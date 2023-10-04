Food

PARA EMPAZAR

Chilaquiles Rioja

$8.00

Tortilla chips drenched in red or green sauce topped with queso fresco and onions.

Chilaquiles Verde

$8.00

Tortilla chips drenched in warm red or green salsa topped with queso fresco and onions.

Elote Callejero

$8.00

corn on the cob with mayo, lime, cheese, Tajin

Empanada Beef

$7.00

Corn Empanadas stuffed with beef Picadillo and Cheese

Empanada Cheese

$7.00

Guacamole

$10.00

fresh avocado, cilantro, onions.

Panuchos

$10.00

hand made corn sope

Queso Fundido Chorizo

$12.00

Melted Chihuahua cheese, corn tortillas

Queso Fundido Mushroom

$12.00

Sopesitos

$10.00

hand stretched corn dough

Chips

$3.00

Rice and Beans

$5.00

MARISCOS

Ceviche de Pescado

$16.00

fresh fish and shrimp in lime juice and salsa

Ceviche de Atun

$18.00

Rare Tuna in a ginger soy marinade

Ceviche de Camaron

$15.00

Fresh shrimp in lime juice and a pineapple salsa

Cocktail Mandinga

$16.00

Fresh shrimp in a Veracruz-style cocktail sauce with avocado, onion, cilantro

Callo de Hacha

$16.00

Scallops in a spicy Poblano Sauce

Pescado a la Veracruzana

$17.00

Grilled Sea Bass with an olive caper tomato sauce served with bread

Bacalao

$12.00

Salted cod in an olive caper chili sauce served with bread

Camarones Machos

$12.00

Shrimp sauteed in a chipotle cream sauce served with bread

Camarones al mojo de ajo

$12.00

Sauteed Shrimp in a garlic sauce with chili pepper served with bread.

Arroz Del Mar

$16.00

Creamy Chipotle rice mixed with sauteed shrimp and calamari

TOSTADAS

Tostada de atun

$9.00

Tostada topped with Rare Tuna, Avocado, and Crispy fried Shallots

Tostada Jarochas

$6.00

Tostada topped with Octopus, Picadillo, Chipotle Sauce

Tostada de jaiba

$9.00

Tostada topped with Crabmeat, Picadillo, Chipotle Sauce

Tostada de camaron

$7.00

Tostada topped with Shrimp, Picadillo, Chipotle Sauce

Tostada Carne Asada

$6.00

Tostada topped with Steak, Picadillo, Chipotle Sauce

Tostada pollo

$6.00

Tostada topped with Chicken, Picadillo, Chipotle Sauce

Tacos

Taco Arrachera

$6.00

Soft Corn Tortilla filled with chopped sirloin, Onions, Cliantro

Taco Cochinito

$6.00

Soft Corn Torilla filled with Pork, Onions, Cilantro

Taco Suadero

$6.00

Soft Corn Torilla filled with Beef Brisket, Onions, Cilantro

Taco Costilla

$6.00

Soft Corn Torilla filled with Short Rib, Onions, Cilantro

Taco Longaniza

$6.00

Soft Corn Torilla filled with Chorizo, Melted Chihuahua Cheese, Onions, Cilantro

Taco Pescadito

$6.00

Soft Corn Tortilla filled Fried White Fish, Chipotle Sauce, Avocado, Pickled Cabbage, Onions, Cliantro

Taco Camaron

$7.00

Soft Corn Tortilla filled with fried shrimp, chipotle mayo, cabbage

Taco Pulpo

$8.00

Soft Corn Tortilla filled with Octopus, avocado, pickled onions, cilantro

Taco Pescao Salseado

$6.00

Soft Corn Torilla filled with white fish in a Guajillo sauce, Pickled Onion, Diced Pineapple

Taco De La Casa

$7.00

Tacos filled with steak, bacon, pimentos, onions, cilantro, melted chihuahua cheese,

MAS

Jalepen Relleno

$7.00

Baked Jalapeno Pepper stuffed with Picadillo and Chipotle Saue

Platano Macho w/beef

$6.00

Platano Macho w/cheese

$6.00

Pollo con Mole

$10.00

Chicken Thigh in House Mole sauce served with white rice

Suizas

$12.00

Suizas Mole

$12.00

Suizas Roja

$12.00

Suizas Verde

$12.00

Tamal Roja

$7.00

Tamal Verde

$7.00

Tuetano Asado

$15.00

Grilled Bone Marrow with oilive oil served with Chimichurru sauce and bread

ENSALADA

Ensalada Verde

$10.00

Ensalada de vetabel

$10.00

Beet Salad

Ensalada de temporada

$10.00

Seasonal Salad

POSTRES

Flan

$5.00

mexican bread dessert, sweet peanut flavor

Tres Leches

$5.00

Cafe localito

$5.00

coffee

Nieve de Mango con Chile

$5.00

Spicy mango sorbet

BAR

Signature Cocktails

De La Casa

$11.00

Classico

$14.00

Classico Guava

$15.00

Classico Mango

$15.00

Classico Passionfruit

$15.00

Classico Pineapple

$15.00

El Diablo

$15.00

El Padrino

$17.00

El Fresco

$14.00

Chingon

$15.00

Mangarindo

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Old Oaxacan

$15.00

Paloma

$12.00

Repo-spresso

$16.00

Tinto de Verrano

$11.00

Carajillo

$12.00

Beer Bottles

Victoria

$8.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Corona Familiar

$16.00

Charro bottle

$8.00

Sol

$6.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Superior

$5.00

Topo Chico bottle

$7.00

Solista

$14.00

Michelada

$10.00

Sazon Tepache

$10.00

Beer Cans

Modelo Oro Can

$7.00

Viva GF

$7.00

Other Half can

$12.00

Deciduous can

$8.00

Trippin Animals can

$11.00

Fiddlehead can

$8.00

Mamitas

$7.00

Allagash can

$7.00

Schilling can

$8.00

Untold can

$8.00

Spanish Marie can

$12.00

Mast Landing can

$8.00

The Veil

$12.00

Hecho

$8.00

Tequila

Azulejos Skelly

$20.00

Cali Rosa

$13.00

Casa Dragones

$22.00

Casamigos

$13.00

Cascahuin

$13.00

Cascahuin Tahona

$25.00

Cayeya

$13.00

Coramino

$14.00

Don Julio

$14.00

Don Ramon

$12.00

El Tesoro

$14.00

Fortaleza

$15.00

Ocho Plata

$15.00

Patron

$13.00

Tanteo Jalapeno

$12.00

Corralejo

$10.00

G4 Blanco

$13.00

La Gritona

$15.00

Lalo

$14.00

Milagro

$12.00

Prospero

$13.00

Don Julio Repo

$16.00

Patron Repo

$14.00

Flecha Azul Repo

$14.00

Fortaleza Repo

$16.00

Don Fulano Repo

$16.00

Don Ramon Repo

$12.00

Ocho Rep

$16.00

Orte Repo

$17.00

Casamigos Repo

$14.00

Chamucos Repo

$14.00

Corralejo Repo

$12.00

G4 Repo

$14.00

Milagro Repo

$12.00

Azulejos Trophy Repo

$40.00

O'Rte Repo

$17.00

Clase Azul Repo

$40.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$21.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Correlejo Anejo

$13.00

Chamucos Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Flecha Azul Anejo

$16.00

Patron Anejo

$16.00

Azulejos Skelly

$33.00

Grand Mayan Xtra Anejo

$35.00

Grand Love Xtra Anejo

$40.00

Clase Azul GOLD

$90.00

Komos

$37.00

Mezcal

MZ Banhez Arroqueno

$27.00

MZ Dos Hombres

$14.00

MZ Fidencio Pech

$20.00

MZ Montelobos

$12.00

MZ Rosaluna

$10.00

MZ Vagos

$14.00

MZ 400 Conejos Esp

$13.00

MZ 400 Conejos Tobala

$15.00

MZ Bozal Ensamble

$13.00

MZ Bozal Tepeztate

$19.00

MZ Derumbes Zapatec

$16.00

MZ Derrumbes Michaocan

$19.00

MZ Ojo de Tigre

$11.00

MZ Origen Raiz

$20.00

MZ Rey Campero

$24.00

MZ Vida de Muertos

$14.00

MZ La Luna

$10.00

MZ Illegal Repo

$15.00

Sotol / Other

Sotol Los Magos

$13.00

Sotoleros Lalo Nano

$18.00

Sotol Repo Hacienda

$15.00

Sotol Por Siempre

$12.00

Raicilla Tabernas

$9.00

Sotoleros Paco Samon

$18.00

Flor de Desierto

$20.00

Red Wine

Malbec

$12.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, California

Cabernet

$12.00

Pinot Noir, California

Pinot Nior

$13.00

Tempranillo, Spain

Tempranillo

$11.00

Tempranillo BOTTLE

$40.00

Pinot Nior BOTTLE

$44.00

Cabernet BOTTLE

$45.00

Malbec BOTTLE

$45.00

White Wine

Savignon Blanc

$12.00

Albarino, Spain

Albarino

$12.00

Vinho Verde, Portugal

Chenin Blanc

$13.00

Pinot Gris, California

Cava

$12.00

Chardonnay

$13.00

Brunch Cocktails

La Naranja

$10.00

Cava, Aperol, OJ

Bloody Maria

$11.00

Jalapeno infused Tequila, house-made bloody mix, Tajin

Michelada

$10.00

Clamato, Valentina hot sauce, Maggi, celery salt, lime, topped w/Mexican lager, chili rum

Sweet Chelada

$12.00

Fruit juice/puree, lime juice topped w/Mexican lager, chamoy/Miguelito rim. Served w/a tamarind stick and candy garnish

Cafe Chata

$9.00

Rumchatta, vanilla vodka, Localito Cold Brew Coffee,whipped cream, caramel, cinnamon

Repospresso

$15.00

Reposado Tequila, Double Chocolate Cream & Borghetti liqueurs, Localito Espresso, Mole bitters

Spirits

Casamigos Blanco

Jose Blanco

Flights

Blanco Reposado Anejo, Extra Anejo

$28.00

Mezcla Flight (3)

$24.00

Reposado Flight

$26.00

Vodka

Titos

$10.00

Ketel 1

$12.00

Whiskey

Short Path

$10.00

Adictivo

$17.00

Abasolo

$12.00

Four Roses

$13.00

Gin

Short Path Gin

$12.00

Malfy Lemon

$11.00

Malfy GF

$11.00

Non-Alcohol Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Notch N/A Pils can

$6.00

Notch N/A IPA can

$6.00