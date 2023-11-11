Vegan Street Taco Meal (TG)

$17.99

Three street tacos stuffed with your choice of soy steak strips, seasoned soy pollo, black bean beef crumbles, veggie chipotle chorizo, zesty poblano rajas, or House mix; (spinach, black bean and pico de gallo).. All tacos are garnished with fresh white onions and cilantro and served with rice and beans.