El Ranchero- EM New 305 West State Street
Menu
Ala Carte
- Cebollas Azadas$5.00
- Chile Relleno Solo$6.99
Chile poblano pepper stuffed with cheese
- Chiles Azados$5.00
- Enchilada Solo$2.50
one single Enchilada
- Extra Galletas$3.50
- Flour Tortillas$3.00
- Fresh Jalapenos$2.50
- Homemade Corn Tortillas$4.00
- Orden De Nopales$6.99
- Orden De Pan$2.50
- Orden De Tostadas$3.00
- Queso Fresco$3.99
- Sour Cream$2.00
- Tortilla Chips$3.00
Appetizers
- Chesse Nachos$10.99
Corn tortilla chips with melted cheese
- Chicken Nachos$13.99
Corn tortilla chips with shuddered chicken and melted cheese
- Chips And Salsa$10.99
16 oz house salsa and chips
- Choriqueso$14.99
our homemade chorizo topped with melted cheese
- Fresh Guacamole Dip$8.99
Fresh homemade guacamole with chips
- Mini Taquitos$12.99
8 mini rolled deep fried tacos served with pico de Gallo, guacamole and s cream
- Queso Dip$8.99
queso dip with chips
Burritos
- Burrito Americano$11.99
Large flour Tortilla filled with bean, rice choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese
- Burrito Deluxe$21.99
Large flour Tortilla filled with grill chicken, shrimp, bell pepper and onions. Topped with green sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice, house salad and s cream
- Burrito Mexicano$10.99
Large flour Tortilla filled with bean, rice choice of meat, cilando and onions
- Burrito Ranchero Dinner$19.99
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of grill chicken or steak, bell peppers and onions. topped with green salsa and melted cheese. served with rice, house salad and s cream
Del Mar
- Camarones Al Mojilo$19.99
grill shrimp topped with our homemade garlic sauce, served with rice, house salad and fries.
- Camarones Ala Diabla$19.99
grill shrimp topped with our homemade spicy sauce, served with rice, house salad and fries.
- Camarones Empanizados$19.99
breaded deep fried shrimp, served with rice, house salad and fries.
- Coctel De Camaron$18.99
shrimp cocktail, pico de Gallo, and our homemade cocktail sauce.
- Coctel De Camaron Y Pulpo$20.99
shrimp and octopus cocktail
- Coctel Ranchero$23.99
shrimp, octopus, clams and ceviche cocktail
- Filete Empanizado$19.99
breaded deep fried tilapia fish, served with rice, house salad and fries
- Tostada De Camaron$7.00
- Tostada De Ceviche$7.00
- Tostada De Pulpo$8.99
- Tostada Mix$8.99
Dinner
- Chilaquiles Con Carne$18.99
corn toritilla deep fried, topped with sauce, choice of chicken or steak and melted cheese. served with rice and beans
- Chiles Rellenos Dinner$18.99
Two stuffed cheese Chile poblano pepper, served with rice, beans and house salad
- Chimichanga Dinner$17.99
Large flour tortilla deep fried filled with beans and choice of meat, topped with melted cheese, served with rice, house salad and s cream.
- Dinner Quesadilla$15.99
Flour tortilla filled with choice of meat and cheese. served with rice, house salad and s cream.
- Huarache Platillo$19.99
Large corn tortilla taco filled with choice of meat and cheese. served with rice house salad and s cream
- Paseo De Mexico$19.99
one chicken mole enchilada, one soft steak taco, one cheese quesadilla and one chile relleno. served with rice and beans
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Rancheras$17.99
3 enchiladas filled with choice of meat. topped with mole sauce and melted cheese. served with rice, house salad and s cream
- Enchiladas Supreme$17.99
3 enchiladas filled with chicken, pork and beef. topped with green sauce and melted cheese. served with rice, house salad and s cream.
- Orden Enchiladas$15.99
4 enchiladas filled with choice of meat or cheese, topped with green or mole sauce and Mexican cheese. served with rice, house salad and s cream
Fajitas
- Fajias Classic$20.99
Sauteed bell pepper, onions, and tomatoes, mixed with your choice of grill chicken or steak
- Fajita Quesadilla Platillo$19.99
Flour tortilla filled in with your choice of grill chicken or steak style fajitas.
- Fajitas Ala Mexicana$24.99
Grill chicken, steak, shrimp and Mexican chorizo.
- Fajitas De Camaron$22.99
Shrimp fajitas
- Fajitas Rancheras$23.99
Grill chicken, steak and shrimp
- Fajitas Vegetarianas$17.99
Mix Vegetables style fajitas
Gorditas
House Cuts
- Alambre$17.99
diced bell pepper and onions mixed with your choice of meat topped with cheese and avocado. served with flour or corn tortillas
- Arrachera Azteca$22.99
Marinated skirt steak, sautéed onions, poblano pepper and nopales. served with rice, beans, and guacamole
- Arrachera Tampiquena$24.99
Marinated skirt steak, sautéed onions, and poblano pepper. served with one chili relleno, beans, rice and guacamole
- Bistec Ala Mexicana$19.99
Steak strips cooked with jalapeños,onions and tomatoes. Topped with our homemade red Chile de arbor sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Bistec En Salsa$19.99
steak strips topped with red or green sauce. served with rice and beans
- Bistec Ranchero$19.99
Steak strips cooked with jalapeños, onions and tomatoes. served with rice and beans
- Carne Asada$20.99
steak cooked with poblano peppers and grill onions. topped with a chicken mole enchilada. Served with rice, beans and guacamole
- Mar Y Tierra$24.99
Sirloin Steak and Grill shrimp. mixed with sautéed onions and poblano pepper. served with rice, beans and guacamole
- Milanesa De Pollo$18.99
two seasoned, breaded and deep fried chicken breast. served with rices, fries and house salad.
- Parrillada$22.99
This classic Mexican dish comes with thin sirloin steak, Mexican chorizo, sautéed grill onions, grill nopal, and jalapeño. served with beans and guacamole.
- Pollo Ranchero$18.99
grill chicken mixed with sautéed onions, tomatoes and jalapeños. served with rice and beans
Kids Menu
- Kids Fries$3.99
- Kids#1 Quesadilla Taco$5.99
one cheese quesadilla and one chicken taco served with rice
- Kids#2 Chicken Tacos$5.99
two chicken soft tacos served with rice
- Kids#3 Chicken Quesadilla$5.99
one chicken quesadilla served with rice
- Kids#4 Chicken Nuggets$6.99
chicken nuggets and fries
- Kids#5 Chicken Fingers$6.99
chicken fingers and fries
Molcajetes
Nachos
Ala Carte
Tacos
- Fish Tacos$15.99
3 soft corn tortilla bread fish tacos topped with lettuce, pico de Gallo and cheese. served with guacamole and sour cream
- Shrimp Tacos$15.99
3 soft corn tortilla shrimp tacos topped with lettuce, pico de Gallo and cheese
- Tacos (Choose Your Protein)$4.00
soft corn tortilla taco with choice of meat
- Tacos Arrachera$21.99
4 Marinated skirt steak mix with jalapeños and onions. served with a side of guacamole
- Tacos Dorados$13.99
4 deep fried corn tortilla tacos, with choice of meat. served with rice, house salad and sour cream