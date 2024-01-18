Featured Items

BREAKFAST 9AM-12PM

PLATES

handmade pork tamale scrambles with 2 eggs & pico de gallo. lightley drizzled with enchilada sauce and cheese. served with beans and potato con chorizo

OMELETTES

Two egg omelette served with beans and potatoes con chorizo

BREAKFAST Burritos & Tacos

LUNCH / DINNER 11AM-8PM

DIABLA

CARNE ASADA

CARNITAS

CHALUPA

Deep fried flour tortilla shaped as a bowl filled with rice, beans, choice of meat, topped with lettuce, cheese & sour cream

RELLENOS

CHILE VERDE

EL SOL Signature Dish - Cubed pork seasoned and simmered for hours in a spicy tasty broth of cilantro, jalapeno, garlic, onion long green chilis & tomatoes

ENCHILADAS

FAJITAS

SOUPS

QUESADILLAS

GRILLED tortilla with melted Jack Cheese and grilled tiger prawns - pico de gallo and sour cream on the side

REGULAR BURRITOS

SALAD

SIDE ORDERS

STARTERS

SUPER BURRITOS

TACOS

TAMALE

SEAFOOD