El Rodeo - Hershey 1077 West Governor Road
NA Beverages
Soft Drinks
Dairy Beverages
Agua Frescas
Frozen Drinks (NA)
Bottled Soda
Mexican Drinks
Food Menu
A La Carte
- Black Beans$3.65
- Refried Beans$3.25
- Mexican Rice$3.25
- Chalupa Texana$7.50
Fried corn tortilla topped with chicken, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes
- Chimichanga (1)$6.75
One soft or fried chimichanga filled with chicken or beef tips. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato
- Chiles Rellenos$3.99+
Stuffed with cheese (authentic) or try our beef style, piece of pepper topped with ground beef and covered with melted cheese
- Tamales - Chicken$3.75+
- Corn Tortillas$1.75
3 pieces
- Flour Tortillas$1.75
2 pieces
- 1 Taquito (Copy)$3.99
Cooked with onions, tomatoes and rolled around a corn tortilla, then fried until crispy. served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato garnish
- 1 Taco De Carnitas$4.25
Served with onions and cilantro
- 1 Taco Carne Asada$4.75
1 steak Taco with Onions and Cilantro on a soft corn tortilla
- Hard Taco$2.99+
Taco with Lettuce and Cheese
- Shredded Beef Taco$3.05+
A shredded beef taco with Lettuce and Cheese, with the option of crispy or soft
- 1 Taco Pollo Asado$4.25
1 Grilled chicken taco with onions and cilantro on a soft corn tortilla
- Soft Taco$3.99+
Soft Taco with Lettuce and Cheese
- 1 Taco Al Pastor$5.00
One Al pastor (steak and chorizo) taco with onions, cilantro and a side of lime on a soft corn tortilla
- 1 Taquito$3.99
Cooked with onions, tomatoes and rolled around a corn tortilla, then fried until crispy. served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato garnish
- 1 Chicken Enchilada$3.95
- Cheese Enchilada$3.95+
- Ground Beef Enchilada$3.95+
- 1 Spinach and Cheese enchi$4.15
- 1 Shrimp and Cheese enchi$4.95
- Ground Beef Burrito$4.95+
- Shredded Chicken Burrito$4.95+
- Bean Burrito$4.75+
- Beef Tips Burrito$6.99+
- Shredded Beef Burrito$6.99+
Combination Dinners
- #1. One Hard Beef Taco, Two Beef Enchiladas, & Rice$10.99
- #2. One Hard Beef Taco, One Beef Enchilada, & One Bean Chalupa$10.99
- #3. One Beef Enchilada, One Hard Beef Taco, and One Cheese or Beef Chile Relleno$10.99
- #4. Two Hard Beef Tacos, One Beef Enchiladas, & One Chile con Queso$10.99
- #5. Two Beef Enchiladas, Rice, & Beans$10.99
- #6. One Beef Enchilada, One Hard Beef Taco, Rice, & Beans$10.99
- #7. One Beef Enchilada, One Cheese or Beef Chile Relleno, Rice, & Beans$11.75
- #8. One Beef Enchilada, One Chicken Tamal, Rice, & Beans$11.75
- #10. Two Hard Beef Tacos, Rice, & Beans$10.99
- #11. One Beef Burrito, One Hard Beef Taco, and One Beef Enchilada$10.99
- #13. One Beef Enchilada, One Beef Burrito, and One Cheese or Beef Chile Relleno$11.75
- #14. One Hard Beef Taco, One Cheese or Beef Chile Relleno, & One Bean Chalupa$11.75
- #15. One Beef Burrito, One Beef Enchilada, & One Chicken Tamal$11.75
- #16. One Bean Chalupa, One Cheese or Beef Chile Relleno, and One Beef Burrito$11.95
- #17. One Beef Burrito, One Beef Enchilada, Rice & Beans$11.95
- #18. One Bean Chalupa, One Cheese or Beef Chile Relleno, and One Beef Enchilada$11.95
- #19. One Bean Chalupa, One Beef Burrito, & One Beef Enchilada$11.95
- #20. One Cheese or Beef Chile Relleno, One Hard Beef Taco, Rice, & Beans$11.95
- #23. One Hard Beef Taco, One Beef Burrito, Rice, & Beans$11.95
- #24. One Cheese or Beef Chile Relleno, One Beef Burrito, & Rice$11.95
- #26. One Beef Tip Soft or Fried Chimichanga, One Hard Beef Taco, Rice, & Beans$12.35
- #27. One Beef-Tip Burrito, One Chicken Enchilada, & Rice$11.95
One Beef-Tip Burrito, One Chicken Enchilada, and Rice
- #28. One 6" Chicken Quesadilla, One Chicken Enchilada, & Rice$11.95
- #29. Two Chicken Enchiladas, Rice, Lettuce, Sour Cream, & Tomato$11.95
Vegetarian Delight
- VEG #1. One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada and one bean tostada$11.50
One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada, and One Bean Tostada
- VEG #2. One Chalupa, One Cheese Enchilada, & Beans$11.50
One Chalupa, One Cheese Enchilada, and Beans
- VEG #3. One Chalupa, One Cheese Enchilada, & Beans$11.50
One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Quesadilla, and One Bean Chalupa
- VEG #4. One Bean Tostaguac, One Cheese Enchilada, & Rice$11.50
One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Quesadilla, and One Bean Chalupa
- VEG #5. One Authentic Cheese Chile Relleno, One Cheese Enchilada, Rice, & Refried Beans or Black Beans$11.99
One Authentic Cheese Chile Relleno, One Cheese Enchilada, Rice, and Refried Beans or Black Beans
- VEG #6. Low-Fat Vegetarian Fajitas$15.50
A combination of fresh grilled mushrooms, yellow zucchini, squash, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served on a sizzling skillet with rice, refried beans or black beans, a salad with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream and three flour tortillas
- VEG #7. Vegetarian Quesadilla$11.50
Flour tortilla folded and stuffed with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with guacamole salad and rice
- VEG#8. Vegetarian Chilaquiles$11.99
Tortilla chips covered with ranchera sauce, tomatoes, onions, and cheese. Served with rice and guacamole salad
- VEG #9. Plato Chile Autentico$13.95
Two cheese chiles rellenos auténticos served with rice, beans, and three tortillas
- VEG#10. Potato Enchiladas$11.99
Three corn tortillas stuffed with potatoes cooked with onions and tomatoes, smothered with melted cheese and our red mole sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- VEG#11. Quesadilla de Espinacas$11.50
A flour tortilla stuffed with spinach, cheese, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice or guacamole salad
- VEG #12. Spinach Enchiladas$11.99
Spinach, cheese, onion, and tomato enchiladas. Served with rice or guacamole salad
- VEG #13. Vegetarian Chimichanga$13.95
Two soft or fried chimichangas with grilled onions, tomatoes, green bell peppers, squash, and zucchini. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice
- VEG #14. El Guero Enchiladas$12.75
Sautéed vegetables rolled in three warm corn tortillas and topped with mole poblano sauce, queso fresco, and fresh cut onions. Served with your choice of rice or lettuce, sour cream and tomato garnish
Chicken Dishes
- #F$10.75
One chicken burrito and one chicken enchilada topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and grated cheese
- Vallarta Tacos$14.25
Three soft corn tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken cooked with Mexican sausage. Topped with cilantro and onions. Served with rice, beans, and homemade hot sauce
- Pollo Chilango$14.85
Grilled strips of chicken over a bed of rice, covered with melted cheese. Served with guacamole salad, sour cream, and three flour tortillas
- Chilaquiles$12.50
Tortilla chips covered with special sauce, chicken, and cheese. Served with rice and guacamole salad
- Mole Ranchero$12.75
Shredded chicken topped with your choice of red mole sauce, poblano sauce, or cheese sauce. Served with rice, guacamole salad, and three flour tortillas
- Poblano$12.75
Shredded chicken topped with your choice of red mole sauce, poblano sauce, or cheese sauce. Served with rice, guacamole salad, and three flour tortillas
- Quesadilla Con Pollo Asado$12.25
A grilled flour tortilla folded and stuffed with grilled chicken and cheese. Served with rice or guacamole salad
- Chicken Quesadilla Rellena$10.75
A grilled flour tortilla, folded and stuffed with chicken and cheese. Served with rice or guacamole salad
- Tapatio$15.25
Grilled chicken smothered with chorizo and cheese. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, and guacamole salad
Steak Dishes
- Beef Steak Ranchero$21.50
T-bone steak topped with el rodeo sauce. Served with rice, beans, and three tortillas
- Burrito Degollado$15.95
Tender grilled steak, rice, and beans wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato
- Tacos Al Pastor$14.95
Three soft corn tortilla tacos stuffed with tender chopped steak cooked with Mexican sausage and pineapple. Served with onions, cilantro, beans, and hot sauce
- Beef Steak a La Tampiqueña$21.50
T-bone steak served with rice, beans, tortillas, tossed salad, sliced avocados, onions, lime, and three tortillas
- Tacos De Carne Asada$14.00
Three soft corn tortillas stuffed with tender chopped steak. Served with onions, cilantro, beans, and hot sauce
- Steak Quesadilla$12.75
A grilled golden brown flour tortilla filled with seasoned steak, cheese, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice
- Burrito De Carne Asada$15.95
Two steak and cheese burritos grilled with onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, tomato, lettuce, and sour cream
- Especial De Mexico$15.95
Tender, grilled chopped steak with chorizo (Mexican sausage) and onions. Served with rice, beans, and three tortillas
- Trio Tacos$15.50
Three soft corn tortillas filled with seasoned steak, grilled chicken and carnitas. Topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice, beans, lime, and hot sauce
- Carne Asada$17.50
Tender grilled ribeye steak served with beans, guacamole salad, and three tortillas
- Birria Tacos (3)$17.00
Fajitas
- Fajitas Texanas$19.95
Tender sliced steak, chicken, and shrimp stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes
- Steak Fajitas$18.50
Tender sliced steak stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes
- Shrimp Fajitas$18.99
Shrimp stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Cooked in hot sauce upon request
- Fajitas Picantes$18.50
Chicken and steak stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños or hot sauce
- Fajitas Del Mar$21.50
Shrimp and scallops stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes
- Hawaiian Fajitas Texanas$21.99
Tender sliced steak, chicken, and shrimp stir-fried with pineapple, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served in a pineapple
- Seafood Fajitas$18.99
Tilapia and shrimp stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes
- La Parrillada Mar Y Tierra$44.95
Shrimp, scallops, chicken, and steak stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, tomato, zucchini, squash, and whole jalapeños. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, and pico de gallo. For two
- Chicken Fajitas$17.50
Tender sliced chicken stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes
- Hawaiian Fajitas$19.50
Tender sliced chicken or steak stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and pineapple
Seafood
- Crab Quesadilla$13.50
A grilled golden brown flour tortilla filled with crab cake filling and melted cheese. Served with salad or rice
- Tilapia$12.95
Delicious grilled tilapia served with rice and a vegetable blend
- Fish Tacos$11.95
Lightly breaded fried fish, served in two flour or corn tortillas topped with lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with rice
- Shrimp Tacos$15.50
Three soft flour or corn tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, lettuce, red cabbage pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with rice and our special sauce
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$15.95
Shrimp in garlic sauce served with Mexican rice and guacamole salad
- Shrimp Quesadilla$13.50
Shrimp stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream
- Cóctel De Camaron$12.05
Mexican-style shrimp cocktail with avocados, onions, and tomatoes in juice
- Seafood Chimichanga$16.99
Two soft or fried flour tortillas filled with crab cake filling and grilled shrimp. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with your choice of rice or beans
- Crab Enchiladas$16.95
Three corn tortillas filled with crab cake filling and topped with cheese and your choice of red, green, or cheese sauce. Served with rice
- Crab Chimichanga$16.95
Two soft or crispy fried flour tortillas filled with crab cake filling. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with your choice of rice or beans
- Shrimp Enchiladas$15.25
Three shrimp and cheese enchiladas served with rice or crema salad
- Tacos Del Mar$15.25
Three flour tortillas, one filled with grilled tilapia, one with lightly fried fish, and one with grilled shrimp. All topped with red cabbage, lettuce, and pico de gallo, with our special homemade seafood sauce served with rice
- Arroz con Camaron$16.50
Marinated shrimp cooked with zucchini and squash. Served over a bed of rice with avocado salad
Dinner Salads
- Taco Salad$10.75
A crisp flour tortilla shell filled with chicken or ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, and sour cream
- Fajita Taco Salad$12.75
A crisp flour tortilla shell filled with stir-fried chicken or steak, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with beans, lettuce, grated cheese, and sour cream
- Shrimp Fajita Taco Salad$14.85
A crisp flour tortilla shell filled with Shrimp stir-fried with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with beans, lettuce, grated cheese and sour cream.
- Low Fat Chicken Salad$12.50
Grilled chicken served with tomatoes, lettuce, peppers, onions, and cheese
- Steak Salad$13.75
Grilled ribeye steak served with tomatoes, lettuce, peppers, onions, and cheese
- La Parrilada Mexicana$35.95
Grilled ribeye steak, chicken, and chorizo stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, tomato, zucchini, squash and whole jalapeños. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, and pico de gallo. For two
Specialties of the House - Mixed Favorites
- Grande Dinner$14.50
One of each - bean chalupa, cheese or beef chile relleno, beef burrito, beef enchilada, and hard beef taco. Served with rice and beans
- Special Dinner$14.50
One of each - beef enchilada, chicken tamal, bean chalupa, cheese or beef chile relleno and hard beef taco. Served with rice and beans
- Flautas$11.75
Three beef or chicken flautas topped with green or red sauce. Served with sour cream, lettuce, and guacamole
- Chimichangas$13.95
Two soft or deep-fried flour tortillas filled with choice of chicken, ground beef, beef tips, or pork and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Served with beans
- Guadalajara Special$12.50
Two taquitos mexicanos - one chicken and one beef, one tamal and four nacho chips - one topped with beans, one with chicken, one with rice and one with beef. All topped with cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes
- El Cazuelon$16.25
One piece of chicken and one piece of steak served with guacamole salad, rice, beans, and three tortillas
- Taquitos Mexicanos$10.25
Four fried taquitos - two stuffed with chicken and two with beef. Served with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Pepe's Combo$14.50
One chicken and one beef taquitos mexicanos, one chicken enchilada topped with onions and cheese sauce, one beef enchilada topped with mole sauce, one crispy beef supreme taco, served with rice and sour cream
- Sopes$14.00
Beef & Pork
- Quesadilla Rellena$11.25
A grilled flour tortilla folded and stuffed with cheese, beans and your choice of beef tips or shredded beef. Served with choice of rice or guacamole salad
- Carnitas$14.25
A traditional Mexican dish made with boneless pork. Served with rice, beans, a salad, and three tortillas
- Burritos De Carnitas$14.25
Two burritos filled with carnitas (pork), rice, and beans. Topped with green sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes
- Machaca$13.25
Shredded beef served with rice, beans, salad, and tortillas
- Pancho's Tacos$9.35
Three crispy ground beef tacos wrapped with beans and a flour tortilla. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with a side of sour cream
- Tacos De Carnitas$13.99
Three soft corn tortillas filled with tender, seasoned pork. Served with beans, onions, cilantro, and homemade hot sauce
- Molcajete$15.50
Strips of steak or chicken served over a bed of rice in a special sauce with cheese and cilantro. Served with beans and three flour tortillas
Enchiladas & Burritos
- Chicken Enchiladas Dinner$12.95
Three chicken enchiladas topped with cheese and enchilada sauce. Served with guacamole salad or rice
- Enchiladas Rancheras$12.25
Two beef and two chicken enchiladas topped with mole ranchero, cheese, and onions
- Burrito Deluxe$12.75
Two combination burritos - one chicken with beans and one beef with beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Enchiladas Verdes$11.25
Two chicken enchiladas topped with cheese and green sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Burrito Ranchero$11.50
Burrito with your choice of beef tips or chicken and rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream all inside
- Enchiladas De Machaca Dinner$13.50
Three machaca enchiladas topped with cheese and sauce. Served with rice
- Enchiladas Poblanos$13.50
Three chicken enchiladas topped with poblano sauce, onions, and cheese. Served with rice
- Cancun$11.25
Chicken or beef tip burrito topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Open Burrito Bowl$12.75
Your choice of grilled chicken, carnitas, or grilled vegetables served with rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream
- San Jose Burrito$15.25
12" burrito with tender grilled chicken smothered with chorizo, rice, and beans, topped with jalapeño cheese sauce, garnished with pico de gallo
- Enchiladas Supremas$12.95
Supreme combination consisting of one chicken, one bean, one cheese, and one ground beef enchilada. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Nachos
- Nachos Santa Fe$12.99
Grilled chicken and steak strips over corn tortilla chips and beans. Covered with cheese, guacamole, and sour cream
- Nachos Deluxe$11.25
Cheese nachos topped with beef, beans, onions, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole
- Seafood Nachos$17.50
Simply delicious grilled shrimp and scallops lightly seasoned over corn tortilla chips and melted cheese. Topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream
Side Orders
- Basket of Chips$2.99
- Salsa$1.75
- Basket of Chips & Salsa$3.99
- Jalapeño Peppers$1.95
- Sour Cream$1.85
- French Fries$3.95
- Cheese Fries$5.50
- Tomatoes$1.50
- Onions$1.50
- Hot Sauce$2.99
- Lettuce$1.99
- Cheese$2.35
- Cilantro$1.35
- Green Sauce$1.99
- Mild Sauce$2.25
- Vegetables$4.50
Broccoli, zucchini, squash, and carrots
- Large Chips$5.25
- To Go Salsa$1.75+
- Side Avocado$3.50
To go Chips and Dips
Soups-Salads-Apps
Appetizers
- Nachos Supremos$11.25
Cheese nachos topped with ground beef, chopped chicken, beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Made-to-Order Guacamole$12.00
Large, made to order, table side. Served with chips
- Cream Cheese Poppers$7.50
Mild jalapeño peppers stuffed with rich cream cheese and covered in a delicious crisp breading
- Chorizo Quesadilla$10.25
A delicious flour tortilla filled with tasty chorizo (Mexican sausage), beans, and cheese, grilled to a golden brown and garnished with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Nachos Con Chorizo$11.50
Cheese nachos topped with Mexican sausage, jalapeños, lettuce, sour cream, cilantro, and tomato
- Villa Sampler$14.50
Chicken quesadilla, beef and Chicken taquitos, beef nachos, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and sour cream
- Cheese Sticks$7.35
- Guacamole Dip$5.25
- Bean Dip$7.00
- Mexican Pizza$9.35
A crispy flour tortilla topped with beans, ground beef, cheese, onions, and tomatoes
- Cheese Dip$5.25
- Pico De Gallo$5.15
- Rodeo Quesadilla$8.05
Your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, served with sour cream and guacamole
- Cheese Quesadilla$4.35
- Chicken Nachos$8.99
- Beef Nachos$8.99
- Bean Nachos$8.25
- Nachos with Cheese$7.95
- Queso Fundido & Chips$9.75
- Dozen Buffalo Wing$14.25
- Half Dozen Buffalo Wing$9.50
- Chile con Queso$7.65
Soups & Salads
- Guacamole Salad$5.50
- Garden Salad$5.99
Lettuce, onion, green bell pepper, tomato, and cheese
- Crema Salad$4.25
- Caldo De Pollo Chicken Soup$6.75
- Frijoles De La Olla$6.50
Bean soup with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and jalapeños
- Sopa De Tortilla$6.99
Chicken broth with onions, cheese, avocado, tomato, cilantro, and tortilla strips
- Black Bean Soup$6.50
Topped with sour cream or cheese
- Sopa Azteca$6.99
Strips of crispy tortillas in a richly seasoned tomato-chile chicken broth. Topped with cheese and chile pasilla
Kid's Menu
- A. One Mini Beef Burrito and One Hard Beeftaco$6.95
- B. One Hard Beef Taco, Rice, and Beans$6.95
- C. One Hard Beef Taco, One Beef Enchilada, and French Fries$6.95
- D. One Beef Enchilada, Beans, and French Fries$6.95
- E. One Cheese Quesadilla, French Fries, and Rice$6.95
- F. One Hamburger, French Fries, and Rice$6.95
- G. One Mini Soft Beef Taco, Rice, and Beans$6.95
- H. One Hot Dog, Two Cheese Sticks, and Rice$6.95
- I. Grilled Cheese Sandwich, French Fries, and Rice$6.95
- J. Chicken Fingers, Rice, and French Fries$6.95
- K. Macaroni and Cheese and French Fries$6.95
- One Mini Cheese Pizza and French Fries$6.95
- One Mini Pepperoni Pizza and French Fries$6.95
Lunch Only
- Speedy Gonzales$8.25
One hard beef taco, one beef enchilada and choice of rice or beans
- Lunch Chimichanga$9.95
One soft or fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of beef tips, ground beef, chicken, or carnitas (pork) and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans
- Burrito Especial$8.25
One beef or chicken burrito topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Huevos Con Chorizo$9.25
Two scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage. Served with rice, beans, and three tortillas
- Huevos Rancheros$8.95
Two ranch-style eggs topped with ranchera sauce. Served with rice, beans, and three tortillas
- Rancho Quesadilla$9.75
A grilled flour tortilla folded and stuffed with scrambled eggs, Mexican sausage (chorizo) and cheese. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, and rice
- Lunch Fajitas$11.50
Chicken or steak served with tortillas, rice, and your choice of beans or lettuce and sour cream
- Lunch Shrimp Fajitas$11.50
- Lunch Enchiladas Verdes$9.50
Two chicken enchiladas topped with cheese and green sauce. Served with rice
- Carnitas a La Mexicana$11.50
Tender, boneless pork sautéed with tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños. Served with rice, beans, and three tortillas
- Lunch San Jose Burrito$10.50
8" flour tortilla, tender grilled chicken smothered with chorizo, rice, and beans. Topped with jalapeño cheese sauce, garnished with pico de gallo
- Chile Verde Burrito$9.99
Tender, boneless pork (carnitas), rice and beans wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with green sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Lunch Sp No. 1$9.25
Cheese or beef chile relleno, hard beef taco, beans, and guacamole salad
- Lunch Sp No. 2$8.75
One beef burrito, rice, and beans
- Lunch Sp No. 3$8.99
One beef burrito, one hard beef taco and choice of rice or beans
- Lunch Sp No. 4$8.75
One cheese or beef chile relleno, rice, and beans
- Lunch Sp No.5$7.99
One beef enchilada, rice, and beans
- Lunch Sp No. 6$9.50
One burrito and one enchilada topped with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes. Choice of ground beef or chicken