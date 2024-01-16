El Taco'n Madres 177 E. Bridge St.
Tacos
- A la cart taco con queso$4.50
Taco con queso with cilantro, onions, lime, cucumber and radish on the side
- Quedabirra$18.00
Four tacos with shredded beef and cheese with a side of consume
- Taco a la cart$4.00
One taco of your choose of meat with cilantro, onions, lime, cucumber and radish on the side
- 3 Tacos plate$16.00
Three tacos of one meat with onions and cilantro on it with a side of beans and rice
- 5 Tacos con queso$17.00
Five queso tacos one meat with cilantro, onions, lime, cucumber and radish on the side
- 5 Tacos con queso mixto$21.00
Five queso tacos mixto with cilantro, onions, lime, cucumber and radish on the side
- 5 Tacos de arranchera$16.00
Five tacos of arranchera with cilantro, onions, lime, cucumber and radish on the side
- 5 Tacos de asada$16.00
- 5 Tacos de cachete$16.00
Five tacos of cachete with cilantro, onions, lime, cucumber and radish on the side
- 5 Tacos de camarón$18.00
Five tacos with cheese and shrimp
- 5 Tacos de cecina$18.00
Five tacos with filleted beef and chorizo with fries
- 5 Tacos de chorizo$16.00
Five tacos of chorizo with cilantro, onions, lime, cucumber and radish on the side
- 5 Tacos de chuleta$16.00
Five tacos of chuleta with cilantro, onions, lime, cucumber and radish on the side
- 5 Tacos de costilla$16.00
Five tacos of costilla with cilantro, onions, lime, cucumber and radish on the side
- 5 Tacos de lengua$16.00
Five tacos of lengua with cilantro, onions, lime, cucumber and radish on the side
- 5 Tacos de pastor$16.00
Five tacos of pastor with cilantro, onions, lime, cucumber and radish on the side
- 5 Tacos de pollo$16.00
Five tacos of pollo with cilantro, onions, lime, cucumber and radish on the side
- 5 Tacos de suadero$16.00
Five tacos of suadero with cilantro, onions, lime, cucumber and radish on the side
- 5 Tacos de tripa$16.00
Five tacos of tripa with cilantro, onions, lime, cucumber and radish on the side
- 5 Vegetarian tacos$16.00
- 5 tacos de birra$16.00
- Tacos mixo$20.00
Burrito
- Pastor burrito$10.00
- Asada burrito$10.00
- Chorizo burrito$10.00
- Cachete burrito$10.00
- Pollo burrito$10.00
- Arranchera burrito$10.00
- Lengua burrito$10.00
- Bean y queso burrito w side$10.00
- Suadero burrito$10.00
- Tripa burrito$10.00
- Costilla burrito$12.00
- Chuleta burrito$12.00
- Burrito regular w sour cream y guacamole$12.00
- Bean y queso smothered burrito$12.00
- Bean y queso burrito$7.00
- Smothered burrito$16.00
- Vegetarian burrito$10.00
Alambres
- Asada Alambres$16.00
- Chorizo Alambres$16.00
- Pastor Alambres$16.00
- Pollo Alambres$16.00
- Arranchera Alambres$16.00
- Lengua Alambres$16.00
- Cachete Alambres$16.00
- Tripa Alambres$16.00
- Suadero Alambres$16.00
- Camarón Alambres$19.00
- Mixto Alambres$18.00
- Costilla Alambres$18.00
- Chuleta Alambres$18.00
- Extra tortillas 7$3.00
Tortas
- Torta cubana$16.00
- Torta hawaiana$16.00
- Torta chorizo$16.00
- Torta costilla$16.00
- Torta arrachera$16.00
- Torta pollo$16.00
- Torta lengua$16.00
- Torta asada$16.00
- Torta suadero$16.00
- Torta chuleta$16.00
- Torta milanesa$16.00
- Torta pastor$16.00
- Torta tripa$16.00
- Torta cachete$16.00
- Torta mixto$17.00
- Torta cesina$18.00
- Torta jamón$16.00
- Vegetarian torta$16.00
Hamburguesa
quesadillas
- Asada quesadilla$16.00
- Chorizo quesadilla$16.00
- Pastor quesadilla$16.00
- Jamón quesadilla$16.00
- Suadero quesadilla$16.00
- Tripa quesadilla$16.00
- Chuleta quesadilla$16.00
- Arranchera quesadilla$16.00
- Pollo quesadilla$16.00
- Costilla quesadilla$16.00
- Lengua quesadilla$16.00
- Cachete quesadilla$16.00
- Vegetarian quesadilla$16.00
- Queso quesadilla$11.00
- K. quesadilla$13.00
- K. quesadilla w meat$14.00