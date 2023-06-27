EL RODEO MENTOR 7601 Mentor Avenue

Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Queso Fundido with Chorizo

$8.99

Served with Tortillas.

10 Buffalo Wings

$13.99

El Rodeo Sampler

$12.99

Beef Nachos with Chicken Quesadillas and Chicken Flautas. Served with a side of Lettuce, Sour Cream and Guacamole

Mexican Fries

$10.99

Fries topped with Special Cheese Salsa, Ground Beef, Pico De Gallo & Sour Cream.

Supreme Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla served with a side of Lettuce, Sour Cream and Pico De Gallo

Fajita Nachos

$13.99

Topped with Grilled Chicken or Steak, Grilled Onions, Mixed Bell Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Sour Cream

Nacho Supreme

$11.99

Topped With Queso, Ground Beef, Grilled Chicken, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Guacamole

Stuffed Jalapeños

$10.99

Dips

Texas Dip

$12.99

A rich blend of Grilled Shrimp, Steak, and Chicken covered with our homemade Queso

Guacamole

$4.25

Queso Cheese

$4.25

Bean & Queso

$4.25

Soup & Salads

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.99

Caldo de Camaron

$17.99

Shrimp Soup

Coctel de Camaron

$16.99

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

Taco Salad

$10.99

Choice of Ground Beef or Grilled Chicken/ Served in a Fried Tortilla Bowl. Covered with Queso and Mixed Cheese. Topped with Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, and Guacamole

Shrimp Fajita Taco Salad

$12.99

Served in a Fried Tortilla Bowl Grilled Shrimp, Onions, and Bell Peppers. With Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, and Guacamole

Super Salad

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Spinach, Bell Peppers, Broccoli, and Mushrooms

Sopa de Mariscos

$19.99

Includes Shrimp, Scallops, Tilapia, and Vegetables

Tacos & Enchiladas

Street Tacos

$12.99

Your choice of three Grilled Steak, Chicken, Carnitas or Chorizo Tacos. Served with Rice, Beans, Cilantro, and Onions. Your choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas

Tacos de Pescado

$14.99

Grilled or Fried Fish in two Flour Tortillas topped with Lettuce and Pico de Gallo. Served with Rice and our Spicy Hot Salsa

Tacos de Camaron

$14.99

Delicious Shrimp cooked in our Special Creamy Salsa, stuffed in two Flour Tortillas, topped with chopped Tomatoes. Served with Rice and Avocado Salad

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.99

Three Chicken Enchiladas, topped with Green Sauce Onions and Cheese. Served with a side of Rice and Beans

Enchiladas Supremas

$13.99

For the Enchilada lover. Five different enchiladas. Ground Beef, Grilled Chicken, Bean, Beef Stew and Cheese Enchilada topped with Cheese, Enchilada Sauce. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Sour Cream.

Enchiladas Rancheros

$13.99

Pork Carnitas atop three Cheese Enchiladas topped with Ranchera Sauce. Served with a side of Rice and Beans

Enchiladas Poblano

$12.99

Three Chicken Enchiladas topped with Mole Poblano Sauce, Mexican Cheese, and diced Onions. Served with a side of Rice and Beans

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$13.99

One Shredded Chicken, one Shredded Beef and one Cheese Enchilada topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole and Sour Cream. Served with a side of Rice and Beans.

Burritos

Burrito Grande

$13.99

Grilled Chicken, Beans, Rice topped with Shredded Cheese. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream.

Burrito California

$13.99

Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, and Onions. Served with Rice and Beans

Burrito Fajita

$13.99

Grilled Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Rice, and Beans. Served with Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream

El Burrito Chef

$13.99

Grande Burrito with grilled chicken, and Chile Relleno. Served with lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, and Sour Cream

Burritos Carnitas

$13.99

Pork, with Rice and Beans. Served with Lettuce, Sour Cream, and grilled Jalapeño

Burrito Texano

$14.99

Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, Steak, Bell Peppers, Onions, Rice, and Beans. Served with Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole and Sour Cream

Burrito Degollado

$13.99

Grilled Chicken, Chorizo, Rice and Beans. Served with Lettuce and Sour Cream

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$15.99

All Fajitas are cooked with Onions and Bell Peppers. Served with a side of Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes Guacamole, Sour cream, and Tortillas.

Chicken Fajitas

$15.99

All Fajitas are cooked with Onions and Bell Peppers. Served with a side of Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes Guacamole, Sour cream, and Tortillas.

Mixed Fajitas

$16.99

All Fajitas are cooked with Onions and Bell Peppers. Served with a side of Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes Guacamole, Sour cream, and Tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.99

All Fajitas are cooked with Onions and Bell Peppers. Served with a side of Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes Guacamole, Sour cream, and Tortillas.

Del Mar Fajitas

$17.99

All Fajitas are cooked with Onions and Bell Peppers. Served with a side of Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes Guacamole, Sour cream, and Tortillas.

Pork Fajitas

$15.99

All Fajitas are cooked with Onions and Bell Peppers. Served with a side of Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes Guacamole, Sour cream, and Tortillas.

Texas Fajitas

$18.99

All Fajitas are cooked with Onions and Bell Peppers. Served with a side of Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes Guacamole, Sour cream, and Tortillas.

Combination Dinners

Pick Two

$11.99

Create your own combo. All combos come with your choice of two of the following side dishes: Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Black Beans, or Whole Beans

Pick Three

$12.99

Create your own combo. All combos come with your choice of two of the following side dishes: Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Black Beans, or Whole Beans

House Specials

Carnitas

$16.99

Pork chunks served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole Salad, Jalapeños, and Tortillas

Rodeo Dinner

$15.99

One of each: Beef Enchilada, Chicken Tamale, Bean Chalupa, Beef Chile Relleno, Hard Beef Taco, Rice and Beans

Chimichangas

$13.99

Two Soft or Deep-Fried Flour Tortillas filled with Chicken or Beef and topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with a side of Rice and Beans

Quesabirria

$13.99

Three Quesabirria with a side of Consome, Rice, Cilantro and Onions.

Taquitos Mexicanos

$13.99

Four Fried Taquitos (two beef and two chicken). Served with a side of Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole, and Sour Cream.

Molcajete

$22.99

Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, Sausage and Vegetables with Shredded Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.

Quesadilla Fajita

$14.99

Chicken or Steak with grilled Bell Peppers, and Onions. Served with a side of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole and Rice.

Pineapple

$18.99

Open face Pineapple filled with Supreme Fajitas. (Shrimp, Chicken, Steak & Chorizo)

Chile Colorado

$13.99

Topped with melted cheese sauce served with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and tortillas

Chile Verde

$13.99

Juicy Beef served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas

Mexican Hamburger

$12.99

Beef Patty topped with Ham, Bacon, Cheese, Pineapple grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Lettuce and Tomato and served with Fries

Quesadilla Burger

$11.99

Beef Patty topped with White and American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions. Served with fries.

Chicken

Arroz con Pollo

$14.99

Grilled Chicken with Rice and topped with Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream. Served with Flour Tortillas

Pollo Feliz

$15.99

Marinated, Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Mushrooms, Onions, and Nacho Cheese. Served with Rice, Beans, Tortillas, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Lettuce and Tomatoes

ChoriPollo

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Chorizo (Mexican Sausage), melted Cheese, and chunks of Pineapple. Served with Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Guacamole

Mole Poblano

$14.99

Chicken topped with Mole Poblano Sauce. Served with two Flour Tortillas, Rice, Guacamole, Lettuce and Tomatoes

Pollo Yucatan

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Cheese Sauce, Zucchini, Bell Peppers and Onions. Served with Rice and Beans

Milanesa de Pollo

$14.99

Breaded Chicken Breast served with sliced Fried Potatoes, Lettuce, Guacamole, Tomatoes, Onions and three Tortillas

Chilaquiles

$12.99

Shredded Chicken atop Tortilla Chips covered with Special Sauce (Red or Green) and Cheese. Served with Rice, Guacamole, Lettuce and Tomatoes

Steak

Oracio Steak

$24.99

T-bone Steak and Shrimp with your choice of Diablo Sauce or Garlic Sauce. Served with a side of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, and Rice

Steak Ranchero

$19.99

T-bone Steak topped with El Rodeo Sauce and served with Rice, Refried Beans and Tortillas.

Carne Asada

$17.99

Two tender Steaks grilled and served with a side of Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole Salad and Tortillas

Steak a la Mexicana

$17.99

Grilled Steak with Onion, Tomato and Jalapeños. Served with a side of Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Tomatoes and Tortillas

Seafood

Arroz con Cama

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp on a bed of Rice with Cheese Dip, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream.

Mariscada

$18.99

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Large Sea Scallops and Tilapia Fillet deliciously cooked with our special Diablo Sauce and served with White Rice and Vegetables.

Cancun Special

$17.99

Jumbo Shrimp and Large Sea Scallops cooked with our Cheesy Cream Sauce on a bed of Rice. Served with vegetables

Lime Tilapia

$16.99

Grilled Tilapia Fillet topped with Pico De Gallo and Lemon. Served on a bed of Rice and a side of Vegetables

Seafood Enchiladas

$16.99

Three Shrimp, Scallops, Bell Pepper, and Onion enchiladas served with Rice and Tossed Sa

Camarones a la Diabla

$16.99

Jumbo Shrimp cooked with our Special Diablo Sauce and served with Mexican Rice and Guacamole Salad.

Camarones a la Mexicana

$16.99

Buttery Jumbo Shrimp cooked with Onions, Tomatoes and Jalapeños. Served with Mexican rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole Salad, and Tortillas

Camaron Al Modo de Ajo

$16.99

Shrimp cooked in Garlic Sauce, Onions and Mushrooms. Served with Rice, Avocado Salad and Tortillas,

Seafood Quesadilla

$17.99

Shrimp, Scallops, Green Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes stuffed in a grilled Flour Tortilla. Served with a side of Rice, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Guacamole.

Seafood Burrito

$17.99

Shrimp, Scallops, Tilapia, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Zucchini, Onions and Rice. Topped with Cheese Sauce

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.99

Shrimp, Onions, Green Peppers and Tomatoes stuffed in a Grilled Flour Tortilla. Served with a side of Rice, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Guacamole

Vegetarian

Mushroom Burrito & Spinach Quesadilla

$11.99

All combos come with your choice of two of the following sides:

Two Spinach Enchiladas

$11.99

All combos come with your choice of two of the following sides:

Veggie Quesadillas

$11.99

All combos come with your choice of two of the following sides:

Veggie Fajitas

$14.99

All combos come with your choice of two of the following sides:

Veggie de la Casa

$12.99

All combos come with your choice of two of the following sides:

A La Carte

CHICKEN TAMALE

$4.25

BURRITO

$4.99

ENCHILADA

$3.99

HARD TACO

$2.99

SOFT TACO

$3.99

QUESADILLA

$3.99

CHILI RELLENO

$4.25

Sides

Frijoles Charros

$8.99

Black Beans

$3.50

Refried Beans

$3.50

Guacamole

$2.00

Jalapeños

$1.00

Pico de Gall

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

Rice

$3.50

Shredded Cheese

$1.25

Corn Tortillas (4)

$1.10

Flour Tortillas (3)

$1.49

Side of Fries

$2.99

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Flan

$4.99

Churros

$4.99

Xango

$5.99

Kids Meal

Burrito with Rice

$6.99

Cheese Quesadilla with French Fries

$6.99

Beef Taco with Rice

$6.99

Chicken Fingers with French Fries

$6.99

Hamburger with French Fries (Cheese or no Cheese)

$6.99

Chicken Quesadilla with French Fries

$6.99

Lunch Menu

Lunch Combinations

Speedy Gonzalez

$9.99

One Beef Taco, One Beef Enchilada and choice of Rice or Beans

#1

$9.99

One Chile Relleno, One Beef Taco, Beans, and Guacamole Salad.

#2

$9.99

One Beef Burrito, Rice, and Beans

#3

$9.99

One Beef Burrito, One Beef Taco and Rice

#4

$9.99

Two Beef Hard Tacos and Rice

#5

$9.99

One Beef Burrito, One Bean Chalupa and Rice

#6

$9.99

One Chicken Tamale, One Beef Burrito and Beans

#7

$9.99

One Beef Enchilada, One Cheese Quesadilla and Rice

#8

$9.99

Two Beef Enchiladas topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream. Choice of Rice or Beans

#9

$9.99

One Chicken Quesadilla served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Rice

#10

$9.99

Veggie Quesadilla, filled with Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Zucchini. Served with Lettuce, Sour Cream, Tomatoes and Rice.

Lunch Fajitas

Lunch Fajita

$10.99

Your Choice of Chicken or Beef with Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream and two Flour Tortillas with Rice and Beans.

Lunch Veggie Fajita

$9.99

Mushrooms, Broccoli, Zucchini and Onions with Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream and two Flour Tortillas with Rice and Beans.

Lunch Shrimp Fajita

$11.99

Shrimp served with Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream and two Flour Tortillas with Rice and Beans

Lunch Texas Fajitas

$12.99

Chicken, Beef and Shrimp with Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream and two Flour Tortillas with Rice and Beans.

Lunch Specials

Lonch Taco Salad

$9.99

Chicken or Beef, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Shredded Cheese

Fried Chicken

$9.99

Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Queso, with Rice and Beans

Lunch Beef Chimichanga

$9.99

Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Queso, with Rice and Beans

Lunch Burrito w Chorizo

$9.99

Mexican Sausage, Egg, Cheese, and Rice Burrito with a side of Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Sour Cream

Lunch Carnitas Express

$10.99

Chopped Pork Carnitas with Onions, Jalapeños, and Tomatoes, with Tortillas, Rice, and Beans

Lunch Pollo Loco

$10.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with Rice, Guacamole Salad, and Tortillas

Lunch Pollo Azteca

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Breast with Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Cheese Sauce. Served with Tortillas, Rice, and Beans

Lunch Arroz con Pollo

$10.99

Grilled Shrimp over a bed of Rice topped with Queso, with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream

Lunch Arroz con Camarones

$10.99

Grilled Chicken over Rice topped with Queso, with a side of Lettuce, Sour Cream and two Flour Tortillas

Lunch Huevos al Gusto

$9.99

Served with Tortillas, Rice, and Beans

Beverage Menu

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Orange

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Unsweetend Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Juice

$2.99

Jarritos

$3.25