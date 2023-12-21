El Sombrero #6 5900 Spout Springs rd
Dinner Menu
APPETIZER
- Queso Dip$4.25
- Guacamole$4.50
- Guacamole Mexicano$12.00
Made to order fresh avocado, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and lime juice
- Bean & Queso Dip$8.50
- Queso Con Carne$9.50
Beef and cheese dip
- Chori-Queso$11.00
Mexican chorizo and queso with flour tortillas
- Tres Amigos Dip$11.00
Our famous queso dip topped with grilled steak chicken and shrimp served with side of pico and flour tortillas
- El Patron$13.00
- Esquite$8.00
Of the cob grilled corn, mayonnaise, chile powder, and parmesan cheese
- Ceviche$13.50
Citrus marinated fish and shrimp with cilantro, tomato, and red onions topped with avocado served with house made tostadas & saltine crackers.
- Quesadilla Mexicana$11.50
Cheese quesadilla filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken served with lettuce, sour cream guacamole, and salsa
- Texas Cheese Fries$10.00
Golden fries topped with came asada, queso, guacamole, sour cream, pico, and jalapenos
- Spinach Dip$10.00
- Flautas$10.00Out of stock
- Sopes Mexicanos$10.00Out of stock
- Queso Fundido$10.00Out of stock
Grilled Chihuahua cheese with roasted poblano and mushrooms. Served with tortillas. Add chorizo 2
- Carne Asada Fries$12.00Out of stock
SALADS
- Grilled Chicken Salad$9.00
Lettuce topped with grilled chicken, tomato, queso fresco, avocado, and pickled red onion
- Taco Salad$9.50
Tortilla boiled with bears and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
- Neto's Sombrero Salad$12.00
Tortilla Bowl filled with beans, Grilled chicken steak, shrimp, grilled onions, and bell pepper. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, queso, and pico
- Sunset Salad$10.00
Fresh spinach topped with your choice of grilled chicken or shrimp, caramelized onions, tomato and avocado. Served with avocado lime
- Caldo De Pollo$7.00
Our signature home-made chicken soup made with pulled chicken, tomato, cilantro, onion, avocado, and rice. Served tortillas upon request
- Guaca Salad$5.00
- Toss Salad$3.00
- Neto's Salad (new)$14.00Out of stock
Tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, tomato, black olives, red onions, avocado, and queso
- Cuban Bowl$13.00Out of stock
A bed of cilantro lime rice, pulled pork carnitas, black beans, pickled red onion, avocado, fried plantain and chimichurri sauce
- Cantina Bowl$13.00Out of stock
A bed of Mexican rice with choice of grilled chicken, steak, or pork carnitas, black beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico, and queso fresco
- Fajita Salad$5.50
NACHOS
- 1/2 Nachos Queso$6.00
- Nachos Queso$7.00
- 1/2 Nachos frijol$7.00
- Nachos Frijol$8.00
- 1/2 Nachos Carne$8.50
- Nachos Carne$9.50
- 1/2 Nachos Pollo$8.50
- Nachos Pollo$9.50
- 1/2 Nachos Carne y Frijol$8.50
- Nachos Carne y Frijol$9.50
- 1/2 Fajita Nachos$9.50
Tortilla chips topped with grilled onion, bell pepper, and choice of meat
- Fajita Nachos$11.50
Tortilla chips topped with grilled onion, bell pepper, and choice of meat
- Nachos Barbacoa$12.00
Slow-cooked BBQ pulled pork, roasted corn, and black beans. Topped with shredded melted cheese and jalapenos
- Baja Chicken Nachos$12.00
Grilled chicken, black beans, pico, roasted corn, queso, sour cream, and jalapeños
QUESADILLA
- 1 Cheese Quesadilla$3.00
- o/ Cheese Quesadillas$6.00
- 1 Bean Quesadilla$4.50
- o/ Bean Quesadillas$9.00
- 1 Beef Quesadilla$4.50
- o/ Beef Quesadillas$9.00
- 1 Chicken Quesadilla$4.50
- o/ Chicken Quesadillas$9.00
- 1 Grilled Quesadilla$6.00
- o/ Grilled Quesadillas$12.00
- 1 Spinach Quesadilla$4.50
- o/ Q Espinaca/Spinach$9.00
- 1 Q Hongos/mushroom$4.50
- o/ Mushroom Quesadillas$9.00
- Faja Quesadilla Dinner$11.50
A fried flour tortilla filled with grilled bell pepper, onion, cheese, and your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, and choice of Mexican rice or beans
- Quesadilla Dinner$9.50
A fried flour tortilla filled with cheese and choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, and choice of Mexican rice or beans
- Quesadilla Veg Dinner$9.50
TACOS
- 1 Taco$2.50
- o/ Tacos$7.00
- 1 Taco Suave$2.50
- o/ Taco Suave$7.00
- 1 Grilled Taco$3.00
- o/ Grilled Tacos$9.00
- 1 Taco Azado$4.00
- Street Tacos / Tacos al Carbon$11.00
Three soft core tacos Filled with your choice of steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, or pork carnitas. Accompanied with cilantro, onions, and salsa Verde. Add rice & beans 2
- 1 Taco Al Pastor$4.50
- o/ Tacos Al Pastor$12.00
Three soft corn tacos filled with sliced adobo pork and grilled pineapple. Accompanied with cilantro, onion, and salsa Verde
- 1 Shrimp Taco$4.00
- o/ Shrimp Tacos$12.00
- Fish Tacos$12.00
- Chicken Tender Tacos$11.50
2 chicken tender Tacos on flour tortilla topped with pico, lettuce, shredded chicken, and chipotle aioli. Served with a side of Mexican rice
- Shrimp Tempura Tacos$12.00
Two shrimp tempura tacos on flour tortilla topped with pico, lettuce, avocado, chipotle aioli, and a side of cilantro lime rice
- 2 Fried Taquitos$4.50
- o/ Fried Taquitos$9.00
- Taquitos Mexicanos$10.00
Four fried chicken corn taquitos with chicken and two shredded beef topped lettuce, guacamole, tomato, queso fresco, and crema
- Fish Tacos (new)$13.00Out of stock
Two grilled Tilapia taco on a flour or corn tortilla topped with cilantro Lime slaw, avocado, and a side of cilantro Lime rice
BURRITOS
- 1 Burrito$5.00
- o/ Burritos$10.00
- 1 Burrito Deluxe$8.50
Flour tortilla filled with beans, choice of shredded chicken or ground beef topped with burrito sauce, cheese, sour cream, and tomato
- /o Burrito Deluxe$12.00
Flour tortilla filled with beans, choice of shredded chicken or ground beef topped with burrito sauce, cheese, sour cream, and tomato
- 1 Burrito Tapatio$9.00
Flour tortilla filled with beans, choice of grilled chicken or steak cooked in salsa ranchera topped with sour cream, pico, and guacamole
- /o Burrito Tapatio$13.00
Flour tortilla filled with beans, choice of grilled chicken or steak cooked in salsa ranchera topped with sour cream, pico, and guacamole
- 1 Burrito De La Roqueta$9.00
Flour torta filled with stove-cooked pork or grilled chicken topped with queso, salsa ranchera, pico, and choice of Mexican rice or beans
- /o Burrito De La Roqueta$13.00
Flour torta filled with stove-cooked pork or grilled chicken topped with queso, salsa ranchera, pico, and choice of Mexican rice or beans
- 1 Burrito Mexicano$8.50
Flour tortilla filled with beans, choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef. Topped with queso, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole
- /o Burrito Mexicanos$12.00
Flour tortilla filled with beans, choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef. Topped with queso, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole
- 1 Grilled Burrito$8.50
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of steak or grilled chicken. Topped with queso and a side of Mexican rice
- /o Grilled Burritos$12.00
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of steak or grilled chicken. Topped with queso and a side of Mexican rice
- Burrito Del Mar$16.00
10" flour tortilla filled with grilled tilapia, shrimp, and pico. Topped with queso, salsa ranchera, avocado, and a side of Mexican rice
- Baja Chicken Burrito$13.00
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, black beans, roasted corn, and pico. Topped with queso sour cream, and a side of Mexican rice
- El Bandido$14.00Out of stock
10" flour tortilla Filled with Mexican rice, black beans, and choice of steak, grilled chicken or pork carnitas. Topped with queso, salsa Verde, avocado, and drizzled with crema
- Burrito Loco$14.00
10" flour tortilla filled with steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp. Sauced with burrito sauce and salsa Verde. Served with guacamole salad
ENCHILADA
- 1 Enchilada$3.50
- 2 Enchiladas$7.00
- o/ Enchiladas$10.00
- Enchiladas Trio$11.50
Three enchiladas: one chicken with mole sauce, spinach with queso, one shredded beef with salsa verde. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato & Mexican rice
- Enchiladas Verdes$11.50
Three enchiladas: two chicken & one cheese, topped with cheese, salsa verde, crema and cilantro served with a guacamole salad and Mexican rice
- Enchiladas Rancheras$12.00
Four enchiladas: one cheese, one chicken, one bean, one shredded beef. Topped with cheese, enchilada sauce, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole. Choice of Mexican rice or beans
- Enchiladas Mexicanas$11.50
Two cheese enchiladas served with pulled pork carnitas, grilled onions and pepper. Choice of Mexican rice or beans
- Enchiladas Del Mar$13.00
Three enchiladas filled with grilled tilapia, shrimp, pico and roasted corn. Topped with queso, drizzled chipotle sauce, and a side of Mexican rice
El SOM FAVORITES
- 1 Acapulco Cheese Stk$9.50
- 2 Acapulco Cheese Stk$13.00
- 1 Sombrero Cheese Stk$9.50
- 2 Sombrero Cheese Stk$13.00
- Agave Camaron$15.50
- Agave Special$13.00
- Arroz Con Pollo$10.00
- Arroz Con Steak$12.00
- Chile Poblano Dinner$12.00
One large roasted poblano pepper lightly battered and fried stuffed with mozzarella cheese and choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef. Topped with salsa de tomato, queso fresco, and pickled red onion. Served with guacamole salad Mexican rice
- /o Chimichanga$11.00
Two flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken Deep fried. Topped with burrito sauce, queso, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, and side of beans
- La Classica Chimi$11.00
One large flour tortilla deep fried with your choice filling. Topped with queso served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, and side of Mexican rice
- Reg Shrimp Cocktail$9.50
Steamed shrimp mixed with pico, avocado, and sour cream, and tomato juice. Served with salted crackers
- Lg Shrimp Cocktail$14.00
Steamed shrimp mixed with pico, avocado, and sour cream, and tomato juice. Served with salted crackers
- Mexican Chilaquiles$11.00
Corn tortilla chips tossed in salsa ranchera or salsa Verde. Topped with shredded chicken or shredded beef, crema, and pickled red onion. Served with beans, guacamole, salad, and Mexican rice
- Sincronizada$12.00
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with shrimp, cheese, and pico. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, sliced jalapenos, tomato, and a side of Mexican rice
- Tamales Verdes$11.50
- Huevos Rancheros Dinner$10.00
- Papa Rellena$11.00Out of stock
Baked potato spud stuffed with Grilled chicken and Chorizo topped with queso, jalapenos, and sour cream
ESPECIALIDADES
- Steak a La Mexicana$13.00
Grilled sliced steak cooked in salsa ranchera, onion, tomato, jalapenos, and cilantro served with Mexican rice and beans
- Pollo a La Mexicana$13.00
- Shrimp a La Mexicana$15.50
- Steak Ranchero$13.00
Grilled 8 oz rib-eye steak with tomato, bell peppers, and onions. Served with Mexican rice and beans
- Steak & Pollo Loco$16.60
8 oz rib-eye steak and chicken breast, topped with salsa ranchera and cilantro. Served with Mexican rice and beans
- Chicken & Shrimp$16.50
Grilled chicken breast and shrimp with bell peppers, onions, and tomato. Served with Mexican rice
- Fish & Shrimp$16.50
- Carne Asada$15.00
Thinly sliced flank steak on a bed of sauteed onions served with grilled cactus, chile toreado, Mexican rice, and beans
- Pollo a La Ranchera$13.00
Grilled chicken breasts, topped with sautéed mushrooms delos, queso and a side of beans
- Sal's Special$12.00
Strips of grilled chicken cooked with onions, mushrooms, and our own jalapeno crema sauce. Served with Mexican rice
- Carnitas Dinner$12.00
Slow-cooked pork simmered in dark beer on a bed of sautéed onions. Served with chille toreado, Mexican rice and beans
- Camarones a La Diabla$15.00
Grilled shrimp cooked in a spicy diabla sauce. Served with cilantro Lime rice
- Chile Colorado$13.00
Tender sliced steak or slow-cooked pork in a salsa ranchera. Served with Mexican rice and beans
- Chile Verde$13.00
Tender sliced steak or slow-cooked pork in a salsa verde. Served with Mexican rice and beans
- Choripollo$13.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and queso. Served with Mexican rice
- Pollo Santa Fe$12.00
- Pollo con Mole$12.00
- Steak & Shrimp$16.50
- Ranchero Chef's Special$15.00
- Pollo Con Rajas$14.00Out of stock
Grilled chicken breasts, topped with roasted poblano peppers and roasted corn. Sauced in our queso crema sauce and a side Mexican rice
- Mojarra Frita$22.00Out of stock
- Molcajete$28.00Out of stock
Mexico's traditional lava rock filled with salsa ranchera, sizzling steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, Grilled cactus, chile toreado, and queso fresco. Served with charro beans and corn or Flour tortilla
- Chicken Tequila Pasta$14.00Out of stock
Penne pasta tossed in our jalapeno crema sauce with grilled chicken, onion, mushrooms, queso fresco, and fresh cilantro
CREATE COMBO
- 2 Items Create Your Own Combo$11.00
Served with rice and beans
- 3 Items Create Your Own Combo$13.00
Served with rice and beans
- El Emperador$11.00
One cheese, chille poblano, rice, and beans
- El Combo$16.00
One chalupa, one chille relleno, one enchilada, one taco, one burrito, rice and beans
- La Favorita$11.00
- La Superior$11.00
- La Mejor$11.00
FAJITAS
- Fajita$14.00
Steak or grilled chicken
- Fajitas For 2$24.00
Steak or grilled chicken
- Faja Mixed$14.00
- Faja Mixed For 2$24.00
- Faja Texana$15.00
Steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp
- Faja Texana For 2$25.00
Steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp
- Faja Grilled Shrimp$18.00
- Faja Shrimp For 2$28.00
- Hawaiian Fajita$15.00
Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, grilled onion, pineapple, and shredded cheese
- Hawaiian Faja For 2$25.00
Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, grilled onion, pineapple, and shredded cheese
- Special Parrilla For 2$30.00
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, pork carnitas, and chorizo
SIDE ORDERS
- /o Aguacate$3.00
- /o Arroz$2.75
- /o Arroz y Frijol$3.95
- /o Beans$2.75
- /o Bellpepper$1.25
- /o Black Beans$2.75
- /o Camaron$9.95
- /o Carne M$4.95
- /o Cebolla$1.25
- /o Cebolla Azada$1.50
- /o Cebolla Escabeche$1.25
- /o Chorizo$6.00
- /o Cilantro$0.99
- /o Espinachas$1.95
- /o Grilled Pollo$6.50
- /o Grilled Steak$6.95
- /o Hongos$1.75
- /o Jalap Asado$1.25
- /o Jalap Fresco$1.25
- /o Jalepenos$1.25
- /o Lechuga$1.50
- /o Limon Verde$0.35
- /o Papas Fries$4.00
- /o Planto Maduro$2.50
- /o Pollo$4.95
- /o Queso Fresco$1.50
- /o Salsa Tomatillo$0.75
- /o Salsa Verde$0.75
- /o Salsa Burrito$0.75
- /o Sautéed Veggies$4.25
- /o Shredded Cheese$1.50
- /o Sour Cream$1.95
- /o Tocino/Bacon$1.75
- /o Tomate Asado$1.75
- /o Tomatoes$1.25
- /o Tortillas$1.50
- 6x Camaron$5.50
- Charro Beans$3.25
- Chiles Toreados$2.50
- Extra 1000 Island$0.50
- Extra Balsamic$0.50
- Extra Blue Cheese$0.50
- Extra Honey Mustard$0.50
- Extra Italian Dressing$0.50
- Extra Ranch$0.50
- Grilled Nopal$1.99
- Olivos$0.50
- Pico De Gallo$2.25
- Queso Adado$1.50
- /o Grilled Piña$1.99
- /o Elote$1.99
ALA CARTA
DESSERTS
- Chimi-Cheesecake$6.00
- Fried Ice Cream$4.00
- Flan$5.00
- Churros$6.00
- Sopapilla$4.00
Deep-fried tortilla chips with honey, cinnamon, and butter
- Kids Ice Cream$2.50
- Tres Leches$6.00Out of stock
Vanilla cake, soaked in a sweet blend of milks, with a topping of luscious fresh whipped cream, and powder cinnamon
- Choco Flan$6.00Out of stock
- Tres Leches Cheese cake$8.00Out of stock
Lunch
El Som Lunch
- Speedy Gonzalez$6.50
One taco, one enchilada, and choice of Mexican rice or beans
- Special No.1$7.50
One chile relleno, one taco, beans, and guacamole salad
- Special No.2$7.50
One beef burrito, Mexican rice, and beans
- Special No.3$7.50
One enchilada, Mexican rice and beans
- Special No.4$8.50
One chile relleno, one taco and Mexican rice
- Special No.5$8.50
One burrito, one Taco, and Mexican rice
- Special No.6$8.50
One chalupa, one enchilada, Mexican rice, and beans
- Special No.7$8.50
One chalupa, one chile relleno, and Mexican rice
- Special No.8$9.00
One burrito, one lamale, and choice of Mexican rice or beans
- Special No.9$9.00
One burrito, one enchilada, and choice of Mexican or beans
- Special No.10$9.00
One enchilada, one chalupa, and one cheese quesadilla
- Special No.11$9.00
Two grilled chicken soft tacos and a guacamole salad
- Sp Acapulco Cheese Steak$9.50
Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak and grilled onions. Topped with queso and side of lettuce, sour cream, pico, and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice or beans. Also available with grilled chicken or pork
- Sp Sombrero cheese steak$9.50
- Sp Burrito De La Roqueta$9.00
Flour tortilla filled with slow-cooked pork or grilled chicken. Topped with queso, salsa ranchera, pico, and choice of Mexican rice or beans
- Sp Burrito Deluxe$9.00
Flour tortilla filled with beans, choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with burrito sauce, queso, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and choice of Mexican rice or beans
- Sp Chimichanga*$9.00
A flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken deep-fried topped with burrito sauce, queso, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, and side of beans
- Sp Enchiladas Lindas$8.00
Two enchiladas (1 beef, chicken) topped with cheese, enchilada sauce, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and a side of Mexican rice
- Sp Huevos Rancheros$8.50
Two sunny side-up or scrambled eggs topped with salsa ranchera and queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice, beans, and flour tortillas
- Sp Pollo a La Plancha$9.00
Grilled chicken breast with sauteed onions served with Mexican rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato
- Sp Mexican Chilaquiles$9.00
Corn tortilla chips tossed in salsa ranchera or salsa Verde. Topped with shredded chicken or shredded beef, queso fresco, crema, and pickled red onion served with a guacamole salad and Mexican rice
- Caldo De Pollo$6.00
Our signature home-made chicken soup made with pulled chicken, tomato, cilantro, onion, avocado, and rice served with tortillas upon request