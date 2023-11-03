El Rinconcito Yucateco 8202 se flavel st
Drinks/Bebidas
Drinks/Bebidas
- Monster$3.00
- Mexican glass Coke$4.00
- Glass Spite$4.00
- Dasani water$2.00
- Bottled zero$3.00
- Tum-E-Yummies$2.00
- Apple juice$2.50
- Sangria$3.00
- Manzanita$3.00
- jarritos$3.00
- Topo chico$3.00
- can coke$2.00
- can diet$2.00
- can orange fanta$2.00
- Cafe$2.00
- Atole$3.00
- Can Drink$2.00
- Fanta strawberry glass$3.00
- Arros con leche$3.00
Aguas Frescas
Main Menu
Breakfast Plates/Desayunos
- El Yucateco$14.00
2 Scambled Eggs w Tomatoes, and Onions, Black Beans, Avocado, Queso Fresco,Hand made Tortillas or Toast.
- Huevos Rancheros$14.00
2 Over Medium Fried Eggs, Served on Hot Handmade Tortillas Black Beans, Mild Salsa Topped w/Queso Freso and Avocado Slices.
- Chiaquiles Verdes$14.00
2 Eggs, Handmade Tortilla Chips,Green House Salsa Topped with cheese and Sour cream
- Huevos con Chorizo$14.00
Chorizo Scrambled w/ Eggs Topped off with sour cream and Queso freso with a Side of black beans and 4 Handmade Tortillas.
Caldos
- Albondigas$15.00
Pork meatballs stew, Citrus salsa, Radish, Habanero & Cilantro with Four Handmade Tortillas.
- Caldo de Rez$17.00
Beef Soup with Vegtables with 4 handmade Tortillas
- Pozole$15.00
Pork soup with Red chili sauce with hominy, Garnished with shredded cabbage, lime and Habanero.
- Escabeche$16.00
Stew Braised Chicken Soup Topped off with Red Pickled Onions & Black Pepper.
- Relleno Negro$15.00
Black Chili Chicken Stew with Pork Meatball and 4 Handmade Tortillas
- Menudo$18.00
Beef Belly Soup w/ Tripe Topped Off with Diced Onions, Cilantro, and lime
- Frijol con puerco$15.00
Black Beans Soup With Pork Topped with Radish, cilantro, onions, Tomato salsa on side
- Sopa de coditos$16.00
- Pollo Horniado$15.00
Annatto Rubbed Chicken, Rice ,Black Beans and Cabbage
- Empanizado De Pollo$15.00
Breaded chicken, rice,Black Beans, Cabbage and lime.
- Poc-Chuc$18.00
Grilled Pork Marinated in Beer and sour Orange Juice, Black Beans, Rice,cabbage, Avocado, Picked red onions
- Cochinta$16.00
Pork Wrapped in Banana leaves with anatto seasoning, Cabbage, Red Pickled Onions and 4 Handmade Tortillas
- Salado de puerco$16.00
Salted Pork,Cabbage salad, Black Beans, and rice and 4 handmade Tortillas
- Picadillo de puerco$15.00
Shredded Beef with Radish, Cilantro, Lime with rice and Black Beans.
- Green Enchiladas$15.00
2 Enchiladas with Green salsa Topped off with cheese,sour cream and lettuce,Rice and Black Beans on side.
- Bistek De Rez$16.00
Thin Sliced Beef Braised Into Tomato Sauce with Rice and Black Beans.
- Carne Deshebrada$16.00
Shredded Beef with Radish, cilantro,and Cabbage, with Black Beans and 4 Handmade Tortillas.
- Carnitas$15.00
Grilled Pork, with Black Beans, Cabbage,Onions Avocado, And House Salsa,
- Pescado Frito$16.00
- Spicy Prawns
- 82nd Burger$15.00
- Mayan Tacos$4.00
- Empanadas$4.00
- Panuchos$4.00
- Salbutes$4.00
- Tamales$3.50
Platillos
- Bistek De Rez$16.00
Thin Sliced Beef Braised Into Tomato Sauce with Rice and Black Beans.
- Carne Asada$17.00
Grilled Beef, Rice, Black Beans,Grilled Green Onions and Jalapenio.
- Carne Deshebrada$16.00
Shredded Beef with Radish, cilantro,and Cabbage, with Black Beans and 4 Handmade Tortillas.
- Carnitas$15.00
Grilled Pork, with Black Beans, Cabbage,Onions Avocado, And House Salsa,
- Cochinta$16.00
Pork Wrapped in Banana leaves with anatto seasoning, Cabbage, Red Pickled Onions and 4 Handmade Tortillas
- Empanizado De Pollo$15.00
Breaded chicken, rice,Black Beans, Cabbage and lime.
- Green Enchiladas$15.00
2 Enchiladas with Green salsa Topped off with cheese,sour cream and lettuce,Rice and Black Beans on side.
- Picadillo de puerco$15.00
Shredded Beef with Radish, Cilantro, Lime with rice and Black Beans.
- Poc-Chuc$18.00
Grilled Pork Marinated in Beer and sour Orange Juice, Black Beans, Rice,cabbage, Avocado, Picked red onions
- Pollo Horniado$15.00
Annatto Rubbed Chicken, Rice ,Black Beans and Cabbage
- Red Enchiladas plate$15.00
2 Enchiladas with Red salsa Topped off with cheese,sour cream and lettuce,Rice and Black Beans on side.
- Salado de puerco$16.00
Salted Pork,Cabbage salad, Black Beans, and rice and 4 handmade Tortillas
- chile relleno plate$17.00
2 chile relleno stuffed with cheese Topped off with lettuce sour cream and cheese,with rice and beans.
- Entomatado De Puerco$16.00
Tacos
- Taco asada$4.00
Handmade Corn Tortilla, Black Refried Beans, Asada, Topped with Cabbage, Red PIckled onions, House Salsa.
- Taco carnitas$4.00
Handmade Corn Tortilla, Black Refried Beans, Carnitas, Topped with Cabbage, Red PIckled onions, House Salsa.
- Taco pollo$4.00
Handmade Corn Tortilla, Black Refried Beans, Meat, Topped with Cabbage, Red PIckled onions, House Salsa.
- Taco Poc-Chuc$4.00
Handmade Corn Tortilla, Black Refried Beans, Meat, Topped with Cabbage, Red PIckled onions, House Salsa , and slice of Avocado.
- Taco cochinita$4.00
Handmade Corn Tortilla, Pork, Topped with Cabbage, & Red Pickled onions,
- Taco relleno negro$4.00
Handmade Corn Tortilla, Chili Chicken, Topped Red PIckled onions, and slice of Avocado.
Breakfast Burritos
Salbutes
- salbut pollo$4.00
Corn Dough Tortilla Fried, topped with Chicken Lettuce,cabbage, tomato, pickled red onions,avocado, & Jalapeno
- salbut poc-chuc$4.00
Corn Dough Tortilla Fried, topped with Grilled Pork Lettuce,cabbage, tomato, pickled red onions,avocado, & Jalapeno
- salbut asada$4.00
- salbut cochinita$4.00
- salbut relleno negro$4.00
- salbut escabeche$4.00
- salbut carnitas$4.00
Desserts
weekend only french toast
Panuchos
- panucho pollo$4.00
Corn Dough Tortilla Fried, topped with Chicken Lettuce,cabbage, tomato, pickled red onions,avocado, & Jalapeno
- panucho poc-chuc$4.00
Corn Dough Tortilla Fried, topped with meat, Lettuce,cabbage, tomato, pickled red onions,avocado, & Jalapeno
- panucho cochinita$4.00
Corn Dough Tortilla Fried, topped with meat,cabbage, tomato and pickled red onions
- panucho asada$4.00
Corn Dough Tortilla Fried, topped with meat,cabbage, pickled red onions,avocado,
- panucho relleno negro$4.00
Corn Dough Tortilla Fried, topped with meat,cabbage, & pickled red onions
- panucho escabeche$4.00
Corn Dough Tortilla Fried, topped with meat, Lettuce,pickled red onions, & Jalapeno
- panucho carnitas$4.00
Corn Dough Tortilla Fried, topped with meat, Lettuce,cabbage,pickled red onions,avocado, & Jalapenio
Empanadas
- Empanada cheese$4.00
Corn tortilla stuffed with cheese and folded into half,topped off with tomato salsa, Pickled red onions,& Cabbage
- Empanadas chicken$4.00
Corn tortilla stuffed with chicken and folded into half,topped off with tomato salsa, Pickled red onions,& Cabbage
- Empanada pork$4.00
Corn tortilla stuffed with ground pork and folded into half,topped off with tomato salsa, Pickled red onions,& Cabbage
- Empanada cochinita$4.00
Corn tortilla stuffed with cochinita pork and folded into half,topped off with tomato salsa, Pickled red onions,& Cabbage
mexican
- bean and cheese burrito$5.00
- egg and cheese burrito$5.00
- Burrito regular$9.99
Flour Tortilla filled with Meat, Pico de gallo ,Rice and Beans
- Burrito Especial$10.99
Flour Tortilla filled with Meat, Pico de gallo, Sour Cream, Cheese,Rice and Beans
- Quesadilla reg.$9.99
Flour Tortilla with Meat and cheese.
- super burrito$11.00
Flour Tortilla with meat, beans, guacamole, Pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
- Super quesadilla$15.00
flour tortilla with choice of meat ,lettuce, guacamole,sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Torta$10.99
Telera bread, Meat,Pinto beans, lettuce, cheese & Jalapenos,
- Flautas$10.99
5 Rolled Chicken Tacos Topped off with guacamole, lettuce, & cheese side of Rice & Beans
- Crunchy tacos$3.99
Fried Taco Tortilla with meat Topped with lettuce and cheese.
- Taco salad$10.99
Fried Tortilla ,Meat, Topped with Beans, Lettuce,Pico de gallo,Guacamole,Sour Cream, & Cheese
- chimichanga plate$13.50
A Deep Fried Burrito stuffed with meat side of Rice & Beans.
- Carne asada fries$14.50
French Fries Topped with meat, beans, guacamole, Pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
- carne asade nachos$13.50
Tortilla Chips Topped with meat, beans, guacamole, Pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
- 1 chile relleno$7.00
Tamales
Tortas Yucatecas
- Torta De Cochinita$10.99
Telera Bread with Cochinita meat, Red Pickled Onins and Cabbage.
- Torta De Poc-Chuc$10.99
Telera Bread with Black Refried Beans, Marinated Pork Meat, Cabbage, Red Pickled Onions and House Salsa
- Torta De Carnitas$10.99
Telera Bread with Black Refried Beans, Pork Meat, Cabbage, Red Pickled Onions and House Salsa
Especiales
Desserts
Sides
Sides/Extras
- 1/2 pint beans$3.00
- 1/2 pint rice$3.00
- Avocado$1.50
- Tortilla order$2.50
- bacon$3.00
- small sour cream$3.00
- small guacamole$3.00
- small pico de gallo$3.00
- chips and guacamole$5.00
- chips and pico de gallo$4.00
- Extra salsa verde$0.50
- Extra salsa habanero$0.50
- 5 1\2 oz Extra tomato sauce$2.50
- 2oz Extra pico we gallo$1.00
- 2oz Extra gucamole$1.99
- 2oz Extra tomato sauce
- Side chips$1.99