peppers stuff with cheese,bather and deep fry topped with your choice of sauce, serve with rice and beans
Beef Chiles Rellenos Dinner
two poblano peppers stuff with cheese,bather and deep fry topped with your choice of sauce, serve with rice and beans
Delicioso
this delicious dish has fish (filet),three jumbo shrimp, fajita style steak, grill chicken,carnitas (pork), serve with rice,beans,lettuce,sour cream,guacamole,pico de gallo and tortillas.
Parrilla Hidalguense
fajita style steak,chicken,jalapen sausage,4 jumbo shrimp, fajita style chicken quesadilla, serve with rice,beans,lettuce sour cream,guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas for 2
Molcajete Clasico
traditional hot volcanic rock molcajete,fill with grill chicken,carne asada,carnitas(pork)3 jumbo shrimpand nopales(cactus), serve with rice,beans,lettuce,sour cream,guacamole,pico de gallo and tortillas for 2
Classic Burger
a delicious (CAB) 8 0z. patty grill to perfection with cheese,bacon,lettuce,tomatoes,onions and serve with fries
Don Chuy Tacos
3 corn tortilla tacos your choice of steak,grill chicken or carnitas(pork) topped with pico de gallo and chunks of pineapple serve with rice and beans
Tacos Tres Amigos
3 corn tortillas tacos fill with your choice of carne asada,grill chicken and carnitas (pork) topped with onions,cilantro,and avocado slices serve with rice and beans
Fajitas
Steak Sizzling Fajitas
Grilled Chicken Sizzling Fajitas
Mix Sizzling Fajitas
Fajitas Texanas
Fajitas Supremas
Shrimp Fajitas
Fish Fajitas
Vegetable Fajitas
Fajita Pineapple
chicken,steak and shrimp grill with bellpeppers,onions and chunks of pineapple topped with cheese sauce serve in a hollowed pineapple shell,with one cheese enchilada,lettuce,sour cream,guacamole,pico de gallo and tortillas
Parrilla Mexicana
fajita steak,chicken and shrimp shishkabob serve wit 2 plates of rice,beans,lettuce,sour cream,guacamole,pico de gallo and tortillas for 2
Parrillada Potrillo
this awesome dish is for the whole family,you will get a taste of steak, chicken fajitas grill with bell peppers and onions,generous a portion of our grill carnitas(pork), 4 jumbo shrimp,carne asada,chorizo(mexican sausage,nopales(cactus), and grill jalapenos peppers serve with rice,beans,lettuce,sour cream,guacamole,pico de gallo and tortillas for 6 people or more
Valentines Special
Steak Dishes
Carne Asada
16 oz. skirt steak marinated to perfection cook as requested,serve with rice,beans,lettuce,tomatoes,onions, avocado slices and tortillas. (we recoment medium or medium rare)
Jon Skillet
6oz skirt steak,grill chicken breast,and 3 diablo shrimp ,topped a mix of mushrooms, onions and poblano peppers cover with cheese sauce,serve with rice,beans,lettuce,sour cream,guacamole and pico de gallo
Steak Picado
with onions,tomatoes and jalapenos topped with special cheesy sauce, serve with rice, beans and tortillas
Chicken Picado
with onions,tomatoes and jalapenos topped with special cheesy sauce, serve with rice, beans and tortillas
Steak Mexicano
12 oz. (CAB) ribeye steak well seasoned then grill as requested topped with grill mushroom,onions with a side of cheese sauce, serve with rice,beans, tortillas
Steak & Fried Shrimp
12 oz. (CAB)ribeye steak delicately seasoned accompanied with 4 jumbo shrimp served with steak fries and a tossed salad
Steak & Grilled Shrimp
12 oz. (CAB)ribeye steak delicately seasoned accompanied with 4 jumbo shrimp served with steak fries and a tossed salad
Seafood Dishes
Ahi Tuna Ceviche
ceviche is seafood dish where diced cubes of raw fish (or shrimp),marinated in lime juice, and mixed with olive oil, chopped tomatoes,onions,jalapenos,cilantro,topped with avocado slices. IS LIKE A MEXICAN SUSHI!!!!!
Shrimp Ceviche
ceviche is seafood dish where diced cubes of raw fish (or shrimp),marinated in lime juice, and mixed with olive oil, chopped tomatoes,onions,jalapenos,cilantro,topped with avocado slices. IS LIKE A MEXICAN SUSHI!!!!!
Shrimp Tacos
3 flour tortilla grill shrimp tacos with lettuce,tomatoes and cheese serve with rice and beans
Fish Tacos
3 flour tortilla grill fish tacos with lettuce,tomatoes and cheese serve with rice and beans
Camarones a la Diabla
deliciously marinated shrimp grill with tomatoes,onions and "chile de arbol" (a very spicy pepper) our very special sauce, serve with rice, beans and tortillas.
Shrimp Brochettes
six bacon wrapped shrimp "diablo" stuffed with jalapeno slice and cream cheese, serve with rice,beans and steam veggies
Shrimp Cocktail (mexican style)
Our version of the mexican dish, our cocktail sauce containing tomatoes,onions,cilantro,jalapenos and avocados serve witn saltines crackers, try it with spicy salsa valentina
Mahi-Mahi & Fried Shrimp
10 oz fish filet and four jumbo shrimp,serve with steak fries and tossed salad
Mahi-Mahi & Grilled Shrimp
10 oz fish filet and four jumbo shrimp,serve with steak fries and tossed salad
Fried Shrimp & Fries
Grill Shrimp & Fries
Chicken Dishes
Pechugas a la Plancha
grill chicken breast serve with rice,beans,lettuce,tomatoes,onions,slice avocados and tortillas
Grilled Chicken Happy Plate
a bed of rice topped with cheese and cheese sauce (ONE OF OUR TOP SELLERS)
Steak Happy Plate
a bed of rice topped with cheese and cheese sauce (ONE OF OUR TOP SELLERS)
Mix Happy Plate
a bed of rice topped with cheese and cheese sauce (ONE OF OUR TOP SELLERS)
Texano Happy Plate
a bed of rice topped with cheese and cheese sauce (ONE OF OUR TOP SELLERS)
Shrimp Happy Plate
a bed of rice topped with cheese and cheese sauce (ONE OF OUR TOP SELLERS)
Chicken & Eggs
grill chicken breast and two eggs (sunny side up) serve with rice and beans and tortillas
Pollo Ranchero
grill chicken breast topped with cheese sauce and serve with rice,beans and steam veggies
Grill Chicken and Veggies
chicken breast lightly seasoned serve with steam veggies,lettuce,sour cream,guacamole and pico de gallo
Dinner Combos
#1 Dinner Combo
one crispy taco,two enchiladas and rice
#2 Dinner Combo
one crispy taco,one enchilada,and one chile relleno
#3 Dinner Combo
two enchiladas,rice and beans
#4 Dinner Combo
crispy taco,enchilada and rice and beans
#5 Dinner Combo
enchilada,tamale,rice and beans
#6 Dinner Combo
Burrito, Enchilada/ rice and beans
#7 Dinner Combo
burrito, enchilada and crispy taco
#8 Dinner Combo
enchilada, burrito and chile relleno
#9 Dinner Combo
burrito, enchilada and tamale
#10 Dinner Combo
burrito, enchilada, rice and beans
#11 Dinner Combo
Potrillo Special Menu
Quesadilla de Birria
corn tortilla fill with birria (slow cook beef stew) the tortilla is deeped into the birria soup then grill with cheese till gets a little crispy, then serve with a cup of consome (soup) with cilantro and onions.
Tacos de Birria
3 corn tortilla tacos,fill with birria topped with cilantro and onions.
Texas Fries
a bed of steak fries topped with steak,cheese and cover with cheese sauce
Pollo Chilango
grill chicken breast with grill shrimp, serve with rice,charro beans and lettuce,tomatoes,onions and avocado slices.
Tenderloin Fajitas
we recommended medium or medium rare .grill with bell peppers and onions with ANDOUILLE SMOKE SAUSAGE ,serve with charro beans,sour cream,guacamole,pico de gallo, and tortillas