El Pueblo Mexican & Spanish Restaurant 9550 Old Keene Mill Road
Drinks
Soft Drinks
Smoothies
Beverages
FOOD
Appetizers
Chicken Flautas
A crispy deep-fried tortilla shell rolled and stuffed with blended chicken, cilantro, onions and celery, served with mayonesa chipotle sauce
Combo Nachos
Ground beef, chicken, beans, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños
Diablitos
Deep-fried hot jalapeños stuffed with cheddar cheese
Fajita Combo Nachos
Fajita Nachos
Mexican Chicken Wings
Chicken wings bathed in our special Buffalo sauce
Mexican Pizza
10” flour tortilla topped with your choice of ground beef or chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, served with jalapeños, sour cream and guacamole
Pueblo's Fiesta Sampler
Chicken quesadilla, nachos, diablitos and taquitos
Pupusas
Soft cornmeal filled with your choice of pork and cheese, loroco flower and cheese, bean and cheese or plain cheese
Tamal de Elote
Sweet soft cornmeal, served with sour cream
Tamales de Pollo
Soft cornmeal stuffed with pieces of chicken and veggies, served with pico de gallo
Yucca Con Chicharron
Fried cassava and fried pork chunks, served with yucca sauce Dinner size with rice and beans
Salads/Soup
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, topped with grated Parmesan cheese and crispy tortilla chips
Chicken Ceasar Salad
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chicken, vegetables and tortilla strips
Fajita Salad
A crisp deep-fried tortilla shell filled with sautéed onions, green and red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese, topped with jalapeños, black olives, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Your choice of fajita steak or chicken
Grilled Chicken Spinach Salad
A bed of fresh spinach topped with lightly steamed broccoli, red onions, diced tomatoes and grilled chicken, served with your choice of dressing
House Salad
Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, red onions, shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese and your choice of dressing
Shrimp Fajita Salad
Sopa de Mariscos
Clams, mussels, crab, croaker fish and shrimp seafood soup, served with homemade corn tortillas
Sopa de Mondongo
Beef tripe and bones served with vegetables, served with homemade corn tortillas
Sopa de Res
Beef short rib soup with yucca and vegetables, served with homemade tortillas
Taco Salad
A crisp deep-fried tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese, topped with jalapeños, black olives, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Your choice of chicken, beef or beans
Las Tapas / Specials
Almejas a la Marinera
Clams in white wine sauce, served with garlic bread
Asparagus
Blackenen Ribeye
Calamari
Lightly floured and fried, served with marinara sauce
Camarones al Ajillo
Shrimp in a garlic sauce, served with garlic bread
Carnitas De Cerdo
Champinoes al Ajillo
Mushrooms in garlic and wine sauce, served with garlic bread
Fried Plantains
Plantains served with sour cream and beans
Garlic Bread
Garlic Scallops
Sautéed scallops with green onions, topped with garlic and herb, served with garlic bread
Langosta
Mejillones en Salsa
Mussels steamed in spicy tomato and onion sauce, served with garlic bread
New York Tamp.
New Zealand Muss
Pollo Azteca
Pollo con Limon al Ajillo
Chicken in a lemon-garlic sauce, served with garlic bread
Pollo Con Limon Alcaparas
Pollo Frascatti
Pueblo Mariscos
Rainbow Trout
Salmon Poblano
Seafood Enchiladas
Shrimp Cocktail
Grilled shrimp blended with olive oil, onions, cilantro, avocado, tomatoes, orange and lemon juice
Shrimp Primavera
Verduras
Vegetables sautéed with garlic and olive oil
Chimichangas
Beef Chimichangas
Flour tortilla filled with shredded beef and cheese, deep-fried, topped with ranchera sauce and cheese
Pollo Chimichangas
Flour tortilla filled with chicken, cheese and ranchera sauce, deep-fried, topped with ranchera sauce and cheese
Steak Chimichangas
Flour tortilla filled with sautéed steak, onions, peppers and cheese, deep-fried, topped with ranchera sauce and cheese
Enchiladas/Quesadillas
10" Quesadillas
Stuffed with mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Beef/Quesadilla
Chicken`Quesadilla
Crab Quesadilla
Stuffed with crabmeat, corn, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Grill Chicken Quesadilla
Los Tres
3 enchiladas: 1 beef topped with red sauce, 1 chicken topped with green sauce and 1 cheese topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo
Port. M Quesad
Pueblo's Enchiladas
Your choice of chicken, beef or cheese enchiladas, topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, served with rice, beans and pico de gallo
Salmon / Quesadilla
Stuffed with smoked salmon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Shrimp Quesadilla
Stuffed with baby shrimp sautéed with onions, garlic, peppers,tomatoes, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Spinach-Mush/Quesad
Stuffed with spinach, mushrooms, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Steak Quesadilla
Vegetable Quesadilla
Stuffed with grilled vegetables, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Tacos/Burritos
Bean Burrito
Black Bean & Vegetable Tacos
2 tacos with black beans and vegetables, your choice of sour cream or guacamole
Burrito Fiesta
Flour tortilla filled with beef or chicken, beans and cheese
Chicken Vegetable Burrito
Chile Verde Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with steak, spicy salsa, red onions and green chilies, topped with green tomatillo sauce and melted cheese
Fish Tacos
2 tacos stuffed with tilapia fish chunks, served with a side of pico de gallo, lettuce and mango sauce, sour cream or guacamole
Road House Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with chili con carne and cheese, topped with chili con queso and melted cheese
Shrimp Tacos
2 tacos with shrimp sautéed in onions, peppers, tomatoes and ranchero sauce, your choice of sour cream or guacamole
Tacos Al Carbon
2 tacos stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, served with a side of pico de gallo, diced tomatoes and lettuce and your choice of sour cream or guacamole
Tacos Vera Cruz
2 tacos with beef or chicken, your choice of sour cream or guacamole
Vegetable Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with vegetables and cheese
Fajitas
Combo Fajitas
Beef and chicken on a bed of sautéed onions, tomatoes, red and green peppers
El Pueblo Fajitas
Your choice of beef or chicken on a bed of sautéed onions, tomatoes, red and green peppers
Shrimp Fajitas
Large grilled shrimp on a bed of sautéed onions, tomatoes, red and green peppers
Super Pueblo Combo
Shrimp, beef and chicken on a bed of sautéed onions, tomatoes, red and green peppers
Vegetable Fajitas
A variety of vegetables on a bed of sautéed onions, tomatoes, red and green peppers
Pueblo Combos
Combo Uno
2 spinach and cheese enchiladas and 1 beef taco
Combo Dos
1 chicken enchilada and 1 beef Mexican tamale
Combo Tres
1 chicken chimichanga and 1 beef enchilada
Combo Cuatro
2 beef or chicken enchiladas and 1 taco
Combo Cinco
1 enchilada, 1 taco and 1 chalupa, your choice of beef or chicken
El Pueblo Specialty
Barbecued Ribs
Half rack of pork ribs slowly cooked with our special seasoning and sauce, served with your choice of steak fries, yucca or vegetables
Barbecued Ribs-Whole rack
Whole rack of pork ribs slowly cooked with our special seasoning and sauce, served with your choice of steak fries, yucca or vegetables
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Quick-fried shrimp with toasted garlic, butter and wine sauce, served over rice with a side of beans, pico de gallo and homemade tortillas
Carne A La Tampiquena
Marinated grilled flank steak topped with a chili poblano cream sauce, served with 2 cheese and pico de gallo enchiladas and rice
Carne Asada
Steak marinated in special spices and grilled to your taste, served with grilled onions, a slice of fried plantain, rice, beans, pico de gallo and homemade tortillas
Carne Entomatada
Steak topped with sautéed onions and peppers in ranchero sauce, served with rice, salad and homemade tortillas
Chiles Rellenos
Chiles poblanos filled with ground beef and cheddar cheese, lightly breaded and fried, topped with ranchero sauce and melted cheese, served with rice, beans and pico de gallo
Costillas A La Mexicana
Pork ribs sautéed in a spicy chipotle sauce, served with rice, black beans and your choice of flour or corn tortillas
Fried Shrimp & Fries
Large butterfly shrimp platter, served with cocktail sauce
Lomo Saltado
Beef or chicken with red and green peppers, tomatoes, red onions and salsa, all sautéed with steak fries, served with rice and salad
Mar y Tierra
Grilled 10 oz. rib eye steak marinated and then topped with green tomatillo sauce and large grilled shrimp, served with black beans, rice and homemade tortillas
Mexican T-Bone
Grilled 12 oz. T-bone steak topped with green tomatillo sauce, served with rice, black beans and vegetables
Mexican Tamal Dinner
Mojarra Frita
Whole fresh tilapia pan seared then topped with a sautéed lemon white wine sauce with onions, red and green peppers, served with rice and salad
Paello Marinara
Clams, shrimp, mussels and calamari simmered in a saffron and caper sauce, served over rice
Pescado A La Veracruzana
Marinated salmon steak grilled and then topped with a tomatoes,capers, olives, red and green pepper sauce, served with rice and beans
Pollo A La Crema
Sautéed chicken breast smothered in garlic, mushrooms, white wine and oregano cream sauce, served with rice and vegetables
Pollo Asado
Grilled lean chicken breast, served with grilled onions, rice, beans and pico de gallo
San Jose Platter
1 chili relleno, 1 spinach and cheese enchilada and 1 Mexican tamale, served with rice, beans and pico de gallo
Seafood Tostados
Crispy fried tortillas topped with sautéed shrimp, scallops, calamari, onions, tomatoes and peppers, melted cheese and salsa over rice and beans
Tequila Shrimp & Scallops
Shrimp and scallops topped with tequila orange cream sauce, served with rice, black beans and vegetables
Texas Lasagna
3 tortillas layered with chicken breast, steak, vegetables and cheese, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans
Los Ninos
Chicken Nuggets & Fries
Dinosaur-shaped nuggets
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Served with steak fries
Hot Dog
100% beef with rice or fries
Kid Burrito Filemon
Flour tortilla filled with ground beef and cheese, topped with red sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and beans
Kid Enchilada
Chicken, beef or cheese, served with rice and beans
Kid Meal
Kid Quesadilla
6” quesadilla stuffed with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, served with rice and beans
Kid Taco
Served with rice and beans or steak fries
Side Orders
Add Fajita Beef
Add Chips
Add Cream
Add Fajita Chicken
Add Grilled Chick
Add Ground Beef
Add Mushroms
Add Shredded Chick
Add Spinach
Add Vegetable
Beef Taco
Black Beans
Cheese
Cheese Sauce
Chicken Taco
Chile Relleno A La Carte
Chipotle Mayo
Chips & Salsa
Corn Tortillas
Enchiladas a la Carte
Fajita Setup
Fish Taco A La Carte
Flour Tortillas
Guac & Chips
Guacamole
Home Tortillas
Jalapeno Toreado
Jalapenos
Large Chips & Salsa
Mexican Tamale A La Carte
NO MAKE
Onioin/Peppers
Pappas Fritas
Pico De Gallo
Pinto Beans
Platanos Fritos
Queso & Chips
Regular Chips
Rice
Salsa
Shrimp Taco A La Carte
Sour Cream
Tacos Carbon A La Carte
Vegetable Side
Yucca (Fried Cassava)
Yucca Sauce
Desserts
Flan
Creamy custard baked just right
Helado
Deep-fried vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and a cherry
Ice Cream Scoop
La Gorda
Chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate syrup and a cherry
Sopapilla
Golden puff pastry coated with honey and cinnamon
Tres Leches
Vanilla Ice Cream
2 scoops, whipped cream and a cherry
Xangos
Banana cheesecake wrapped in pastry dough, deep-fried, served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and dusted with cinnamon sugar