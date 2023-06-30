Vibe 2072 Somerville Rd
FOOD
Shareables
Wings
Extra crispy chicken wings
Fried cheese curds
Wisconsin cheese curds and three diferentes and delicious dipping sauces
Garbage can Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips, Mexico cheese, queso blanco, black beans, jalapeño, chicken, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream & guac
The perfect basket of fries
Tater tots, waffle, sweet potatoes, crinkle, steak, curly, regular and 4 dipping sauces.
Chicken quesadilla
Large flour tortillas, chicken, cheddar cheese, sour cream.
Chicken flautas
Four corn tortillas filled with cheese and chicken served with salad and sour cream.
TACOS
Birria Tacos
Beef stew's tender, cheese and served with delicious birria dipping stew lime, pickled spicy onions, grilled jalapeños,
Chicken Tacos
Grilled chicken Onion & Cilantro, Radish lime, spacy red onions, green
Pastor Tacos
Marinate roasted Pork, Onion & Cilantro, Radish lime, spacy red onions, green
Steak Tacos
Grilled Steak Onion & Cilantro, Radish lime, spacy red onions, green