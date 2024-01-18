El Sol Mexican Restaurant - Pt. Richmond Richmond
BREAKFAST 9AM-12PM
PLATES
- CARNE ASADA Breakfast$16.00
carne asada grilled with onions and pico de gallo and topped with 2 eggs (specify type). includes potatoes con chorizo. beans and tortillas
- CARNE ASADA TOMATILLO breakfast$16.00
carne asada grilled with onions, pico de gallo Simmered in delicious chile tomatillo, and topped with 2 eggs (please specify). includes potatoes con chorizo. beans and tortillas
- CARNITAS HASH breakfast$16.50
carnitas grilled with our potatoes con chorizo, pico de gallo & tasty tomatillo, topped with 2 eggs (specify type). served with beans and tortillas.
- CHILAQUILES ROJO (red)$14.95
fried tortillas strips, cooked in salsa rojo (red), or tomatillo (green) scrambled eggs, shredded chicken & sprinkled with cheese. Served with beans & potatoes con chorizo
- CHILAQULIES VERDE ( green)$14.95
fried corn tortillas strips and cooked in salsa VERDE (tomatillo chile), scrambled eggs, shredded chicken & sprinkled with cheese. Served with pinto beans (black beans optional)
- HUEVOS con CHORIZO breakfast$14.95
eggs scrambled with chorizo & pico de gallo. served with beans, potatoes con chorizo, & tortillas
- HUEVOS con NOPALES breakfast$14.95
eggs, nopales (seasoned cactus) and pico de gallo scrambled together. served with potatoes con chorizo, beans and tortillas
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS breakfast$14.95
corn tortillas simmered in salsa rojo (red) and pico de gallo, topped with 2 eggs and cheese (please specify). served with potatoes con chorizo & beans
- TAMALE SCRAMBLE$14.95
homemade pork tamales scrambled with 2 eggs and pico de gallo. , topped with a sliver of enchilada sauce and mole. served with potatoes con chorizo and beans.
OMELETTES
- PRAWN. Omelette$16.50
tiger prawns grilled with pico de gallo, includes cheese and avocado.. served with beans and potatoes con chorizo.
- SPANISH. Omelette$14.25
roasted long green chilis pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with beans, potatoes con chorizo, corn tortillas
- DENVER Omelette$14.75
diced ham, bell peppers, onion and cheese. Served with beans , potatoes and corn tortillas
- VEGETARIAN Omelette$16.50
organic mushroom & spinach, pico de gallo, topped cheese and avocado slices. served with beans optional) and potatoes con chorizo (potatoes ranchos optional - no chorizo)
- Ham & CHEESE. Omelette$12.95
- Cheese only Omelette$9.00
BREAKFAST Burritos & Tacos
LUNCH / DINNER 11AM-8PM
DIABLA
- DIABLA Tiger Prawn Burrito$18.00
Grilled Tiger Prawns, Pico de Gallo, rice, beans wrapped in a flour tortilla. served as a wet burrito with our SPICY Diabla Sauce, cheese and avocado
- DIABLA Tiger Prawn Taco$5.75
Tiger prawn grilled with Pico de gallo then simmered in our SPICY Diabla sauce and topped with cilantro, onion and avocado
- DIABLA Tiger Prawn Platter$18.50
Tiger prawn grilled with Pico de gallo then simmered in our SPICY Diabla sauce and topped monterey jack cheese and avocado. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
CARNE ASADA
- “MONDO” Special Burrito$9.50
Our delicious Potatoes con Chorizo, grilled with Carne Asada and Fresh Pico de Gallo and house hot sauce. Spicy
- “MONDO” Special Dinner Plate$14.50
seasoned carne asada grilled withpotatoes con chorizo, fresh pico de gallo and homemade hot sauce. (spicy) served with rice & beans.
- “RG” Special Dinner Plate$15.50
Strips of Carne Asada grilled with onion and Pico de gallo. Served with Rice, beans tortillas and salad.
- STEAK & POTATO BURRITO$8.95
Simply our famous Potatoes con chorizo and grilled carne aaada wrapped in a flour tortilla
- TON$8.95
Flour Tortilla filled with carne asada, lettuce, cheese, tomato and sour cream. folded over like a soft taco
CARNITAS
- CARNITAS Dinner Plate$16.00
Pork simmered for hours in a blend of spices and flavors to satisfy your taste, grilled with fresh salsa. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
- CARNITAS FAJITA Plate$18.50
Pork simmered for hours in a blend of spices and flavors to satisfy your taste, grilled with bell pepper, onion fresh salsa. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
- CARNITAS Street Taco$3.00
Pork simmered for hours in a blend of spices and flavors to satisfy your taste, grilled with fresh salsa. includes onions, cilantro and lime
- CARNITAS Super Burrito$14.25
Pork simmered for hours in a blend of spices and flavors to satisfy your taste, grilled with fresh salsa.. Includes with rice, beans & sour cream
- Pt. CARNITAS ONLY NO TORTILLAS/RICE&BEANS$8.50
CHALUPA
- CHALUPA - beef, pork or chicken$12.00
A DEEP FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL filled with rice, beans, BEEF and topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
- CHALUPA - carnitas or chile verde$14.25
A DEEP FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL filled with rice, beans CARNITAS grilled with pico de gallo and topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
- CHALUPA - tiger prawns$15.00
A DEEP FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL filled with rice, beans, grilled tiger prawns and pico de gallo and topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
- VEGETARIAN (meatless) Chalupa$11.00
A DEEP FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL filled with rice, beans, and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream.
- CHALUPA - steak or gr. chicken$12.00
A DEEP FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL filled with rice, beans, CARNE ASADA and topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
RELLENOS
- CHILE RELLENO - indiv.$8.00
roasted fresno chile stuffed with monterey jack cheese, light batter and topped with our homemade enchilada sauce, cheese and shredded lettuce
- CHILE RELLENO Dinner Plate$12.50
Roasted Fresno Chile stuffed with monterey jack cheese, light batter and topped with our homemade enchilada sauce, cheese and shredded lettuce. Served with rice & beans
- CHILE RELLENO Super Burrito$15.00
Roasted Fresno Chile stuffed with monterey jack cheese, light batter, sour cream, rice, beans, lettuce and our homemade enchilada sauce. wrapped in a flour tortilla
CHILE VERDE
- CHILE VERDE - super burrito$14.25
Cubed pork, seasoned and simmered for hours in a spicy, tasty broth of cilantro, jalapeño, long green chilis, garlic, onion, tomatoes. Wrapped in a flour tortillas with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese & sour cream
- CHILE VERDE - regular burrito$9.00
- CHILE VERDE - enchilada$4.75
- PT CHILE VERDE ONLY (no rice, beans, torts)$8.50
- CHILE VERDE DINNER PLATE #8$16.50
ENCHILADAS
FAJITAS
- FAJITAS. grilled chicken$16.95
MARINATED CHICKEN grilled with bell peppers, onion and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, salad, sour cream, guacamole & tortillas
- FAJITAS. prawns$18.95
TIGER PRAWNS grilled with bell peppers, onion and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, salad, sour cream, guacamole & tortillas
- FAJITAS. carnitas$18.95
CARNITAS grilled with bell peppers, onion and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, salad, sour cream, guacamole & tortillas
- FAJITAS. vegetarian (No Meat)$16.95
BELL PEPPERS, ONIONS, ORGANIC SPINACH & MUSHROOM grilled with pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, salad, sour cream, guacamole & tortillas
- FAJITAS. grilled steak$16.95
SEASONED CARNE ASADA grilled with bell peppers, onion and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, salad, sour cream, guacamole & tortillas
- FAJITA BOWL. Chk/Steak$15.95
- FAJITAS COMBO of TWO$4.50
- FAJITA BOWL. Prawns/Fish$16.95
SOUPS
- SMALL. Chicken Tortilla SOUP$6.95
A tasty chicken broth with a southwest blend of corn, black beans, pasilla chilli, shredded chicken. Complimented with cilantro,, avocado & jack cheese. Served with tortilla strips on the side
- SOUP Pozole$14.00
CHICKEN and hominy in a tasty chili broth. served with shredded lettuce, lime and corn tortillas
- SOUP Tiger Prawn$14.50
Grilled Prawns on top of a bed of rice, pico de gallo and avocad in a tasty homemade broth.
- Chicken Vegetable$9.00
QUESADILLAS
- RODEO Qusadilla$12.50
grilled flour tortilla with melted jack cheese and a CHOICE OF shredded chicken or carne asada, served with sour cream & pico de gallo on the side
- ERICA Quesadilla$12.50
flour tortilla wrapped around melted jack cheese and carne asada, topped with more jack, cheddar cheese, tomato & sour cream.
- FAJITA Quesadilla$14.25
flour tortilla stuffed with jack cheese, bell peppers, onions, and a CHOICE of carne asada or pollo asada. topped with jack cheese, cheddar cheese sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- EL SOL Quesadilla$8.00
grilled flour tortilla with melted Monterey jack cheese, side of lettuce, topped with sour cream and cheddar cheese
- QUESADILLA Rodeo Prawn or Carnitas$13.50
GRILLED tortilla with melted Jack Cheese grilled tiger prawns -pico de gallo and sour cream on the side
REGULAR BURRITOS
- REGULAR Bean Burrito$6.25
BEANS, lettuce & cheese
- REGULAR Rice & Bean Burrito$6.75
RICE & BEANS, lettuce & cheese
- REGULAR Beef Burrito$8.50
BEEF, lettuce & cheese
- REGULAR Pork Burrito$8.50
PORK, lettuce & cheese
- REGULAR Shredded Chicken Burrito$8.50
SHREDDED CHICKEN, lettuce & cheese
- REGULAR Grilled Chicken Burrito$8.50
GRILLED CHICKEN, lettuce & cheese
- REGULAR Steak Burrito$8.50
CARNE ASADA, lettuce & cheese
- REGULAR Chile Verde Burrito$9.00
CHILE VERDE, lettuce & cheese
SALAD
- TIGER PRAWN SALAD$14.50
shredded lettuce topped with whole beans, grilled tiger prawns, pico de gallo, cheese & avocado
- EL SOL SALAD - beef, pork or chicken$9.50
shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and a choice of beef pork or chicken
- GARDEN Salad$5.00
shredded lettuce, , pico de gallo, cheese avocado slices. choice of dressing
- Fiesta Salad - grilled chicken or steak$10.25
SIDE ORDERS
STARTERS
- SALSA$6.25
fresh diced tomato, onion, cilantro and jalepeno seasoned with garlic, cumino, and salt
- EL REY NACHOS$8.25
flour chips topped with beans, monterey jack cheese & pico de gallo
- EL SOL NACHOS$9.50
corn tortilla chips topped with beans, melted monterey jack, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, cheddar cheese
- BEAN DIP$7.95
a blend of refried beans, homemade enchilada sauce and cheese
- CHICKEN FLAUTAS$12.95
corn tortilla filled with chicken, fried to a crisp topped with jack cheese served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo 3/order
- CHICKEN FLAUTA PLATE$16.75
CHICKEN FLAUTA PLATE served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- INDIVIDUAL CHIPS$1.75
homemade corn tortilla chips
- TORTILLAS -corn or flour 3/order$1.95
SUPER BURRITOS
- BEEF Super Burrito$12.00
BEEF, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla
- STEAK Super Burrito$12.00
GRILLED STEAK, pico de gallo, rice, beans, & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla
- FAJITA STEAK Super Burrito$15.25
STEAK FAJITA , rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla
- CARNITAS Super Burrito$14.25
CARNITAS rice, beans, pico de gallo & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla
- CHILE VERDE Super Burrito$14.25
CHILE VERDE, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla SPICY
- FAJITA CHICKEN Super Burrito$15.25
CHICKEN FAJITAS, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla
- GRILLED CHICKEN Super Burrito$12.00
GRILLED MARINATED CHICKEN, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla
- SHREDDED CHICKEN Super Burrito$12.00
SHREDDED CHICKEN, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla
- PORK Super Burrito$12.00
SHREDDED PORK , rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla
- FISH Super Burrito$15.00
GRILLED TILAPIA, pico de gallo, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla
- TIGER PRAWN Super Burrito$15.00
GRILLED TIGER PRAWNS, pico de gallo, avocado, rice, beans, & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla
- PRAWN/STEAK Super Burrito$19.00
GRILLED PRAWN AND STEAK, pico de gallo, rice, beans, & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla
- CHILE RELLENO Super Burrito$15.00
CHILI RELLENO, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & sour cream and light enchilada sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla NO MEAT
- Vegetarian Super Burrito$11.00
Rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla NO MEAT
TACOS
TAMALE
SEAFOOD
- MARINER'S SPECIAL PLATE$16.50
1- Prawn Taco and 1-Fish Taco served with rice, beans salad & avocado
- FISH PLATE$17.50
Tilapia Fillet sauteed in wine, butter and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, salad, avocado and tortillas
- TIGER PRAWN PLATE$17.50
Tiger prawns sauteed in wine, butter and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, salad, avocado & tortillas
- TIGER PRAWN SUPER$15.00
Tiger prawns grilled with pico de gallo., rice, beans, avocado, & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla
- FISH TACO$5.50
Tilapia grilled with pico de gallo, cilantro, onion, avocado & lime
- PRAWN TACO$5.50
Tiger prawns grilled with pico de gallo. cilantr, onion, avocado and lime
- TIGER PRAWN & FISH PLATE$25.00
- Prawn combo burrito$11.25