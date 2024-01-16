El Rincon Ponceño 255 N Queen Street
Appetizers - Tostones (Fried Plantains)
Sides
Subs
- Jamon Y Queso$7.00
A timeless combination of thinly sliced ham, melted Swiss cheese, and fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all nestled in a soft, toasted sub roll
- Jamon, Huevo, Y Queso$10.00
Layers of savory sliced ham and creamy swiss cheese, served on a fresh sub roll toasted. It's topped with a perfectly cooked egg for an added touch of richness and flavor
- Pernil$12.00
Tender, juicy pork piled high on a fresh baguette with your choice of toppings. A savory delight that will satisfy your cravings!
- Bistec$14.00
Juicy slices of steak marinated in traditional island spices, grilled to juicy perfection, and nestled in a soft sub roll
- Cubano$13.00
A mouthwatering blend of slow-roasted pork, smoked ham, swiss cheese, tangy pickles, and mustard
- Tripleta$15.00
Roasted pork, ham, and steak piled high on a soft, toasted sub roll
- Pastrami$11.50
Thinly sliced, tender pastrami piled high on a sub roll, served with mustard and a pickle spear
- Mixto$20.00
Entree
- Bistec Encebollado$20.00
Tender, juicy steak with caramelized onions
- Carne Fritas$19.00
Bite-sized pieces of fried pork with a flavorful golden crust
- Chicharones De Pollo$17.00
Bite-sized pieces of tender chicken, coated in a seasoned batter and fried to golden perfection for a satisfyingly crispy texture
- Chuletas$19.00
Pork chops fried to perfection, boasting a smokey char
- Pernil*$19.00
Slow-roasted pork shoulder marinated in a blend of aromatic herbs and spices
- Camarones$23.00
- Seafood Mixto$26.00
Specialty Items
- Mezcla De Marisco Con Pescado$45.00
Seafood mix, red snapper, fried plantains, salad, and our signature sauce
- Plato Completo$28.00
2 pork chops with your choice of white rice or yellow rice, shrimp, fried plantains or sweet plantains, salad, and our signature sauce
- Chillo$27.00
Red snapper served with fried plantains, salad, lemon, and our signature sauce
- Mar y Tiera$35.00
Mofongo
- Mofongo - Carne Frita$16.00
Fried pork with a mound of mashed plantains, and garlic, paired with tender, seasoned beef that's been fried to perfection. A tropical fusion that's sure to satisfy
- Mofongo - Pernil$16.00
Roasted pork with a mound of mashed plantains, garlic, paired with tender roasted pork
- Mofongo - Bistec$20.00
Steak with a mound of mashed plantains, and garlic, paired with a juicy and tender grilled steak, seasoned to perfection
- Mofongo - Camarones$20.00
Shrimp with a mound of mashed plantains, and garlic, paired with a juicy and tender shrimp, seasoned to perfection
- Monfongo - Plain$10.00
- Mofongo - Chicharones de Pollo$16.00
- Mofongo - Mixto$24.00
Drinks
- Water$1.25
- Coke$1.85
- Diet Coke$1.85
- Pepsi$1.85
- Diet Pepsi$1.85
- Sprite$1.85
- Malta India$2.50
- Jugo de guava$1.75
- Pina Buena$2.50
- Kola Champagna$2.15
- Coconut Water$3.00
- Ginger ale$1.85
- Apple Jucie$1.75
- Orange/Pineapple Juice$1.75
- Fruit Punch Juice$1.75
- Grape Juice$1.75
- Coffee$2.00
- Jugo de Parcha (Passion Fruit) *Natural*$5.00