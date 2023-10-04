El Tacuba Cocina & Tequila Bar 35 Salem St.
Food
PARA EMPAZAR
Chilaquiles Rioja
Tortilla chips drenched in red or green sauce topped with queso fresco and onions.
Chilaquiles Verde
Tortilla chips drenched in warm red or green salsa topped with queso fresco and onions.
Elote Callejero
corn on the cob with mayo, lime, cheese, Tajin
Empanada Beef
Corn Empanadas stuffed with beef Picadillo and Cheese
Empanada Cheese
Guacamole
fresh avocado, cilantro, onions.
Panuchos
hand made corn sope
Queso Fundido Chorizo
Melted Chihuahua cheese, corn tortillas
Queso Fundido Mushroom
Sopesitos
hand stretched corn dough
Chips
Rice and Beans
MARISCOS
Ceviche de Pescado
fresh fish and shrimp in lime juice and salsa
Ceviche de Atun
Rare Tuna in a ginger soy marinade
Ceviche de Camaron
Fresh shrimp in lime juice and a pineapple salsa
Cocktail Mandinga
Fresh shrimp in a Veracruz-style cocktail sauce with avocado, onion, cilantro
Callo de Hacha
Scallops in a spicy Poblano Sauce
Pescado a la Veracruzana
Grilled Sea Bass with an olive caper tomato sauce served with bread
Bacalao
Salted cod in an olive caper chili sauce served with bread
Camarones Machos
Shrimp sauteed in a chipotle cream sauce served with bread
Camarones al mojo de ajo
Sauteed Shrimp in a garlic sauce with chili pepper served with bread.
Arroz Del Mar
Creamy Chipotle rice mixed with sauteed shrimp and calamari
TOSTADAS
Tostada de atun
Tostada topped with Rare Tuna, Avocado, and Crispy fried Shallots
Tostada Jarochas
Tostada topped with Octopus, Picadillo, Chipotle Sauce
Tostada de jaiba
Tostada topped with Crabmeat, Picadillo, Chipotle Sauce
Tostada de camaron
Tostada topped with Shrimp, Picadillo, Chipotle Sauce
Tostada Carne Asada
Tostada topped with Steak, Picadillo, Chipotle Sauce
Tostada pollo
Tostada topped with Chicken, Picadillo, Chipotle Sauce
Tacos
Taco Arrachera
Soft Corn Tortilla filled with chopped sirloin, Onions, Cliantro
Taco Cochinito
Soft Corn Torilla filled with Pork, Onions, Cilantro
Taco Suadero
Soft Corn Torilla filled with Beef Brisket, Onions, Cilantro
Taco Costilla
Soft Corn Torilla filled with Short Rib, Onions, Cilantro
Taco Longaniza
Soft Corn Torilla filled with Chorizo, Melted Chihuahua Cheese, Onions, Cilantro
Taco Pescadito
Soft Corn Tortilla filled Fried White Fish, Chipotle Sauce, Avocado, Pickled Cabbage, Onions, Cliantro
Taco Camaron
Soft Corn Tortilla filled with fried shrimp, chipotle mayo, cabbage
Taco Pulpo
Soft Corn Tortilla filled with Octopus, avocado, pickled onions, cilantro
Taco Pescao Salseado
Soft Corn Torilla filled with white fish in a Guajillo sauce, Pickled Onion, Diced Pineapple
Taco De La Casa
Tacos filled with steak, bacon, pimentos, onions, cilantro, melted chihuahua cheese,
MAS
Jalepen Relleno
Baked Jalapeno Pepper stuffed with Picadillo and Chipotle Saue
Platano Macho w/beef
Platano Macho w/cheese
Pollo con Mole
Chicken Thigh in House Mole sauce served with white rice
Suizas
Suizas Mole
Suizas Roja
Suizas Verde
Tamal Roja
Tamal Verde
Tuetano Asado
Grilled Bone Marrow with oilive oil served with Chimichurru sauce and bread
ENSALADA
POSTRES
BAR
Signature Cocktails
Beer Bottles
Beer Cans
Tequila
Azulejos Skelly
Cali Rosa
Casa Dragones
Casamigos
Cascahuin
Cascahuin Tahona
Cayeya
Coramino
Don Julio
Don Ramon
El Tesoro
Fortaleza
Ocho Plata
Patron
Tanteo Jalapeno
Corralejo
G4 Blanco
La Gritona
Lalo
Milagro
Prospero
Don Julio Repo
Patron Repo
Flecha Azul Repo
Fortaleza Repo
Don Fulano Repo
Don Ramon Repo
Ocho Rep
Orte Repo
Casamigos Repo
Chamucos Repo
Corralejo Repo
G4 Repo
Milagro Repo
Azulejos Trophy Repo
O'Rte Repo
Clase Azul Repo
Don Fulano Anejo
Casamigos Anejo
Correlejo Anejo
Chamucos Anejo
Don Julio Anejo
Flecha Azul Anejo
Patron Anejo
Azulejos Skelly
Grand Mayan Xtra Anejo
Grand Love Xtra Anejo
Clase Azul GOLD
Komos
Mezcal
MZ Banhez Arroqueno
MZ Dos Hombres
MZ Fidencio Pech
MZ Montelobos
MZ Rosaluna
MZ Vagos
MZ 400 Conejos Esp
MZ 400 Conejos Tobala
MZ Bozal Ensamble
MZ Bozal Tepeztate
MZ Derumbes Zapatec
MZ Derrumbes Michaocan
MZ Ojo de Tigre
MZ Origen Raiz
MZ Rey Campero
MZ Vida de Muertos
MZ La Luna
MZ Illegal Repo
Sotol / Other
Red Wine
White Wine
Brunch Cocktails
La Naranja
Cava, Aperol, OJ
Bloody Maria
Jalapeno infused Tequila, house-made bloody mix, Tajin
Michelada
Clamato, Valentina hot sauce, Maggi, celery salt, lime, topped w/Mexican lager, chili rum
Sweet Chelada
Fruit juice/puree, lime juice topped w/Mexican lager, chamoy/Miguelito rim. Served w/a tamarind stick and candy garnish
Cafe Chata
Rumchatta, vanilla vodka, Localito Cold Brew Coffee,whipped cream, caramel, cinnamon
Repospresso
Reposado Tequila, Double Chocolate Cream & Borghetti liqueurs, Localito Espresso, Mole bitters