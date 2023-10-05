Drinks

Soft Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Coke Bottle

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Kid Beverage

$1.99

Large Spanish Juice

$3.75

Pink Lemonade

$3.25

Rob Roy

$3.95

Root Beer

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Spanish Juice

$3.50

Sprite

$3.25

Tonic Water

$2.99

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.25

Smoothies

Banana Smoothie

$5.99

Chocolate Smoothie

$5.99

Mango Smoothie

$5.99

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$5.99

Peach Smoothie

$5.99

Pina Colada Smoothie

$5.99

Raspberry Smoothie

$5.99

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.99

Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.75

Bottle Water

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Coffee

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.75

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$5.25

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Tomato Juice

$3.25

Virgin Daiquiri

$6.99

Virgin Margarita

$6.99

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.99

FOOD

Appetizers

Chicken Flautas

$11.99

A crispy deep-fried tortilla shell rolled and stuffed with blended chicken, cilantro, onions and celery, served with mayonesa chipotle sauce

Combo Nachos

$14.99

Ground beef, chicken, beans, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños

Diablitos

$7.99

Deep-fried hot jalapeños stuffed with cheddar cheese

Fajita Combo Nachos

$20.99

Fajita Nachos

$18.99

Mexican Chicken Wings

$11.99

Chicken wings bathed in our special Buffalo sauce

Mexican Pizza

$11.99

10” flour tortilla topped with your choice of ground beef or chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, served with jalapeños, sour cream and guacamole

Pueblo's Fiesta Sampler

$14.99

Chicken quesadilla, nachos, diablitos and taquitos

Pupusas

$2.99

Soft cornmeal filled with your choice of pork and cheese, loroco flower and cheese, bean and cheese or plain cheese

Tamal de Elote

$3.25

Sweet soft cornmeal, served with sour cream

Tamales de Pollo

$3.85

Soft cornmeal stuffed with pieces of chicken and veggies, served with pico de gallo

Yucca Con Chicharron

$11.99

Fried cassava and fried pork chunks, served with yucca sauce Dinner size with rice and beans

Salads/Soup

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, topped with grated Parmesan cheese and crispy tortilla chips

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$15.99

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.50

Chicken, vegetables and tortilla strips

Fajita Salad

$17.99

A crisp deep-fried tortilla shell filled with sautéed onions, green and red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese, topped with jalapeños, black olives, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Your choice of fajita steak or chicken

Grilled Chicken Spinach Salad

$14.99

A bed of fresh spinach topped with lightly steamed broccoli, red onions, diced tomatoes and grilled chicken, served with your choice of dressing

House Salad

$7.99

Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, red onions, shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese and your choice of dressing

Shrimp Fajita Salad

$19.99

Sopa de Mariscos

$22.99

Clams, mussels, crab, croaker fish and shrimp seafood soup, served with homemade corn tortillas

Sopa de Mondongo

$18.99

Beef tripe and bones served with vegetables, served with homemade corn tortillas

Sopa de Res

Beef short rib soup with yucca and vegetables, served with homemade tortillas

Taco Salad

$15.99

A crisp deep-fried tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese, topped with jalapeños, black olives, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Your choice of chicken, beef or beans

Las Tapas / Specials

Almejas a la Marinera

$12.99

Clams in white wine sauce, served with garlic bread

Asparagus

$12.99

Blackenen Ribeye

$35.00

Calamari

$12.99

Lightly floured and fried, served with marinara sauce

Camarones al Ajillo

$12.99

Shrimp in a garlic sauce, served with garlic bread

Carnitas De Cerdo

$19.99

Champinoes al Ajillo

$8.99

Mushrooms in garlic and wine sauce, served with garlic bread

Fried Plantains

$7.85

Plantains served with sour cream and beans

Garlic Bread

$1.25

Garlic Scallops

$13.50

Sautéed scallops with green onions, topped with garlic and herb, served with garlic bread

Langosta

$46.99

Mejillones en Salsa

$12.99

Mussels steamed in spicy tomato and onion sauce, served with garlic bread

New York Tamp.

$34.99

New Zealand Muss

$13.99

Pollo Azteca

$23.99

Pollo con Limon al Ajillo

$8.50

Chicken in a lemon-garlic sauce, served with garlic bread

Pollo Con Limon Alcaparas

$21.99

Pollo Frascatti

$23.99

Pueblo Mariscos

$25.99

Rainbow Trout

$24.99

Salmon Poblano

$22.00

Seafood Enchiladas

$22.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.99

Grilled shrimp blended with olive oil, onions, cilantro, avocado, tomatoes, orange and lemon juice

Shrimp Primavera

$24.99

Verduras

$7.75

Vegetables sautéed with garlic and olive oil

Chimichangas

Beef Chimichangas

$16.99

Flour tortilla filled with shredded beef and cheese, deep-fried, topped with ranchera sauce and cheese

Pollo Chimichangas

$16.99

Flour tortilla filled with chicken, cheese and ranchera sauce, deep-fried, topped with ranchera sauce and cheese

Steak Chimichangas

$16.99

Flour tortilla filled with sautéed steak, onions, peppers and cheese, deep-fried, topped with ranchera sauce and cheese

Enchiladas/Quesadillas

10" Quesadillas

$9.99

Stuffed with mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Beef/Quesadilla

$12.99

Chicken`Quesadilla

$12.99

Crab Quesadilla

$17.99

Stuffed with crabmeat, corn, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Grill Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Los Tres

$16.99

3 enchiladas: 1 beef topped with red sauce, 1 chicken topped with green sauce and 1 cheese topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo

Port. M Quesad

$12.99

Pueblo's Enchiladas

$14.99

Your choice of chicken, beef or cheese enchiladas, topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, served with rice, beans and pico de gallo

Salmon / Quesadilla

$15.99

Stuffed with smoked salmon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.99

Stuffed with baby shrimp sautéed with onions, garlic, peppers,tomatoes, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Spinach-Mush/Quesad

$12.99

Stuffed with spinach, mushrooms, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Steak Quesadilla

$14.99

Vegetable Quesadilla

$12.99

Stuffed with grilled vegetables, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Tacos/Burritos

Bean Burrito

$13.99

Black Bean & Vegetable Tacos

$13.99

2 tacos with black beans and vegetables, your choice of sour cream or guacamole

Burrito Fiesta

$15.99

Flour tortilla filled with beef or chicken, beans and cheese

Chicken Vegetable Burrito

$15.99

Chile Verde Burrito

$16.99

Flour tortilla filled with steak, spicy salsa, red onions and green chilies, topped with green tomatillo sauce and melted cheese

Fish Tacos

$15.99

2 tacos stuffed with tilapia fish chunks, served with a side of pico de gallo, lettuce and mango sauce, sour cream or guacamole

Road House Burrito

$15.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with chili con carne and cheese, topped with chili con queso and melted cheese

Shrimp Tacos

$15.99

2 tacos with shrimp sautéed in onions, peppers, tomatoes and ranchero sauce, your choice of sour cream or guacamole

Tacos Al Carbon

$15.99

2 tacos stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, served with a side of pico de gallo, diced tomatoes and lettuce and your choice of sour cream or guacamole

Tacos Vera Cruz

$13.99

2 tacos with beef or chicken, your choice of sour cream or guacamole

Vegetable Burrito

$14.99

Flour tortilla filled with vegetables and cheese

Fajitas

Combo Fajitas

$21.99

Beef and chicken on a bed of sautéed onions, tomatoes, red and green peppers

El Pueblo Fajitas

$19.99

Your choice of beef or chicken on a bed of sautéed onions, tomatoes, red and green peppers

Shrimp Fajitas

$20.99

Large grilled shrimp on a bed of sautéed onions, tomatoes, red and green peppers

Super Pueblo Combo

$23.99

Shrimp, beef and chicken on a bed of sautéed onions, tomatoes, red and green peppers

Vegetable Fajitas

$18.99

A variety of vegetables on a bed of sautéed onions, tomatoes, red and green peppers

Pueblo Combos

Combo Uno

$15.99

2 spinach and cheese enchiladas and 1 beef taco

Combo Dos

$14.99

1 chicken enchilada and 1 beef Mexican tamale

Combo Tres

$14.99

1 chicken chimichanga and 1 beef enchilada

Combo Cuatro

$15.99

2 beef or chicken enchiladas and 1 taco

Combo Cinco

$15.99

1 enchilada, 1 taco and 1 chalupa, your choice of beef or chicken

El Pueblo Specialty

Barbecued Ribs

$18.99

Half rack of pork ribs slowly cooked with our special seasoning and sauce, served with your choice of steak fries, yucca or vegetables

Barbecued Ribs-Whole rack

$28.99

Whole rack of pork ribs slowly cooked with our special seasoning and sauce, served with your choice of steak fries, yucca or vegetables

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$20.99

Quick-fried shrimp with toasted garlic, butter and wine sauce, served over rice with a side of beans, pico de gallo and homemade tortillas

Carne A La Tampiquena

$22.99

Marinated grilled flank steak topped with a chili poblano cream sauce, served with 2 cheese and pico de gallo enchiladas and rice

Carne Asada

$21.99

Steak marinated in special spices and grilled to your taste, served with grilled onions, a slice of fried plantain, rice, beans, pico de gallo and homemade tortillas

Carne Entomatada

$22.99

Steak topped with sautéed onions and peppers in ranchero sauce, served with rice, salad and homemade tortillas

Chiles Rellenos

$17.99

Chiles poblanos filled with ground beef and cheddar cheese, lightly breaded and fried, topped with ranchero sauce and melted cheese, served with rice, beans and pico de gallo

Costillas A La Mexicana

$20.99

Pork ribs sautéed in a spicy chipotle sauce, served with rice, black beans and your choice of flour or corn tortillas

Fried Shrimp & Fries

$18.99

Large butterfly shrimp platter, served with cocktail sauce

Lomo Saltado

$20.99

Beef or chicken with red and green peppers, tomatoes, red onions and salsa, all sautéed with steak fries, served with rice and salad

Mar y Tierra

$28.99

Grilled 10 oz. rib eye steak marinated and then topped with green tomatillo sauce and large grilled shrimp, served with black beans, rice and homemade tortillas

Mexican T-Bone

$28.00

Grilled 12 oz. T-bone steak topped with green tomatillo sauce, served with rice, black beans and vegetables

Mexican Tamal Dinner

$16.99

Mojarra Frita

$17.99

Whole fresh tilapia pan seared then topped with a sautéed lemon white wine sauce with onions, red and green peppers, served with rice and salad

Paello Marinara

$25.99

Clams, shrimp, mussels and calamari simmered in a saffron and caper sauce, served over rice

Pescado A La Veracruzana

$20.99

Marinated salmon steak grilled and then topped with a tomatoes,capers, olives, red and green pepper sauce, served with rice and beans

Pollo A La Crema

$22.99

Sautéed chicken breast smothered in garlic, mushrooms, white wine and oregano cream sauce, served with rice and vegetables

Pollo Asado

$18.99

Grilled lean chicken breast, served with grilled onions, rice, beans and pico de gallo

San Jose Platter

$18.99

1 chili relleno, 1 spinach and cheese enchilada and 1 Mexican tamale, served with rice, beans and pico de gallo

Seafood Tostados

$22.99

Crispy fried tortillas topped with sautéed shrimp, scallops, calamari, onions, tomatoes and peppers, melted cheese and salsa over rice and beans

Tequila Shrimp & Scallops

$23.99

Shrimp and scallops topped with tequila orange cream sauce, served with rice, black beans and vegetables

Texas Lasagna

$20.99

3 tortillas layered with chicken breast, steak, vegetables and cheese, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans

Los Ninos

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$5.99

Dinosaur-shaped nuggets

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Served with steak fries

Hot Dog

$5.75

100% beef with rice or fries

Kid Burrito Filemon

$5.99

Flour tortilla filled with ground beef and cheese, topped with red sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and beans

Kid Enchilada

$5.99

Chicken, beef or cheese, served with rice and beans

Kid Meal

$1.50

Kid Quesadilla

$5.50

6” quesadilla stuffed with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, served with rice and beans

Kid Taco

$5.50

Served with rice and beans or steak fries

Side Orders

Add Fajita Beef

$5.50

Add Chips

$1.95

Add Cream

$0.99

Add Fajita Chicken

$5.25

Add Grilled Chick

$5.25

Add Ground Beef

$2.99

Add Mushroms

$2.95

Add Shredded Chick

$2.95

Add Spinach

$2.95

Add Vegetable

$3.95

Beef Taco

$2.99

Black Beans

$2.50

Cheese

$1.95

Cheese Sauce

$3.50

Chicken Taco

$2.99

Chile Relleno A La Carte

$7.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Corn Tortillas

$0.85

Enchiladas a la Carte

$5.75

Fajita Setup

$5.50

Fish Taco A La Carte

$6.25

Flour Tortillas

$0.89

Guac & Chips

$10.99

Guacamole

$3.75+

Home Tortillas

$1.00

Jalapeno Toreado

$1.50

Jalapenos

$0.85

Large Chips & Salsa

$11.99

Mexican Tamale A La Carte

$6.25

NO MAKE

Onioin/Peppers

$3.50

Pappas Fritas

$4.99

Pico De Gallo

$1.25

Pinto Beans

$2.50

Platanos Fritos

$4.99

Queso & Chips

$7.99

Regular Chips

$2.99

Rice

$2.50

Salsa

$1.50+

Shrimp Taco A La Carte

$6.25

Sour Cream

$0.99

Tacos Carbon A La Carte

$5.75

Vegetable Side

$4.95

Yucca (Fried Cassava)

$5.99

Yucca Sauce

$1.25

Desserts

Flan

$7.00

Creamy custard baked just right

Helado

$6.50

Deep-fried vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and a cherry

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.75

La Gorda

$6.50

Chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate syrup and a cherry

Sopapilla

$6.00

Golden puff pastry coated with honey and cinnamon

Tres Leches

$8.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.25

2 scoops, whipped cream and a cherry

Xangos

$6.50

Banana cheesecake wrapped in pastry dough, deep-fried, served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and dusted with cinnamon sugar

Lunch Menu

Tacos Veracruz

Chimichangas

$13.99

Enchiladas

$11.99

Texas Lasagna

$9.99

Burritos

$11.99

Plato Del Pueblo

$9.50

Enchilada and Taco

$10.99

Tacos Al Carbon

$12.99

Fajita Salad

$14.99

Taco Salad

$12.99

Ceasar Salad

$12.99

Quesadillas

$10.99

Camarones A La Mexicana

$16.99

Mexican Tamales

$10.99

Mojarra Frita

$15.99

Camarones Al Mojo

$16.99

Tilapia Entomatada

$14.99

Combo Fajitas

$18.99

Chile Relleno And Enchilada

$12.99

Mexican Pizza

$9.99

Carne Asada

$19.99

Steak Ranchero

$17.99

Steak Chimichanga

$14.99

Pueblo Fajitas

$17.99

Breakfast Menu

Cheese Omelet

$7.99

Chorizo Burrito

$11.99

Eggs

$2.50

Fajita Omelet

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Omelet Kids

$5.99

Kid Breakfast Burrito

$5.50

Mamas Special Burrito

$11.99

Mexican Potatoes

$2.99

Portabella Mushroom Omelet

$9.99

Shrimp Omelet

$12.99

Shrimp Omelet Kids

$7.99

Spanish Bravo Omelet

$9.99

Spanish Omelet

$9.99

Spinach Omelet

$8.99

Steak Ranchero

$14.99

Toast White/Wheat

$1.75

Vegetable Omelet

$9.99